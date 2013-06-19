Westra wins Dutch time trial title
Vacansoleil man pips Terpstra
Elite Men TT: Winsum -
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) extended his time as Dutch Time Trial champion, beating Niki Terpstra by a mere four seconds to get his second title in a row. Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) was third.
The win comes only a few weeks after Westra crashed out of the Criterium du Dauphine, but showed he is on track to perform at the Tour de France.
"From my fall in the Dauphiné I had a cracked ribs, and had to do very focused training at home," Westra said. "I may have started a little too quickly, but I was able to fend off a strong attack by Niki. I went very deep today, but it was all worth it. This win is special. Now I can on to the Tour.“
"I'm happy with the second place," Terpstra said. "But, while it's also true that I lost for only 4 seconds, it hurts a bit. At half way I was 30'' behind. I did a great final but it wasn't enough. Lieuwe Westra is one the the best time trialists around, so congratulations to him. I have no regrets. It was for sure one of my best time trials ever. It means that I'm in good shape for Sunday. I'm confident. I'm happy, I was going for the podium and I made it. I want to also thank all the people who were with me today: Mechanics, masseurs, and friends who really supported me perfectly."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)
|1:03:59.10
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
|0:00:04.51
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano)
|0:00:40.86
|4
|Lars Boom (Blanco Pro Cycling)
|0:01:03.08
|5
|Stef Clement (Blanco Pro Cycling)
|0:01:20.08
|6
|Peter Koning (Metec)
|0:01:20.90
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM)
|0:01:42.23
|8
|Dion Beukeboom (De Rijke-Shanks)
|0:01:44.72
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Blanco Pro Cycling)
|0:02:07.79
|10
|Jens Mouris (Orica - Greenedge)
|0:02:11.52
|11
|Rick Flens (Blanco Pro Cycling)
|0:02:21.41
|12
|Marc Goos (Blanco Pro Cycling)
|0:02:28.18
|13
|Berden de Vries (Jo Piels)
|0:02:53.48
|14
|Jan Lof (WTC De Amstel)
|0:03:32.88
|15
|Wieger van der Wier (WV De Kannibaal)
|0:04:16.85
|16
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (UWTC De Volharding)
|0:04:49.72
|17
|Rick van Breda (Ruiter Dakkapellen)
|0:05:10.87
|18
|Jos van Emden (Blanco Pro Cycling)
|0:05:23.37
|19
|Erik van Lakerveld (LRTV Swift)
|0:05:55.18
|20
|Quinten Winkel (GRTC Excelsior)
|0:06:02.77
|21
|Josbert de Vries (Gaul !)
|0:06:24.49
|22
|Jeroen Visser (BRC Kennemerland)
|0:07:03.93
|23
|Yannick Janssen (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
|0:07:16.44
|24
|Ruben Dorren (West Frisia)
|0:07:50.13
|25
|Marco Massink (Stormvogels Veendam)
|0:09:05.21
|26
|Peter Merx (NWV Groningen)
|0:09:06.91
|27
|Elias de Bruijne (UWTC De Volharding)
|0:09:12.96
|28
|Pieter-Paul de Weerd (De IJsselstreek)
|0:10:31.19
|29
|Marko Jeletich (UWTC de Volharding)
|0:10:44.61
|DNF
|Ruud Kooijmans (Cicli Basso Vicenza - Reasons)
|DNF
|Rik Houwers (Restore Cycling)
