Trending

Westra wins Dutch time trial title

Vacansoleil man pips Terpstra

Image 1 of 16

The Dutch men's TT podium: Niki Terpstra, Lieuwe Westra and Tom Dumoulin

The Dutch men's TT podium: Niki Terpstra, Lieuwe Westra and Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 16

Rick Flens (Blanco)

Rick Flens (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 16

Jos van Emden (Blanco)

Jos van Emden (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 16

Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 16

Paul Konig (Metec)

Paul Konig (Metec)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 16

Niki Terpstra (OPQS) finished an agonizing four seconds from the win

Niki Terpstra (OPQS) finished an agonizing four seconds from the win
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 16

Marijn Keizer (Vacansoleil)

Marijn Keizer (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 16

Marc Goos (Blanco)

Marc Goos (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 16

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) on his way to the Dutch TT title

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) on his way to the Dutch TT title
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 16

Westra passed Lars Boom on course

Westra passed Lars Boom on course
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 16

Westra and Boom in the TT

Westra and Boom in the TT
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 16

Wilco Kelderman (Blanco)

Wilco Kelderman (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 16

Wilco Kelderman (Blanco)

Wilco Kelderman (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 16

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) rides to a podium finish

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) rides to a podium finish
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 16

Stef Clement (Blanco)

Stef Clement (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 16

Lars Boom (Blanco)

Lars Boom (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) extended his time as Dutch Time Trial champion, beating Niki Terpstra by a mere four seconds to get his second title in a row. Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) was third.

The win comes only a few weeks after Westra crashed out of the Criterium du Dauphine, but showed he is on track to perform at the Tour de France.

"From my fall in the Dauphiné I had a cracked ribs, and had to do very focused training at home," Westra said. "I may have started a little too quickly, but I was able to fend off a strong attack by Niki. I went very deep today, but it was all worth it. This win is special. Now I can on to the Tour.“

"I'm happy with the second place," Terpstra said. "But, while it's also true that I lost for only 4 seconds, it hurts a bit. At half way I was 30'' behind. I did a great final but it wasn't enough. Lieuwe Westra is one the the best time trialists around, so congratulations to him. I have no regrets. It was for sure one of my best time trials ever. It means that I'm in good shape for Sunday. I'm confident. I'm happy, I was going for the podium and I made it. I want to also thank all the people who were with me today: Mechanics, masseurs, and friends who really supported me perfectly."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)1:03:59.10
2Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)0:00:04.51
3Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano)0:00:40.86
4Lars Boom (Blanco Pro Cycling)0:01:03.08
5Stef Clement (Blanco Pro Cycling)0:01:20.08
6Peter Koning (Metec)0:01:20.90
7Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM)0:01:42.23
8Dion Beukeboom (De Rijke-Shanks)0:01:44.72
9Wilco Kelderman (Blanco Pro Cycling)0:02:07.79
10Jens Mouris (Orica - Greenedge)0:02:11.52
11Rick Flens (Blanco Pro Cycling)0:02:21.41
12Marc Goos (Blanco Pro Cycling)0:02:28.18
13Berden de Vries (Jo Piels)0:02:53.48
14Jan Lof (WTC De Amstel)0:03:32.88
15Wieger van der Wier (WV De Kannibaal)0:04:16.85
16Jarno Gmelich Meijling (UWTC De Volharding)0:04:49.72
17Rick van Breda (Ruiter Dakkapellen)0:05:10.87
18Jos van Emden (Blanco Pro Cycling)0:05:23.37
19Erik van Lakerveld (LRTV Swift)0:05:55.18
20Quinten Winkel (GRTC Excelsior)0:06:02.77
21Josbert de Vries (Gaul !)0:06:24.49
22Jeroen Visser (BRC Kennemerland)0:07:03.93
23Yannick Janssen (Parkhotel Valkenburg)0:07:16.44
24Ruben Dorren (West Frisia)0:07:50.13
25Marco Massink (Stormvogels Veendam)0:09:05.21
26Peter Merx (NWV Groningen)0:09:06.91
27Elias de Bruijne (UWTC De Volharding)0:09:12.96
28Pieter-Paul de Weerd (De IJsselstreek)0:10:31.19
29Marko Jeletich (UWTC de Volharding)0:10:44.61
DNFRuud Kooijmans (Cicli Basso Vicenza - Reasons)
DNFRik Houwers (Restore Cycling)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews