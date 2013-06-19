Image 1 of 16 The Dutch men's TT podium: Niki Terpstra, Lieuwe Westra and Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 16 Rick Flens (Blanco) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 16 Jos van Emden (Blanco) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 16 Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 16 Paul Konig (Metec) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 16 Niki Terpstra (OPQS) finished an agonizing four seconds from the win (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 16 Marijn Keizer (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 16 Marc Goos (Blanco) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 16 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) on his way to the Dutch TT title (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 16 Westra passed Lars Boom on course (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 16 Westra and Boom in the TT (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 16 Wilco Kelderman (Blanco) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 16 Wilco Kelderman (Blanco) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 16 Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) rides to a podium finish (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 16 Stef Clement (Blanco) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 16 Lars Boom (Blanco) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) extended his time as Dutch Time Trial champion, beating Niki Terpstra by a mere four seconds to get his second title in a row. Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) was third.

The win comes only a few weeks after Westra crashed out of the Criterium du Dauphine, but showed he is on track to perform at the Tour de France.

"From my fall in the Dauphiné I had a cracked ribs, and had to do very focused training at home," Westra said. "I may have started a little too quickly, but I was able to fend off a strong attack by Niki. I went very deep today, but it was all worth it. This win is special. Now I can on to the Tour.“

"I'm happy with the second place," Terpstra said. "But, while it's also true that I lost for only 4 seconds, it hurts a bit. At half way I was 30'' behind. I did a great final but it wasn't enough. Lieuwe Westra is one the the best time trialists around, so congratulations to him. I have no regrets. It was for sure one of my best time trials ever. It means that I'm in good shape for Sunday. I'm confident. I'm happy, I was going for the podium and I made it. I want to also thank all the people who were with me today: Mechanics, masseurs, and friends who really supported me perfectly."

Full Results