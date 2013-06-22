The Rabo-Liv Giant team staged a podium sweep of the Dutch women's road race championship, with Lucinda Brand soloing away to win half a minute ahead of world champion Marianne Vos and Annamiek van Vleuten.

Brand found herself off the front of the race after a probing attack, and said she never dared to think she could stay away to the finish.

"It wasn't even a serious attack, it was just more a test, but once I was gone, I kept pushing. During the last three laps I had tunnel vision and just dragged myself up the climbs hoping they would not catch me. "

Though she had teammates behind, Brand knew that in the national championships the situation is different. "This is the championships, and everyone is racing for her own chances. Obviously, I'm delighted that I stayed away. This is the highlight of my career."

Vos, who was second for the second year in a row, had no regrets about her finish today. "Behind Brand, the remaining riders were Amy Pieters and Ellen van Dijk, and they let her go. Then it's not up to us to close the gap. Also, if you win the way Lucinda did today, then you haven't simply stolen the victory."

Full results