Brand leads Rabo-Liv Giant sweep of Dutch championship

Vos, van Vleuten fill out podium

The Rabo-Liv Giant team staged a podium sweep of the Dutch women's road race championship, with Lucinda Brand soloing away to win half a minute ahead of world champion Marianne Vos and Annamiek van Vleuten.

Brand found herself off the front of the race after a probing attack, and said she never dared to think she could stay away to the finish.

"It wasn't even a serious attack, it was just more a test, but once I was gone, I kept pushing. During the last three laps I had tunnel vision and just dragged myself up the climbs hoping they would not catch me. "

Though she had teammates behind, Brand knew that in the national championships the situation is different. "This is the championships, and everyone is racing for her own chances. Obviously, I'm delighted that I stayed away. This is the highlight of my career."

Vos, who was second for the second year in a row, had no regrets about her finish today. "Behind Brand, the remaining riders were Amy Pieters and Ellen van Dijk, and they let her go. Then it's not up to us to close the gap. Also, if you win the way Lucinda did today, then you haven't simply stolen the victory."

Full results

1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant3:12:28
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant0:00:28
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant0:00:29
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:01:37
5Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:01:38
6Thalita de Jong (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant0:01:40
7Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:01:42
8Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant0:03:12
9Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant0:05:56
10Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels-Dolmans Cycling team0:07:56
11Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant0:07:57
12Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
13Lisanne Soemanta (Ned)0:08:00
14Rozanne Slik (Ned)0:08:42
15Nina Kessler (Ned)0:10:12
16Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:10:13
17Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:10:14
18Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
19Janine van der Meer (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
20Moniek Tenniglo (Ned)0:10:15
21Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
22Janneke Ensing (Ned)0:10:17
23Sophie de Boer (Ned)
24Natalie van Gogh (Ned)0:10:18
25Marieke van Wanroij (Ned)0:10:22
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team Tibco-To the Top
27Martine Bras (Ned)0:10:31
28Mary Rose Postma (Ned)

 

