Brand leads Rabo-Liv Giant sweep of Dutch championship
Vos, van Vleuten fill out podium
Elite Women Road Race: Kerkrade -
The Rabo-Liv Giant team staged a podium sweep of the Dutch women's road race championship, with Lucinda Brand soloing away to win half a minute ahead of world champion Marianne Vos and Annamiek van Vleuten.
Brand found herself off the front of the race after a probing attack, and said she never dared to think she could stay away to the finish.
"It wasn't even a serious attack, it was just more a test, but once I was gone, I kept pushing. During the last three laps I had tunnel vision and just dragged myself up the climbs hoping they would not catch me. "
Though she had teammates behind, Brand knew that in the national championships the situation is different. "This is the championships, and everyone is racing for her own chances. Obviously, I'm delighted that I stayed away. This is the highlight of my career."
Vos, who was second for the second year in a row, had no regrets about her finish today. "Behind Brand, the remaining riders were Amy Pieters and Ellen van Dijk, and they let her go. Then it's not up to us to close the gap. Also, if you win the way Lucinda did today, then you haven't simply stolen the victory."
Full results
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|3:12:28
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|0:00:28
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|0:00:29
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:37
|5
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|6
|Thalita de Jong (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|0:01:40
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:01:42
|8
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|0:03:12
|9
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|0:05:56
|10
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels-Dolmans Cycling team
|0:07:56
|11
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|0:07:57
|12
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|13
|Lisanne Soemanta (Ned)
|0:08:00
|14
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|0:08:42
|15
|Nina Kessler (Ned)
|0:10:12
|16
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:10:13
|17
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:10:14
|18
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|19
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|20
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned)
|0:10:15
|21
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|0:10:17
|23
|Sophie de Boer (Ned)
|24
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned)
|0:10:18
|25
|Marieke van Wanroij (Ned)
|0:10:22
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team Tibco-To the Top
|27
|Martine Bras (Ned)
|0:10:31
|28
|Mary Rose Postma (Ned)
