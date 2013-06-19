Trending

Van Dijk repeats as Dutch time trial champion

Gunnewijk, van Vleuten round out podium

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) en route to victory

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Kelly Markus (Skil-Argos)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marijn de Vries (Lotto)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The Dutch TT podium: Loes Gunnewijk, Ellen van Dijk and Annamiek van Vleuten

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Roxanne Knetemann (Rabo-LivGiant)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo-Liv Giant)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Vera Koedooder (Sengers)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Amy Pieters (Skil-Argos)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Annamiek van Vleuten (Rabo-Liv Giant)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Chantal Blaak (Tibco)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Ellen van Dijk powers to the Dutch title

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Iris Slappendel (Rabo-Live Giant)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Team Specialized - Lululemon)0:33:56.61
2Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - Greenedge)0:00:38.99
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabobank Liv / Giant Team)0:01:00.89
4Vera Koedooder (Sengers Ladies)0:01:50.36
5Natalie van Gogh (RSC de Zuidwesthoek)0:02:19.56
6Mathilde Matthijsse (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:02:23.22
7Thalita de Jong (Rabobank Liv / Giant Team)0:02:28.04
8Iris Slappendel (Rabobank Liv / Giant Team)0:02:38.33
9Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:02:39.05
10Roxane Knetemann (Rabobank Liv / Giant Team)0:02:55.29
11Esra Tromp (Skil - Argos)0:02:55.87
12Adrie Visser (Dolmans Boels)0:02:56.81
13Marijn de Vries (Lotto Belisol ladies)0:03:08.68
14Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Liv / Giant Team)0:03:11.66
15Amy Pieters (Skil - Argos)0:03:18.54
16Mascha Pijnenborg (Team Futurumshop.nl)0:03:22.23
17Rixt Meijer (WV Noord-Westhoek)0:03:27.52
18Maria Sterk (WV Noord-Westhoek)0:03:27.82
19Anouska Koster (Team Futurumshop.nl)0:03:34.46
20Larissa Drysdale (Cycle Sport Groningen)0:03:36.27
21Harriet Koorn (LRTV Swift)0:03:49.68
22Channah Brandsema (CS030)0:03:56.00
23Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)0:03:58.95
24Ingeborg Kreuze (WV Noord-Westhoek)0:04:02.74
25Lisanne Soemanta (Parkhotel Valkenburg)0:04:15.81
26Kelly Markus (Skil - Argos)0:04:17.16
27Judith Visser (De Noordelijk ATB-club)0:04:20.85
28Winanda Spoor (GRC Jan van Arckel)0:04:55.94
29Maud Kaptheijns (TWC de Kempen)0:04:58.33
30Nina Kessler (Dolmans Boels)0:05:01.42
31Olga de Boer (LRTV Swift)0:05:07.22
32Britt Teunissen (TWC de Kempen)0:05:26.32
33Janine van der Meer (Team Futurumshop.nl)0:05:35.29
34Melissa Slewe (ZWC D.T.S.)0:05:35.75
35Riejanne Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg)0:06:25.69
36Danielle Meijering (De Noordelijk ATB-club)0:07:50.66

