Van Dijk repeats as Dutch time trial champion
Gunnewijk, van Vleuten round out podium
Elite Women TT: Winsum -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Team Specialized - Lululemon)
|0:33:56.61
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - Greenedge)
|0:00:38.99
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabobank Liv / Giant Team)
|0:01:00.89
|4
|Vera Koedooder (Sengers Ladies)
|0:01:50.36
|5
|Natalie van Gogh (RSC de Zuidwesthoek)
|0:02:19.56
|6
|Mathilde Matthijsse (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:02:23.22
|7
|Thalita de Jong (Rabobank Liv / Giant Team)
|0:02:28.04
|8
|Iris Slappendel (Rabobank Liv / Giant Team)
|0:02:38.33
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
|0:02:39.05
|10
|Roxane Knetemann (Rabobank Liv / Giant Team)
|0:02:55.29
|11
|Esra Tromp (Skil - Argos)
|0:02:55.87
|12
|Adrie Visser (Dolmans Boels)
|0:02:56.81
|13
|Marijn de Vries (Lotto Belisol ladies)
|0:03:08.68
|14
|Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Liv / Giant Team)
|0:03:11.66
|15
|Amy Pieters (Skil - Argos)
|0:03:18.54
|16
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Team Futurumshop.nl)
|0:03:22.23
|17
|Rixt Meijer (WV Noord-Westhoek)
|0:03:27.52
|18
|Maria Sterk (WV Noord-Westhoek)
|0:03:27.82
|19
|Anouska Koster (Team Futurumshop.nl)
|0:03:34.46
|20
|Larissa Drysdale (Cycle Sport Groningen)
|0:03:36.27
|21
|Harriet Koorn (LRTV Swift)
|0:03:49.68
|22
|Channah Brandsema (CS030)
|0:03:56.00
|23
|Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)
|0:03:58.95
|24
|Ingeborg Kreuze (WV Noord-Westhoek)
|0:04:02.74
|25
|Lisanne Soemanta (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
|0:04:15.81
|26
|Kelly Markus (Skil - Argos)
|0:04:17.16
|27
|Judith Visser (De Noordelijk ATB-club)
|0:04:20.85
|28
|Winanda Spoor (GRC Jan van Arckel)
|0:04:55.94
|29
|Maud Kaptheijns (TWC de Kempen)
|0:04:58.33
|30
|Nina Kessler (Dolmans Boels)
|0:05:01.42
|31
|Olga de Boer (LRTV Swift)
|0:05:07.22
|32
|Britt Teunissen (TWC de Kempen)
|0:05:26.32
|33
|Janine van der Meer (Team Futurumshop.nl)
|0:05:35.29
|34
|Melissa Slewe (ZWC D.T.S.)
|0:05:35.75
|35
|Riejanne Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
|0:06:25.69
|36
|Danielle Meijering (De Noordelijk ATB-club)
|0:07:50.66
