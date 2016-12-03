White claims NBX opening over McCutcheon
West rounds out podium in Warwick
Elite Women Day 1: Warwick, RI -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
|0:47:40
|2
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox
|0:00:04
|3
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:27
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:00:34
|5
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:01:01
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/
|0:01:19
|7
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM
|0:01:31
|8
|Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop
|0:01:40
|9
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX / BikeReg
|0:01:43
|10
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:02:02
|11
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:06
|12
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te
|0:02:09
|13
|Regina Legge (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
|0:02:55
|14
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:03:25
|15
|Clio Dinan (USA) K_D_ Collective CX
|0:03:42
|16
|Roni Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria
|0:03:45
|17
|Julie Van Der Hoop (USA) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtfor
|0:03:52
|18
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:02
|19
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta
|0:04:08
|20
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:04:26
|21
|Elizabeth White (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:04:41
|22
|Caitlin Szymkowicz (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club
|0:04:44
|23
|Jenny Wojewoda (USA) HUP United
|0:04:46
|24
|Rhys May (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:04:56
|25
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) NAV
|0:05:00
|26
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth College
|0:05:16
|27
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Bard College
|0:05:42
|28
|Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo
|0:05:46
|29
|Paige Williams (USA) ladies first racing
|0:06:01
|30
|Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle
|0:06:04
|31
|Kathleen Wanat (USA) Bikes+Life
|0:06:15
|32
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:06:18
|33
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:06:24
|34
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:07:25
|35
|Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
|0:07:56
|36
|Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:10:09
|DNF
|Frances Morrison (USA) BikeReg
|DNF
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy