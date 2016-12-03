Trending

White claims NBX opening over McCutcheon

West rounds out podium in Warwick

Emma White, Melinda McCutcheon and Ruby West atop the podium after the first day at NBX

(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.0:47:40
2Melinda McCutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox0:00:04
3Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:27
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:00:34
5Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:01:01
6Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/0:01:19
7Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM0:01:31
8Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop0:01:40
9Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX / BikeReg0:01:43
10Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:02:02
11Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:06
12Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te0:02:09
13Regina Legge (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar0:02:55
14Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:03:25
15Clio Dinan (USA) K_D_ Collective CX0:03:42
16Roni Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria0:03:45
17Julie Van Der Hoop (USA) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtfor0:03:52
18Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:04:02
19Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta0:04:08
20Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:04:26
21Elizabeth White (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:04:41
22Caitlin Szymkowicz (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club0:04:44
23Jenny Wojewoda (USA) HUP United0:04:46
24Rhys May (USA) JAM / NCC0:04:56
25Bryna Blanchard (USA) NAV0:05:00
26Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth College0:05:16
27Sophie Russenberger (USA) Bard College0:05:42
28Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo0:05:46
29Paige Williams (USA) ladies first racing0:06:01
30Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle0:06:04
31Kathleen Wanat (USA) Bikes+Life0:06:15
32Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:06:18
33Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:06:24
34Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:07:25
35Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica0:07:56
36Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:10:09
DNFFrances Morrison (USA) BikeReg
DNFTaylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars

