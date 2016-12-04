Trending

Second NBX Gran Prix win of the weekend for Emma White

Melinda McCutcheon second, Cassandra Maximenko third

Image 1 of 24

Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) on the podium as Day 2 NBX winner
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 2 of 24

Julie Vanderhoop (MIT Cycling) on a descent mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 24

Taylor Kuyk-White riding in deep sand on the beach
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 24

Alix Norris (Cowbell Racing) climbing near the beach
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 24

Libby White (House Industries) dismounting in the sand at the beach.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 24

Emma White (Cannondale) riding alone through the woods
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 24

Melinda McCutcheon (DNA-Cotton Sox) looked impressive the entire race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 24

Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing) leading Julie Wright through a wooded section of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 24

Libby White (House Industries) on the run-up from the beach.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 24

Turner Ramsay (KMS Cycling) running near the beach.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 24

Rhys May (JAM/ NCC) riding an off-camber section of course during her final lap.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 24

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza) riding to a sixth place finish today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 24

Melinda McCutcheon (DNA-Cotton Sox) on the run-up from the beach while in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 24

The JAM Fund riders warming up in their tent before the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 24

The Elite Women at the start with the temperature barely at 40 degrees F.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 24

Accomplished veteran Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 24

Heavy favorite Emma White (Cannondale) got the first call-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 24

Emma White (Cannondale) leading Melinda McCutcheon during lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 24

Arley Kemmereer (Fearless Femme Racing) running the barriers early in the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 24

Emma White (Cannondale) leading near the end of lap one.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 24

Britlee Bowman (House Industries) riding along the beach during lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 24

Leslie Lupien (Dartmouth College) have a slight bobble on the beach
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 24

Cassie maximenko (Van Dessel) was looking strong despite her long recovery from an injury earlier in the season.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 24

Emma White (Cannondale) sweeps the Warwick weekend and wins the Verge New England Championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Emma White (Cannondale) dropped the hammer early and rode to victory today. She not only swept the Warwick weekend but also earned the Verge New England Championship. Mindy McCutcheon (DNA-Cotton Sox) who is relatively unknown in New England, owned second place during the entire race. Cassie Maximenko (Van Dessel), who badly injured her shoulder earlier this season, rode strongly to a third place finish.

Emma White commented after the race, "These local races mean a lot. They are special because I have raced them since I started racing...I leave for Europe in two days so this is a good weekend right before I leave. It's good for the confidence and good for the legs."

When asked about the influence of her older brother Curtis, White replied, "I wouldn't be where I am without him. He has certainly taught me a lot....he's competitive like me so that is good for both of us."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:44:30
2Melinda McCutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox0:00:36
3Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM0:00:43
4Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:01:05
5Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:01:14
6Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers0:01:28
7Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:32
8Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop0:01:36
9Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX / BikeReg0:02:04
10Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mountain0:02:17
11Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:02:24
12Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:27
13Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca0:03:01
14Andrea Cox (USA) Riverside Racing0:03:12
15Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:03:13
16Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:03:30
17Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:03:35
18Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:03:43
19Julie Van Der Hoop (USA) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtfor0:03:59
20Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars0:04:08
21Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:04:09
22Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:04:13
23Rhys May (USA) JAM / NCC0:04:27
24Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth College0:04:34
25Kathleen Wanat (USA) Bikes+Life0:04:54
26Paige Williams (USA) ladies first racing0:05:10
27Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo0:05:25
28Bryna Blanchard (USA) NAV0:05:37
29Jenny Wojewoda (USA) HUP United0:05:49
30Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:07:12
31Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle0:07:49
32Julie Tracy (USA) IMSHI CYCLES0:08:13
33Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:09:31
DNSStacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
DNSLydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
DNSMichele Smith (USA) HUP United
DNSCaitlin Szymkowicz (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club
DNFClio Dinan (USA) KD Collective CX
DNFSophie Russenberger (USA) Bard College

 

