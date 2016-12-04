Image 1 of 24 Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) on the podium as Day 2 NBX winner (Image credit: Chris McIntosh) Image 2 of 24 Julie Vanderhoop (MIT Cycling) on a descent mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 24 Taylor Kuyk-White riding in deep sand on the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 24 Alix Norris (Cowbell Racing) climbing near the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 24 Libby White (House Industries) dismounting in the sand at the beach. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 24 Emma White (Cannondale) riding alone through the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 24 Melinda McCutcheon (DNA-Cotton Sox) looked impressive the entire race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 24 Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing) leading Julie Wright through a wooded section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 24 Libby White (House Industries) on the run-up from the beach. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 24 Turner Ramsay (KMS Cycling) running near the beach. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 24 Rhys May (JAM/ NCC) riding an off-camber section of course during her final lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 24 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza) riding to a sixth place finish today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 24 Melinda McCutcheon (DNA-Cotton Sox) on the run-up from the beach while in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 24 The JAM Fund riders warming up in their tent before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 24 The Elite Women at the start with the temperature barely at 40 degrees F. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 24 Accomplished veteran Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 24 Heavy favorite Emma White (Cannondale) got the first call-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 24 Emma White (Cannondale) leading Melinda McCutcheon during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 24 Arley Kemmereer (Fearless Femme Racing) running the barriers early in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 24 Emma White (Cannondale) leading near the end of lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 24 Britlee Bowman (House Industries) riding along the beach during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 24 Leslie Lupien (Dartmouth College) have a slight bobble on the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 24 Cassie maximenko (Van Dessel) was looking strong despite her long recovery from an injury earlier in the season. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 24 Emma White (Cannondale) sweeps the Warwick weekend and wins the Verge New England Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Emma White (Cannondale) dropped the hammer early and rode to victory today. She not only swept the Warwick weekend but also earned the Verge New England Championship. Mindy McCutcheon (DNA-Cotton Sox) who is relatively unknown in New England, owned second place during the entire race. Cassie Maximenko (Van Dessel), who badly injured her shoulder earlier this season, rode strongly to a third place finish.

Emma White commented after the race, "These local races mean a lot. They are special because I have raced them since I started racing...I leave for Europe in two days so this is a good weekend right before I leave. It's good for the confidence and good for the legs."

When asked about the influence of her older brother Curtis, White replied, "I wouldn't be where I am without him. He has certainly taught me a lot....he's competitive like me so that is good for both of us."

