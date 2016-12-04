Second NBX Gran Prix win of the weekend for Emma White
Melinda McCutcheon second, Cassandra Maximenko third
Elite Women Day 2: Warwick, RI -
Emma White (Cannondale) dropped the hammer early and rode to victory today. She not only swept the Warwick weekend but also earned the Verge New England Championship. Mindy McCutcheon (DNA-Cotton Sox) who is relatively unknown in New England, owned second place during the entire race. Cassie Maximenko (Van Dessel), who badly injured her shoulder earlier this season, rode strongly to a third place finish.
Emma White commented after the race, "These local races mean a lot. They are special because I have raced them since I started racing...I leave for Europe in two days so this is a good weekend right before I leave. It's good for the confidence and good for the legs."
When asked about the influence of her older brother Curtis, White replied, "I wouldn't be where I am without him. He has certainly taught me a lot....he's competitive like me so that is good for both of us."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:44:30
|2
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox
|0:00:36
|3
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM
|0:00:43
|4
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:01:05
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:01:14
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
|0:01:28
|7
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:32
|8
|Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop
|0:01:36
|9
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX / BikeReg
|0:02:04
|10
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mountain
|0:02:17
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:02:24
|12
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:27
|13
|Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|0:03:01
|14
|Andrea Cox (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:03:12
|15
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:03:13
|16
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:03:30
|17
|Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:03:35
|18
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:03:43
|19
|Julie Van Der Hoop (USA) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtfor
|0:03:59
|20
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars
|0:04:08
|21
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:04:09
|22
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:04:13
|23
|Rhys May (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:04:27
|24
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth College
|0:04:34
|25
|Kathleen Wanat (USA) Bikes+Life
|0:04:54
|26
|Paige Williams (USA) ladies first racing
|0:05:10
|27
|Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo
|0:05:25
|28
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) NAV
|0:05:37
|29
|Jenny Wojewoda (USA) HUP United
|0:05:49
|30
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:07:12
|31
|Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle
|0:07:49
|32
|Julie Tracy (USA) IMSHI CYCLES
|0:08:13
|33
|Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:09:31
|DNS
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|DNS
|Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
|DNS
|Michele Smith (USA) HUP United
|DNS
|Caitlin Szymkowicz (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club
|DNF
|Clio Dinan (USA) KD Collective CX
|DNF
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Bard College
