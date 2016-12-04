Image 1 of 24 Curtis White (Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Chris McIntosh) Image 2 of 24 Curtis White (Cannondale) riding the run-up off the beach while Jack Kisseberth was forced to run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 24 Peter Goguen (Race CF) riding in deep sand on the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 24 Adam Myerson (Cyclel-Smart) racing in the top ten again today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 24 Curtis White (Cannondale) dismounting ahead of the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 24 Curtis White (Cannondale) attempting to ride the run-up during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 24 It was a cold and blustery day at Goddard State Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 24 Robert Marion (American Classic) appeared to be having one of his best races of the season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 24 Matthew Timmerman (Cannondale) fighting for footing on the run-up from the beach. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 24 Riders head out onto a pavement section of the course at Goddard State Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 24 Juoles Goguely (Apex/NBX/Trek) on the run-up from the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 24 Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) leading Curtis White and Peter Goguen at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 24 Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) was the first to ride the run-up off the beach. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 24 The Elite Men’s start was quickly marred by a crash after the first turn. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 24 Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling) at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 24 Justine Lindine (Apex/NBX/Trek) just before the start of the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 24 Justine Lindine (Apex/NBX/Trek) had quite a battle going for fourth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 24 Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) was the aggressor in the early going (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 24 Juoles Goguely (Apex/NBX/Trek) riding in seventh position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 24 Patrick Collins (Bridgewater State) on a small run-up off the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 24 Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) leading Robert Marion in the early laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 24 Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) leading with Curtis White and Peter Goguen following (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 24 Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) running the stairs ahead of Curtis White and Peter Goguen (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 24 Curtis White (Cannondale) sweeps the Warwick weekend and earns the Verge New England Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Curtis White (Cannondale) swept the weekend and won the Verge New England Championship in the process. Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) had been the aggressor for much of the race but was dropped with less than three laps remaining. Peter Goguen (Race CF) had one of his best races of the year to finish in third place.

Curtis White commented on the race, "The first few laps was just looking at guys to see where they are. Jack has been really impressive this season and close to the podium and winning at Supercross obviously. Peter Goguen yesterday showed that he is strong. If he held it off until the second half of the race like he did today he could be dangerous. The sand pit...it was whoever was leading would get through there cleanly and anyone behind had to run or bobble. It took a couple laps to figure out the course. I figured once I could hit that in the lead I could get a gap."

Full Results