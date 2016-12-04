Curtis White doubles up with NBX victory on Day 2
Jack Kisseberth and Peter Goguen round out podium
Elite Men Day 2: Warwick, RI -
Curtis White (Cannondale) swept the weekend and won the Verge New England Championship in the process. Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) had been the aggressor for much of the race but was dropped with less than three laps remaining. Peter Goguen (Race CF) had one of his best races of the year to finish in third place.
Curtis White commented on the race, "The first few laps was just looking at guys to see where they are. Jack has been really impressive this season and close to the podium and winning at Supercross obviously. Peter Goguen yesterday showed that he is strong. If he held it off until the second half of the race like he did today he could be dangerous. The sand pit...it was whoever was leading would get through there cleanly and anyone behind had to run or bobble. It took a couple laps to figure out the course. I figured once I could hit that in the lead I could get a gap."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
|1:01:26
|2
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:00:18
|3
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|0:01:19
|4
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:01:43
|5
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|6
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:01:51
|7
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld
|0:02:54
|8
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing
|0:03:16
|9
|Alec Donahue (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:03:31
|10
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:03:41
|11
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:03:57
|12
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:08
|13
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:04:14
|14
|Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG
|0:04:19
|15
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare
|0:04:22
|16
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:04:26
|17
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:04:34
|18
|Case Butler (USA) NCC/JAM
|0:04:44
|19
|Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers
|0:05:14
|20
|David Kessler (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|0:05:29
|21
|Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling
|0:05:47
|22
|Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2/Boloco
|0:05:55
|23
|Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC / JAM Fund
|0:05:58
|24
|Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|25
|Kale Wenczel (USA) Joe's Garage
|0:06:03
|26
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)
|0:06:06
|27
|Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University
|28
|Matthew Tyler (USA) KD Collective CX
|0:06:16
|29
|Matt Mollo (USA) ECV | Essex County Velo
|0:06:23
|30
|Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters
|0:06:51
|31
|Fred Prescott (USA) Dr. Naylor-Treadwelltraining Ra
|0:07:18
|32
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|0:07:35
|33
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg
|0:07:51
|34
|Anson Ross (USA) Southbridge bikes/cannondale
|0:08:01
|35
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant
|0:08:53
|36
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:09:01
|37
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching
|- 2 Laps
|38
|Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
|39
|Charles Berhtram (USA) B2C2 / Boloco
|40
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|41
|Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
|- 3 Laps
|42
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|43
|Spencer Perry (USA) RIT Cycling
|44
|Sam Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
|45
|Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling
|- 5 Laps
|DNS
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|DNS
|Ted Willard (USA)
|DNS
|Brian Hughes (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|DNF
|Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling x Garneau
|DNF
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
