Curtis White doubles up with NBX victory on Day 2

Jack Kisseberth and Peter Goguen round out podium

Curtis White (Cannondale) on the podium

(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Curtis White (Cannondale) riding the run-up off the beach while Jack Kisseberth was forced to run

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Peter Goguen (Race CF) riding in deep sand on the beach

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Adam Myerson (Cyclel-Smart) racing in the top ten again today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) dismounting ahead of the steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) attempting to ride the run-up during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
It was a cold and blustery day at Goddard State Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Robert Marion (American Classic) appeared to be having one of his best races of the season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Matthew Timmerman (Cannondale) fighting for footing on the run-up from the beach.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders head out onto a pavement section of the course at Goddard State Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Juoles Goguely (Apex/NBX/Trek) on the run-up from the beach

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) leading Curtis White and Peter Goguen at the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) was the first to ride the run-up off the beach.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Men’s start was quickly marred by a crash after the first turn.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling) at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Justine Lindine (Apex/NBX/Trek) just before the start of the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Justine Lindine (Apex/NBX/Trek) had quite a battle going for fourth place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) was the aggressor in the early going

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Juoles Goguely (Apex/NBX/Trek) riding in seventh position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Patrick Collins (Bridgewater State) on a small run-up off the beach

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) leading Robert Marion in the early laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) leading with Curtis White and Peter Goguen following

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) running the stairs ahead of Curtis White and Peter Goguen

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) sweeps the Warwick weekend and earns the Verge New England Championship

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Curtis White (Cannondale) swept the weekend and won the Verge New England Championship in the process. Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) had been the aggressor for much of the race but was dropped with less than three laps remaining. Peter Goguen (Race CF) had one of his best races of the year to finish in third place.

Curtis White commented on the race, "The first few laps was just looking at guys to see where they are. Jack has been really impressive this season and close to the podium and winning at Supercross obviously. Peter Goguen yesterday showed that he is strong. If he held it off until the second half of the race like he did today he could be dangerous. The sand pit...it was whoever was leading would get through there cleanly and anyone behind had to run or bobble. It took a couple laps to figure out the course. I figured once I could hit that in the lead I could get a gap."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.1:01:26
2Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC0:00:18
3Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF0:01:19
4Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:01:43
5Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC
6Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:01:51
7Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld0:02:54
8Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing0:03:16
9Alec Donahue (USA) JAM / NCC0:03:31
10Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:03:41
11Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:03:57
12Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:04:08
13Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:04:14
14Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG0:04:19
15Michael Mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare0:04:22
16Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing0:04:26
17Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:04:34
18Case Butler (USA) NCC/JAM0:04:44
19Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers0:05:14
20David Kessler (USA) Rhode Island School of Design0:05:29
21Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling0:05:47
22Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2/Boloco0:05:55
23Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC / JAM Fund0:05:58
24Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
25Kale Wenczel (USA) Joe's Garage0:06:03
26Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)0:06:06
27Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University
28Matthew Tyler (USA) KD Collective CX0:06:16
29Matt Mollo (USA) ECV | Essex County Velo0:06:23
30Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters0:06:51
31Fred Prescott (USA) Dr. Naylor-Treadwelltraining Ra0:07:18
32Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com0:07:35
33Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg0:07:51
34Anson Ross (USA) Southbridge bikes/cannondale0:08:01
35Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant0:08:53
36Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:09:01
37Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching- 2 Laps
38Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
39Charles Berhtram (USA) B2C2 / Boloco
40Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
41Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge- 3 Laps
42Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
43Spencer Perry (USA) RIT Cycling
44Sam Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
45Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling- 5 Laps
DNSPreston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
DNSTed Willard (USA)
DNSBrian Hughes (USA) Minuteman Road Club
DNFMark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling x Garneau
DNFGerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing

 

