White solos to NBX Gran Prix victory in Warwick

Durrin out-paces Kisseberth for runner-up spot

Curtis White, Jeremy Durrin, and Jack Kisseberth comprised the men's podium on the opening day of the NBX Gran Prix of Cross.

(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.0:56:32
2Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:00:24
3Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC0:00:25
4Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:00:47
5Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF0:00:52
6Mark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau0:01:54
7Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:02:00
8Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec0:02:51
9Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:40
10Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing0:03:41
11Alec Donahue (USA) JAM / NCC
12Michael Mihalik (USA) JMAC Cycling/Novacare0:03:43
13Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC / JAM Fund0:04:02
14Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:04:09
15Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:04:13
16Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:04:15
17Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling0:04:19
18Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant0:04:20
19Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:04:22
20Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University0:04:23
21Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG0:04:26
22Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers0:04:27
23Samuel O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:04:48
24Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:16
25Case Butler (USA) NCC/JAM0:05:24
26Fred Prescott (USA) Dr. Naylor-Treadwelltraining Ra0:05:28
27Matthew Tyler (USA) K_D_ Collective CX0:05:30
28Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2/Boloco0:05:40
29Cameron Scott (USA) Barks + Wreck0:05:42
30Kale Wenczel (USA) Joe's Garage0:05:53
31Scott Fitzgerald (Can) Mariposa Bicycles0:06:10
32Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling0:06:18
33Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
34Ted Willard (USA)0:06:23
35Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg0:06:24
36Matt Mollo (USA) ECV | Essex County Velo0:06:27
37Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)0:06:29
38Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team0:06:36
39Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:07:33
40Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching0:07:42
41Sam Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
42Spencer Perry (USA) RIT Cycling
43Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
44Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
45Anson Ross (USA) Southbridge bikes/cannondale
DNFBrendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing
DNFJules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
DNFPreston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
DNSMatthew Bruno (USA) Team Somerset

