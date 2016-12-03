White solos to NBX Gran Prix victory in Warwick
Durrin out-paces Kisseberth for runner-up spot
Elite Men Day 1: Warwick, RI -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
|0:56:32
|2
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:00:25
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:00:47
|5
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|0:00:52
|6
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau
|0:01:54
|7
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:02:00
|8
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec
|0:02:51
|9
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:40
|10
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:03:41
|11
|Alec Donahue (USA) JAM / NCC
|12
|Michael Mihalik (USA) JMAC Cycling/Novacare
|0:03:43
|13
|Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC / JAM Fund
|0:04:02
|14
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:04:09
|15
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:04:13
|16
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:04:15
|17
|Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:04:19
|18
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant
|0:04:20
|19
|Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:04:22
|20
|Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University
|0:04:23
|21
|Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG
|0:04:26
|22
|Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers
|0:04:27
|23
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:04:48
|24
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:05:16
|25
|Case Butler (USA) NCC/JAM
|0:05:24
|26
|Fred Prescott (USA) Dr. Naylor-Treadwelltraining Ra
|0:05:28
|27
|Matthew Tyler (USA) K_D_ Collective CX
|0:05:30
|28
|Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2/Boloco
|0:05:40
|29
|Cameron Scott (USA) Barks + Wreck
|0:05:42
|30
|Kale Wenczel (USA) Joe's Garage
|0:05:53
|31
|Scott Fitzgerald (Can) Mariposa Bicycles
|0:06:10
|32
|Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling
|0:06:18
|33
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|34
|Ted Willard (USA)
|0:06:23
|35
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg
|0:06:24
|36
|Matt Mollo (USA) ECV | Essex County Velo
|0:06:27
|37
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)
|0:06:29
|38
|Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|39
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:07:33
|40
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching
|0:07:42
|41
|Sam Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
|42
|Spencer Perry (USA) RIT Cycling
|43
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|44
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
|45
|Anson Ross (USA) Southbridge bikes/cannondale
|DNF
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|DNF
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|DNS
|Matthew Bruno (USA) Team Somerset
