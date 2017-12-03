NBX GP Day 2: Clean sweep for Ruby West
Rebecca Fahringer second, Cassandra Maximenko third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:42:47
|2
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis
|0:00:08
|3
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels
|0:00:11
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:00:20
|5
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:01:01
|6
|Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:01:21
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton p/b Transition
|0:01:32
|8
|Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:01:33
|9
|Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice
|0:01:47
|10
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:01:49
|11
|Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop
|0:01:53
|12
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:46
|13
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH-NGER/ Bard College
|0:03:04
|14
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman
|0:03:08
|15
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:03:16
|16
|Katie Carlson (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton Caterpi
|0:03:31
|17
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo
|0:03:42
|18
|Allison Mrugal (USA) Rensselaer Polytechnic Institut
|0:03:45
|19
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:03:53
|20
|Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle
|0:04:02
|21
|Meghan Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:04:05
|22
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:15
|23
|Christin Reuter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
|0:04:20
|24
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:04:25
|25
|Kayla Brannen (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle
|0:04:43
|26
|Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:04:45
|27
|Lindsey Crifasi (USA) Team Sticky Fingers
|0:04:59
|28
|Heather Richard (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton
|0:05:17
|29
|Natalie Forsythe (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:05:45
|30
|Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew
|0:06:36
|31
|Elizabeth Huuki (USA) Army West Point Cycling
|32
|Jenny Wojewoda (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|33
|Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|DNF
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|DNF
|Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1
|DNS
|Shane Ferro (USA) Two Seconds Ahead Racing
