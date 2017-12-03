Trending

NBX GP Day 2: Clean sweep for Ruby West

Rebecca Fahringer second, Cassandra Maximenko third

Canadian U23 National Champion Ruby West (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

Canadian U23 National Champion Ruby West (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:42:47
2Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis0:00:08
3Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels0:00:11
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:00:20
5Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:01:01
6Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:01:21
7Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton p/b Transition0:01:32
8Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:01:33
9Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice0:01:47
10Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team0:01:49
11Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop0:01:53
12Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:46
13Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH-NGER/ Bard College0:03:04
14Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman0:03:08
15Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:03:16
16Katie Carlson (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton Caterpi0:03:31
17Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo0:03:42
18Allison Mrugal (USA) Rensselaer Polytechnic Institut0:03:45
19Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:03:53
20Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle0:04:02
21Meghan Owens (USA) UVM Cycling0:04:05
22Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica0:04:15
23Christin Reuter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato0:04:20
24Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:04:25
25Kayla Brannen (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle0:04:43
26Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:04:45
27Lindsey Crifasi (USA) Team Sticky Fingers0:04:59
28Heather Richard (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton0:05:17
29Natalie Forsythe (USA) Riverside Racing0:05:45
30Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew0:06:36
31Elizabeth Huuki (USA) Army West Point Cycling
32Jenny Wojewoda (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
33Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
DNFJulie Wright (USA) Team Averica
DNFKelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1
DNSShane Ferro (USA) Two Seconds Ahead Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews