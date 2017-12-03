Trending

NBX GP Day 2: Victory for Justin Lindine

Eric Thompson and Curtis White complete podium

Justin Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) celebrates

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads1:06:29
2Eric Thompson (USA) M SPEED WAX0:00:41
3Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:16
4Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:01:23
5Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.0:01:29
6Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross0:01:30
7Brendan McCormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads0:01:45
8Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti0:01:49
9Derrick St John (Can) Vanvv Dessel p/b Hyperthreads0:01:54
10Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:02:57
11Samuel O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman0:03:22
12Dan Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman0:03:33
13Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling0:03:42
14Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:48
15Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men
16Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:04:00
17Ben Powers (USA) Riverside Racing0:04:06
18Nate Morse (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:04:29
19Kale Wenczel (USA) JAM / NCC0:04:40
20Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA) Wrenegade Sports/Team Placid0:04:43
21Matt Mollo (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers | Mad Alc0:04:52
22Doug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:04:57
23Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached0:04:58
24Bryan Horsley (USA) Sea Sports Cyclery & Outdoor0:05:29
25Gennaro Ameno (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar0:05:32
26Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University0:06:18
27Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross0:06:19
28Sean Curran (USA) IMSHI cycles0:06:52
29Kyle Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:07:16
30Travis Wold (USA) WPI0:08:07
31Matt Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
32Mark Hewitt (USA) JAM / NCC
33James Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle
34Scott Yarosh (USA)
35Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec
36Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
37Tim Willis (USA) JAM / NCC
38Clyde Sebastian Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Co
39Dan Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
40Chris Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC
41John Funke (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffee
42Andrew Nicholas (USA) RPI
43Sam Hedlund (USA) UVM Cycling
44John Eckert (USA) CycleLoft
45Chris Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org
DNFJeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
DNFAndy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
DNFGerald Adasavage (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing

