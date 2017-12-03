NBX GP Day 2: Victory for Justin Lindine
Eric Thompson and Curtis White complete podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|1:06:29
|2
|Eric Thompson (USA) M SPEED WAX
|0:00:41
|3
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:16
|4
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:01:23
|5
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|0:01:29
|6
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|0:01:30
|7
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads
|0:01:45
|8
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti
|0:01:49
|9
|Derrick St John (Can) Vanvv Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:54
|10
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:02:57
|11
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman
|0:03:22
|12
|Dan Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman
|0:03:33
|13
|Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:03:42
|14
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:48
|15
|Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men
|16
|Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:04:00
|17
|Ben Powers (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:04:06
|18
|Nate Morse (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:04:29
|19
|Kale Wenczel (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:04:40
|20
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA) Wrenegade Sports/Team Placid
|0:04:43
|21
|Matt Mollo (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers | Mad Alc
|0:04:52
|22
|Doug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:04:57
|23
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached
|0:04:58
|24
|Bryan Horsley (USA) Sea Sports Cyclery & Outdoor
|0:05:29
|25
|Gennaro Ameno (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|0:05:32
|26
|Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University
|0:06:18
|27
|Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|0:06:19
|28
|Sean Curran (USA) IMSHI cycles
|0:06:52
|29
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:07:16
|30
|Travis Wold (USA) WPI
|0:08:07
|31
|Matt Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
|32
|Mark Hewitt (USA) JAM / NCC
|33
|James Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle
|34
|Scott Yarosh (USA)
|35
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec
|36
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|37
|Tim Willis (USA) JAM / NCC
|38
|Clyde Sebastian Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Co
|39
|Dan Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|40
|Chris Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC
|41
|John Funke (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffee
|42
|Andrew Nicholas (USA) RPI
|43
|Sam Hedlund (USA) UVM Cycling
|44
|John Eckert (USA) CycleLoft
|45
|Chris Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org
|DNF
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|DNF
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|DNF
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
