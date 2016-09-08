Lotto Belgium Tour: Vos wins stage 2 and takes overall lead
Bronzini second and Kopecky third in Lierde
Stage 2: Lierde -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2:56:50
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|7
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|9
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|10
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|13
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|14
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|15
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|16
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|17
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|18
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|19
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|20
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|21
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|22
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|23
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|24
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|25
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|26
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|27
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|28
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team
|29
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team
|30
|Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|31
|Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
|32
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|33
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|34
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|35
|Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|36
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|37
|Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|38
|Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|39
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|40
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|42
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|43
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|44
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|45
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team
|46
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|47
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|48
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|49
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|50
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|51
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|52
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|53
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|54
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|55
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|56
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|57
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|58
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|59
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team
|60
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|61
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|62
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|63
|Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
|64
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|65
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|66
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|67
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|68
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|69
|Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|70
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|71
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|72
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|73
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|74
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|75
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|76
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|77
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|78
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|79
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|80
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
|81
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|82
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|83
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|84
|Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|85
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|86
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|87
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:20
|88
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|89
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:32
|90
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:35
|91
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|92
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:00:43
|93
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:19
|94
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|95
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:02:35
|96
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|97
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:03:58
|98
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|99
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:05:28
|100
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:05:33
|101
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|102
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:07:38
|103
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|104
|Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:08:32
|105
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|106
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team
|107
|Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|108
|Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|109
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:09:17
|110
|Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6:16:14
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:18
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:22
|7
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:25
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:26
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:30
|11
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:00:32
|12
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|13
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:36
|14
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|15
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:37
|16
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|17
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:38
|18
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|19
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|20
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:40
|21
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|22
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:41
|23
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:44
|24
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:45
|25
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|26
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|27
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|28
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:47
|29
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:48
|30
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:50
|31
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:52
|32
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|33
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:53
|34
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:54
|35
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:56
|36
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|37
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|38
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|39
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|40
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|41
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:58
|42
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|43
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|44
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:59
|45
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|46
|Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
|47
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:01:01
|48
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|49
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|50
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:01:02
|51
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:04
|52
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:01:05
|53
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:01:06
|54
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:08
|55
|Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|56
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|57
|Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:01:10
|58
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|59
|Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|60
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|61
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|62
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|63
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
|64
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|65
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|66
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:01:16
|67
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|68
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|69
|Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|70
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|71
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|72
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|73
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:01:22
|74
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|75
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:01:23
|76
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:24
|77
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|78
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:01:27
|79
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:01:35
|80
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|0:01:38
|81
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|82
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|83
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:01:43
|84
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:52
|85
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:56
|86
|Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:02:01
|87
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:06
|88
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|89
|Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|90
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:02:30
|91
|Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|92
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:04:01
|93
|Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
|0:04:25
|94
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|95
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:04:35
|96
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:05:32
|97
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:07:22
|98
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:08:26
|99
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|100
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:09:54
|101
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|102
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:10:28
|103
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|104
|Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|105
|Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:11:13
|106
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:12:48
|107
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:12:49
|108
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team
|0:12:57
|109
|Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:13:36
|110
|Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:17:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|65
|pts
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|48
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|43
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|42
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|34
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|29
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|25
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|25
|9
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|22
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|20
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|15
|12
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|13
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|13
|14
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team
|12
|15
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|11
|16
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|11
|17
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|18
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|19
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|21
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|2
|23
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|4
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|2
|7
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|9
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18:49:43
|2
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:05
|3
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:23
|4
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:30
|5
|Team BMS Birn
|0:00:54
|6
|Ale' Cipollini
|0:01:02
|7
|Hitec Products
|0:01:21
|8
|Lensworld-Zannata
|0:01:24
|9
|British National Team
|0:01:31
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|11
|Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|12
|German National Team
|0:01:43
|13
|Lointek
|0:01:55
|14
|Jan Van Arckel
|0:02:03
|15
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|16
|Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:02:13
|17
|Isorex Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|18
|BH-Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|19
|Netherlands National Team
|0:03:14
|20
|Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:03:52
|21
|Kazakhstan National Team
|0:28:22
