Lotto Belgium Tour: Vos wins stage 2 and takes overall lead

Bronzini second and Kopecky third in Lierde

Image 1 of 54

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 5 at Lotto Belgium Tour and takes the overall lead

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 5 at Lotto Belgium Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 54

Marie Vilmann (BMS Birn) listens intently at the team meeting at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Marie Vilmann (BMS Birn) listens intently at the team meeting at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 54

Yara Kastelijn (Rabo Liv) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Yara Kastelijn (Rabo Liv) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 54

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 54

Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 54

Race neutralised due to shortage of marshals at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Race neutralised due to shortage of marshals at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 54

Hannah Barnes (Canyon SRAM)

Hannah Barnes (Canyon SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 54

Mieke Kröger (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

Mieke Kröger (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 54

Lisa Küllmer (Germany) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Lisa Küllmer (Germany) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 54

Race still neutralised as the peloton appear through the rooftops at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Race still neutralised as the peloton appear through the rooftops at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 54

Julie Leth (Hitec Products) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Julie Leth (Hitec Products) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 54

Hannah Barnes (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Hannah Barnes (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 54

Race neutralised as they approach the second GPM of the day at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Race neutralised as they approach the second GPM of the day at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 54

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) and Marie Vilmann (BMS Birn) lead the peloton up the first GPM at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) and Marie Vilmann (BMS Birn) lead the peloton up the first GPM at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 54

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) and Marie Vilmann (BMS Birn) lead the peloton up the first GPM at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) and Marie Vilmann (BMS Birn) lead the peloton up the first GPM at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 54

Race preparations in Lierde at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Race preparations in Lierde at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 54

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (BMS Birn) back stage before the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (BMS Birn) back stage before the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 54

Charlotte Becker and her Hitec Products teammates make their way from sign in at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Charlotte Becker and her Hitec Products teammates make their way from sign in at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 54

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) happy to be racing in the sprinters jersey on the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) happy to be racing in the sprinters jersey on the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 54

Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 54

Tiffany Cromwell (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Tiffany Cromwell (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 54

Tiffany Cromwell (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Tiffany Cromwell (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 54

Great Britain wait backstage to sign in at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

Great Britain wait backstage to sign in at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 54

CANYON//SRAM Racing sign in at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

CANYON//SRAM Racing sign in at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 54

Race leader, Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

Race leader, Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 54

Thalita de Jong (Rabo Liv) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

Thalita de Jong (Rabo Liv) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 54

Marie Vilmann (BMS Birn) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Marie Vilmann (BMS Birn) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 54

Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 54

Sofie de Vuyst (Lotto Soudal) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Sofie de Vuyst (Lotto Soudal) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 54

Final sprint between Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Final sprint between Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 54

Emilia Fahlin (Alé Cipollini) finishes just off the podium in fourth at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Emilia Fahlin (Alé Cipollini) finishes just off the podium in fourth at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 54

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins the sprint finish at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins the sprint finish at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 54

at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 54

CANYON//SRAM Racing catch up after the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

CANYON//SRAM Racing catch up after the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 35 of 54

New race leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

New race leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 36 of 54

Anisha Vekemans (Lotto Soudal) earns the climbers jersey at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Anisha Vekemans (Lotto Soudal) earns the climbers jersey at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 37 of 54

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) leads the points competition at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) leads the points competition at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 54

Sara Penton (Lares Waowdeals) is awarded the most combative rider at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Sara Penton (Lares Waowdeals) is awarded the most combative rider at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 54

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) is the best placed Belgian in the race after the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) is the best placed Belgian in the race after the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 40 of 54

Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 41 of 54

at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 42 of 54

Race is back on. Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products) on the front of the first of three local laps at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Race is back on. Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products) on the front of the first of three local laps at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 43 of 54

Lack of marshalls lead to the race being neutralised at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Lack of marshalls lead to the race being neutralised at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 44 of 54

Tiffany Cromwell (CANYON//SRAM Racing) speeds through the countryside around Lierde at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Tiffany Cromwell (CANYON//SRAM Racing) speeds through the countryside around Lierde at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 45 of 54

Weaving through the countryside on the local loop at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

Weaving through the countryside on the local loop at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 46 of 54

Fien Delbaere (Topspot Vlaanderen Etixx) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Fien Delbaere (Topspot Vlaanderen Etixx) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 47 of 54

Fien Delbaere (Topsport Vlaanderen Etixx) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

Fien Delbaere (Topsport Vlaanderen Etixx) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 48 of 54

CANYON//SRAM Racing at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

CANYON//SRAM Racing at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 49 of 54

Peloton speed through the Flanders countryside at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Peloton speed through the Flanders countryside at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 50 of 54

Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 51 of 54

Mieke Kröger (CANYON//SRAM Racing) looks to bridge back to the leaders at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Mieke Kröger (CANYON//SRAM Racing) looks to bridge back to the leaders at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 52 of 54

One lap to go for Barbara Guarischi at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016

One lap to go for Barbara Guarischi at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 53 of 54

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 5 at Lotto Belgium Tour and takes the overall lead

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 5 at Lotto Belgium Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 54 of 54

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 5 at Lotto Belgium Tour and takes the overall lead

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 5 at Lotto Belgium Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2:56:50
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
5Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
7Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
9Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
13Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
14Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
15Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
16Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
17Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
18Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
19Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
20Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
21Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
22Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
23Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
24Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
25Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
26Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
27Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
28Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team
29Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team
30Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
31Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
32Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
33Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
34Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
35Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
36Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
37Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
38Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
39Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
40Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
42Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
43Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
44Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
45Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team
46Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
47Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands National Team
48Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
49Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
50Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
51Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
52Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
53Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
54Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
55Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
56Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
57Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
58Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
59Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team
60Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
61Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
62Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
63Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
64Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
65Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
66Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
67Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
68Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
69Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
70Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
71Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
72Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
73Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
74Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
75Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
76Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
77Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
78Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
79Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
80Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
81Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
82Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
83Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
84Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
85Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
86Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
87Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:20
88Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:21
89Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:32
90Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:35
91Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
92Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:00:43
93Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:19
94Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
95Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:02:35
96Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:02:48
97Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:03:58
98Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:05:23
99Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:05:28
100Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:05:33
101Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:07:36
102Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:07:38
103Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
104Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:08:32
105Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
106Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team
107Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
108Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
109Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:09:17
110Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3pts
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High53
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High51

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6:16:14
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:04
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:10
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:18
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:22
7Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:23
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:25
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:26
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:30
11Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn0:00:32
12Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:35
13Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:36
14Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
15Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:37
16Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
17Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:38
18Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
19Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
20Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:40
21Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
22Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team0:00:41
23Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:44
24Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:45
25Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
26Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:46
27Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
28Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team0:00:47
29Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:48
30Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:50
31Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:52
32Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
33Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:53
34Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team0:00:54
35Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:56
36Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
37Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
38Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
39Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
40Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:57
41Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:00:58
42Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
43Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
44Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:59
45Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
46Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
47Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:01:01
48Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
49Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
50Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:02
51Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:01:04
52Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn0:01:05
53Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:01:06
54Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:01:08
55Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
56Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
57Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:01:10
58Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
59Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
60Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
61Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team0:01:11
62Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:14
63Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
64Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:01:15
65Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
66Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:16
67Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
68Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
69Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:01:18
70Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
71Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
72Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:01:20
73Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:01:22
74Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
75Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:01:23
76Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:01:24
77Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
78Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:01:27
79Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:01:35
80Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team0:01:38
81Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
82Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:01:40
83Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:01:43
84Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:52
85Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:56
86Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:02:01
87Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:06
88Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
89Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:02:09
90Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:02:30
91Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:02:51
92Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:04:01
93Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team0:04:25
94Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:04:27
95Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:04:35
96Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:05:32
97Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:07:22
98Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:08:26
99Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:09:27
100Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:09:54
101Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:09:55
102Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:10:28
103Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:10:43
104Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:11:12
105Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:11:13
106Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:12:48
107Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:12:49
108Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team0:12:57
109Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:13:36
110Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:17:31

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team65pts
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies48
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team43
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High542
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini34
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing29
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team25
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing25
9Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products22
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini20
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing15
12Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies14
13Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team13
14Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team12
15Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team11
16Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx11
17Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing6
18Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing5
19Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team5
20Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High55
21Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
22Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini2
23Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High53
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing5
4Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team5
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini2
7Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies1
9Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team18:49:43
2Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:05
3Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:23
4Wiggle High50:00:30
5Team BMS Birn0:00:54
6Ale' Cipollini0:01:02
7Hitec Products0:01:21
8Lensworld-Zannata0:01:24
9British National Team0:01:31
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
11Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:01:34
12German National Team0:01:43
13Lointek0:01:55
14Jan Van Arckel0:02:03
15Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:02:04
16Mat Atom Sobotka0:02:13
17Isorex Cycling Team0:02:46
18BH-Cycling Team0:02:50
19Netherlands National Team0:03:14
20Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:03:52
21Kazakhstan National Team0:28:22

