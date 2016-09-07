Trending

Lotto Belgium Tour: Brand wins stage 1

Rabo-Liv rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 33

After winning the stage, Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv) is the new race leader at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

After winning the stage, Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv) is the new race leader at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 33

Lucinda Brand and Rabo-Liv teammate Yara Kastelijn hug it out

Lucinda Brand and Rabo-Liv teammate Yara Kastelijn hug it out
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 33

Lisa Brennauer always has time for the fans

Lisa Brennauer always has time for the fans
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 33

Sara Mustonen leads the Sweden team to sign on

Sara Mustonen leads the Sweden team to sign on
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 33

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 33

Swedish national champion Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)

Swedish national champion Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 33

Marie Vilmann (Team BMS Birn)

Marie Vilmann (Team BMS Birn)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 33

Kelly Druyts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or)

Kelly Druyts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 33

Valerie Demey (Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or)

Valerie Demey (Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 33

The Rabo-Liv team talking tactics pre-stage

The Rabo-Liv team talking tactics pre-stage
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 33

Race leader Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)

Race leader Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 33

Gilke Croket (Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or)

Gilke Croket (Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 33

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 33

British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 33

Monique Van De Ree (Lares-Waowdeals)

Monique Van De Ree (Lares-Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 33

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) on the final lap

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) on the final lap
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 33

Early attacks fail to stick at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Early attacks fail to stick at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 33

Race leader, Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) waits backstage before sign in at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Race leader, Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) waits backstage before sign in at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 33

Barbara Guarischi CANYON//SRAM Racing teammates ahead of sign in at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Barbara Guarischi CANYON//SRAM Racing teammates ahead of sign in at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 33

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) attacks on the climbs on the road back to Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) attacks on the climbs on the road back to Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) attacks on the climbs on the road back to Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) attacks on the climbs on the road back to Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 33

Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) across the cobbles on the road back to Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) across the cobbles on the road back to Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 33

Completing the first of six local laps, Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) is still solo at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Completing the first of six local laps, Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) is still solo at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 33

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) attacks on the climbs on the road back to Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) attacks on the climbs on the road back to Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 33

Sara Penton (Lares Waowdeals) gives Alexis Ryan some company in the break at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Sara Penton (Lares Waowdeals) gives Alexis Ryan some company in the break at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 33

The peloton are almost a minute behind Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) as they complete the first of six local laps at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

The peloton are almost a minute behind Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) as they complete the first of six local laps at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 33

Stage winner, Lucinda Brand checks in with Thalita de Jong who was hurt in a fall with a little over 2 laps to go at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Stage winner, Lucinda Brand checks in with Thalita de Jong who was hurt in a fall with a little over 2 laps to go at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 33

The final sprint to the line at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

The final sprint to the line at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 33

Final lap and the race is all back together (Here Aafke Soet, Netherlands) sppeds through Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Final lap and the race is all back together (Here Aafke Soet, Netherlands) sppeds through Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 33

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) retains the best placed Belgian jersey at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) retains the best placed Belgian jersey at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 33

Thalita de Jong (Rabo Liv) retains her lead in the youth classification at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Thalita de Jong (Rabo Liv) retains her lead in the youth classification at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 33

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) wears the intermediate sprint jersey and earns most combative rider on the stage at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) wears the intermediate sprint jersey and earns most combative rider on the stage at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 33

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv) wins the sprint finish ahead of Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv) wins the sprint finish ahead of Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 33

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) wins the intermediate sprints jersey and the most combative rider after a long solo move at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) wins the intermediate sprints jersey and the most combative rider after a long solo move at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3:14:10
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
9Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
10Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
12Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
13Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands
14Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
15Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
16Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
17Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
19Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
21Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
22Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
23Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands
24Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
25Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain0:00:07
26Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
27Marta Lach (Pol)
28Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
29Claudia Koster (Ned)
30Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Great Britain
31Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
32Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
33Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
34Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
35Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:12
36Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
37Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
38Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
39Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
40Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
41Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
42Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
43Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
44Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
45Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
46Liisi Rist (Est)
47Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
48Céline Van Severen (Bel)
49Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
51Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
52Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
53Frida Knutsson (Swe) Sweden
54Dorottya Kanti (Hun)
55Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
56Christa Riffel (Ger) Germany
57Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
58Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
59Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
60Marcia Eicher-Vouets (Swi)
61Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
62Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
63Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain
64Omer Shapiro (Isr)
65Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
66Dani Christmas (GBr)
67Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
68Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Germany
69Daniela Gass (Ger)
70Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
71Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
72Sandra Weiss (Swi)
73Monika Brzezna (Pol)0:00:25
74Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
75Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
76Danique Braam (Ned)
77Paulina Brzezna (Pol)
78Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
79Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)
80Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:28
81Judith Bloem (Ned)0:00:33
82Martina Weiss (Swi)0:00:34
83Ine Allaert (Bel)
84Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
85Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
86Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
87Daisi Rist (Est)
88Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
89Amiliya Ishakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
90Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
91Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain0:00:45
92Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
93Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
94Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
95Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
96Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
97Karen Elzing (Ned)0:01:12
98Puck Moonen (Ned)0:01:21
99Michelle Andres (Swi)0:01:32
100Malin Berlin (Swe)0:01:38
101Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)0:00:12
102Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands0:02:51
103Julia Scheidegger (Swi)0:03:12
104Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra)0:03:39
105Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
106Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
107Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
108Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Sweden
109Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek
110Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
111Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
112Anka Hermans (Bel)
113Ida Jansson (Swe) Sweden0:04:21
114Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:06:46
115Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands0:07:32
116Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:07:33
117Hanna Helamb (Swe) Sweden0:08:12
118Lara Defour (Bel)0:12:00
119Mieke Leeman (Bel)0:19:00
DNFZhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFAgnieszka Bacinska (Pol)
DNFLisa Vermeire (Bel)
DNFJannie Sand (Den) Team BMS Birn

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3:19:32
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands0:00:02
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:07
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:09
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:00:10
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:14
7Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:15
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:17
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:00:18
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:22
11Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn0:00:24
12Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:00:25
13Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:27
14Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:28
15Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
16Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:00:29
17Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
18Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands0:00:30
19Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
20Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
21Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:32
22Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
23Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain0:00:33
24Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:36
25Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:37
26Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
27Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:38
28Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
29Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:00:39
30Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
31Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:40
32Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:42
33Claudia Koster (Ned)0:00:44
34Marcia Eicher-Vouets (Swi)
35Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:45
36Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Great Britain0:00:46
37Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:48
38Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
39Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
40Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
42Lensy Debboudt (Bel)0:00:49
43Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany0:00:50
44Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
45Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
46Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:51
47Marta Lach (Pol)
48Christa Riffel (Ger) Germany
49Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:53
50Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
51Frida Knutsson (Swe) Sweden
52Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden0:00:54
53Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain0:00:55
54Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:00:56
55Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:57
56Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
57Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:58
58Danique Braam (Ned)
59Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Germany0:01:00
60Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
61Céline Van Severen (Bel)
62Paulina Brzezna (Pol)0:01:02
63Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
64Liisi Rist (Est)
65Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
66Omer Shapiro (Isr)0:01:03
67Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)0:01:06
68Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
69Dani Christmas (GBr)0:01:07
70Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
71Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:08
72Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
73Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
74Dorottya Kanti (Hun)0:01:10
75Sandra Weiss (Swi)
76Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)
77Monika Brzezna (Pol)0:01:14
78Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
79Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:01:15
80Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:01:16
81Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
82Femke Verstichelen (Bel)0:01:18
83Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:01:19
84Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain0:01:26
85Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:01:27
86Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:28
87Ine Allaert (Bel)0:01:31
88Genevieve Whitson (GBr)0:01:32
89Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:01:35
90Sanne Bamelis (Bel)0:01:39
91Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:01:41
92Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
93Amiliya Ishakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:48
94Judith Bloem (Ned)0:01:52
95Daniela Gass (Ger)0:01:53
96Karen Elzing (Ned)0:01:58
97Daisi Rist (Est)0:02:01
98Puck Moonen (Ned)0:02:21
99Michelle Andres (Swi)0:02:32
100Malin Berlin (Swe)0:02:33
101Martina Weiss (Swi)0:02:43
102Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands0:03:18
103Julia Scheidegger (Swi)0:04:11
104Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain0:04:17
105Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
106Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:04:18
107Henrietta Colborne (GBr)0:04:24
108Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek0:04:28
109Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra)0:04:51
110Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Sweden0:04:53
111Anka Hermans (Bel)0:05:03
112Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)0:05:04
113Ida Jansson (Swe) Sweden0:05:10
114Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:07:17
115Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands0:08:18
116Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:08:51
117Hanna Helamb (Swe) Sweden0:08:54
118Lara Defour (Bel)0:13:18
119Mieke Leeman (Bel)0:19:49

Latest on Cyclingnews