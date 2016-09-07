Lotto Belgium Tour: Brand wins stage 1
Rabo-Liv rider takes race lead
Stage 1: Moorslede -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3:14:10
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|6
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
|9
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|10
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|12
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|13
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|15
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|16
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|17
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|19
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|21
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|22
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|23
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|25
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:07
|26
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|27
|Marta Lach (Pol)
|28
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|29
|Claudia Koster (Ned)
|30
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|32
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|33
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|34
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|35
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:12
|36
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|37
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
|38
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|39
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|40
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|41
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|42
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|43
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|44
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|45
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|46
|Liisi Rist (Est)
|47
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|48
|Céline Van Severen (Bel)
|49
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|51
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
|52
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|53
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Sweden
|54
|Dorottya Kanti (Hun)
|55
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|56
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Germany
|57
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|58
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|59
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|60
|Marcia Eicher-Vouets (Swi)
|61
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|62
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|63
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain
|64
|Omer Shapiro (Isr)
|65
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|66
|Dani Christmas (GBr)
|67
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|68
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Germany
|69
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|70
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|71
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|72
|Sandra Weiss (Swi)
|73
|Monika Brzezna (Pol)
|0:00:25
|74
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
|75
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|76
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|77
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol)
|78
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|79
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)
|80
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:28
|81
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|0:00:33
|82
|Martina Weiss (Swi)
|0:00:34
|83
|Ine Allaert (Bel)
|84
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
|85
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|86
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|87
|Daisi Rist (Est)
|88
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
|89
|Amiliya Ishakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|90
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|91
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:45
|92
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|93
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|94
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|95
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|96
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|97
|Karen Elzing (Ned)
|0:01:12
|98
|Puck Moonen (Ned)
|0:01:21
|99
|Michelle Andres (Swi)
|0:01:32
|100
|Malin Berlin (Swe)
|0:01:38
|101
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)
|0:00:12
|102
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:51
|103
|Julia Scheidegger (Swi)
|0:03:12
|104
|Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra)
|0:03:39
|105
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|106
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
|107
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
|108
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Sweden
|109
|Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek
|110
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|111
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|112
|Anka Hermans (Bel)
|113
|Ida Jansson (Swe) Sweden
|0:04:21
|114
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:06:46
|115
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:32
|116
|Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:07:33
|117
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Sweden
|0:08:12
|118
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|0:12:00
|119
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|0:19:00
|DNF
|Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Agnieszka Bacinska (Pol)
|DNF
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel)
|DNF
|Jannie Sand (Den) Team BMS Birn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3:19:32
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:02
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:09
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:10
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:14
|7
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:17
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:18
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:22
|11
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:00:24
|12
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:25
|13
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|14
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:28
|15
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
|16
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:29
|17
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|18
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:30
|19
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|20
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|21
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:32
|22
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|23
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:33
|24
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:36
|25
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:37
|26
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|27
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|28
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|29
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:39
|30
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|31
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:40
|32
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:42
|33
|Claudia Koster (Ned)
|0:00:44
|34
|Marcia Eicher-Vouets (Swi)
|35
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:45
|36
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:46
|37
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:48
|38
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|39
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|40
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|42
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|0:00:49
|43
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|0:00:50
|44
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|45
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|46
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|47
|Marta Lach (Pol)
|48
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Germany
|49
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:53
|50
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|51
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Sweden
|52
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:54
|53
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:55
|54
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:56
|55
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:57
|56
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|57
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:58
|58
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|59
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Germany
|0:01:00
|60
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|61
|Céline Van Severen (Bel)
|62
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol)
|0:01:02
|63
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|64
|Liisi Rist (Est)
|65
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|66
|Omer Shapiro (Isr)
|0:01:03
|67
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)
|0:01:06
|68
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
|69
|Dani Christmas (GBr)
|0:01:07
|70
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|71
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:01:08
|72
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
|73
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|74
|Dorottya Kanti (Hun)
|0:01:10
|75
|Sandra Weiss (Swi)
|76
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)
|77
|Monika Brzezna (Pol)
|0:01:14
|78
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|79
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:15
|80
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:16
|81
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|82
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
|0:01:18
|83
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:01:19
|84
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:26
|85
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:01:27
|86
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:28
|87
|Ine Allaert (Bel)
|0:01:31
|88
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
|0:01:32
|89
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:01:35
|90
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|0:01:39
|91
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|92
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|93
|Amiliya Ishakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:48
|94
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|0:01:52
|95
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|0:01:53
|96
|Karen Elzing (Ned)
|0:01:58
|97
|Daisi Rist (Est)
|0:02:01
|98
|Puck Moonen (Ned)
|0:02:21
|99
|Michelle Andres (Swi)
|0:02:32
|100
|Malin Berlin (Swe)
|0:02:33
|101
|Martina Weiss (Swi)
|0:02:43
|102
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:18
|103
|Julia Scheidegger (Swi)
|0:04:11
|104
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:17
|105
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|106
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:04:18
|107
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
|0:04:24
|108
|Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek
|0:04:28
|109
|Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra)
|0:04:51
|110
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Sweden
|0:04:53
|111
|Anka Hermans (Bel)
|0:05:03
|112
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
|0:05:04
|113
|Ida Jansson (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:10
|114
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:07:17
|115
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:18
|116
|Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:08:51
|117
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Sweden
|0:08:54
|118
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|0:13:18
|119
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|0:19:49
