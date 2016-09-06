Image 1 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) wins the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 31 Kelly Van Den Steen and Kelly Druyts (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx) with a new friend (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 31 Kelly Van Den Steen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 31 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon SRAM Racing) warms up (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 31 Matching outfits... (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 31 Relaxed vibes at BH Cycling pre-stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 31 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon SRAM Racing) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 31 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 31 Lieselot Decroix (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 31 Gilke Croket (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 31 Julie Leth (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 31 Kelly Van Den Steen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 31 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 31 Tatjana Paller (German National Team) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 31 Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) is awarded the best Belgian rider jersey at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) is awarded the points jersey at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 31 Huge interest in the winner after events in Rio at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) has the finish in her sights at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) on her way to winning the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) on her way to winning the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 31 Thalita de Jong (Rabo Liv) on her way to second place at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 31 Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) on her way to third place at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 31 Tiffany Cromwell (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 31 Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 31 Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 31 Yara Kastelijn (Rabo Liv) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 27 of 31 Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 28 of 31 Demmy Druyts (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 29 of 31 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 30 of 31 Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) warms up at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 31 of 31 The classification jerseys are presented to the crowds at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

One month ago, Annemiek Van Vleuten was in a hospital bed in Brazil with three fractures to her spine, the result of a dramatic crash on the descent in the Olympic Games road race that ended the Dutch rider's very real possibility of a gold medal.

Today, she won the prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour, beating Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv) by seven seconds on the 4.1km course. Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) was third at 8 seconds, just ahead of Lucinda Brand.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team 0:05:25 2 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:07 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:09 6 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:10 7 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:11 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:12 9 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:13 10 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:14 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:16 12 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:16 13 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:17 14 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:19 15 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:19 16 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn 0:00:20 17 Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn 0:00:22 18 Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team 0:00:23 19 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn 0:00:24 20 Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team 0:00:25 21 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:26 22 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 0:00:26 23 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:00:27 24 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:00:27 25 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:28 26 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:28 27 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team 0:00:28 28 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:29 29 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:29 30 Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:00:29 31 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:30 32 Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:31 33 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:00:33 34 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:34 35 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:34 36 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:34 37 Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:00:34 38 Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:34 39 Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:34 40 Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:35 41 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 0:00:35 42 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:35 43 Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team 0:00:35 44 Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team 0:00:35 45 Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:36 46 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:36 47 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team 0:00:36 48 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:36 49 Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team 0:00:37 50 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:37 51 Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:37 52 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:38 53 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:38 54 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:38 55 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:00:38 56 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:39 57 Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:00:39 58 Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team 0:00:39 59 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:40 60 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek 0:00:40 61 Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:00:40 62 Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:40 63 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 0:00:41 64 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:41 65 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek 0:00:41 66 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:00:41 67 Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:41 68 Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:42 69 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:42 70 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team 0:00:43 71 Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn 0:00:43 72 Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:44 73 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands National Team 0:00:44 74 Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:44 75 Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:45 76 Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:00:45 77 Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:45 78 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 0:00:46 79 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:00:46 80 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 0:00:46 81 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:46 82 Ida Jansson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:00:46 83 Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team 0:00:47 84 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:00:47 85 Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:48 86 Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:48 87 Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team 0:00:49 88 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:00:51 89 Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:52 90 Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:00:52 91 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:00:52 92 Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team 0:00:52 93 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 0:00:52 94 Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:00:53 95 Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:53 96 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:54 97 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:54 98 Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:54 99 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:55 100 Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:55 101 Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:00:55 102 Sand Jannie (Den) Team BMS Birn 0:00:55 103 Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team 0:00:56 104 Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:00:57 105 Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:00:57 106 Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:57 107 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:02 108 Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek 0:01:03 109 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:01:04 110 Agnieszka Bacinska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:01:06 111 Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:01:10 112 Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:12 113 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:01:12 114 Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:15 115 Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:01:16 116 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:01:17 117 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 0:01:21 118 Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:01:22 119 Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team 0:01:23 120 Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:23 121 Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:01:24 122 Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:01:34 123 Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:01:38 124 Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:02:06

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:16:36 2 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:12 3 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:30 4 Netherlands National Team 5 Wiggle High5 0:00:37 6 Team BMS Birn 0:00:42 7 Ale' Cipollini 0:00:50 8 Hitec Products 0:01:04 9 British National Team 0:01:12 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:01:19 11 Lensworld-Zannata 12 German National Team 0:01:26 13 Jan Van Arckel 14 Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:01:29 15 Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:01:35 16 Mat Atom Sobotka 0:01:36 17 Swedish National Team 0:01:42 18 Lointek 0:01:43 19 Isorex Cycling Team 0:01:55 20 BH-Cycling Team 0:01:59 21 Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:02:07 22 Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:02:12 23 Kazakhstan National Team 0:03:06

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team 0:05:24 2 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:08 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:09 6 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:10 7 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:12 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 9 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:13 10 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:14 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:16 12 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 13 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:18 14 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:20 15 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 16 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn 17 Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn 0:00:22 18 Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team 0:00:24 19 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn 20 Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team 0:00:25 21 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:26 22 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 23 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:00:28 24 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 25 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 26 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:29 27 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team 28 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 29 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:30 30 Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 31 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 32 Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:31 33 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:00:34 34 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 35 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 36 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 37 Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 38 Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:35 39 Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 40 Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 41 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 0:00:36 42 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 43 Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team 44 Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team 45 Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 46 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 47 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team 0:00:37 48 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 49 Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team 50 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 51 Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team 52 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:38 53 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 54 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:39 55 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 56 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 57 Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 58 Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team 59 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:40 60 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek 61 Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swedish National Team 62 Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 63 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 0:00:41 64 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 65 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek 66 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 67 Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:42 68 Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 69 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:43 70 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team 71 Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn 72 Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:44 73 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands National Team 74 Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 75 Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:45 76 Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:00:46 77 Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 78 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 79 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 80 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 0:00:47 81 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 82 Ida Jansson (Swe) Swedish National Team 83 Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team 84 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:00:48 85 Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 86 Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 87 Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team 0:00:49 88 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:00:51 89 Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:52 90 Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 91 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team 92 Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team 0:00:53 93 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 94 Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 95 Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:54 96 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 97 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 98 Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:55 99 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 100 Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:56 101 Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 102 Sand Jannie (Den) Team BMS Birn 103 Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team 104 Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:00:57 105 Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:00:58 106 Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 107 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:02 108 Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek 0:01:03 109 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:01:05 110 Agnieszka Bacinska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:01:07 111 Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:01:10 112 Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:12 113 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team 114 Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:16 115 Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 116 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:01:17 117 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 0:01:21 118 Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:01:22 119 Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team 0:01:23 120 Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:24 121 Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:01:25 122 Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:01:34 123 Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:01:39 124 Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:02:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team 15 pts 2 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 10 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 6 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 7 7 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 9 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 10 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 3

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 3 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 4 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 5 Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 6 Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 7 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 8 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 9 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 11 Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 12 Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 13 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 14 Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team 15 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 16 Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 17 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 18 Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 19 Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 20 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 21 Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 22 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 23 Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 24 Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 25 Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team 26 Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:05:31 2 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:03 3 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:05 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:11 6 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:13 7 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn 8 Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team 0:00:17 9 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn 10 Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team 0:00:18 11 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:22 12 Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:24 13 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:27 14 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 15 Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 16 Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:28 17 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 0:00:29 18 Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team 19 Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team 20 Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 21 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 22 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team 0:00:30 23 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 24 Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team 25 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 26 Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team 27 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:31 28 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 29 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:00:32 30 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 31 Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 32 Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team 33 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:33 34 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek 35 Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swedish National Team 36 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 0:00:34 37 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 38 Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:35 39 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:36 40 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team 41 Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn 42 Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:37 43 Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 44 Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:38 45 Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:00:39 46 Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 47 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 48 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 0:00:40 49 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 50 Ida Jansson (Swe) Swedish National Team 51 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:00:41 52 Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 53 Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team 0:00:42 54 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:00:44 55 Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:00:45 56 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 0:00:46 57 Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 58 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka 0:00:47 59 Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:48 60 Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:49 61 Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 62 Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:00:50 63 Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:00:51 64 Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 65 Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek 0:00:56 66 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:00:58 67 Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:05 68 Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:09 69 Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 70 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 0:01:14 71 Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:01:15 72 Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:17 73 Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:01:18 74 Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald 0:01:27 75 Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team 0:02:00