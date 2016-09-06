Trending

Van Vleuten wins Lotto Belgium Tour prologue

Miraculous comeback after severe crash in Olympic Games for Dutch rider

Image 1 of 31

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) wins the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) wins the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 31

Kelly Van Den Steen and Kelly Druyts (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx) with a new friend

Kelly Van Den Steen and Kelly Druyts (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx) with a new friend
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 31

Kelly Van Den Steen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx)

Kelly Van Den Steen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 31

Barbara Guarischi (Canyon SRAM Racing) warms up

Barbara Guarischi (Canyon SRAM Racing) warms up
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 31

Matching outfits...

Matching outfits...
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 31

Relaxed vibes at BH Cycling pre-stage

Relaxed vibes at BH Cycling pre-stage
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 31

Barbara Guarischi (Canyon SRAM Racing)

Barbara Guarischi (Canyon SRAM Racing)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 31

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5)

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 31

Lieselot Decroix (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Lieselot Decroix (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 31

Gilke Croket (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx)

Gilke Croket (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 31

Julie Leth (Hitec Products)

Julie Leth (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 31

Kelly Van Den Steen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx)

Kelly Van Den Steen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 31

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 31

Tatjana Paller (German National Team)

Tatjana Paller (German National Team)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 31

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) is awarded the best Belgian rider jersey at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) is awarded the best Belgian rider jersey at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 31

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) is awarded the points jersey at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) is awarded the points jersey at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 31

Huge interest in the winner after events in Rio at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Huge interest in the winner after events in Rio at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 31

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) has the finish in her sights at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) has the finish in her sights at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 31

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) on her way to winning the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) on her way to winning the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 31

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) on her way to winning the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) on her way to winning the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 31

Thalita de Jong (Rabo Liv) on her way to second place at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Thalita de Jong (Rabo Liv) on her way to second place at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 31

Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) on her way to third place at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) on her way to third place at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 31

Tiffany Cromwell (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Tiffany Cromwell (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 31

Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 31

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 31

Yara Kastelijn (Rabo Liv) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Yara Kastelijn (Rabo Liv) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 31

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 31

Demmy Druyts (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx)

Demmy Druyts (Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 31

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 31

Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) warms up at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) warms up at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 31

The classification jerseys are presented to the crowds at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

The classification jerseys are presented to the crowds at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

One month ago, Annemiek Van Vleuten was in a hospital bed in Brazil with three fractures to her spine, the result of a dramatic crash on the descent in the Olympic Games road race that ended the Dutch rider's very real possibility of a gold medal.

Today, she won the prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour, beating Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv) by seven seconds on the 4.1km course. Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) was third at 8 seconds, just ahead of Lucinda Brand.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:05:25
2Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:07
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:07
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:07
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:09
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:10
7Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:11
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:12
9Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:13
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini0:00:14
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:16
12Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:16
13Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:17
14Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:19
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:19
16Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn0:00:20
17Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn0:00:22
18Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team0:00:23
19Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn0:00:24
20Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:25
21Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:26
22Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:26
23Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:27
24Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:27
25Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:28
26Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:28
27Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:28
28Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:29
29Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:29
30Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:00:29
31Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:30
32Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:31
33Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:33
34Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:34
35Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:34
36Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:34
37Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:34
38Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:34
39Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:34
40Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:35
41Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:00:35
42Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:35
43Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team0:00:35
44Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team0:00:35
45Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:36
46Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:36
47Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team0:00:36
48Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:36
49Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team0:00:37
50Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:37
51Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team0:00:37
52Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:38
53Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:38
54Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:38
55Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:00:38
56Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:39
57Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:39
58Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team0:00:39
59Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:40
60Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:00:40
61Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:40
62Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:40
63Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team0:00:41
64Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:41
65Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek0:00:41
66Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:41
67Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:41
68Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:42
69Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:42
70Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:43
71Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn0:00:43
72Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:44
73Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:44
74Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:44
75Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:45
76Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:00:45
77Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:45
78Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek0:00:46
79Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:00:46
80Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:00:46
81Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:46
82Ida Jansson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:46
83Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:47
84Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:47
85Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:48
86Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:48
87Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:49
88Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:51
89Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:52
90Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:00:52
91Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:52
92Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:52
93Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:00:52
94Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:00:53
95Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:53
96Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:54
97Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:54
98Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:54
99Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:55
100Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:55
101Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:00:55
102Sand Jannie (Den) Team BMS Birn0:00:55
103Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:56
104Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:00:57
105Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:00:57
106Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:57
107Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:02
108Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek0:01:03
109Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:01:04
110Agnieszka Bacinska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:01:06
111Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:01:10
112Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:12
113Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:12
114Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:15
115Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:01:16
116Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:01:17
117Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:01:21
118Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:01:22
119Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:01:23
120Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:23
121Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:24
122Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:01:34
123Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:01:38
124Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:02:06

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:16:36
2Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:12
3Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:30
4Netherlands National Team
5Wiggle High50:00:37
6Team BMS Birn0:00:42
7Ale' Cipollini0:00:50
8Hitec Products0:01:04
9British National Team0:01:12
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:01:19
11Lensworld-Zannata
12German National Team0:01:26
13Jan Van Arckel
14Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:01:29
15Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:35
16Mat Atom Sobotka0:01:36
17Swedish National Team0:01:42
18Lointek0:01:43
19Isorex Cycling Team0:01:55
20BH-Cycling Team0:01:59
21Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:02:07
22Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:02:12
23Kazakhstan National Team0:03:06

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:05:24
2Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:07
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:08
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:09
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:10
7Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:12
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
9Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:13
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini0:00:14
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:16
12Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
13Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:18
14Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:20
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
16Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
17Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn0:00:22
18Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team0:00:24
19Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
20Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:25
21Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:26
22Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
23Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:28
24Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
25Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:29
27Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
28Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
29Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:30
30Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
31Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
32Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:31
33Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:34
34Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
35Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
36Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
38Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:35
39Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
40Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
41Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:00:36
42Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
43Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
44Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team
45Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
46Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
47Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team0:00:37
48Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
49Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team
50Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
51Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
52Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:38
53Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
54Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:39
55Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
56Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
57Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
58Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
59Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:40
60Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
61Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swedish National Team
62Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
63Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team0:00:41
64Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
65Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
66Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
67Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:42
68Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
69Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:43
70Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
71Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
72Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:44
73Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands National Team
74Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
75Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:45
76Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:00:46
77Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
78Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
79Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
80Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:00:47
81Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
82Ida Jansson (Swe) Swedish National Team
83Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
84Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:48
85Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
86Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
87Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:49
88Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:51
89Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:52
90Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
91Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team
92Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:53
93Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
94Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
95Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:54
96Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
97Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
98Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:55
99Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
100Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:56
101Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
102Sand Jannie (Den) Team BMS Birn
103Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
104Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:00:57
105Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:00:58
106Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
107Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:02
108Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek0:01:03
109Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:01:05
110Agnieszka Bacinska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:01:07
111Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:01:10
112Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:12
113Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
114Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:16
115Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
116Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:01:17
117Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:01:21
118Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:01:22
119Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:01:23
120Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:24
121Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:25
122Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:01:34
123Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:01:39
124Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:02:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team15pts
2Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing10
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team9
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies7
7Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing6
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High55
9Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini3

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
2Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
3Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
5Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
6Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
7Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
8Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
9Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
11Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
12Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
13Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
14Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
15Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
16Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
17Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
18Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
19Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
20Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
21Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
22Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
23Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
24Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
25Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
26Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:05:31
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:03
3Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:05
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:11
6Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:13
7Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
8Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team0:00:17
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
10Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:00:18
11Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:22
12Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:24
13Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:27
14Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
15Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
16Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:28
17Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:00:29
18Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
19Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team
20Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
21Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
22Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team0:00:30
23Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
24Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team
25Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
26Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
27Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:31
28Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
29Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:00:32
30Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
31Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
32Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
33Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:33
34Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
35Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swedish National Team
36Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team0:00:34
37Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
38Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:35
39Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:36
40Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
41Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
42Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:37
43Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
44Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:38
45Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:00:39
46Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
47Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
48Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:00:40
49Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
50Ida Jansson (Swe) Swedish National Team
51Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:41
52Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
53Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:42
54Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:44
55Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:00:45
56Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:00:46
57Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
58Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:00:47
59Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:48
60Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:49
61Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
62Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:00:50
63Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:00:51
64Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
65Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek0:00:56
66Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:58
67Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:05
68Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:09
69Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
70Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:01:14
71Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:01:15
72Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:17
73Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:18
74Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:01:27
75Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:02:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:16:36
2Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:12
3Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:30
4Netherlands National Team
5Wiggle High50:00:37
6Team BMS Birn0:00:42
7Ale' Cipollini0:00:50
8Hitec Products0:01:04
9British National Team0:01:12
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:01:19
11Lensworld-Zannata
12German National Team0:01:26
13Jan Van Arckel
14Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:01:29
15Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:35
16Mat Atom Sobotka0:01:36
17Swedish National Team0:01:42
18Lointek0:01:43
19Isorex Cycling Team0:01:55
20BH-Cycling Team0:01:59
21Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:02:07
22Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:02:12
23Kazakhstan National Team0:03:06

