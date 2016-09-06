Van Vleuten wins Lotto Belgium Tour prologue
Miraculous comeback after severe crash in Olympic Games for Dutch rider
Prologue: Nieuwpoort -
Image 1 of 31
Image 2 of 31
Image 3 of 31
Image 4 of 31
Image 5 of 31
Image 6 of 31
Image 7 of 31
Image 8 of 31
Image 9 of 31
Image 10 of 31
Image 11 of 31
Image 12 of 31
Image 13 of 31
Image 14 of 31
Image 15 of 31
Image 16 of 31
Image 17 of 31
Image 18 of 31
Image 19 of 31
Image 20 of 31
Image 21 of 31
Image 22 of 31
Image 23 of 31
Image 24 of 31
Image 25 of 31
Image 26 of 31
Image 27 of 31
Image 28 of 31
Image 29 of 31
Image 30 of 31
Image 31 of 31
One month ago, Annemiek Van Vleuten was in a hospital bed in Brazil with three fractures to her spine, the result of a dramatic crash on the descent in the Olympic Games road race that ended the Dutch rider's very real possibility of a gold medal.
Today, she won the prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour, beating Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv) by seven seconds on the 4.1km course. Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) was third at 8 seconds, just ahead of Lucinda Brand.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:05:25
|2
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:10
|7
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:11
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:12
|9
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:14
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:16
|12
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:16
|13
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:17
|14
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:19
|15
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:19
|16
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:00:20
|17
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:00:22
|18
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:23
|19
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:00:24
|20
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:25
|21
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:26
|22
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:26
|23
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:27
|24
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:27
|25
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:28
|26
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:28
|27
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:28
|28
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:29
|29
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:29
|30
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|31
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:30
|32
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:31
|33
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:33
|34
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:34
|35
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:34
|36
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:34
|37
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:34
|38
|Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:34
|39
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:34
|40
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|41
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:35
|42
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|43
|Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:35
|44
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:35
|45
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:36
|46
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|47
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:36
|48
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|49
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:37
|50
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:37
|51
|Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:37
|52
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:38
|53
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:38
|54
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:38
|55
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:38
|56
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|57
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:39
|58
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:39
|59
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:40
|60
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:40
|61
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:40
|62
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|63
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:41
|64
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:41
|65
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:41
|66
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:41
|67
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:41
|68
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|69
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:42
|70
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|71
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:00:43
|72
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:44
|73
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:44
|74
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:44
|75
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|76
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:45
|77
|Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:45
|78
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|0:00:46
|79
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:00:46
|80
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:46
|81
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:46
|82
|Ida Jansson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:46
|83
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|84
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:47
|85
|Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|86
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|87
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|88
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:51
|89
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|90
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:00:52
|91
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:52
|92
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|93
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:52
|94
|Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:00:53
|95
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|96
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:54
|97
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:54
|98
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|99
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:55
|100
|Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|101
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|102
|Sand Jannie (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:00:55
|103
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|104
|Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|105
|Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|106
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|107
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:02
|108
|Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:03
|109
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:01:04
|110
|Agnieszka Bacinska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:01:06
|111
|Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|112
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:12
|113
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:01:12
|114
|Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:15
|115
|Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|116
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:01:17
|117
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:01:21
|118
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:01:22
|119
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|120
|Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:23
|121
|Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|122
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:01:34
|123
|Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:01:38
|124
|Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|2
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:12
|3
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:30
|4
|Netherlands National Team
|5
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:37
|6
|Team BMS Birn
|0:00:42
|7
|Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:50
|8
|Hitec Products
|0:01:04
|9
|British National Team
|0:01:12
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:01:19
|11
|Lensworld-Zannata
|12
|German National Team
|0:01:26
|13
|Jan Van Arckel
|14
|Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|15
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|16
|Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:01:36
|17
|Swedish National Team
|0:01:42
|18
|Lointek
|0:01:43
|19
|Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|20
|BH-Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|21
|Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:02:07
|22
|Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|23
|Kazakhstan National Team
|0:03:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:05:24
|2
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:10
|7
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:12
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|9
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:14
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:16
|12
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:18
|14
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:20
|15
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|16
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|17
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:00:22
|18
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:24
|19
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|20
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:25
|21
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:26
|22
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|23
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:28
|24
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|25
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:29
|27
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|28
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|29
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:30
|30
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|31
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|32
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:31
|33
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:34
|34
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|35
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|36
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|38
|Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:35
|39
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|40
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|41
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:36
|42
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|43
|Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
|44
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team
|45
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|46
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|47
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:37
|48
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|49
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team
|50
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|51
|Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
|52
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:38
|53
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|54
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:39
|55
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|56
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|57
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|58
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
|59
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:40
|60
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|61
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swedish National Team
|62
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|63
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:41
|64
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|65
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|66
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|67
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:42
|68
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|69
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:43
|70
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|71
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|72
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:44
|73
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|74
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|75
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|76
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:46
|77
|Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|78
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|79
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|80
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:47
|81
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|82
|Ida Jansson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|83
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|84
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:48
|85
|Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|86
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|87
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|88
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:51
|89
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|90
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|91
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Swedish National Team
|92
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|93
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|94
|Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|95
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|96
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|97
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|98
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|99
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|100
|Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|101
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|102
|Sand Jannie (Den) Team BMS Birn
|103
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|104
|Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|105
|Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|106
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|107
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:02
|108
|Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:03
|109
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:01:05
|110
|Agnieszka Bacinska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:01:07
|111
|Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|112
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:12
|113
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
|114
|Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:16
|115
|Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|116
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:01:17
|117
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:01:21
|118
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:01:22
|119
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|120
|Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:24
|121
|Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|122
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:01:34
|123
|Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:01:39
|124
|Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|7
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|9
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|3
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|6
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|7
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|8
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|9
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|11
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|12
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|13
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|14
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|15
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|16
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|17
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|18
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|19
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|20
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|21
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|22
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|23
|Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|24
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|25
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|26
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:03
|3
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:05
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:11
|6
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:13
|7
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|8
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|10
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:00:18
|11
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:22
|12
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:24
|13
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:27
|14
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|15
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|16
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:28
|17
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:29
|18
|Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
|19
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team
|20
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|21
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|22
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:30
|23
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|24
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) German National Team
|25
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|26
|Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
|27
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:31
|28
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|29
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:32
|30
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|31
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|32
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
|33
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:33
|34
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|35
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swedish National Team
|36
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:34
|37
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|38
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:35
|39
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:36
|40
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|41
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|42
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:37
|43
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|44
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|45
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:39
|46
|Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|47
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|48
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:40
|49
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|50
|Ida Jansson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|51
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:41
|52
|Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|53
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|54
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:44
|55
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:00:45
|56
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:46
|57
|Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|58
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:00:47
|59
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|60
|Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|61
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|62
|Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|63
|Michelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|64
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|65
|Empar Félix (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:56
|66
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:58
|67
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:05
|68
|Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:09
|69
|Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|70
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:01:14
|71
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:01:15
|72
|Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:17
|73
|Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|74
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:01:27
|75
|Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|2
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:12
|3
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:30
|4
|Netherlands National Team
|5
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:37
|6
|Team BMS Birn
|0:00:42
|7
|Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:50
|8
|Hitec Products
|0:01:04
|9
|British National Team
|0:01:12
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:01:19
|11
|Lensworld-Zannata
|12
|German National Team
|0:01:26
|13
|Jan Van Arckel
|14
|Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|15
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|16
|Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:01:36
|17
|Swedish National Team
|0:01:42
|18
|Lointek
|0:01:43
|19
|Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|20
|BH-Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|21
|Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:02:07
|22
|Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|23
|Kazakhstan National Team
|0:03:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy