Van Vleuten wins overall title at Lotto Belgium Tour
Dutch rider wins final stage in Geraardsbergen
Stage 3: Geraardsbergen -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|2:40:30
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:01:04
|3
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|8
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|12
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|13
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:01:11
|14
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|15
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|17
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|18
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|19
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|20
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:01:17
|21
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:18
|22
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|23
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|24
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|25
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:01:23
|26
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|27
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:25
|28
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:01:37
|29
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:47
|30
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|31
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|32
|Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|33
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|34
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|35
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|36
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:07:13
|37
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:07:32
|38
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:07:37
|39
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|40
|Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:07:40
|41
|Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|42
|Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:07:44
|43
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|44
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team
|45
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|46
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|47
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|48
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|49
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
|50
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|51
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|52
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:07:48
|53
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|54
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|55
|Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
|56
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|58
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|59
|Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|60
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|61
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|62
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|63
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|64
|Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
|65
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|66
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:07:55
|67
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:07:57
|68
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|69
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|70
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|71
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|72
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|73
|Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|74
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|75
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:08:01
|76
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:08:04
|77
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|78
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|79
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:08:08
|80
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|81
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|82
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:08:10
|83
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:08:11
|84
|Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|85
|Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|86
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|87
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|3
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|3
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|8:56:41
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:16
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:23
|6
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:32
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:01:37
|8
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:01:41
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:43
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|11
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:01:46
|12
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|13
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:01:51
|14
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:01:52
|15
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:01:53
|16
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|17
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:54
|18
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|0:01:55
|19
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:59
|20
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:02:02
|21
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:02:03
|22
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|23
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:02:12
|24
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:02:22
|25
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:24
|27
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:27
|28
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:02:28
|29
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:02:45
|30
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|31
|Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|32
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|33
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|34
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:08:04
|35
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:08:13
|36
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:08:26
|37
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|38
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|39
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:08:29
|40
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:08:32
|41
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:08:33
|42
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:08:35
|43
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:08:39
|44
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team
|0:08:41
|45
|Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
|0:08:50
|46
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:08:51
|47
|Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:08:53
|48
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|49
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:08:59
|50
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|51
|Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|52
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|53
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
|54
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|0:09:02
|55
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|0:09:07
|56
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|57
|Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:09:08
|58
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:09:10
|59
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|60
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:09:11
|61
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
|0:09:13
|62
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|63
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:09:26
|64
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:09:28
|65
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:09:30
|66
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|67
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|68
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:09:33
|69
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:09:34
|70
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|71
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|0:09:38
|72
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:43
|73
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:09:46
|74
|Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:09:48
|75
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:09:52
|76
|Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|77
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
|0:10:17
|78
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:10:19
|79
|Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|80
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:12:08
|81
|Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
|0:12:16
|82
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|83
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:12:35
|84
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:13:19
|85
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:17:46
|86
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:18:58
|87
|Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|87
|pts
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|61
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|59
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|59
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|58
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|42
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|31
|8
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|31
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|30
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|25
|11
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|22
|12
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|22
|13
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|22
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|15
|15
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|13
|16
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|13
|17
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|19
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|21
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|22
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|11
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|10
|4
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|5
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|2
|8
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1
|9
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|3
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|3
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|9
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|11
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1
