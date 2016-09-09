Trending

Van Vleuten wins overall title at Lotto Belgium Tour

Dutch rider wins final stage in Geraardsbergen

Image 1 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) wins the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) wins the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 18

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) leads the pre-race favourites through the trees on Muur van Geraardsbergen at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) leads the pre-race favourites through the trees on Muur van Geraardsbergen at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 18

Alexandra Nessmar (Lares Waowdeals) starts to suffer from her earlier solo effort at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Alexandra Nessmar (Lares Waowdeals) starts to suffer from her earlier solo effort at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 18

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) attempts to chase van Vleuten up Muur van Geraardsbergen at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) attempts to chase van Vleuten up Muur van Geraardsbergen at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) wins the final stage solo and seals the general classification at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) wins the final stage solo and seals the general classification at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) wins the final stage solo and seals the general classification at the 97 km Stage 3

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) wins the final stage solo and seals the general classification at the 97 km Stage 3
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 18

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) completes the final Belgian race of her long career at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) completes the final Belgian race of her long career at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 18

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) is the best placed Belgian rider at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) is the best placed Belgian rider at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 18

Alexandra Nessmar (Lares Waowdeals) receives the combatitivity award at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Alexandra Nessmar (Lares Waowdeals) receives the combatitivity award at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates the win with family whilst media swarm around the Dutch star at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates the win with family whilst media swarm around the Dutch star at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 18

Stage and race winner, Annemiek van Vleuten takes in the applause at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Stage and race winner, Annemiek van Vleuten takes in the applause at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 18

Lotto Belgium Tour stage 3

Lotto Belgium Tour stage 3
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 18

Lotto Belgium Tour stage 3

Lotto Belgium Tour stage 3
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 18

Lotto Belgium Tour stage 3

Lotto Belgium Tour stage 3
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 18

Lotto Belgium Tour stage 3

Lotto Belgium Tour stage 3
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 18

Lotto Belgium Tour stage 3

Lotto Belgium Tour stage 3
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 18

Top three in the general classification: Annemiek van Vleuten, Marianne Vos and Lucinda Brand at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Top three in the general classification: Annemiek van Vleuten, Marianne Vos and Lucinda Brand at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten leads for the final ascent of Muur van Geraardsbergen at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016

Annemiek van Vleuten leads for the final ascent of Muur van Geraardsbergen at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team2:40:30
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:01:04
3Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
8Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
12Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
13Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn0:01:11
14Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
15Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
16Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
17Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
18Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
19Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
20Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:01:17
21Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:18
22Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:20
23Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
24Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
25Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:01:23
26Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
27Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:25
28Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn0:01:37
29Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:47
30Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:04:31
31Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:04:35
32Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
33Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:04:56
34Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:07:09
35Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
36Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:07:13
37Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:07:32
38Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:07:37
39Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
40Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:07:40
41Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
42Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:07:44
43Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
44Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team
45Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald
46Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
47Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
48Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
49Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
50Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
51Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
52Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:07:48
53Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
54Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
55Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team
56Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
58Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
59Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
60Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
61Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
62Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
63Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
64Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team
65Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
66Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:07:55
67Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:07:57
68Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
69Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
70Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
71Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
72Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
73Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
74Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
75Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:08:01
76Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:08:04
77Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
78Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team
79Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:08:08
80Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
81Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
82Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:08:10
83Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:08:11
84Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team
85Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:08:12
86Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
87Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team3pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team3pts
2Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team2
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team3pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing2
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team5pts
2Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High51

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team5pts
2Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team3
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team5pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High53
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team5pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High53
3Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team5pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High53
3Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Final general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team8:56:41
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:04
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:10
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:16
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:23
6Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:32
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:01:37
8Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:01:41
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:43
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
11Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn0:01:46
12Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
13Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn0:01:51
14Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:01:52
15Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:01:53
16Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
17Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:54
18Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team0:01:55
19Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:59
20Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:02:02
21Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:02:03
22Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:02:08
23Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:02:12
24Marta Lach (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:02:22
25Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:24
27Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:27
28Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:02:28
29Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn0:02:45
30Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:05:32
31Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:05:48
32Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:05:51
33Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:06:13
34Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:08:04
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:08:13
36Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:08:26
37Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
38Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
39Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:08:29
40Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:08:32
41Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:08:33
42Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:08:35
43Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:08:39
44Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) British National Team0:08:41
45Christa Riffel (Ger) German National Team0:08:50
46Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:08:51
47Paul Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:08:53
48Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:08:57
49Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:08:59
50Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
51Dorottya Kanti (Hun) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:09:01
52Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
53Tatjana Paller (Ger) German National Team
54Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:09:02
55Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek0:09:07
56Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka
57Evy Kuipers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:09:08
58Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:09:10
59Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
60Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:09:11
61Monika Brzezna (Pol) Mat Atom Sobotka0:09:13
62Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:09:18
63Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:09:26
64Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:09:28
65Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:09:30
66Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:09:31
67Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
68Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:09:33
69Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:09:34
70Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
71Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team0:09:38
72Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:43
73Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:09:46
74Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:09:48
75Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:09:52
76Daisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:10:00
77Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Mald0:10:17
78Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:10:19
79Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:11:05
80Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:12:08
81Hayley Jones (GBr) British National Team0:12:16
82Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:12:34
83Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:12:35
84Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:13:19
85Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:17:46
86Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:18:58
87Julia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling Team0:21:51

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team87pts
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies61
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team59
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini59
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team58
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High542
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing31
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies31
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini30
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing25
11Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata22
12Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx22
13Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products22
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing15
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High513
16Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team13
17Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team6
18Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing6
19Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team5
20Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing5
21Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High55
22Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
23Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team2
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team15pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team11
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High510
4Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies8
5Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team3
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High53
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High52
8Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team1
9Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8pts
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies7
3Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team6
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5
5Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team5
6Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing5
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands National Team3
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing2
9Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team2
10Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies1
11Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1
12Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands National Team1

Latest on Cyclingnews