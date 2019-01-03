Trending

Bay Crits: Mullens powers to day 3 win from break

Scandolara's fourth place gives Italian overall victory

Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Attaquer) crossed the line as the winner of day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
All smiles for stage winner Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Attaquer) and her breakaway companions Natalie Redmond and Romy Kasper after the trio lapped the field on day 3 of the 2019 Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Italy's Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer) is delighted with having won her second Bay Crits title in a row

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Roxsolt Attaquer's Peta Mullens wins day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits in Williamstown

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Roxsolt Attaquer's Valentina Scandolara celebrates after winning the overall title by taking fourth place on the third and final day of the 2019 Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer) is thrilled to have defended her overall title at the 2019 Bay Crits in Williamstown

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Roxsolt Attaquer's Valentina Scandolara realises that she's won the overall title after taking fourth place on day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Overall race leader Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn) surrounded by Roxsolt Attaquer riders during day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Overall leader after day 2, Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn), on day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The women's race was strung out early on during day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits in Williamstown

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer) celebrates her second overall win in a row at the 2019 Bay Crits with second-placed Chloe Hosking and Peta Mullens

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Italy's Valentina Scandolara defended her Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits title on Thursday, with her Roxsolt Attaquer teammate Peta Mullens winning the third and final day of the criterium series in Williamstown.

Australian Mullens forced a split just five minutes into the race, with compatriot Natalie Redmond and Germany's Romy Kasper (Lexus of Blackburn) scrambling to get onto her wheel to create a three-rider break.

With no real reaction from the bunch once their lead was established, the trio chipped away to increase their lead enough to lap the field, making contact just under half-way through the 45-minute race.

The rules then meant that fourth place would be decided a few minutes before the 45 minutes were up, with the three race leaders then continuing for another three laps to decide the stage victory.

Lexus of Blackburn rider Amanda Spratt, who won the first race of the series on Tuesday, did everything she could to lead out teammate and overall leader Chloe Hosking to take the points she needed, but it was Scandolara who emerged to take fourth place, and with it the overall competition for the second year in a row.

While the Italian celebrated her second overall win at the Bay Crits, her teammate Mullens set about trying to win the stage on the 930-metre-long circuit.

It was Redmond who led the trio into the final lap, and then attacked her two breakaway companions, almost catching them napping. But Mullens opened her sprint early, and took the lead on the inside on the final corner, holding on to win from Redmond, with Kasper third.

"I'm especially happen this year to win the Bay Crits," said Scandolara after the finish, "because last year I won the first stage and then just kept the leader's jersey, so to this year get it on the last day against riders like [Rebecca] Wiasak, Hosking and Spratt, it's special. And with Peta finishing things off with a win, it's perfect."

Scandolara admitted that she might have benefited further from having Mullens to lead her out.

"I had to do it a bit by myself, but I managed to do what I needed to do. Having Spratt leading out Chloe made it really hard, so I had to go early and kind of surprise them, and it paid off," she said.

"I know that Valentina's very experienced, and very capable of looking after herself in a finale against Chloe Hosking," Mullens added. "She's done it many times before, and we'd made a promise that we'd be aggressive in the first 20 minutes of the bike race, and if the Lexus team hadn't also wanted that, then we would have calmed down and focused on the finale.

"With the criterium national championships tomorrow [Friday], I knew some people would want an easier day, but not us," said Mullens. "We wanted a stage win, and then to top it off we took the overall victory and the teams competition, so it's just amazing.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer00:46:37
2Natalie Redmond (Aus)
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Lexus of Blackburn
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer0:03:48
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn
6Emma Chilton (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
7Shannon McCurley (Aus)
8Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM Powered By Suzuki
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn
10Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer24pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn23
3Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer18
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn18
5Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)18
6Natalie Redmond (Aus)13
7Shannon McCurley (Aus)12
8Emma Chilton (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer11
9Romy Kasper (Ger) Lexus of Blackburn8
10Matila Raynolds (Aus)8

 

