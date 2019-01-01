Image 1 of 13 Amanda Spratt was in a league of her own on day one at the 2019 Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 13 On the startline at the 2019 women's Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 13 The women's elite podium on day one of the Bay Crits 2019 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 13 Amanda Spratt in full flight at the 2019 Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 13 The 2019 Bay Crits return to Geelong, Australia (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 13 On the startline of the women's 2019 Bay Crits in Australia (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 13 The sprint for minor places on day one of the Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 13 Amanda Spratt was in a league of her own on day one at the 2019 Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 13 The peloton on day one of the women's Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 13 The peloton on day one of the women's Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 13 The peloton on day one of the women's Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 13 Amanda Spratt leads the way (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 13 Amanda Spratt in the leader's jersey on day one at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Amanda Spratt delivered a strong performance ahead of next week's Australian national championships, with a winning solo ride on day one of the Bay Crits. The 31-year-old, riding in the colours of the Lexus of Blackburn All-Stars, won ahead of Rebecca Wiasak and Shannon McCurley.

"I’m really, really happy, it’s always the first race of the season and you’re not really sure how you’re going to go, but I was pleasantly surprised. I had a really good, uninterrupted pre-season of training and I’m very happy with where I’m at," Spratt said at the finish.

"I was suffering out there, it wasn’t easy. I actually thought this course might be easier than the other way, but it’s harder. When I got away with Peta (Mullens) I know she’s a faster sprinter, so I didn’t want to take her to the line. I just had to keep attacking her on the climb."

The win also gives Spratt the lead in the general classification and sprint competitions.

Results