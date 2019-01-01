Bay Crits: Amanda Spratt solos to win on day one
Australian in commanding form
Race 1 - Elite Women: Eastern Gardens, Geelong - Eastern Gardens, Geelong
Amanda Spratt delivered a strong performance ahead of next week's Australian national championships, with a winning solo ride on day one of the Bay Crits. The 31-year-old, riding in the colours of the Lexus of Blackburn All-Stars, won ahead of Rebecca Wiasak and Shannon McCurley.
"I’m really, really happy, it’s always the first race of the season and you’re not really sure how you’re going to go, but I was pleasantly surprised. I had a really good, uninterrupted pre-season of training and I’m very happy with where I’m at," Spratt said at the finish.
"I was suffering out there, it wasn’t easy. I actually thought this course might be easier than the other way, but it’s harder. When I got away with Peta (Mullens) I know she’s a faster sprinter, so I didn’t want to take her to the line. I just had to keep attacking her on the climb."
The win also gives Spratt the lead in the general classification and sprint competitions.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lexus Of Blackburn
|0:45:50
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)
|0:00:36
|3
|Shannon Mccurley (Aus)
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
|5
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus)
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Lexus Of Blackburn
|0:00:40
|7
|Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom Powered By Suzuki
|8
|Jayati Hine (GBr) Roxsolt Attaquer
|9
|Charlotte Culver (Aus)
|10
|Emma Chilton (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
