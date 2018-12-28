Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits 2019: Race 3, Williamstown – preview (women)
Grand finale will crown overall series winner
Race 3 - Elite Women: Williamstown - Williamstown
Last time out at Williamstown, halfway between Geelong and Melbourne, Jess Allen slipped the field and soloed to the win six seconds ahead of Specialized's Lucy Bechtel on this square, 930-metre course in the centre of town.
The fight for the series title should prove fascinating, too; the overall winners will be crowned here after the race following three days of points-based battling, with race 1 winner Valentina Scandolara doing enough with fourth place in Williamstown in 2017 to sew up the overall crown.
