Image 1 of 13 Marco Haller tastes victory on day one of the Bay Crits in 2019 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 13 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) making his first race appearance of 2019 at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 13 The Bay Crits are back! (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 13 The Bay Crits are back after a year absence (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 13 The sun beats down on day one at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 13 Marco Haller tastes victory on day one of the Bay Crits in 2019 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 13 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 13 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 13 Attacks on day one of the 2019 Bay Crits in Australia (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 13 The 2019 Bay Crits get off to a flyer (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 13 The Bay Crits offer warm climates in January (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 13 Caleb Ewan goes off the front at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 13 Marco Haller in the leader's jersey at the Bay Crits in Australia (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Marco Haller made light work of his rivals on day one of the 2019 Bay Crits in Geelong, Australia. The Austrian rider, racing under the banner of Katusha Sport, held off Raphael Freienstein (Lexus of Blackburn) and Miles Scotson (MS All Stars) for the win.

"I was really excited to get it going, it’s obviously nice to have a test before the Tour Down Under. Awesome weather, awesome roads, awesome people – I really enjoy it," Haller said in a press release issued by the race organisers.

"I didn’t really know where I was at, since I missed pretty much the whole last season due a severe injury. This, basically, was my first competitive race since my injury so therefore I’m very very happy to start it in this way. I had an incident with a car in training so I had a fracture of the left patella, it took me two surgeries and 190 days to come back on the bike. My career was in danger so I’m very happy to be back."





Results