Bay Crits: Marco Haller wins day one from break
Katusha rider enjoys win after career-threatening knee injury
Race 1 - Elite Men: Eastern Gardens, Geelong - Eastern Gardens, Geelong
Marco Haller made light work of his rivals on day one of the 2019 Bay Crits in Geelong, Australia. The Austrian rider, racing under the banner of Katusha Sport, held off Raphael Freienstein (Lexus of Blackburn) and Miles Scotson (MS All Stars) for the win.
"I was really excited to get it going, it’s obviously nice to have a test before the Tour Down Under. Awesome weather, awesome roads, awesome people – I really enjoy it," Haller said in a press release issued by the race organisers.
"I didn’t really know where I was at, since I missed pretty much the whole last season due a severe injury. This, basically, was my first competitive race since my injury so therefore I’m very very happy to start it in this way. I had an incident with a car in training so I had a fracture of the left patella, it took me two surgeries and 190 days to come back on the bike. My career was in danger so I’m very happy to be back."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Sport
|1:01:32
|2
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Lexus Of Blackburn
|3
|Miles Scotson (Aus) MS All Stars
|4
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|5
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) Velofit Santic Racing
|0:00:03
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|0:00:12
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha Sport
|8
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Lexus Of Blackburn
|9
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Novotel Geelong City Of Greater Geelong
|10
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) Velofit Santic Racing
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy