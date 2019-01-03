Trending

Haller holds on for overall Bay Crits victory as Ewan wins day 3

Australian sprinter takes second win in a row

Overall winner Marco Haller (Katusha Sports) flanked by second-placed Caleb Ewan and Heinrich Haussler (right) at the 2019 Bay Crits

Overall winner Marco Haller (Katusha Sports) flanked by second-placed Caleb Ewan and Heinrich Haussler (right) at the 2019 Bay Crits
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Champagne supernova Marco Haller (Katusha Sports) gets to grips with the winner's spoils having taken the overall victory at the 2019 Bay Crits

Champagne supernova Marco Haller (Katusha Sports) gets to grips with the winner's spoils having taken the overall victory at the 2019 Bay Crits
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Katusha Sports' Marco Haller shows off the overall winner's trophy at the 2019 Bay Crits

Katusha Sports' Marco Haller shows off the overall winner's trophy at the 2019 Bay Crits
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took his second win in as many days on day 3 of the 2019 Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits in Williamstown

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took his second win in as many days on day 3 of the 2019 Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits in Williamstown
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) takes the win on day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) takes the win on day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and overall 2019 Bay Crits winner Marco Haller (Katusha Sports) flank race organiser John Trevorrow

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and overall 2019 Bay Crits winner Marco Haller (Katusha Sports) flank race organiser John Trevorrow
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) is delighted to have taken his second win on day 3 at the 2019 Bay Crits

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) is delighted to have taken his second win on day 3 at the 2019 Bay Crits
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan wins the sprint to take victory on day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits

Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan wins the sprint to take victory on day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) punches the air with delight at having won day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits in Williamstown

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) punches the air with delight at having won day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits in Williamstown
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) take victory on day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits in Williamstown

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) take victory on day 3 of the 2019 Bay Crits in Williamstown
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Marco Haller, Caleb Ewan and Heinrich Haussler celebrate a job well done at the conclusion of the 2019 Bay Crits

Marco Haller, Caleb Ewan and Heinrich Haussler celebrate a job well done at the conclusion of the 2019 Bay Crits
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Katusha Sports' Marco Haller held on to his overall lead to win the 2019 Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits in Williamstown, Australia, on Thursday afternoon, while Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took his second stage victory after having also won on Wednesday.

Both Haller's teammate Alex Dowsett and Lexus of Blackburn's Luke Durbridge worked hard to whittle the field down so that only the main contenders were left to battle it out for the stage and overall honours.

Miles Scotson has been active during the whole series, and will hope to take that good form into the Australian national championships road race on Sunday – a race that he won in 2017. He led the race into the final lap on the Williamstown circuit as part of a three-man move with MS All Stars teammate Heinrich Haussler and Novotel Geelong's Jay McCarthy.

Lotto Soudal's Roger Kluge, meanwhile, led the peloton just a few bike lengths behind, trying to set it up for teammate Ewan.

Haussler attacked on the back straight of the square circuit, but a huge jump from Ewan, having looked as though he may have been out of contention, gained him the lead in the final straight, and with it the stage win, from Brenton Jones (Lexus of Blackburn), with Haussler in third.

Fourth place for Haller, however, ensured that the Austrian sewed up the overall title, having won on the opening day on the Eastern Gardens circuit in Geelong.

"I'm relieved, as it was a hard series," Haller said at the finish. "It's been a super cool week – absolutely brilliant – and a great way to kick off the new year.

"We obviously didn’t want to take any risks, and we were expecting Caleb to strike again, but I wanted to make sure I finished high up," he said. "I tried to cover everything a little bit, and in the end it worked out."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:59:37
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) MS All Stars0:00:02
4Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Sport0:00:03
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha Sport
6Ben Hill (Aus) MS All Stars
7Zak Dempster (Aus) MS All Stars
8Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Lexus Of Blackburn0:00:06
9Reece Tucknott (Aus) Velofit Santic Racing
10Cameron Ivory (Aus) GPM Stulz

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Sport)27pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal24
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) MS All Stars18
4Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Lexus Of Blackburn18
5Brenton Jones (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn13
6Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy13
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha Sport10
8Reece Tucknott (Aus) Velofit Santic Racing10
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Novotel Geelong City Of Greater Geelong9
10Miles Scotson (Aus) MS All Stars8

 

