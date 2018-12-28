Williamstown will bring the curtain down on the 2019 Bay Crits, with both the entertained crowds and exhausted riders no doubt already looking ahead to 2020 after the series had to sit out the 2018 season to due a scheduling clash with the national championships.

The elite men's race – the final event on the programme – begins at 2pm, and after an hour of racing around the 930-metre course should provide some indication of who could be in the mix at the national criterium championships the very next day in nearby Ballarat, where Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) will be the defending champion.