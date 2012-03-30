Trending

De Bie wins from successful breakaway on opening stage

Jungels, Pliuschin narrowly hold on against peloton

Race leader Sean De Bie (Belgium)

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Belgian Sean De Bie (Ovyta-Eujssen-Acrog) may have been outnumbered in his break of three with two Leopard Trek riders, but still managed to come out on top as the trio narrowly held off the chasing peloton, and he claimed the first leader's jersey of Le Triptyque des Monts et Chateaux.

After an aggressive start to the race in which several lead groups formed only to be pulled back on several climbs, it wasn't until 75km into the 179.5km stage that Modavian road champion Alexander Pliuschin (Leopard Trek Continental) drew out an attack which resulted in a successful breakaway.

Pliuschin was chased by Marc Goos (Rabobank Continental), Boris Valley (Idemasport-Biowanze), Sean De Bie (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog), Niels Vandyck (Jong Vlaanderen) and Bob Jungels (Leopard Trek-Continental), but only Jungels and De Bie were able to make the juncture.

A counter-attack of Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan), Kévin Thomé (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Boris Vallée and Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Idemasport-Biowanze), Florian Sénéchal (EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step) trailed the trio, which had gained nearly three minutes on the peloton, but were not able to chase to the front.

Finally there was a big surge in the peloton, which split as it caught the second group with around 50km to go.

The trio ahead ignored the drama behind, and set to maintaining a one-minute advantage ahead of the 10km to go mark, and the gap ever so slowly diminished.

With 3km to go, the three still had 25 seconds and began to hope they could hold off the chasers. With 1km to go the gap was not coming down, and De Bie quit working, letting the two Leopard Trek riders set the pace.

Coming to the line with the peloton nipping at their heels, De Bie at last launched his sprint and out-kicked Jungels with Pliuschin, having won KOM, taking third. Behind, the sprint from the peloton was won by Rabobank's Dylan Van Baarle.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog4:00:59
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
3Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:24
5Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23
6Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
7Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
9Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
13Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
14Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
15Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
16Robert Bush (USA) US National Team
17Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Thomas Chamon (Bel) Fuji Test Team
19Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
20Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
22Wouter Daniels (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
23Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
24Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
26Christer Jensen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
27Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Fuji Test Team
28Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
30Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
31Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
32Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
33Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
34Vegard Breen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
35Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team0:00:45
36Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:04:34
37Axel Decorte (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.0:05:05
38Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Fuji Test Team
39Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
40Kevin Van Acker (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
41Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:05:12
42Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:05:14
43Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
44Jasper Baert (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
45Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
46Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
47Quentin Tanis (Fra) Team Ottignies-Perwez
48Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
49Gianni Marchand (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
50Steven Haerinck (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
51Brian Ligneel (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
52Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
53Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
54Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
55Michael Vink (NZl) VL Technics-Abutriek
56Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
57Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
58Theo Reinhardt (Ger) German National Team
59Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
60Joeri Persoon (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
61Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
62Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
63Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team
64Eamon L Franck (USA) US National Team
65Nicolas Bertuille (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
66Laurent Donnay (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
67Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
68Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
69Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
70Tim De Troyer (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
71Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
72Niels Tooth (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
73Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
74Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Norwegian National Team
75Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
76Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
77Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
78Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
79Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
80Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
81Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
82Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
83Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
84Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
85Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
86Fabian Thiel (Ger) German National Team
87Bastian Bürgel (Ger) German National Team
88Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
89Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
90Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
91Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
92Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
93Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
94Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
95Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
96Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
97Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
98Jan Dieteren (Ger) German National Team
99Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
100Alexandr Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
101Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
102Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Itera - Katusha
103Sander Helven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
104Jochen Deweer (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
105Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
106Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Fuji Test Team
107Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
108Patrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
109Tanner Putt (USA) US National Team
110Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
111Nathan Brown (USA) US National Team
112Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Fuji Test Team
113Björn Dedecker (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
114Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
115Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
116Gilles Derycke (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi0:12:26
117Paco Ghistelinck (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
118Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
119Julien Cadron (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
120Andres Saelens (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
121Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
122Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
123Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
124Chris Jory (Aus) VL Technics-Abutriek
125Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
126Ewout Rommens (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
127Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
128Sam Houfflyn (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
129Brecht Denys (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
130Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team
131Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) German National Team
132Jose Miguel Culebras (Spa) Fuji Test Team
133Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
134Steven Hoedt (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
135Angus Tobin (Aus) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
136Paul Lynch (USA) US National Team
DNFYoakim Van Den Abbeele (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
DNFGavin Mannion (USA) US National Team
DNFRobby De Bock (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
DNFDouglas Dewey (GBr) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
DNFLlewelyn Kinch (GBr) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
DNFVegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norwegian National Team
DNFAdrian Gjolberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team
DNFMats Lohne (Nor) Norwegian National Team
DNFRob Van Genechten (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
DNFThomas Crombez (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
DNFHubert Jacques (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
DNFVictor Fobert (Fra) Team Ottignies-Perwez
DNFBartolo Polizzotto (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
DNFJoris Cornet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGlenn Van De Maele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog20pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team16
3Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team13
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team11
5Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U239
6Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole7
7Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team6
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze5
9Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step3

Sprint 1 - Château du Biez, km 11.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mats Lohne (Nor) Norwegian National Team5pts
2Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team3
3Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 2 - Meubles Toff (Herseaux), km. 20.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step5pts
2Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team3
3Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team1

Sprint 3 - Irchonwelz - SMS (Bonif.), km. 101
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team5pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog3
3Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team1

Sprint 4 - Arrivée - 1er passage - SMS (Bonif.), km. 130.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team5pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog3
3Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team1

Sprint 5 - Arrivée - 2è passage - SMS (Bonif.), km. 153.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team5pts
2Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team3
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard - Trek Continental Team12:03:21
2Rabobank Continental Team0:00:48
3Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Lotto-Belisol U 23
5Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog0:05:14
6Fuji Test Team0:05:29
7Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:05:36
8Idemasport - Biowanze0:05:38
9Norwegian National Team
10Kazakhstan National Team0:09:48
11Melbotech-Prorace0:10:28
12Usa National Team U23
13Itera - Katusha
14Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
15German National Team0:10:49
16Vl Technics-Abutriek0:15:00
17Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.0:15:09
18Atlas Personal - Jakroo0:15:18
19Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
20Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
21Team Ottignies-Perwez0:22:30
22Terra Footwear Bicycle Line

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog4:00:44
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
3Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:07
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:39
5Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23
6Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
7Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
9Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
13Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
14Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
15Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
16Robert Bush (USA) US National Team
17Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Thomas Chamon (Bel) Fuji Test Team
19Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
20Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
22Wouter Daniels (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
23Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
24Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
26Christer Jensen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
27Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Fuji Test Team
28Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
30Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
31Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
32Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
33Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
34Vegard Breen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
35Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team0:01:00
36Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:04:49
37Axel Decorte (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.0:05:20
38Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Fuji Test Team
39Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
40Kevin Van Acker (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
41Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:05:27
42Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:05:29
43Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
44Jasper Baert (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
45Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
46Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
47Quentin Tanis (Fra) Team Ottignies-Perwez
48Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
49Gianni Marchand (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
50Steven Haerinck (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
51Brian Ligneel (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
52Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
53Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
54Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
55Michael Vink (NZl) VL Technics-Abutriek
56Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
57Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
58Theo Reinhardt (Ger) German National Team
59Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
60Joeri Persoon (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
61Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
62Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
63Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team
64Eamon L Franck (USA) US National Team
65Nicolas Bertuille (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
66Laurent Donnay (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
67Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
68Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
69Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
70Tim De Troyer (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
71Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
72Niels Tooth (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
73Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
74Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Norwegian National Team
75Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
76Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
77Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
78Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
79Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
80Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
81Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
82Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
83Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
84Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
85Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
86Fabian Thiel (Ger) German National Team
87Bastian Bürgel (Ger) German National Team
88Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
89Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
90Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
91Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
92Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
93Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
94Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
95Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
96Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
97Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
98Jan Dieteren (Ger) German National Team
99Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
100Alexandr Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
101Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
102Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Itera - Katusha
103Sander Helven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
104Jochen Deweer (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
105Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
106Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Fuji Test Team
107Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
108Patrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
109Tanner Putt (USA) US National Team
110Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
111Nathan Brown (USA) US National Team
112Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Fuji Test Team
113Björn Dedecker (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
114Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
115Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
116Gilles Derycke (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi0:12:41
117Paco Ghistelinck (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
118Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
119Julien Cadron (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
120Andres Saelens (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
121Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
122Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
123Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
124Chris Jory (Aus) VL Technics-Abutriek
125Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
126Ewout Rommens (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
127Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
128Sam Houfflyn (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
129Brecht Denys (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
130Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team
131Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) German National Team
132Jose Miguel Culebras (Spa) Fuji Test Team
133Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
134Steven Hoedt (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
135Angus Tobin (Aus) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
136Paul Lynch (USA) US National Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team31pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog27
3Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team18
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team11
5Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U239
6Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole7
7Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team6
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze5
9Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team15pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog7
3Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
4Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team5
5Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team3
6Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team3
7Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard - Trek Continental Team12:03:21
2Rabobank Continental Team0:00:48
3Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Lotto-Belisol U 23
5Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog0:05:14
6Fuji Test Team0:05:29
7Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:05:36
8Idemasport - Biowanze0:05:38
9Norwegian National Team
10Kazakhstan National Team0:09:48
11Melbotech-Prorace0:10:28
12Usa National Team U23
13Itera - Katusha
14Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
15German National Team0:10:49
16Vl Technics-Abutriek0:15:00
17Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.0:15:09
18Atlas Personal - Jakroo0:15:18
19Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
20Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
21Team Ottignies-Perwez0:22:30
22Terra Footwear Bicycle Line

