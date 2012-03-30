De Bie wins from successful breakaway on opening stage
Jungels, Pliuschin narrowly hold on against peloton
Stage 1: Château d’ Estaimbourg - Quevaucamps
Belgian Sean De Bie (Ovyta-Eujssen-Acrog) may have been outnumbered in his break of three with two Leopard Trek riders, but still managed to come out on top as the trio narrowly held off the chasing peloton, and he claimed the first leader's jersey of Le Triptyque des Monts et Chateaux.
After an aggressive start to the race in which several lead groups formed only to be pulled back on several climbs, it wasn't until 75km into the 179.5km stage that Modavian road champion Alexander Pliuschin (Leopard Trek Continental) drew out an attack which resulted in a successful breakaway.
Pliuschin was chased by Marc Goos (Rabobank Continental), Boris Valley (Idemasport-Biowanze), Sean De Bie (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog), Niels Vandyck (Jong Vlaanderen) and Bob Jungels (Leopard Trek-Continental), but only Jungels and De Bie were able to make the juncture.
A counter-attack of Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan), Kévin Thomé (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Boris Vallée and Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Idemasport-Biowanze), Florian Sénéchal (EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step) trailed the trio, which had gained nearly three minutes on the peloton, but were not able to chase to the front.
Finally there was a big surge in the peloton, which split as it caught the second group with around 50km to go.
The trio ahead ignored the drama behind, and set to maintaining a one-minute advantage ahead of the 10km to go mark, and the gap ever so slowly diminished.
With 3km to go, the three still had 25 seconds and began to hope they could hold off the chasers. With 1km to go the gap was not coming down, and De Bie quit working, letting the two Leopard Trek riders set the pace.
Coming to the line with the peloton nipping at their heels, De Bie at last launched his sprint and out-kicked Jungels with Pliuschin, having won KOM, taking third. Behind, the sprint from the peloton was won by Rabobank's Dylan Van Baarle.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|4:00:59
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23
|6
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|13
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|Robert Bush (USA) US National Team
|17
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|Thomas Chamon (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|19
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|20
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|22
|Wouter Daniels (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|23
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|24
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|26
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|27
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|28
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|30
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|32
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|33
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|34
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|35
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:45
|36
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:04:34
|37
|Axel Decorte (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|0:05:05
|38
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|39
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
|40
|Kevin Van Acker (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
|41
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:05:12
|42
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:05:14
|43
|Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|44
|Jasper Baert (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|45
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|47
|Quentin Tanis (Fra) Team Ottignies-Perwez
|48
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|49
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|50
|Steven Haerinck (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|51
|Brian Ligneel (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|52
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|53
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|54
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|55
|Michael Vink (NZl) VL Technics-Abutriek
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|57
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
|58
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) German National Team
|59
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|60
|Joeri Persoon (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|61
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|62
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|63
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|64
|Eamon L Franck (USA) US National Team
|65
|Nicolas Bertuille (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
|66
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|67
|Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|68
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|69
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|70
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|71
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|72
|Niels Tooth (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|73
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|74
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|75
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|76
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|77
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|78
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|79
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|80
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|81
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|82
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|83
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|84
|Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|85
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|86
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) German National Team
|87
|Bastian Bürgel (Ger) German National Team
|88
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|89
|Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|90
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|91
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|92
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|93
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|94
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|95
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|96
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|97
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|98
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) German National Team
|99
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|100
|Alexandr Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|101
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|102
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|103
|Sander Helven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|104
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
|105
|Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|106
|Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Fuji Test Team
|107
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|108
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|109
|Tanner Putt (USA) US National Team
|110
|Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|111
|Nathan Brown (USA) US National Team
|112
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Fuji Test Team
|113
|Björn Dedecker (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|114
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|115
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|116
|Gilles Derycke (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|0:12:26
|117
|Paco Ghistelinck (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|119
|Julien Cadron (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
|120
|Andres Saelens (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|121
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|122
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|123
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|124
|Chris Jory (Aus) VL Technics-Abutriek
|125
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|126
|Ewout Rommens (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|127
|Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|128
|Sam Houfflyn (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|129
|Brecht Denys (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|130
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team
|131
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) German National Team
|132
|Jose Miguel Culebras (Spa) Fuji Test Team
|133
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|134
|Steven Hoedt (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|135
|Angus Tobin (Aus) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|136
|Paul Lynch (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Yoakim Van Den Abbeele (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|DNF
|Gavin Mannion (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|DNF
|Douglas Dewey (GBr) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|DNF
|Llewelyn Kinch (GBr) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|DNF
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|DNF
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|DNF
|Mats Lohne (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|DNF
|Rob Van Genechten (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|DNF
|Thomas Crombez (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
|DNF
|Hubert Jacques (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
|DNF
|Victor Fobert (Fra) Team Ottignies-Perwez
|DNF
|Bartolo Polizzotto (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
|DNF
|Joris Cornet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|20
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|16
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|13
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|5
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23
|9
|6
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|7
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|5
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mats Lohne (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|3
|3
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|3
|3
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|3
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|3
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|3
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|12:03:21
|2
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Lotto-Belisol U 23
|5
|Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|0:05:14
|6
|Fuji Test Team
|0:05:29
|7
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:05:36
|8
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:05:38
|9
|Norwegian National Team
|10
|Kazakhstan National Team
|0:09:48
|11
|Melbotech-Prorace
|0:10:28
|12
|Usa National Team U23
|13
|Itera - Katusha
|14
|Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|15
|German National Team
|0:10:49
|16
|Vl Technics-Abutriek
|0:15:00
|17
|Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|0:15:09
|18
|Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|0:15:18
|19
|Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|20
|Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|21
|Team Ottignies-Perwez
|0:22:30
|22
|Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|4:00:44
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:39
|5
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23
|6
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|13
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|Robert Bush (USA) US National Team
|17
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|Thomas Chamon (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|19
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|20
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|22
|Wouter Daniels (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|23
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|24
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|26
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|27
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|28
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|30
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|32
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|33
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|34
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|35
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:00
|36
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:04:49
|37
|Axel Decorte (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|0:05:20
|38
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|39
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
|40
|Kevin Van Acker (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
|41
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:05:27
|42
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:05:29
|43
|Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|44
|Jasper Baert (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|45
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|47
|Quentin Tanis (Fra) Team Ottignies-Perwez
|48
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|49
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|50
|Steven Haerinck (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|51
|Brian Ligneel (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|52
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|53
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|54
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|55
|Michael Vink (NZl) VL Technics-Abutriek
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|57
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
|58
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) German National Team
|59
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|60
|Joeri Persoon (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|61
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|62
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|63
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|64
|Eamon L Franck (USA) US National Team
|65
|Nicolas Bertuille (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
|66
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|67
|Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|68
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|69
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|70
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|71
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|72
|Niels Tooth (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|73
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|74
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|75
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|76
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|77
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|78
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|79
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|80
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|81
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|82
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
|83
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|84
|Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|85
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|86
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) German National Team
|87
|Bastian Bürgel (Ger) German National Team
|88
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|89
|Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|90
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|91
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|92
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|93
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|94
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|95
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|96
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|97
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|98
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) German National Team
|99
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|100
|Alexandr Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|101
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|102
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|103
|Sander Helven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|104
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek
|105
|Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|106
|Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Fuji Test Team
|107
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|108
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|109
|Tanner Putt (USA) US National Team
|110
|Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|111
|Nathan Brown (USA) US National Team
|112
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Fuji Test Team
|113
|Björn Dedecker (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|114
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|115
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|116
|Gilles Derycke (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|0:12:41
|117
|Paco Ghistelinck (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|119
|Julien Cadron (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez
|120
|Andres Saelens (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|121
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|122
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|123
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|124
|Chris Jory (Aus) VL Technics-Abutriek
|125
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|126
|Ewout Rommens (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|127
|Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace
|128
|Sam Houfflyn (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|129
|Brecht Denys (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|130
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team
|131
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) German National Team
|132
|Jose Miguel Culebras (Spa) Fuji Test Team
|133
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|134
|Steven Hoedt (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|135
|Angus Tobin (Aus) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
|136
|Paul Lynch (USA) US National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|27
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|18
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|5
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23
|9
|6
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|7
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|5
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|7
|3
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|4
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|5
|5
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|3
|6
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|3
|7
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|12:03:21
|2
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Lotto-Belisol U 23
|5
|Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog
|0:05:14
|6
|Fuji Test Team
|0:05:29
|7
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:05:36
|8
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:05:38
|9
|Norwegian National Team
|10
|Kazakhstan National Team
|0:09:48
|11
|Melbotech-Prorace
|0:10:28
|12
|Usa National Team U23
|13
|Itera - Katusha
|14
|Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|15
|German National Team
|0:10:49
|16
|Vl Technics-Abutriek
|0:15:00
|17
|Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T.
|0:15:09
|18
|Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|0:15:18
|19
|Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|20
|Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|21
|Team Ottignies-Perwez
|0:22:30
|22
|Terra Footwear Bicycle Line
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy