Belgian Sean De Bie (Ovyta-Eujssen-Acrog) may have been outnumbered in his break of three with two Leopard Trek riders, but still managed to come out on top as the trio narrowly held off the chasing peloton, and he claimed the first leader's jersey of Le Triptyque des Monts et Chateaux.

After an aggressive start to the race in which several lead groups formed only to be pulled back on several climbs, it wasn't until 75km into the 179.5km stage that Modavian road champion Alexander Pliuschin (Leopard Trek Continental) drew out an attack which resulted in a successful breakaway.

Pliuschin was chased by Marc Goos (Rabobank Continental), Boris Valley (Idemasport-Biowanze), Sean De Bie (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog), Niels Vandyck (Jong Vlaanderen) and Bob Jungels (Leopard Trek-Continental), but only Jungels and De Bie were able to make the juncture.

A counter-attack of Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan), Kévin Thomé (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Boris Vallée and Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Idemasport-Biowanze), Florian Sénéchal (EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step) trailed the trio, which had gained nearly three minutes on the peloton, but were not able to chase to the front.

Finally there was a big surge in the peloton, which split as it caught the second group with around 50km to go.

The trio ahead ignored the drama behind, and set to maintaining a one-minute advantage ahead of the 10km to go mark, and the gap ever so slowly diminished.

With 3km to go, the three still had 25 seconds and began to hope they could hold off the chasers. With 1km to go the gap was not coming down, and De Bie quit working, letting the two Leopard Trek riders set the pace.

Coming to the line with the peloton nipping at their heels, De Bie at last launched his sprint and out-kicked Jungels with Pliuschin, having won KOM, taking third. Behind, the sprint from the peloton was won by Rabobank's Dylan Van Baarle.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 4:00:59 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 3 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:24 5 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23 6 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 7 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 8 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 13 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 15 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 16 Robert Bush (USA) US National Team 17 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Thomas Chamon (Bel) Fuji Test Team 19 Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 20 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 21 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 22 Wouter Daniels (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 23 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 24 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 26 Christer Jensen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 27 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Fuji Test Team 28 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 30 Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 32 Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 33 Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 34 Vegard Breen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 35 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team 0:00:45 36 Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:04:34 37 Axel Decorte (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 0:05:05 38 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Fuji Test Team 39 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek 40 Kevin Van Acker (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek 41 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:05:12 42 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:05:14 43 Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 44 Jasper Baert (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 45 Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 46 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 47 Quentin Tanis (Fra) Team Ottignies-Perwez 48 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 49 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 50 Steven Haerinck (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 51 Brian Ligneel (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line 52 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 53 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 54 Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 55 Michael Vink (NZl) VL Technics-Abutriek 56 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 57 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek 58 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) German National Team 59 Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 60 Joeri Persoon (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 61 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 62 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 63 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team 64 Eamon L Franck (USA) US National Team 65 Nicolas Bertuille (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez 66 Laurent Donnay (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 67 Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 68 Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 69 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 70 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 71 Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 72 Niels Tooth (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 73 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 74 Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Norwegian National Team 75 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 76 Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 77 Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 78 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 79 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 80 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 81 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 82 Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 83 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 84 Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 85 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team 86 Fabian Thiel (Ger) German National Team 87 Bastian Bürgel (Ger) German National Team 88 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 89 Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 90 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 91 Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 92 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 93 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 94 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 95 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 96 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 97 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 98 Jan Dieteren (Ger) German National Team 99 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 100 Alexandr Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 101 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 102 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Itera - Katusha 103 Sander Helven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 104 Jochen Deweer (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek 105 Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 106 Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Fuji Test Team 107 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 108 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 109 Tanner Putt (USA) US National Team 110 Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 111 Nathan Brown (USA) US National Team 112 Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Fuji Test Team 113 Björn Dedecker (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line 114 Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 115 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 116 Gilles Derycke (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 0:12:26 117 Paco Ghistelinck (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 119 Julien Cadron (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez 120 Andres Saelens (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 121 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 122 Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 123 Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 124 Chris Jory (Aus) VL Technics-Abutriek 125 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 126 Ewout Rommens (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line 127 Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 128 Sam Houfflyn (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 129 Brecht Denys (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 130 Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team 131 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) German National Team 132 Jose Miguel Culebras (Spa) Fuji Test Team 133 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 134 Steven Hoedt (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 135 Angus Tobin (Aus) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line 136 Paul Lynch (USA) US National Team DNF Yoakim Van Den Abbeele (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. DNF Gavin Mannion (USA) US National Team DNF Robby De Bock (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line DNF Douglas Dewey (GBr) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line DNF Llewelyn Kinch (GBr) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line DNF Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norwegian National Team DNF Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team DNF Mats Lohne (Nor) Norwegian National Team DNF Rob Van Genechten (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace DNF Thomas Crombez (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez DNF Hubert Jacques (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez DNF Victor Fobert (Fra) Team Ottignies-Perwez DNF Bartolo Polizzotto (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez DNF Frederik Frison (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog DNF Edward Theuns (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek DNF Joris Cornet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon DNF Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 20 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 16 3 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 13 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 11 5 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23 9 6 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 7 7 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 6 8 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 5 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3

Sprint 1 - Château du Biez, km 11.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mats Lohne (Nor) Norwegian National Team 5 pts 2 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team 3 3 Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 2 - Meubles Toff (Herseaux), km. 20.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 pts 2 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 3 3 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team 1

Sprint 3 - Irchonwelz - SMS (Bonif.), km. 101 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 5 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 3 3 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 1

Sprint 4 - Arrivée - 1er passage - SMS (Bonif.), km. 130.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 5 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 3 3 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 1

Sprint 5 - Arrivée - 2è passage - SMS (Bonif.), km. 153.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 5 pts 2 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 3 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leopard - Trek Continental Team 12:03:21 2 Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:48 3 Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Lotto-Belisol U 23 5 Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 0:05:14 6 Fuji Test Team 0:05:29 7 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:05:36 8 Idemasport - Biowanze 0:05:38 9 Norwegian National Team 10 Kazakhstan National Team 0:09:48 11 Melbotech-Prorace 0:10:28 12 Usa National Team U23 13 Itera - Katusha 14 Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 15 German National Team 0:10:49 16 Vl Technics-Abutriek 0:15:00 17 Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 0:15:09 18 Atlas Personal - Jakroo 0:15:18 19 Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 20 Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 21 Team Ottignies-Perwez 0:22:30 22 Terra Footwear Bicycle Line

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 4:00:44 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 3 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:00:07 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:39 5 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23 6 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 7 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 8 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 13 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 15 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 16 Robert Bush (USA) US National Team 17 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Thomas Chamon (Bel) Fuji Test Team 19 Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 20 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 21 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 22 Wouter Daniels (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 23 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 24 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 26 Christer Jensen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 27 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Fuji Test Team 28 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 30 Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 32 Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 33 Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 34 Vegard Breen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 35 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team 0:01:00 36 Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:04:49 37 Axel Decorte (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 0:05:20 38 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Fuji Test Team 39 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek 40 Kevin Van Acker (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek 41 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:05:27 42 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:05:29 43 Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 44 Jasper Baert (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 45 Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 46 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 47 Quentin Tanis (Fra) Team Ottignies-Perwez 48 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 49 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 50 Steven Haerinck (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 51 Brian Ligneel (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line 52 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 53 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 54 Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 55 Michael Vink (NZl) VL Technics-Abutriek 56 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 57 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek 58 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) German National Team 59 Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 60 Joeri Persoon (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 61 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 62 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 63 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team 64 Eamon L Franck (USA) US National Team 65 Nicolas Bertuille (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez 66 Laurent Donnay (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 67 Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 68 Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 69 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 70 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 71 Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 72 Niels Tooth (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 73 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 74 Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Norwegian National Team 75 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 76 Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 77 Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 78 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 79 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 80 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 81 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 82 Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23 83 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 84 Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 85 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team 86 Fabian Thiel (Ger) German National Team 87 Bastian Bürgel (Ger) German National Team 88 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 89 Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 90 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 91 Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 92 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 93 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 94 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 95 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 96 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 97 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 98 Jan Dieteren (Ger) German National Team 99 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 100 Alexandr Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 101 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 102 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Itera - Katusha 103 Sander Helven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 104 Jochen Deweer (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek 105 Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 106 Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Fuji Test Team 107 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 108 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 109 Tanner Putt (USA) US National Team 110 Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 111 Nathan Brown (USA) US National Team 112 Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Fuji Test Team 113 Björn Dedecker (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line 114 Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 115 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 116 Gilles Derycke (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 0:12:41 117 Paco Ghistelinck (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 119 Julien Cadron (Bel) Team Ottignies-Perwez 120 Andres Saelens (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 121 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 122 Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 123 Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas C.T. 124 Chris Jory (Aus) VL Technics-Abutriek 125 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 126 Ewout Rommens (Bel) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line 127 Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) Melbotech-Prorace 128 Sam Houfflyn (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 129 Brecht Denys (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 130 Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team 131 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) German National Team 132 Jose Miguel Culebras (Spa) Fuji Test Team 133 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 134 Steven Hoedt (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi 135 Angus Tobin (Aus) Terra Footwear Bicycle Line 136 Paul Lynch (USA) US National Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 31 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 27 3 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 18 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 11 5 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto-Belisol U23 9 6 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 7 7 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 6 8 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 5 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 15 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog 7 3 Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 4 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 5 5 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 3 6 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norwegian National Team 3 7 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Fuji Test Team 1