Trending

Le Triptyque des Monts et Châteaux past winners

Champions from 1996 to 2011

2011 - Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
2010 - Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2009 - Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Davo-Lotto-Davitamon
2008 - Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Cycling Team Davo
2007 - Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2006 - Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2005 - Marc De Maar (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
2004 - Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank TT III
2003 - Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon-Latexco
2002 - Sébastien Rosseler (Bel)
2001 - Andrej Kashechkin (Kaz)
2000 - Stijn Devolder (Bel)
1999 - Mathew Hayman (Aus)
1998 - Marcel Duijn (Ned)
1997 - Michel Vermote (Bel)
1996 - Davy DubBeldam (Ned)
 

Latest on Cyclingnews