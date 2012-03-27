Le Triptyque des Monts et Châteaux past winners
Champions from 1996 to 2011
2011 - Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
2010 - Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2009 - Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Davo-Lotto-Davitamon
2008 - Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Cycling Team Davo
2007 - Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2006 - Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2005 - Marc De Maar (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
2004 - Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank TT III
2003 - Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon-Latexco
2002 - Sébastien Rosseler (Bel)
2001 - Andrej Kashechkin (Kaz)
2000 - Stijn Devolder (Bel)
1999 - Mathew Hayman (Aus)
1998 - Marcel Duijn (Ned)
1997 - Michel Vermote (Bel)
1996 - Davy DubBeldam (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy