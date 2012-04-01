Bob Jungels (Leopard Trek Continental) won the overall classification in the Tryptique des Monts et Chateaux while Wouter Wippert won the final stage.

"I'm very, very happy with this result," said Jungels. "The team worked really hard in the last couple of days and the fact that we lost the leader's jersey yesterday turned out to be our advantage. We showed that we are a really good team and that we can work together. This is a victory for the whole team!"

The Leopard Trek Continental team had several cards to play in final and hardest stage of the the Belgian race, having Jungels and Alexandr Pliuschin in second and third, behind the leader Sean De Bie going into the final day of racing.

The stage was 162km long, with ten categorized climbs and several cobblestone sections.

With 70km to go, Jungels attack on a cobbled climb and provoked a split of the lead group. Twelve other riders, including Jungels' teammate Eugenio Alafaci, joined Jungels after the top of the climb. Yellow jersey De Bie was not part of it.

The group worked well together and stormed to the finish line, holding off the peloton, where De Bie's team was forced to work hard. Their efforts were in vain though as the breakaway made it to the finish and the peloton finished at 54 seconds.

Wippert won the sprint, beating Sergei Pomoshnikov and Eugenio Alafaci to the line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) 3:52:24 2 Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 3 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 4 Niels Reynvoet (Bel) 5 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 6 Paavo Paajanen (Fin) 7 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) 9 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) USA 10 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 12 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:00:04 13 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:00:55 14 Jorne Carolus (Bel) 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) 17 Jasper Baert (Bel) 18 Sean De Bie (Bel) 19 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany 20 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 21 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan 22 Christer Jensen (Nor) Norway 23 Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 24 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 25 Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 26 Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 27 Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 28 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway 29 Tanner Putt (USA) USA 30 Wouter Daniels (Bel) 31 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 33 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) 34 Andres Saelens (Bel) 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 36 Maarten Craeghs (Bel) 37 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) 38 Joeri Persoon (Bel) 39 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 40 Paco Ghistelinck (Bel) 41 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) 42 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) 43 Yves Lampaert (Bel) 44 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 45 Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 46 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 47 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 48 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 49 Gianni Marchand (Bel) 50 Niels Tooth (Bel) 51 Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Norway 52 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany 53 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 54 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 55 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) 56 Eamon Lucas Franck (USA) USA 57 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 58 Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) 59 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 60 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan 61 Chris Jory (Aus) 62 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 63 Floris Smeyers (Bel) 64 Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany 65 Vegard Breen (Nor) Norway 66 Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany 67 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 68 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 69 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 70 Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 71 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 72 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team 73 Nathan Brown (USA) USA 74 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) 75 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 76 Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 77 Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) 78 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 79 Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 80 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 81 Tim De Troyer (Bel) 0:01:06 82 Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel) 0:02:17 83 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo 84 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany 0:02:27 85 Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:03:09 86 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:18 87 Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) 88 Matthias Allegaert (Bel) 89 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 90 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 91 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:32 92 Sander Helven (Bel) 0:05:56 93 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:06:16 94 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Daan Myngheer (Bel) DNF Florian Senechal (Fra) DNF Jens Wallays (Bel) DNF Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan DNF Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan DNF Axel De Corte (Bel) DNF Robert Bush (USA) USA DNF Paul Lynch (USA) USA DNF Bastian Bürgel (Ger) Germany DNF Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Germany DNF Brian Ligneel (Bel) DNF Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha DNF Laurent Donnay (Bel) DNF Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) DNF Patrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo DNF Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo DNF Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze DNF Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze DNF Nicolas Bertuille (Bel) DNF Julien Cadron (Bel) DNF Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team DNF José Miguel Culebras (Spa) DNF Gert-Jan Devos (Bel) DNF Jochen Deweer (Bel) DNF Michael Vink (NZl) DNF Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon DNF Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon DNF Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team DNF Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) DNF Brecht Denys (Ltu) DNF Gilles Derycke (Bel) DNF Steven Hoedt (Bel) DNF Sam Houfflyn (Bel)