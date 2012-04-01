Jungels wins Triptyque
Wippert takes final stage victory
Stage 4: Chateau de Beloeil - Tournai
Bob Jungels (Leopard Trek Continental) won the overall classification in the Tryptique des Monts et Chateaux while Wouter Wippert won the final stage.
"I'm very, very happy with this result," said Jungels. "The team worked really hard in the last couple of days and the fact that we lost the leader's jersey yesterday turned out to be our advantage. We showed that we are a really good team and that we can work together. This is a victory for the whole team!"
The Leopard Trek Continental team had several cards to play in final and hardest stage of the the Belgian race, having Jungels and Alexandr Pliuschin in second and third, behind the leader Sean De Bie going into the final day of racing.
The stage was 162km long, with ten categorized climbs and several cobblestone sections.
With 70km to go, Jungels attack on a cobbled climb and provoked a split of the lead group. Twelve other riders, including Jungels' teammate Eugenio Alafaci, joined Jungels after the top of the climb. Yellow jersey De Bie was not part of it.
The group worked well together and stormed to the finish line, holding off the peloton, where De Bie's team was forced to work hard. Their efforts were in vain though as the breakaway made it to the finish and the peloton finished at 54 seconds.
Wippert won the sprint, beating Sergei Pomoshnikov and Eugenio Alafaci to the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned)
|3:52:24
|2
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|3
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|4
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
|5
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
|7
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel)
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel)
|9
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) USA
|10
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|12
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:00:04
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:00:55
|14
|Jorne Carolus (Bel)
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|17
|Jasper Baert (Bel)
|18
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|19
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|20
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Norway
|23
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|24
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|25
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|26
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|27
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|28
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway
|29
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA
|30
|Wouter Daniels (Bel)
|31
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|33
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel)
|34
|Andres Saelens (Bel)
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|36
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
|37
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel)
|38
|Joeri Persoon (Bel)
|39
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|40
|Paco Ghistelinck (Bel)
|41
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel)
|42
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
|43
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|44
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|45
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|46
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|47
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|48
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|49
|Gianni Marchand (Bel)
|50
|Niels Tooth (Bel)
|51
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Norway
|52
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
|53
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|54
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|55
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
|56
|Eamon Lucas Franck (USA) USA
|57
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|58
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel)
|59
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|60
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|61
|Chris Jory (Aus)
|62
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|63
|Floris Smeyers (Bel)
|64
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
|65
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Norway
|66
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
|67
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|68
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|69
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|70
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|71
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|72
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|73
|Nathan Brown (USA) USA
|74
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
|75
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|76
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|77
|Martynas Maniusis (Ltu)
|78
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|79
|Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|80
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|81
|Tim De Troyer (Bel)
|0:01:06
|82
|Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel)
|0:02:17
|83
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|84
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany
|0:02:27
|85
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:03:09
|86
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:18
|87
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel)
|88
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
|89
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|90
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|91
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:32
|92
|Sander Helven (Bel)
|0:05:56
|93
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:16
|94
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Daan Myngheer (Bel)
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra)
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel)
|DNF
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNF
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNF
|Axel De Corte (Bel)
|DNF
|Robert Bush (USA) USA
|DNF
|Paul Lynch (USA) USA
|DNF
|Bastian Bürgel (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Brian Ligneel (Bel)
|DNF
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Laurent Donnay (Bel)
|DNF
|Jarno Van Guyse (Bel)
|DNF
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|DNF
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|DNF
|Nicolas Bertuille (Bel)
|DNF
|Julien Cadron (Bel)
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|DNF
|José Miguel Culebras (Spa)
|DNF
|Gert-Jan Devos (Bel)
|DNF
|Jochen Deweer (Bel)
|DNF
|Michael Vink (NZl)
|DNF
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Debrabandere (Bel)
|DNF
|Brecht Denys (Ltu)
|DNF
|Gilles Derycke (Bel)
|DNF
|Steven Hoedt (Bel)
|DNF
|Sam Houfflyn (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|9:58:43
|2
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:51
|3
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:54
|4
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|0:01:02
|6
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel)
|0:01:06
|7
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
|0:01:07
|8
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mol) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:01:14
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:15
|10
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned)
|0:01:41
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|0:01:49
|13
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:51
|14
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:55
|15
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:04
|16
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Norway
|17
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:08
|18
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel)
|0:02:10
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:12
|21
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:02:13
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:15
|23
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:02:16
|24
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
|0:02:19
|25
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
|0:02:22
|26
|Wouter Daniels (Bel)
|0:02:24
|27
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Norway
|0:02:34
|28
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:37
|29
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel)
|0:04:40
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel)
|0:05:21
|31
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:05:49
|32
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) USA
|0:06:01
|33
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|34
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
|0:06:17
|35
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
|0:06:27
|36
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:06:31
|37
|Nathan Brown (USA) USA
|0:06:34
|38
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|39
|Jorne Carolus (Bel)
|0:06:40
|40
|Eamon Lucas Franck (USA) USA
|0:06:41
|41
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
|0:06:47
|42
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA
|0:06:49
|43
|Floris Smeyers (Bel)
|44
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
|0:06:51
|45
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:06:52
|46
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|0:07:02
|47
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|48
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|49
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
|50
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
|0:07:03
|51
|Joeri Persoon (Bel)
|52
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:07:04
|53
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:07:08
|54
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel)
|0:07:12
|55
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|56
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel)
|0:07:13
|57
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel)
|58
|Gianni Marchand (Bel)
|0:07:14
|59
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway
|0:07:15
|60
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|0:07:19
|61
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:07:20
|62
|Jasper Baert (Bel)
|0:07:23
|63
|Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|64
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|65
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|66
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|67
|Tim De Troyer (Bel)
|0:07:28
|68
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
|0:07:30
|69
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|70
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:07:35
|71
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Norway
|0:07:37
|72
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|73
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|0:07:47
|74
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:07:48
|75
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:07:51
|76
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|77
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|78
|Martynas Maniusis (Lit)
|0:08:29
|79
|Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel)
|0:08:41
|80
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
|0:08:46
|81
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:11
|82
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|0:09:15
|83
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:34
|84
|Sander Helven (Bel)
|0:12:03
|85
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:12:43
|86
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|0:14:11
|87
|Paco Ghistelinck (Bel)
|0:14:17
|88
|Niels Tooth (Bel)
|0:14:25
|89
|Andres Saelens (Bel)
|0:14:40
|90
|Chris Jory (Aus)
|0:15:06
|91
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany
|0:15:37
|92
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:17:38
|93
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:17:56
|94
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:20:23
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy