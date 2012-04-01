Trending

Jungels wins Triptyque

Wippert takes final stage victory

Bob Jungels (Leopard Trek Continental) won the overall classification in the Tryptique des Monts et Chateaux while Wouter Wippert won the final stage.

"I'm very, very happy with this result," said Jungels. "The team worked really hard in the last couple of days and the fact that we lost the leader's jersey yesterday turned out to be our advantage. We showed that we are a really good team and that we can work together. This is a victory for the whole team!"

The Leopard Trek Continental team had several cards to play in final and hardest stage of the the Belgian race, having Jungels and Alexandr Pliuschin in second and third, behind the leader Sean De Bie going into the final day of racing.

The stage was 162km long, with ten categorized climbs and several cobblestone sections.

With 70km to go, Jungels attack on a cobbled climb and provoked a split of the lead group. Twelve other riders, including Jungels' teammate Eugenio Alafaci, joined Jungels after the top of the climb. Yellow jersey De Bie was not part of it.

The group worked well together and stormed to the finish line, holding off the peloton, where De Bie's team was forced to work hard. Their efforts were in vain though as the breakaway made it to the finish and the peloton finished at 54 seconds.

Wippert won the sprint, beating Sergei Pomoshnikov and Eugenio Alafaci to the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned)3:52:24
2Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
3Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
4Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
5Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
7Jeroen Hoorne (Bel)
8Tim Wellens (Bel)
9Lawrence Warbasse (USA) USA
10Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
12Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:00:04
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:00:55
14Jorne Carolus (Bel)
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
17Jasper Baert (Bel)
18Sean De Bie (Bel)
19Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
20Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Christer Jensen (Nor) Norway
23Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
24Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
25Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
26Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
27Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
28Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway
29Tanner Putt (USA) USA
30Wouter Daniels (Bel)
31Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
33Kenny Terweduwe (Bel)
34Andres Saelens (Bel)
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
36Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
37Dieter Bouvry (Bel)
38Joeri Persoon (Bel)
39Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
40Paco Ghistelinck (Bel)
41Bjorn De Decker (Bel)
42Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
43Yves Lampaert (Bel)
44Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
45Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
46Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
47Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
49Gianni Marchand (Bel)
50Niels Tooth (Bel)
51Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Norway
52Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
53Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
54Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
55Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
56Eamon Lucas Franck (USA) USA
57Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
58Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel)
59Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
60Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
61Chris Jory (Aus)
62Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
63Floris Smeyers (Bel)
64Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
65Vegard Breen (Nor) Norway
66Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
67Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
68Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
69Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
70Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
71Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
72Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
73Nathan Brown (USA) USA
74Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
75Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
76Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
77Martynas Maniusis (Ltu)
78Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
79Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
80Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
81Tim De Troyer (Bel)0:01:06
82Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel)0:02:17
83Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
84Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany0:02:27
85Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon0:03:09
86Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:18
87Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel)
88Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
89Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
90Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
91Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:32
92Sander Helven (Bel)0:05:56
93Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:16
94Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFDaan Myngheer (Bel)
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra)
DNFJens Wallays (Bel)
DNFMaxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNFAbdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNFAxel De Corte (Bel)
DNFRobert Bush (USA) USA
DNFPaul Lynch (USA) USA
DNFBastian Bürgel (Ger) Germany
DNFFabian Schnaidt (Ger) Germany
DNFBrian Ligneel (Bel)
DNFAlexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFLaurent Donnay (Bel)
DNFJarno Van Guyse (Bel)
DNFPatrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFPeter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFArnaud Geronboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
DNFLoic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
DNFNicolas Bertuille (Bel)
DNFJulien Cadron (Bel)
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
DNFJosé Miguel Culebras (Spa)
DNFGert-Jan Devos (Bel)
DNFJochen Deweer (Bel)
DNFMichael Vink (NZl)
DNFAxel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFJeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
DNFThomas Debrabandere (Bel)
DNFBrecht Denys (Ltu)
DNFGilles Derycke (Bel)
DNFSteven Hoedt (Bel)
DNFSam Houfflyn (Bel)

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team9:58:43
2Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:51
3Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:54
4Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:01:00
5Sean De Bie (Bel)0:01:02
6Jeroen Hoorne (Bel)0:01:06
7Niels Reynvoet (Bel)0:01:07
8Alexandr Pliuschin (Mol) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:01:14
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:15
10Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team0:01:32
11Wouter Wippert (Ned)0:01:41
12Yves Lampaert (Bel)0:01:49
13Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:51
14Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:55
15Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:04
16Vegard Breen (Nor) Norway
17Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:08
18Dieter Bouvry (Bel)0:02:10
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:12
21Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:02:13
22Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:15
23Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:02:16
24Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)0:02:19
25Maarten Craeghs (Bel)0:02:22
26Wouter Daniels (Bel)0:02:24
27Christer Jensen (Nor) Norway0:02:34
28Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:37
29Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel)0:04:40
30Tim Wellens (Bel)0:05:21
31Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:05:49
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) USA0:06:01
33Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
34Paavo Paajanen (Fin)0:06:17
35Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)0:06:27
36Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:06:31
37Nathan Brown (USA) USA0:06:34
38Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team0:06:36
39Jorne Carolus (Bel)0:06:40
40Eamon Lucas Franck (USA) USA0:06:41
41Christophe Sleurs (Bel)0:06:47
42Tanner Putt (USA) USA0:06:49
43Floris Smeyers (Bel)
44Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)0:06:51
45Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:06:52
46Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo0:07:02
47Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
48Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan
49Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
50Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany0:07:03
51Joeri Persoon (Bel)
52Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:07:04
53Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:07:08
54Bjorn De Decker (Bel)0:07:12
55Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
56Kenny Terweduwe (Bel)0:07:13
57Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel)
58Gianni Marchand (Bel)0:07:14
59Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway0:07:15
60Xandro Meurisse (Bel)0:07:19
61Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:07:20
62Jasper Baert (Bel)0:07:23
63Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
64Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
65Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team0:07:27
66Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
67Tim De Troyer (Bel)0:07:28
68Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany0:07:30
69Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team0:07:34
70Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:07:35
71Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Norway0:07:37
72Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
73Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo0:07:47
74Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:07:48
75Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:07:51
76Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
77Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team0:08:10
78Martynas Maniusis (Lit)0:08:29
79Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel)0:08:41
80Matthias Allegaert (Bel)0:08:46
81Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:11
82Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo0:09:15
83Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:34
84Sander Helven (Bel)0:12:03
85Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:12:43
86Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany0:14:11
87Paco Ghistelinck (Bel)0:14:17
88Niels Tooth (Bel)0:14:25
89Andres Saelens (Bel)0:14:40
90Chris Jory (Aus)0:15:06
91Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany0:15:37
92Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon0:17:38
93Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:17:56
94Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:20:23

 

Latest on Cyclingnews