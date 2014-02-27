Trending

Cramp ruins the party for Brammeier

Irish champion has to settle for second at Tour de Langkawi

Matt Brammeier in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matthew Brammeier comes over from HTC-Highroad

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matt Brammeier (Champion System)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Stage 1 Podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A stroke of bad luck prevented Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku Cycling Project) from the possibility of kicking off his new contract with a bang at the Tour de Langkawi.

