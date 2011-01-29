Guardini strikes again in Tampin
Italian sprinters takes his fourth win
Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) again showed his immense sprinting speed by taking his fourth win in the Tour of Langkawi in Tampin.
Related Articles
Team UnitedHealthcare had their train going at full speed in the final five hundred metres but the feisty Italian showed maturity beyond his years by jumping them from third wheel to take a tremendous victory. Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) was second with Rico Rogers (Giant Kendra Pro Cycling) rounded out the podium.
“It was a difficult sprint today because not many people expected such a finish,” said Guardini. “Looking at the race book it stated the stage was uphill but in reality the last two kilometres were downhill. I took the corner in sixth position, which was the ideal position and did my 300 metres finishing sprint.”
Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team) failed to score points on the stage relinquishing the blue jersey to Guardini, who now has a fourteen point buffer over the Malaysian.
“I have decided not to race for intermediate sprints anymore and keep my strength for the finish,” admitted Guardini. “Thanks to the breakaway, no sprints were contested and Anuar couldn’t take more points on the stage. I have a comfortable lead but it’s not over yet for the blue jersey.”
In the yellow jersey battle things didn’t change between Libardo Nino (Le Tua Cycling Team) and Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli). However, the misleading profile in the race book may have hampered Monsalve’s attempt to claim the yellow jersey.
Monsalve reflected on the stage and what could have been: “Today was an ideal day for taking the jersey because the race book stated an uphill finish,” explained Monsalve. “That’s why we let the breakaway go because we thought we could take the yellow jersey with the uphill finish. Unfortunately the finish was downhill and there was nothing we could do.”
The early break featured Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling Team), Deon Locke (Team Champion Systems), David McCann (Giant Kendra), Bradley Potgieter (MTN Qhubeka), Manuele Caddeo (Colnago –CSF Inox), Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare), Sea KeongLoh (Malaysian National Team) and Kihong Yoo (Korea National Team).
They built up a maximum advantage of four and a half minutes before they were reeled in. They were caught in the final five kilometres and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) attacked, making a solo charge to the line. He was caught on the downhill near the finish and then Guardini took his fourth victory.
Libardo Nino was pleased to keep the yellow jersey after the stage.
“This stage was a little bit difficult because my team wasn’t that strong, however, it went without problems,” Nino said.
“The second part of the race helped me because other teams worked strongly to catch the breakaway and I’m happy to wear the jersey again."
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|3:24:57
|2
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|6
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|7
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|11
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|12
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|14
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|16
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|18
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|20
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|22
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|23
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|24
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|25
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|26
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|27
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|28
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|29
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|30
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|31
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|33
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|34
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|36
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|38
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|39
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|40
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|42
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|43
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|44
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|45
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|46
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|47
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|49
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|50
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|51
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|53
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|55
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|56
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|57
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|58
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|59
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|60
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|61
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|62
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|65
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|66
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|67
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|68
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|69
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|71
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|72
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|73
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|74
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|77
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|78
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|79
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|81
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|83
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|84
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|86
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|87
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|88
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|89
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|90
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|91
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|92
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|94
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|95
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|96
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|97
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|98
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|99
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|100
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|101
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|102
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|103
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|104
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|105
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:19
|106
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|107
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|108
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|109
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|110
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:00:22
|111
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:30
|112
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:31
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|114
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:48
|115
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|116
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|117
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|118
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|119
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|120
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:02:57
|121
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:03
|122
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|123
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:07:23
|1
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|21:39:42
|2
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:02
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:19
|4
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:22
|5
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:44
|8
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:50
|9
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:23
|12
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:44
|13
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:58
|15
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:21
|16
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:35
|17
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|18
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|19
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:28
|20
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:30
|21
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:48
|22
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|24
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:55
|25
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:59
|26
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:05:08
|27
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|28
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|0:05:58
|29
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:02
|30
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:06:03
|31
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:06:05
|32
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:21
|33
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|34
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:05
|35
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:13
|36
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|37
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:54
|38
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:09:13
|39
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:12
|40
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:10:13
|41
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:03
|42
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:11:42
|43
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|44
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|0:11:51
|45
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:13:05
|46
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|47
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|0:14:54
|48
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:15:21
|49
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:16:09
|50
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:16:34
|51
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:42
|52
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:19:28
|53
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:30
|54
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:50
|55
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:20:15
|56
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:20:32
|57
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:20:42
|58
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:20:54
|59
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:20:59
|60
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:51
|61
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:22
|62
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:24:14
|63
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:24:34
|64
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:24:36
|65
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:25:08
|66
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:26:49
|67
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:30
|68
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:28:17
|69
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:30:04
|70
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:31:46
|71
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:32:14
|72
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:32:43
|73
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:33:11
|74
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:33:15
|75
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:33:48
|76
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:34:13
|77
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:34:22
|78
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:42
|79
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|80
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:35:00
|81
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:06
|82
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:25
|83
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:32
|84
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:45
|85
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:35:49
|86
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:54
|87
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:36:00
|88
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:36:01
|89
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:37:08
|90
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:37:47
|91
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:38:36
|92
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:38:49
|93
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:39:08
|94
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:36
|95
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:39:48
|96
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:40:29
|97
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:42:44
|98
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:43:02
|99
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:43:03
|100
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:43:05
|101
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:26
|102
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:28
|103
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|0:43:34
|104
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|105
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|106
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|107
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:43:55
|108
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:44:39
|109
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:46:43
|110
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|0:47:02
|111
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:47:12
|112
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|113
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|114
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:48:06
|115
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:48:35
|116
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:48:45
|117
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:49:17
|118
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:49:28
|119
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:49:43
|120
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:51:08
|121
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:07
|122
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:53:09
|123
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|1:05:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy