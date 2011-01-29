Trending

Guardini strikes again in Tampin

Italian sprinters takes his fourth win

Image 1 of 19

That's four for me: Twenty-one-year-old Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is going from strength to strength on the tour and may not be finished yet.

That's four for me: Twenty-one-year-old Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is going from strength to strength on the tour and may not be finished yet.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 19

Breathing fire at the 2011 Tour de Langkawi.

Breathing fire at the 2011 Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 19

Stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) makes his way towards the presentations in front of locals in Tampin.

Stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) makes his way towards the presentations in front of locals in Tampin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 19

Andrea Guardini (left) signals four stage wins as team manager Stefano Giuliani (centre) rejoices.

Andrea Guardini (left) signals four stage wins as team manager Stefano Giuliani (centre) rejoices.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 19

Media and locals alike hover around stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) in Tampin.

Media and locals alike hover around stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) in Tampin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 19

The Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli riders celebrate their team efforts to capture stage seven in Tampin.

The Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli riders celebrate their team efforts to capture stage seven in Tampin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 19

Hopefully this young local was praying for no more rain on the 2011 Tour de Langkawi!

Hopefully this young local was praying for no more rain on the 2011 Tour de Langkawi!
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 19

Malaysian performers await their call-up to appear at the festivities in Tampin.

Malaysian performers await their call-up to appear at the festivities in Tampin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 19

Colombian Libardo Nino Corredor (Le Tua) ponders the final days of the tour as he tries to hold onto a slender lead and the yellow jersey.

Colombian Libardo Nino Corredor (Le Tua) ponders the final days of the tour as he tries to hold onto a slender lead and the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 19

The tour jersey competition leaders make their way off the podium in Tampin.

The tour jersey competition leaders make their way off the podium in Tampin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 19

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) looks to have the goods in the sprint points competition.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) looks to have the goods in the sprint points competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 19

Jonnatha Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) stays in the KOM jersey with three stages remaining.

Jonnatha Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) stays in the KOM jersey with three stages remaining.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 19

Rahim Emami (Azad University) from Iran remains the leading Asian rider on the GC.

Rahim Emami (Azad University) from Iran remains the leading Asian rider on the GC.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 19

Stage seven podium (l-r): Robert Forster (2nd,United Healthcare), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) and Dene Rogers (3rd,Giant Kenda).

Stage seven podium (l-r): Robert Forster (2nd,United Healthcare), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) and Dene Rogers (3rd,Giant Kenda).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 19

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) steps onto the podium in Tampin after collecting another stage victory in Malaysia.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) steps onto the podium in Tampin after collecting another stage victory in Malaysia.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 19

Italian Andrea Guardini (2nd from left) of Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli grabs another win on the tour, this time stage seven in Tampin.

Italian Andrea Guardini (2nd from left) of Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli grabs another win on the tour, this time stage seven in Tampin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 19

The charge to the line in Tampin with the front-runners (l-r): Robert Forster, Andrea Guardini, Dene 'Rico' Rogers and Boris Shpilevsky.

The charge to the line in Tampin with the front-runners (l-r): Robert Forster, Andrea Guardini, Dene 'Rico' Rogers and Boris Shpilevsky.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 18 of 19

Malaysian performers at the finish to stage seven in Tampin.

Malaysian performers at the finish to stage seven in Tampin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 19 of 19

Two riders who know where the presentations are: Skil Shimano sprinter and 2010 Tour of Hainan multiple stage winner, Kenny Van Hummel (left), shows 2011 Tour de Langkawi multiple stage winner, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli), the way to the presentations.

Two riders who know where the presentations are: Skil Shimano sprinter and 2010 Tour of Hainan multiple stage winner, Kenny Van Hummel (left), shows 2011 Tour de Langkawi multiple stage winner, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli), the way to the presentations.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) again showed his immense sprinting speed by taking his fourth win in the Tour of Langkawi in Tampin.

Related Articles

Highlands the highlight at Tour de Langkawi

Guardini doubles up in Malaysia

Nino takes the lead on Genting Highlands

Guardini grabs another win in Langkawi

Gatto gives Farnese Vini another win

Forster wins sprint in Jasin

Team UnitedHealthcare had their train going at full speed in the final five hundred metres but the feisty Italian showed maturity beyond his years by jumping them from third wheel to take a tremendous victory. Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) was second with Rico Rogers (Giant Kendra Pro Cycling) rounded out the podium.

“It was a difficult sprint today because not many people expected such a finish,” said Guardini. “Looking at the race book it stated the stage was uphill but in reality the last two kilometres were downhill. I took the corner in sixth position, which was the ideal position and did my 300 metres finishing sprint.”

Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team) failed to score points on the stage relinquishing the blue jersey to Guardini, who now has a fourteen point buffer over the Malaysian.

“I have decided not to race for intermediate sprints anymore and keep my strength for the finish,” admitted Guardini. “Thanks to the breakaway, no sprints were contested and Anuar couldn’t take more points on the stage. I have a comfortable lead but it’s not over yet for the blue jersey.”

In the yellow jersey battle things didn’t change between Libardo Nino (Le Tua Cycling Team) and Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli). However, the misleading profile in the race book may have hampered Monsalve’s attempt to claim the yellow jersey.

Monsalve reflected on the stage and what could have been: “Today was an ideal day for taking the jersey because the race book stated an uphill finish,” explained Monsalve. “That’s why we let the breakaway go because we thought we could take the yellow jersey with the uphill finish. Unfortunately the finish was downhill and there was nothing we could do.”

The early break featured Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling Team), Deon Locke (Team Champion Systems), David McCann (Giant Kendra), Bradley Potgieter (MTN Qhubeka), Manuele Caddeo (Colnago –CSF Inox), Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare), Sea KeongLoh (Malaysian National Team) and Kihong Yoo (Korea National Team).

They built up a maximum advantage of four and a half minutes before they were reeled in. They were caught in the final five kilometres and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) attacked, making a solo charge to the line. He was caught on the downhill near the finish and then Guardini took his fourth victory.

Libardo Nino was pleased to keep the yellow jersey after the stage.

“This stage was a little bit difficult because my team wasn’t that strong, however, it went without problems,” Nino said.

“The second part of the race helped me because other teams worked strongly to catch the breakaway and I’m happy to wear the jersey again."

Results
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli3:24:57
2Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
4Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
7André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
8Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
11Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
12Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
14Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
16Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
18Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
19Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
20Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
22Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
23Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
24Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
25Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
26Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
27Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
28Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
29Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
30Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
31Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
33Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
34Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
35Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
36Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
37Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
38Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
39Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
40Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
42Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
43Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
44Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
45Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
46Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
47Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
48Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
49Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
50Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
51Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
52Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
53Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
55Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
56Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
57Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
58Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
59David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
60Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
61Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
62Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
64Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
65Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
66Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
67Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
68Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
69Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
70Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
71Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
72Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
73Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
74Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
77Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
78Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
79David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
80Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
81Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
83Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
84Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
85Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
86Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
87Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
88Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
89Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
90Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
91Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
92Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
93Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
94Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
95Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
96M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
97M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
98Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
99Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
100David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
101Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
102Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
103Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
104Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
105Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:19
106James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
107Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
108Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
109Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
110Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:00:22
111Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:30
112Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:31
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
114Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:48
115Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team0:01:41
116Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
117Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
118Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
119Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
120Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:02:57
121Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:03
122Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
123Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:07:23

General classification after stage 7
1Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team21:39:42
2Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:02
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:19
4Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:22
5Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:00:27
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:44
8Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:50
9Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:52
10Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:23
12Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:44
13Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:01:54
14Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:01:58
15Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:21
16Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:35
17Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
18Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:03:15
19Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:28
20Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:30
21Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:48
22Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
24Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:55
25Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:03:59
26Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:05:08
27Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:15
28Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:05:58
29Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:02
30M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:06:03
31Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:06:05
32Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:21
33Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:07:09
34David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:05
35Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:13
36Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
37Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:54
38M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:09:13
39Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:12
40Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:10:13
41Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:03
42Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:11:42
43David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:11:46
44Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System0:11:51
45Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:13:05
46Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:14:00
47Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System0:14:54
48Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:15:21
49Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:16:09
50Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:16:34
51Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:16:42
52Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:19:28
53Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:30
54Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:50
55Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:20:15
56Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:20:32
57Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:20:42
58Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:20:54
59Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:20:59
60Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:51
61Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:22
62Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:24:14
63Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:24:34
64Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:24:36
65Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:25:08
66Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:26:49
67Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:30
68Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:28:17
69Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:30:04
70Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:31:46
71Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:32:14
72David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:32:43
73Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:33:11
74Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:33:15
75Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:33:48
76Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:34:13
77Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:34:22
78Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:34:42
79Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
80Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:35:00
81Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:06
82Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:25
83Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:32
84Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:45
85Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:35:49
86Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:54
87Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:36:00
88Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:36:01
89Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:37:08
90Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:37:47
91Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:38:36
92Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:38:49
93Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:39:08
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:36
95Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:48
96James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:40:29
97Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:42:44
98Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:43:02
99Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:43:03
100Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:43:05
101Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:26
102Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:43:28
103Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System0:43:34
104Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
105Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
106Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
107Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:43:55
108Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:39
109Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:46:43
110Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano0:47:02
111Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team0:47:12
112Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
113Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
114Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:48:06
115Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:48:35
116André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:48:45
117Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:49:17
118Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:49:28
119Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:49:43
120Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team0:51:08
121Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:53:07
122Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:53:09
123Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1:05:48

 

Latest on Cyclingnews