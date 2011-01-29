Image 1 of 19 That's four for me: Twenty-one-year-old Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is going from strength to strength on the tour and may not be finished yet. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 19 Breathing fire at the 2011 Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 19 Stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) makes his way towards the presentations in front of locals in Tampin. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 19 Andrea Guardini (left) signals four stage wins as team manager Stefano Giuliani (centre) rejoices. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 19 Media and locals alike hover around stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) in Tampin. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 19 The Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli riders celebrate their team efforts to capture stage seven in Tampin. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 19 Hopefully this young local was praying for no more rain on the 2011 Tour de Langkawi! (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 19 Malaysian performers await their call-up to appear at the festivities in Tampin. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 19 Colombian Libardo Nino Corredor (Le Tua) ponders the final days of the tour as he tries to hold onto a slender lead and the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 19 The tour jersey competition leaders make their way off the podium in Tampin. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 19 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) looks to have the goods in the sprint points competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 19 Jonnatha Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) stays in the KOM jersey with three stages remaining. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 19 Rahim Emami (Azad University) from Iran remains the leading Asian rider on the GC. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 19 Stage seven podium (l-r): Robert Forster (2nd,United Healthcare), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) and Dene Rogers (3rd,Giant Kenda). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 19 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) steps onto the podium in Tampin after collecting another stage victory in Malaysia. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 19 Italian Andrea Guardini (2nd from left) of Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli grabs another win on the tour, this time stage seven in Tampin. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 19 The charge to the line in Tampin with the front-runners (l-r): Robert Forster, Andrea Guardini, Dene 'Rico' Rogers and Boris Shpilevsky. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 19 Malaysian performers at the finish to stage seven in Tampin. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 19 of 19 Two riders who know where the presentations are: Skil Shimano sprinter and 2010 Tour of Hainan multiple stage winner, Kenny Van Hummel (left), shows 2011 Tour de Langkawi multiple stage winner, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli), the way to the presentations. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) again showed his immense sprinting speed by taking his fourth win in the Tour of Langkawi in Tampin.

Team UnitedHealthcare had their train going at full speed in the final five hundred metres but the feisty Italian showed maturity beyond his years by jumping them from third wheel to take a tremendous victory. Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) was second with Rico Rogers (Giant Kendra Pro Cycling) rounded out the podium.

“It was a difficult sprint today because not many people expected such a finish,” said Guardini. “Looking at the race book it stated the stage was uphill but in reality the last two kilometres were downhill. I took the corner in sixth position, which was the ideal position and did my 300 metres finishing sprint.”

Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team) failed to score points on the stage relinquishing the blue jersey to Guardini, who now has a fourteen point buffer over the Malaysian.

“I have decided not to race for intermediate sprints anymore and keep my strength for the finish,” admitted Guardini. “Thanks to the breakaway, no sprints were contested and Anuar couldn’t take more points on the stage. I have a comfortable lead but it’s not over yet for the blue jersey.”

In the yellow jersey battle things didn’t change between Libardo Nino (Le Tua Cycling Team) and Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli). However, the misleading profile in the race book may have hampered Monsalve’s attempt to claim the yellow jersey.

Monsalve reflected on the stage and what could have been: “Today was an ideal day for taking the jersey because the race book stated an uphill finish,” explained Monsalve. “That’s why we let the breakaway go because we thought we could take the yellow jersey with the uphill finish. Unfortunately the finish was downhill and there was nothing we could do.”

The early break featured Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling Team), Deon Locke (Team Champion Systems), David McCann (Giant Kendra), Bradley Potgieter (MTN Qhubeka), Manuele Caddeo (Colnago –CSF Inox), Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare), Sea KeongLoh (Malaysian National Team) and Kihong Yoo (Korea National Team).

They built up a maximum advantage of four and a half minutes before they were reeled in. They were caught in the final five kilometres and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) attacked, making a solo charge to the line. He was caught on the downhill near the finish and then Guardini took his fourth victory.

Libardo Nino was pleased to keep the yellow jersey after the stage.

“This stage was a little bit difficult because my team wasn’t that strong, however, it went without problems,” Nino said.

“The second part of the race helped me because other teams worked strongly to catch the breakaway and I’m happy to wear the jersey again."

Results 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 3:24:57 2 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 4 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 6 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 7 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 11 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 12 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 14 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 15 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 16 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 18 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 19 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 20 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 22 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 23 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 24 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 25 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 26 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 27 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 28 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 29 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 30 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 31 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 33 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 34 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 36 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 37 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 38 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 39 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 40 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 42 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 43 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 44 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 45 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 46 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 47 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 48 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 49 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 50 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 51 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 52 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 53 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 55 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 56 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 57 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 58 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 59 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 60 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 61 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 62 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 65 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 66 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 67 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 68 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 69 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 71 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 72 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 73 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 74 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 76 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 77 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 78 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 79 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 80 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 81 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 82 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 83 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 84 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 85 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 86 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 87 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 88 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 89 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 90 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 91 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 92 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 93 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 94 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 95 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 96 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 97 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 98 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 99 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 100 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 101 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 102 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 103 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 104 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 105 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:19 106 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 107 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 108 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 109 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 110 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:00:22 111 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:30 112 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:31 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 114 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:48 115 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:01:41 116 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 117 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 118 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 119 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 120 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:02:57 121 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:03 122 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 123 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:07:23