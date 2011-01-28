Image 1 of 13 That's the hat trick: Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) has been too powerful for the rest in the sprinting department and will more than likely add to his three stage wins later on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 13 The run home for the peloton with a kilometre to go to the finish of stage six in Putrajaya. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 13 Rahim Emami (Azad University Cycling Team) from Iran remains in the best placed Asian rider's jersey after six stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 13 Stage six podium (l-r): Anuar Manan (2nd,Terengganu ProAsia Cycling), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli), and Takashi Miyazawa (3rd,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 13 The Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli riders await their stage winning teammate, Andrea Guardini, to finish media commitments in Putrajaya. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 13 Three's a crowd: Stage winner, Andrea Guardini (blue), with his Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates and support staff after collecting his third stage win in Putrajaya. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 13 The South African team of MTN Qhubeka ponder the day's proceedings in Putrajaya. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 13 Androni Giocatto Manager Gianni Savio congratulates Colombian rider Libard Nino Corredor (Le Tua Cycling Team) on retaining the tour leader's yellow jersey after the sixth stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 13 The rest of the field pass under the banner in Putrajaya at the completion to the sixth stage of the ten stage tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 13 On Guard-ini: Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) has been slaying his rivals on tour so far. Here he wins stage six as a disappointed Anuar Manan follows behind. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 13 Italian Andrea Guardini (far left in blue) of the Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli team takes out his third stage of the tour in Putrajaya. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 13 The field had to complete two laps of a curcuit around Putrajaya before finishing stage six. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 13 Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) from Venezeula holds a ten point lead in the King of the Mountains competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Italian youngster Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-NeriSotttoli) continued his dominance of the Tour of Langkawi, sprinting to his third win on stage six today. Guardini, however relinquished the points jersey to Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team), with the Malaysian coming second on the stage as well as picking up points at intermediate sprints. Japanese cyclist Takashi Miyazawa was third and Libardo Nino (LeTua Cycling Team) retained his overall lead.

“I’m very happy to win the stage even though I have lost the points jersey,” Guardini said. “It’s a great achievement to get three stage wins out of four so far.”

“There was a battle for the intermediate sprints and the points classification is very tight. Anuar Manan is pretty motivated to win this classification. There is only one point between us but I’m fine with it for now,” he added.

Like the first two stages of the race, Guardini was led to the line brilliantly from his team and he described how it went today.

“It was fast in the last seven or eight kilometers but the last kilometer was easy as we were riding at a high speed. My teammates delivered me to the part where I need to start my sprint, which is 300 meters from the line and I managed to win again.”

Anuar Manan is hunting for a stage victory and just missed out again today, but has taken the points jersey for the first time in the race and hopes to hold it till the end.

“Today I didn’t get my target [Winning a stage] but I got the blue jersey today. I would like to say thanks to my team-mates who helped me today. I hope to keep the blue jersey till the end but I hope to achieve my target in the next few stages. It’s going to be hard but we’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” Manan described.

The battle for the general classification is also close with two seconds still separating Libardo Nino and Jonathan Monsalve A group of six riders dominated the second half of the stage holding a two minute advantage on the peloton but the sprinters teams were always in control of the race, which helped Nino hold onto his yellow jersey.

“It was a very fast stage with many attempts to break away. There was a breakaway for the second part of the race. Team Androni were leading the peloton which was good for me. My team-mates told me about the course at the end and that’s why I kept the yellow jersey today,” Nino explained.

Jonathan Monsalve is trying to pick the perfect time to pounce to gain the time he needs to take the yellow jersey and today’s stage wasn’t the one for him.

“This was a very fast stage and when the breakaway went early, there was one rider in that who was high up on the general classification and that’s why our team went to the front of the bunch and rode flat out to catch the breakaway,” Monsalve said.

“There are four more stages remaining and with the sprinters focused on the points, it’s going to be hard but we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2:14:59 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 3 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 4 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 5 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 6 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 9 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 10 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 11 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 13 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 14 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 16 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 17 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 19 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 20 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 22 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 24 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 25 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 26 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 28 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 29 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 30 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 31 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 32 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 33 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 34 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 36 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 37 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 38 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 39 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 40 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 43 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 44 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 45 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 46 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 48 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 49 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 50 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 51 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 52 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 53 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 54 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 55 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 56 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 57 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 58 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 59 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 60 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 61 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 62 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 63 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 64 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 65 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 66 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 67 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 68 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 69 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 70 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 71 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 72 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 73 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 74 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 75 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 77 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 78 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 79 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 80 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 81 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 82 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 83 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 84 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 85 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 86 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 87 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 88 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 89 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 90 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 91 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 92 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 93 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 94 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 95 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 96 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 97 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 98 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 99 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 100 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 101 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 102 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 103 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 104 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 105 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 106 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 107 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 108 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 109 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 110 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 111 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 112 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:21 113 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 114 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 115 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:00:25 116 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:33 117 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:41 118 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:42 119 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:00:46 120 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:00:54 121 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:10 122 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:55 123 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Ulu Klang 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 5 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 3 3 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 4 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Kajang 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 pts 2 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 3 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 4 Jonnatha Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint 3 - KBS 1 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 3 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 4 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Bukit Kancing (Cat. 4) 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 4 pts 2 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 2 3 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - PICC (Cat. 4) 1 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 pts 2 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 3 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1

Asian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2:14:59 2 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 3 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 4 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 5 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 7 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 8 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 9 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aisan Racing Team 6:44:57 2 Malaysia National Team 3 Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli 4 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 5 Suren Cycling Team 6 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 7 Chipotle Development Team 8 Korea National Team 9 Azad University Cycling Team 10 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 Landbouwkrediet 12 Androni Giocattoli 13 Colnago CSF INOX Pro 14 Team Champion System 15 MTN Qhubeka 16 Max Success Sports Cycling 17 Team Europcar 18 Singapore National Team 19 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 20 Drapac Professional Cycling 21 CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Le Tua Cycling Team 23 Skil Shimano Cycling Team

Asian teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aisan Racing Team 6:44:57 2 Malaysia National Team 3 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 4 Suren Cycling Team 5 Korea National Team 6 Azad University Cycling Team 7 Max Success Sports Cycling 8 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Singapore National Team 10 Le Tua Cycling Team

General classification after stage 6: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 18:14:45 2 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:02 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:19 4 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:22 5 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:27 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:44 8 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:50 9 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:52 10 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:23 12 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:44 13 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:01:54 14 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:58 15 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:21 16 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:35 17 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 18 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:55 19 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:28 20 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:03:30 21 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:48 22 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 23 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:55 25 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:59 26 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:05:08 27 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:15 28 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 0:05:58 29 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:06:03 30 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:06:05 32 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:06:21 33 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:07:09 34 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:05 35 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:08:13 36 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 37 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:09:00 38 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:09:13 39 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:12 40 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:10:13 41 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:03 42 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:11:42 43 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:11:46 44 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 0:11:51 45 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:13:05 46 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:14:00 47 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:14:55 48 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 0:14:56 49 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:15:02 50 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:16:09 51 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:16:34 52 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:17:39 53 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:17:45 54 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:19:28 55 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:30 56 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:50 57 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:20:15 58 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:20:28 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:20:32 60 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:20:54 61 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:21:37 62 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:51 63 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:22 64 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:24:14 65 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:24:36 66 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:26:49 67 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:30 68 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:28:17 69 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:30:04 70 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:31:46 71 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:31:54 72 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:32:41 73 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:32:43 74 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:33:11 75 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:33:15 76 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:33:48 77 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:34:13 78 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:34:41 79 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:34:42 80 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:34:45 81 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:35:00 82 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:35:06 83 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 85 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:35:32 86 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:35:42 87 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:45 88 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:35:49 89 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:36:01 90 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:37:08 91 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:38:36 92 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:38:49 93 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:39:06 94 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:39:08 95 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:39:48 96 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:40:10 97 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:42:54 98 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:43:02 99 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:43:03 100 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:43:05 101 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:43:32 102 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 0:43:34 104 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 105 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 106 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 107 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:43:55 108 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:44:39 109 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:46:43 110 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 0:47:02 111 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 112 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:47:12 113 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 114 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 115 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:47:47 116 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:48:45 117 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:49:06 118 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:49:17 119 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:49:27 120 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:49:43 121 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:51:28 122 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:52:36 123 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 1:05:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 70 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 69 3 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 35 4 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 35 5 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 34 6 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 33 7 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 32 8 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 32 9 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 28 10 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 28 11 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 26 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 26 13 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 14 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 15 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 16 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 17 17 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 16 18 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 16 19 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 15 20 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 14 21 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 14 22 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 13 23 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 13 24 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 13 25 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 13 26 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 12 27 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 12 28 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 12 29 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 30 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 31 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 32 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 10 33 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 9 34 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 9 35 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 9 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 8 37 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 8 38 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 8 39 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 7 40 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 41 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 6 42 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 43 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 6 44 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 45 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 46 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 47 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 5 48 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 50 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 3 51 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 3 52 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 53 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 54 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 55 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 2 56 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 57 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 58 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 59 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 2 60 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2 61 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 62 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 1 63 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1 64 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 45 pts 2 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 35 3 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 28 4 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 25 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 25 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 18 7 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 18 8 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 9 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 14 10 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 14 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 10 12 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 13 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 10 14 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 17 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 6 18 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 19 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 4 20 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 21 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 4 22 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 23 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 3 24 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 25 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 3 26 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 27 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 28 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 2 29 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 1 30 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 31 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 32 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1 33 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Asian riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 18:15:07 2 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:28 3 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:30 4 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 5 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:01:32 6 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:33 7 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:03:08 8 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:26 9 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:33 10 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:04:46

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Azad University Cycling Team 54:48:30 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:04 3 Chipotle Development Team 0:00:32 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:05:55 5 Max Success Sports Cycling 0:09:35 6 Korea National Team 0:17:52 7 Team Europcar 0:20:06 8 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:21:15 9 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:24:43 10 Skil Shimano Cycling Team 0:24:47 11 Colnago CSF INOX Pro 0:26:23 12 Landbouwkrediet 0:28:00 13 Team Champion System 0:28:40 14 Suren Cycling Team 0:34:35 15 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:36:51 16 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:28 17 Aisan Racing Team 0:47:24 18 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:49:03 19 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:52:03 20 MTN Qhubeka 0:53:03 21 Malaysia National Team 1:12:19 22 Singapore National Team 1:17:19 23 Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli 1:30:45