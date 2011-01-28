Trending

Guardini grabs another win in Langkawi

Nino keeps lead after sprint finish

Image 1 of 13

That's the hat trick: Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) has been too powerful for the rest in the sprinting department and will more than likely add to his three stage wins later on the tour.

That's the hat trick: Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) has been too powerful for the rest in the sprinting department and will more than likely add to his three stage wins later on the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 13

The run home for the peloton with a kilometre to go to the finish of stage six in Putrajaya.

The run home for the peloton with a kilometre to go to the finish of stage six in Putrajaya.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 13

Rahim Emami (Azad University Cycling Team) from Iran remains in the best placed Asian rider's jersey after six stages.

Rahim Emami (Azad University Cycling Team) from Iran remains in the best placed Asian rider's jersey after six stages.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 13

Stage six podium (l-r): Anuar Manan (2nd,Terengganu ProAsia Cycling), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli), and Takashi Miyazawa (3rd,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli).

Stage six podium (l-r): Anuar Manan (2nd,Terengganu ProAsia Cycling), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli), and Takashi Miyazawa (3rd,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 13

The Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli riders await their stage winning teammate, Andrea Guardini, to finish media commitments in Putrajaya.

The Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli riders await their stage winning teammate, Andrea Guardini, to finish media commitments in Putrajaya.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 13

Three's a crowd: Stage winner, Andrea Guardini (blue), with his Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates and support staff after collecting his third stage win in Putrajaya.

Three's a crowd: Stage winner, Andrea Guardini (blue), with his Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates and support staff after collecting his third stage win in Putrajaya.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 13

The South African team of MTN Qhubeka ponder the day's proceedings in Putrajaya.

The South African team of MTN Qhubeka ponder the day's proceedings in Putrajaya.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 13

Androni Giocatto Manager Gianni Savio congratulates Colombian rider Libard Nino Corredor (Le Tua Cycling Team) on retaining the tour leader's yellow jersey after the sixth stage.

Androni Giocatto Manager Gianni Savio congratulates Colombian rider Libard Nino Corredor (Le Tua Cycling Team) on retaining the tour leader's yellow jersey after the sixth stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 13

The rest of the field pass under the banner in Putrajaya at the completion to the sixth stage of the ten stage tour.

The rest of the field pass under the banner in Putrajaya at the completion to the sixth stage of the ten stage tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 13

On Guard-ini: Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) has been slaying his rivals on tour so far. Here he wins stage six as a disappointed Anuar Manan follows behind.

On Guard-ini: Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) has been slaying his rivals on tour so far. Here he wins stage six as a disappointed Anuar Manan follows behind.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 13

Italian Andrea Guardini (far left in blue) of the Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli team takes out his third stage of the tour in Putrajaya.

Italian Andrea Guardini (far left in blue) of the Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli team takes out his third stage of the tour in Putrajaya.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 13

The field had to complete two laps of a curcuit around Putrajaya before finishing stage six.

The field had to complete two laps of a curcuit around Putrajaya before finishing stage six.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 13

Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) from Venezeula holds a ten point lead in the King of the Mountains competition.

Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) from Venezeula holds a ten point lead in the King of the Mountains competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Italian youngster Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-NeriSotttoli) continued his dominance of the Tour of Langkawi, sprinting to his third win on stage six today. Guardini, however relinquished the points jersey to Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team), with the Malaysian coming second on the stage as well as picking up points at intermediate sprints. Japanese cyclist Takashi Miyazawa was third and Libardo Nino (LeTua Cycling Team) retained his overall lead.

Related Articles

Guardini strikes again in Tampin

“I’m very happy to win the stage even though I have lost the points jersey,” Guardini said. “It’s a great achievement to get three stage wins out of four so far.”

“There was a battle for the intermediate sprints and the points classification is very tight. Anuar Manan is pretty motivated to win this classification. There is only one point between us but I’m fine with it for now,” he added.

Like the first two stages of the race, Guardini was led to the line brilliantly from his team and he described how it went today.

“It was fast in the last seven or eight kilometers but the last kilometer was easy as we were riding at a high speed. My teammates delivered me to the part where I need to start my sprint, which is 300 meters from the line and I managed to win again.”

Anuar Manan is hunting for a stage victory and just missed out again today, but has taken the points jersey for the first time in the race and hopes to hold it till the end.

“Today I didn’t get my target [Winning a stage] but I got the blue jersey today. I would like to say thanks to my team-mates who helped me today. I hope to keep the blue jersey till the end but I hope to achieve my target in the next few stages. It’s going to be hard but we’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” Manan described.

The battle for the general classification is also close with two seconds still separating Libardo Nino and Jonathan Monsalve A group of six riders dominated the second half of the stage holding a two minute advantage on the peloton but the sprinters teams were always in control of the race, which helped Nino hold onto his yellow jersey.

“It was a very fast stage with many attempts to break away. There was a breakaway for the second part of the race. Team Androni were leading the peloton which was good for me. My team-mates told me about the course at the end and that’s why I kept the yellow jersey today,” Nino explained.

Jonathan Monsalve is trying to pick the perfect time to pounce to gain the time he needs to take the yellow jersey and today’s stage wasn’t the one for him.

“This was a very fast stage and when the breakaway went early, there was one rider in that who was high up on the general classification and that’s why our team went to the front of the bunch and rode flat out to catch the breakaway,” Monsalve said.

“There are four more stages remaining and with the sprinters focused on the points, it’s going to be hard but we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2:14:59
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
3Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
4Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
5Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
6André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
7Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
9Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
10Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
11Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
13Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
14Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
15Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
16Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
17Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
19Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
20Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
22Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
24Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
25Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
26Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
28Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
30Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
31Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
32Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
33Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
36Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
37Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
38Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
39Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
40Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
42Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
43Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
44Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
45Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
46Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
48Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
49Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
50Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
51M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
52Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
53Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
54Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
55Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
56Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
57Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
58Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
59Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
60Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
61Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
62Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
63Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
64Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
65Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
66Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
67Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
68Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
69Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
70Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
71David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
72Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
73Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
74Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
75Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
77Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
78Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
79Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
80Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
82Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
83Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
84David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
86Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
87Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
88Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
89Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
90Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
91Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
93Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
94Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
95Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
96Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
97Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
98Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
99Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
100Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
101Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
102Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
103David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
104Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
105Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
106Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
107M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
108Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
109Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
110Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
111Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
112Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:21
113Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
114Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
115Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:00:25
116James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:33
117Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:41
118Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:42
119Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:00:46
120Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:00:54
121Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:10
122Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:55
123Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Ulu Klang
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling5pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli3
3Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
4Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Kajang
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5pts
2Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
3Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
4Jonnatha Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint 3 - KBS
1Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5pts
2Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team3
3David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
4Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Bukit Kancing (Cat. 4)
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano4pts
2Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team2
3Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling1

Mountain 2 - PICC (Cat. 4)
1Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4pts
2David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
3Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1

Asian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2:14:59
2Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
3Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
4Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
5Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
7Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
8Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
9Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
10Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aisan Racing Team6:44:57
2Malaysia National Team
3Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
4Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
5Suren Cycling Team
6United Healthcare Pro Cycling
7Chipotle Development Team
8Korea National Team
9Azad University Cycling Team
10Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11Landbouwkrediet
12Androni Giocattoli
13Colnago CSF INOX Pro
14Team Champion System
15MTN Qhubeka
16Max Success Sports Cycling
17Team Europcar
18Singapore National Team
19Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
20Drapac Professional Cycling
21CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Le Tua Cycling Team
23Skil Shimano Cycling Team

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aisan Racing Team6:44:57
2Malaysia National Team
3Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
4Suren Cycling Team
5Korea National Team
6Azad University Cycling Team
7Max Success Sports Cycling
8Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Singapore National Team
10Le Tua Cycling Team

General classification after stage 6:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team18:14:45
2Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:02
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:19
4Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:22
5Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:00:27
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:44
8Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:50
9Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:52
10Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:23
12Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:44
13Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:01:54
14Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:01:58
15Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:21
16Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:35
17Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
18Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:55
19Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:28
20Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:30
21Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:48
22Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
23Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:55
25Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:03:59
26Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:05:08
27Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:15
28Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:05:58
29M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:06:03
30Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
31Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:06:05
32Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:21
33Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:07:09
34David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:05
35Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:13
36Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
37Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:09:00
38M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:09:13
39Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:12
40Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:10:13
41Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:03
42Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:11:42
43David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:11:46
44Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System0:11:51
45Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:13:05
46Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:14:00
47Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:14:55
48Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System0:14:56
49Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:15:02
50Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:16:09
51Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:16:34
52Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:17:39
53Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:17:45
54Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:19:28
55Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:30
56Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:50
57Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:20:15
58Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:20:28
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:20:32
60Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:20:54
61Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:21:37
62Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:51
63Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:22
64Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:24:14
65Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:24:36
66Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:26:49
67Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:30
68Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:28:17
69Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:30:04
70Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:31:46
71Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:31:54
72Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:32:41
73David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:32:43
74Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:33:11
75Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:33:15
76Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:33:48
77Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:34:13
78Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:34:41
79Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:34:42
80Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:34:45
81Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:35:00
82Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:06
83Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:32
86Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:35:42
87Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:45
88Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:35:49
89Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:36:01
90Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:37:08
91Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:38:36
92Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:38:49
93Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:06
94Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:39:08
95Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:48
96James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:40:10
97Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:42:54
98Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:43:02
99Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:43:03
100Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:43:05
101Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:43:32
102Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System0:43:34
104Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
105Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
106Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
107Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:43:55
108Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:39
109Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:46:43
110Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano0:47:02
111Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
112Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team0:47:12
113Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
114Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
115Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:47:47
116André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:48:45
117Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:49:06
118Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:49:17
119Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team0:49:27
120Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:49:43
121Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:51:28
122Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:52:36
123Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1:05:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling70pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli69
3Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team35
4Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano35
5Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka34
6Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling33
7Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team32
8André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice32
9Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team28
10Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team28
11Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli26
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano26
13Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling19
14Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
15Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17
16Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team17
17Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli16
18Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka16
19Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team15
20Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team14
21Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team14
22Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System13
23Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka13
24Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka13
25Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team13
26Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team12
27Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano12
28Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team12
29Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team11
30Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
31Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
32Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team10
33Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team9
34Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team9
35Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team9
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox8
37Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team8
38Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team8
39Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli7
40Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
41Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team6
42Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
43Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team6
44Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
45Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
46Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
47Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling5
48Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
50Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System3
51Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling3
52Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team3
53Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
54Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
55Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team2
56David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
57M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
58Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
59Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team2
60Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2
61Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
62Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1
63Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1
64Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli45pts
2Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team35
3Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team28
4Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano25
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox25
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team18
7Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team18
8Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
9Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka14
10Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling14
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano10
12Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
13Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team10
14Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
17Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team6
18Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
19Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team4
20Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
21Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano4
22Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
23Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team3
24Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team3
25Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling3
26David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
27Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling2
28Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar2
29Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling1
30Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
31Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
32Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1
33Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Asian riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team18:15:07
2Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:28
3Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:30
4Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
5Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:01:32
6Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:33
7Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:08
8Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:26
9Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:33
10Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:04:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azad University Cycling Team54:48:30
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:04
3Chipotle Development Team0:00:32
4Androni Giocattoli0:05:55
5Max Success Sports Cycling0:09:35
6Korea National Team0:17:52
7Team Europcar0:20:06
8Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:21:15
9Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:24:43
10Skil Shimano Cycling Team0:24:47
11Colnago CSF INOX Pro0:26:23
12Landbouwkrediet0:28:00
13Team Champion System0:28:40
14Suren Cycling Team0:34:35
15Le Tua Cycling Team0:36:51
16United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:37:28
17Aisan Racing Team0:47:24
18Drapac Professional Cycling0:49:03
19CCC Polsat Polkowice0:52:03
20MTN Qhubeka0:53:03
21Malaysia National Team1:12:19
22Singapore National Team1:17:19
23Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli1:30:45

Asian teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azad University Cycling Team54:48:30
2Max Success Sports Cycling0:09:35
3Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:03
4Korea National Team0:17:52
5Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:21:15
6Suren Cycling Team0:34:35
7Aisan Racing Team0:47:24
8Malaysia National Team1:12:19
9Singapore National Team1:17:19
10Le Tua Cycling Team1:26:13

Latest on Cyclingnews