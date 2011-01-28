Guardini grabs another win in Langkawi
Nino keeps lead after sprint finish
Italian youngster Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-NeriSotttoli) continued his dominance of the Tour of Langkawi, sprinting to his third win on stage six today. Guardini, however relinquished the points jersey to Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team), with the Malaysian coming second on the stage as well as picking up points at intermediate sprints. Japanese cyclist Takashi Miyazawa was third and Libardo Nino (LeTua Cycling Team) retained his overall lead.
“I’m very happy to win the stage even though I have lost the points jersey,” Guardini said. “It’s a great achievement to get three stage wins out of four so far.”
“There was a battle for the intermediate sprints and the points classification is very tight. Anuar Manan is pretty motivated to win this classification. There is only one point between us but I’m fine with it for now,” he added.
Like the first two stages of the race, Guardini was led to the line brilliantly from his team and he described how it went today.
“It was fast in the last seven or eight kilometers but the last kilometer was easy as we were riding at a high speed. My teammates delivered me to the part where I need to start my sprint, which is 300 meters from the line and I managed to win again.”
Anuar Manan is hunting for a stage victory and just missed out again today, but has taken the points jersey for the first time in the race and hopes to hold it till the end.
“Today I didn’t get my target [Winning a stage] but I got the blue jersey today. I would like to say thanks to my team-mates who helped me today. I hope to keep the blue jersey till the end but I hope to achieve my target in the next few stages. It’s going to be hard but we’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” Manan described.
The battle for the general classification is also close with two seconds still separating Libardo Nino and Jonathan Monsalve A group of six riders dominated the second half of the stage holding a two minute advantage on the peloton but the sprinters teams were always in control of the race, which helped Nino hold onto his yellow jersey.
“It was a very fast stage with many attempts to break away. There was a breakaway for the second part of the race. Team Androni were leading the peloton which was good for me. My team-mates told me about the course at the end and that’s why I kept the yellow jersey today,” Nino explained.
Jonathan Monsalve is trying to pick the perfect time to pounce to gain the time he needs to take the yellow jersey and today’s stage wasn’t the one for him.
“This was a very fast stage and when the breakaway went early, there was one rider in that who was high up on the general classification and that’s why our team went to the front of the bunch and rode flat out to catch the breakaway,” Monsalve said.
“There are four more stages remaining and with the sprinters focused on the points, it’s going to be hard but we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2:14:59
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|3
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|4
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|5
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|6
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|10
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|11
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|14
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|15
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|16
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|17
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|18
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|19
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|20
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|24
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|25
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|26
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|28
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|30
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|31
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|32
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|33
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|36
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|37
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|38
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|39
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|40
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|43
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|44
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|45
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|46
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|47
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|48
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|49
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|50
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|52
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|53
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|54
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|55
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|56
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|57
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|58
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|59
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|60
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|61
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|62
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|63
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|64
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|65
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|66
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|67
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|68
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|69
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|70
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|72
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|73
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|75
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|77
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|78
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|79
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|80
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|83
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|84
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|85
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|86
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|87
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|88
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|89
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|90
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|91
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|93
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|94
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|95
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|96
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|97
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|98
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|99
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|100
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|101
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|102
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|103
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|105
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|106
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|107
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|108
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|109
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|110
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|111
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|112
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:21
|113
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|114
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|115
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:00:25
|116
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:33
|117
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:41
|118
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:42
|119
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:00:46
|120
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:00:54
|121
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:10
|122
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|123
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|3
|3
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|4
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|1
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|3
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|4
|Jonnatha Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|3
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|4
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|1
|1
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|pts
|2
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|3
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2:14:59
|2
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|3
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|4
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|5
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|7
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|8
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aisan Racing Team
|6:44:57
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|3
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
|4
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|5
|Suren Cycling Team
|6
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Chipotle Development Team
|8
|Korea National Team
|9
|Azad University Cycling Team
|10
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Colnago CSF INOX Pro
|14
|Team Champion System
|15
|MTN Qhubeka
|16
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|17
|Team Europcar
|18
|Singapore National Team
|19
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|21
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|23
|Skil Shimano Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aisan Racing Team
|6:44:57
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|3
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|4
|Suren Cycling Team
|5
|Korea National Team
|6
|Azad University Cycling Team
|7
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Singapore National Team
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|18:14:45
|2
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:02
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:19
|4
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:22
|5
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:44
|8
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:50
|9
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:23
|12
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:44
|13
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:58
|15
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:21
|16
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:35
|17
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|18
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|19
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:28
|20
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:30
|21
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:48
|22
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|23
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:55
|25
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:59
|26
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:05:08
|27
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|28
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|0:05:58
|29
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:06:03
|30
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:06:05
|32
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:21
|33
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|34
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:05
|35
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:13
|36
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|37
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:09:00
|38
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:09:13
|39
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:12
|40
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:10:13
|41
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:03
|42
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:11:42
|43
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|44
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|0:11:51
|45
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:13:05
|46
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|47
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:55
|48
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|0:14:56
|49
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:15:02
|50
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:16:09
|51
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:16:34
|52
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:17:39
|53
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:17:45
|54
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:19:28
|55
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:30
|56
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:50
|57
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:20:15
|58
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:20:28
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:20:32
|60
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:20:54
|61
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:21:37
|62
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:51
|63
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:22
|64
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:24:14
|65
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:24:36
|66
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:26:49
|67
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:30
|68
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:28:17
|69
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:30:04
|70
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:31:46
|71
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:31:54
|72
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:32:41
|73
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:32:43
|74
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:33:11
|75
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:33:15
|76
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:33:48
|77
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:34:13
|78
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:34:41
|79
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:42
|80
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:34:45
|81
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:35:00
|82
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:06
|83
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|85
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:32
|86
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:35:42
|87
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:45
|88
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:35:49
|89
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:36:01
|90
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:37:08
|91
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:38:36
|92
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:38:49
|93
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:06
|94
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:39:08
|95
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:39:48
|96
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:40:10
|97
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:42:54
|98
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:43:02
|99
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:43:03
|100
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:43:05
|101
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:32
|102
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|0:43:34
|104
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|105
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|106
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|107
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:43:55
|108
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:44:39
|109
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:46:43
|110
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|0:47:02
|111
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|112
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:47:12
|113
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|114
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|115
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:47:47
|116
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:48:45
|117
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:49:06
|118
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:49:17
|119
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:49:27
|120
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:49:43
|121
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:51:28
|122
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:52:36
|123
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|1:05:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|70
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|69
|3
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|35
|4
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|35
|5
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|34
|6
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|33
|7
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|32
|8
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|9
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|28
|10
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|28
|11
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|26
|13
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|14
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|15
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|16
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|17
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|16
|18
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|19
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|15
|20
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|14
|21
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|14
|22
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|13
|23
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|24
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|25
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|13
|26
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|12
|27
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|12
|28
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|29
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|30
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|31
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|32
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|10
|33
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|34
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|35
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|8
|37
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|8
|38
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|8
|39
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|7
|40
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|41
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|6
|42
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|43
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|6
|44
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|45
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|5
|46
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|47
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|5
|48
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|50
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|3
|51
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|3
|52
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|53
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|54
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|55
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|2
|56
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|57
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|58
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|59
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|2
|60
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2
|61
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|62
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|1
|63
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|64
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|pts
|2
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|28
|4
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|25
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|25
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|18
|7
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|9
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|14
|10
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|14
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|10
|12
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|13
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|17
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|6
|18
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|19
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|4
|20
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|21
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|4
|22
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|23
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|3
|24
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|25
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|3
|26
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|27
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|28
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|29
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|1
|30
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|31
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|32
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|33
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|18:15:07
|2
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|5
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|7
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:08
|8
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:26
|9
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:33
|10
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:04:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azad University Cycling Team
|54:48:30
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:55
|5
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:09:35
|6
|Korea National Team
|0:17:52
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:20:06
|8
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:21:15
|9
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:43
|10
|Skil Shimano Cycling Team
|0:24:47
|11
|Colnago CSF INOX Pro
|0:26:23
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:28:00
|13
|Team Champion System
|0:28:40
|14
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|15
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:36:51
|16
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:28
|17
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:47:24
|18
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:49:03
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:52:03
|20
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:53:03
|21
|Malaysia National Team
|1:12:19
|22
|Singapore National Team
|1:17:19
|23
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
|1:30:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azad University Cycling Team
|54:48:30
|2
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:09:35
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:03
|4
|Korea National Team
|0:17:52
|5
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:21:15
|6
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|7
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:47:24
|8
|Malaysia National Team
|1:12:19
|9
|Singapore National Team
|1:17:19
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|1:26:13
