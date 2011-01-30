Forster wins sprint in Jasin
Monsalve retakes overall lead
Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) took the yellow jersey at the end of stage eight of the tour of Langkawi in Jasin. Monsalve picked up precious bonus seconds at two of the intermediate sprints to take the lead from Libardo Nino (Le Tua ProCycling Team) as veteran German Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to stage victory ahead of Andre Schulze (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Rico Rogers (Giant Kendra Asia).
“I must thank my team for the good work that has been done since the beginning of the stage,” said Monsalve. “At the first hot spot sprint I managed to finish second and got two seconds bonus that made me on equal time with Libardo. The team worked hard again to take me to the second hot spot sprint and as I was second there, I got another two seconds and I’m the leader of Le Tour de Langkawi,” Monsalve said.
Despite heavy rain, the stage got off to a flying start due to Androni Giocattoli’s blistering pace at the head of the peloton to set Monsalve up for the sprints.
“With such bad weather today with the rain, it has made the race harder and I was afraid that sprinters would contest the sprints but fortunately no one really sprinted,” said Monsalve.
“It was very difficult to gain those two seconds but I’ve also been very fast. I’m happy to now have a two second lead.”
Monsalve doesn’t consider himself the winner of the Tour yet, and expects a tight battle till the race concludes in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.
“No, I cannot say that I have won the race. The team will work a lot in the last two stages and until I cross the finish line in Kuala Lumpur, I cannot say I am the winner,” Monsalve said.
David Pell (Drapac) was the first attacker of the day. He broke away from the peloton halfway through the stage and held an advantage of two and half minutes at the 90 kilometre mark of the 156 kilometre stage. He was caught in the final thirty kilometres and Omar Lombardy (Colnago CSF INOX Pro), Benjamin Gourgue (Landbouwkrediet) and Andre Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) broke away and held a small advantage over the peloton.
They were caught in the final ten kilometres and the move was countered by Floris Goesinnen (Drapac). Goesinnen stayed out front for a few kilometres but the United Healthcare led peloton brought him back in the closing stages and in the end Forster sprinted to his first victory of the year.
“This is my first win of the season and it’s a great feeling,” said Forster. “The team worked hard yesterday and I finished second. They worked even harder today. I felt I had really good legs so I told my team to go full gas in the last kilometre. I passed the corner first and then I sprinted to the line and hoped nobody came from behind me.”
Asked if he could win again tomorrow Forster replied, “I don’t know. I hope it’s not raining tomorrow and we can ride an easier race.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:23:32
|2
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|5
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|7
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|8
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|10
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|11
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|12
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|16
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|17
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|18
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|19
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|21
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|22
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|23
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|24
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|25
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|27
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|28
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|29
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|31
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|32
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|33
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|34
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|35
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|36
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|37
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|38
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|39
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|42
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|44
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|46
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|47
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|48
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|49
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|51
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|53
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|54
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|55
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|56
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|57
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|60
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|61
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|62
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|63
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|66
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|67
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|68
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:20
|69
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|70
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|71
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|73
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|74
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|76
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|78
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|79
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|80
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|81
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|83
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|84
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|86
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|87
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|88
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|90
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|92
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|93
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|94
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|95
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|97
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|98
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|99
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|100
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|101
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|102
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|103
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|104
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|105
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|106
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|107
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|108
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|109
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:28
|110
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|113
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|114
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:33
|115
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:57
|116
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|117
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:12
|118
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:26
|119
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:29
|120
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|121
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:09:07
|DNF
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|DNF
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|4
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|2
|4
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|3
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|2
|4
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|2
|3
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|3:23:32
|2
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|4
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|6
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|8
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|9
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|10
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|11
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|13
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|14
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|15
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|16
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|17
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|18
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|19
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|20
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|21
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|22
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|24
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|25
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|26
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|27
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|28
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|29
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|30
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|31
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|33
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:20
|34
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|35
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|36
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|37
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|38
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|39
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|40
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|41
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|42
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|43
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|44
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|45
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|46
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|47
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|48
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|49
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:28
|50
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|51
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:26
|52
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10:10:36
|2
|Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Colnago CSF INOX Pro
|4
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|6
|Skil Shimano Cycling Team
|7
|Malaysia National Team
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Suren Cycling Team
|11
|Azad University Cycling Team
|12
|MTN Qhubeka
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Korea National Team
|15
|Chipotle Development Team
|16
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:20
|17
|Singapore National Team
|18
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|20
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|21
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Team Europcar
|23
|Team Champion System
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aisan Racing Team
|10:10:36
|2
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|3
|Malaysia National Team
|4
|Suren Cycling Team
|5
|Azad University Cycling Team
|6
|Korea National Team
|7
|Singapore National Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|25:03:12
|2
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:21
|4
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:23
|5
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:29
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:46
|8
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|10
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:12
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|12
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:46
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:00
|14
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|15
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:23
|16
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:37
|17
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|18
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|19
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:30
|20
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:47
|22
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|23
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|24
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:04:01
|25
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:04:17
|26
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:05:10
|27
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|28
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:04
|29
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|0:06:20
|30
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:23
|31
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:06:25
|32
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:06:27
|33
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:15
|34
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:24
|35
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|36
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:56
|37
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:09:15
|38
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:10:05
|39
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:10:15
|40
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:34
|41
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:33
|42
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:12:04
|43
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:08
|44
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|0:12:13
|45
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:13:35
|46
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:14:02
|47
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|0:15:16
|48
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:16:31
|49
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:16:36
|50
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:44
|51
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:17:49
|52
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:19:50
|53
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:52
|54
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:00
|55
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:20:17
|56
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:20:44
|57
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:20:53
|58
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:20:56
|59
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:21:34
|60
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:53
|61
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:23
|62
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:24:36
|63
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:24:58
|64
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:25:30
|65
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:27:11
|66
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:52
|67
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:28:39
|68
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:30:06
|69
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:32:08
|70
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:32:36
|71
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:33:05
|72
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:33:13
|73
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:33:37
|74
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:33:43
|75
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:34:10
|76
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:34:15
|77
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:44
|78
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|79
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:35:02
|80
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:35:04
|81
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:08
|82
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:27
|83
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:34
|84
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:35:51
|85
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:35:59
|86
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:36:07
|87
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:36:16
|88
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:37:20
|89
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:38:17
|90
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:38:38
|91
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:39:11
|92
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:39:30
|93
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:40:35
|94
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:40:59
|95
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:42:19
|96
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:42:46
|97
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:43:05
|98
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:18
|99
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:43:24
|100
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:26
|101
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:43:27
|102
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|0:43:36
|103
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|104
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|105
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:43:56
|106
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:44:17
|107
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:45:01
|108
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:46:45
|109
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|0:47:04
|110
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:47:14
|111
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|112
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:47:34
|113
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:48:28
|114
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:48:41
|115
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:48:57
|116
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:49:19
|117
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:49:30
|118
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:50:05
|119
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:53:11
|120
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:21
|121
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|1:05:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|96
|pts
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|75
|3
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|65
|4
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|5
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|47
|6
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|45
|7
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|8
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|39
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|38
|10
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|34
|11
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|34
|12
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|13
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|29
|14
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|28
|15
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|26
|16
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|26
|17
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|22
|18
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|19
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|20
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|21
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|18
|22
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|23
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|24
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|16
|25
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|26
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|15
|27
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|14
|28
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|14
|29
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|13
|30
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|12
|31
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|32
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|33
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|12
|34
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|35
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|36
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|11
|37
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|10
|38
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|39
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|40
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|41
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|8
|42
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|8
|43
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|44
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|45
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|46
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|6
|47
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|6
|48
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|49
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|5
|50
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|51
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|52
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|5
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|54
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|55
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|3
|56
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|57
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|3
|58
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|3
|59
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|60
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|61
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|3
|62
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|63
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|64
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|3
|65
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|2
|66
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|67
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2
|68
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|69
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|70
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|1
|71
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|72
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|pts
|2
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|30
|4
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|28
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|25
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|18
|7
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|9
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|14
|10
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|25:03:36
|2
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:30
|3
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|4
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:48
|5
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|6
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|7
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:06
|8
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:26
|9
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:53
|10
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:04:46
|11
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|12
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:59
|13
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:06:01
|14
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:06:03
|15
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:08:11
|16
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:08:51
|17
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:09:41
|18
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:09:51
|19
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:10
|20
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|0:11:49
|21
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|22
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:16:07
|23
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:16:12
|24
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:20
|25
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:17:25
|26
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:19:26
|27
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:28
|28
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|29
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:20:20
|30
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:29
|31
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:25:06
|32
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:26:47
|33
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:29:42
|34
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:33:13
|35
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:33:51
|36
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:20
|37
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|38
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:10
|39
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:35:27
|40
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:36:56
|41
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:37:53
|42
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:38:14
|43
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:39:06
|44
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:42:41
|45
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:43:00
|46
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:43:03
|47
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:46:50
|48
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|49
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:47:10
|50
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:48:55
|51
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:49:41
|52
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|1:05:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azad University Cycling Team
|75:13:57
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:55
|5
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:09:55
|6
|Korea National Team
|0:17:52
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:20:46
|8
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:21:15
|9
|Skil Shimano Cycling Team
|0:24:47
|10
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:03
|11
|Colnago CSF INOX Pro
|0:26:23
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:28:00
|13
|Team Champion System
|0:29:20
|14
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|15
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:28
|16
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:37:31
|17
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:47:24
|18
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:49:43
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:52:23
|20
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:53:03
|21
|Malaysia National Team
|1:12:19
|22
|Singapore National Team
|1:17:39
|23
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:30:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azad University Cycling Team
|75:13:57
|2
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:09:55
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:23
|4
|Korea National Team
|0:17:52
|5
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:21:15
|6
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|7
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:47:24
|8
|Malaysia National Team
|1:12:19
|9
|Singapore National Team
|1:17:39
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|1:28:54
