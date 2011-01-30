Trending

Forster wins sprint in Jasin

Monsalve retakes overall lead

Image 1 of 17

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 17

Robert Förster (Unitedhealthcare) wins the rain-soaked sprint

Robert Förster (Unitedhealthcare) wins the rain-soaked sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Robert Förster in the stage winner's chair

Robert Förster in the stage winner's chair
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

General classification podium after stage 8

General classification podium after stage 8
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 5 of 17

A closer look at the GC podium

A closer look at the GC podium
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 6 of 17

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on top of the stage podium

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on top of the stage podium
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 7 of 17

The final, wet dash to the line.

The final, wet dash to the line.
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 8 of 17

Some roads were quite flooded.

Some roads were quite flooded.
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 9 of 17

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 10 of 17

Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) gives an interview

Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) gives an interview
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 11 of 17

Heavy rains made for challenging conditions.

Heavy rains made for challenging conditions.
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 12 of 17

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on the way to winning a wet sprint

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on the way to winning a wet sprint
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 13 of 17

Race leader Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli)

Race leader Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 14 of 17

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 17

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 17

The podium with new leader Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli)

The podium with new leader Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Shane)
Image 17 of 17

Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) is back in yellow

Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) is back in yellow
(Image credit: Shane)

Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) took the yellow jersey at the end of stage eight of the tour of Langkawi in Jasin. Monsalve picked up precious bonus seconds at two of the intermediate sprints to take the lead from Libardo Nino (Le Tua ProCycling Team) as veteran German Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to stage victory ahead of Andre Schulze (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Rico Rogers (Giant Kendra Asia).

Related Articles

Highlands the highlight at Tour de Langkawi

Guardini doubles up in Malaysia

Nino takes the lead on Genting Highlands

Guardini strikes again in Tampin

“I must thank my team for the good work that has been done since the beginning of the stage,” said Monsalve. “At the first hot spot sprint I managed to finish second and got two seconds bonus that made me on equal time with Libardo. The team worked hard again to take me to the second hot spot sprint and as I was second there, I got another two seconds and I’m the leader of Le Tour de Langkawi,” Monsalve said.

Despite heavy rain, the stage got off to a flying start due to Androni Giocattoli’s blistering pace at the head of the peloton to set Monsalve up for the sprints.

“With such bad weather today with the rain, it has made the race harder and I was afraid that sprinters would contest the sprints but fortunately no one really sprinted,” said Monsalve.

“It was very difficult to gain those two seconds but I’ve also been very fast. I’m happy to now have a two second lead.”

Monsalve doesn’t consider himself the winner of the Tour yet, and expects a tight battle till the race concludes in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

“No, I cannot say that I have won the race. The team will work a lot in the last two stages and until I cross the finish line in Kuala Lumpur, I cannot say I am the winner,” Monsalve said.

David Pell (Drapac) was the first attacker of the day. He broke away from the peloton halfway through the stage and held an advantage of two and half minutes at the 90 kilometre mark of the 156 kilometre stage. He was caught in the final thirty kilometres and Omar Lombardy (Colnago CSF INOX Pro), Benjamin Gourgue (Landbouwkrediet) and Andre Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) broke away and held a small advantage over the peloton.

They were caught in the final ten kilometres and the move was countered by Floris Goesinnen (Drapac). Goesinnen stayed out front for a few kilometres but the United Healthcare led peloton brought him back in the closing stages and in the end Forster sprinted to his first victory of the year.

“This is my first win of the season and it’s a great feeling,” said Forster. “The team worked hard yesterday and I finished second. They worked even harder today. I felt I had really good legs so I told my team to go full gas in the last kilometre. I passed the corner first and then I sprinted to the line and hoped nobody came from behind me.”

Asked if he could win again tomorrow Forster replied, “I don’t know. I hope it’s not raining tomorrow and we can ride an easier race.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:23:32
2André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
5Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
6Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
7Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
8Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
10Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
11Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
12Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
16Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
17Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
18Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
19Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
21Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
22Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
23Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
24Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
25Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
27Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
28Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
29Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
31Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
32Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
33Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
34Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
35Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
36Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
37Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
38Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
39Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
42Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
43Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
44Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
45Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
46Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
47Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
48Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
49Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
51Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
52Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
53Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
54Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
55Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
56Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
57Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
59Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
60M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
61Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
62Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
63Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
65Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
66Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
67Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
68Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:20
69David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
71Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
73M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
74Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
76Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
78Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
79Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
80Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
81Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
83Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
84Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
86Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
87Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
88Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
89Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
90Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
92David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
93Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
94Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
95David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
96Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
97Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
98Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
99Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
100Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
101Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
102Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
103Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
104Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
105Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
106Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
107Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
108Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
109Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:28
110Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
111Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
112James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
113Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
114Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:33
115Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:57
116Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
117Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:12
118Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:26
119Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:29
120Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:34
121Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:09:07
DNFKazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
DNFSamuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Bahau
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5pts
2Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3
3Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
4Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Gemerncheh
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3
3Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka2
4Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Selandar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team3
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano2
4Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Jempol (Cat. 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano4pts
2Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team2
3Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 2 - Palong (Cat. 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4pts
2Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling2
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano1

Asian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team3:23:32
2Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
4Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
5Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
6Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
7Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
8Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
9Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
10Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
11Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
13Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
14Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
15Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
16Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
17Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
18Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
19Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
20Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
21Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
22Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
23Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
24Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
25Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
26Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
27Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
28M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
29Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
30Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
31Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
32Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
33Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:20
34Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
35M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
36Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
37Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
38Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
39Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
40Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
41Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
42Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
43Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
44Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
45Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
46Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
47Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
48Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
49Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:28
50Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
51Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:26
52Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10:10:36
2Aisan Racing Team
3Colnago CSF INOX Pro
4United Healthcare Pro Cycling
5Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
6Skil Shimano Cycling Team
7Malaysia National Team
8Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Landbouwkrediet
10Suren Cycling Team
11Azad University Cycling Team
12MTN Qhubeka
13Androni Giocattoli
14Korea National Team
15Chipotle Development Team
16CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:20
17Singapore National Team
18Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
19Max Success Sports Cycling
20Le Tua Cycling Team0:00:40
21Drapac Professional Cycling
22Team Europcar
23Team Champion System

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aisan Racing Team10:10:36
2Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
3Malaysia National Team
4Suren Cycling Team
5Azad University Cycling Team
6Korea National Team
7Singapore National Team0:00:20
8Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Max Success Sports Cycling

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli25:03:12
2Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team0:00:02
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:21
4Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:23
5Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:00:24
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:00:29
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:46
8Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:54
9Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
10Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:12
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
12Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:46
13Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:00
14Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:16
15Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:23
16Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:37
17Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:02:59
18Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:03:17
19Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:30
20Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
21Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:47
22Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:50
23Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
24Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:04:01
25Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:04:17
26Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:05:10
27Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:17
28Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:04
29Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:06:20
30Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:23
31M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:06:25
32Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:06:27
33Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:15
34David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:24
35Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:08:35
36Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:56
37M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:09:15
38Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:10:05
39Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:10:15
40Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:34
41Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:33
42Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:12:04
43David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:12:08
44Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System0:12:13
45Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:13:35
46Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:14:02
47Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System0:15:16
48Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:16:31
49Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:16:36
50Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:16:44
51Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:17:49
52Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:19:50
53Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:52
54Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:00
55Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:20:17
56Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:20:44
57Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:20:53
58Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:20:56
59Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:21:34
60Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:53
61Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:23
62Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:24:36
63Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:24:58
64Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:25:30
65Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:27:11
66Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:52
67Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:28:39
68Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:30:06
69Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:32:08
70Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:32:36
71David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:33:05
72Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:33:13
73Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:33:37
74Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:33:43
75Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:34:10
76Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:34:15
77Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:34:44
78Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
79Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:35:02
80Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:35:04
81Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:08
82Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:27
83Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:34
84Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:35:51
85Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:35:59
86Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:36:07
87Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:36:16
88Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:37:20
89Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:38:17
90Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:38:38
91Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:11
92Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:39:30
93Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:40:35
94James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:40:59
95Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:42:19
96Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:42:46
97Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:43:05
98Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:18
99Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:43:24
100Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:43:26
101Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:43:27
102Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System0:43:36
103Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
104Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
105Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:43:56
106Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:44:17
107Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:45:01
108Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:46:45
109Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano0:47:04
110Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team0:47:14
111Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
112Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:47:34
113Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:48:28
114André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:48:41
115Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:48:57
116Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:49:19
117Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:49:30
118Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:50:05
119Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:53:11
120Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:55:21
121Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1:05:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli96pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling75
3Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team65
4André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice55
5Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team47
6Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano45
7Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling40
8Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling39
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano38
10Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka34
11Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team34
12Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli32
13Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team29
14Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team28
15Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka26
16Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli26
17Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli22
18Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet21
19Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
20Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling19
21Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team18
22Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17
23Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team17
24Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System16
25Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka16
26Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka15
27Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team14
28Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team14
29Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team13
30Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team12
31Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team12
32Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team12
33Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano12
34Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team11
35Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
36Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team11
37Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox10
38Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team9
39Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team9
40Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team9
41Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox8
42Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox8
43David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
44Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox7
45Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
46Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team6
47Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team6
48Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
49Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
50Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5
51Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
52Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling5
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
54Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
55Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team3
56Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
57Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System3
58Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling3
59Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
60Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team3
61Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano3
62Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling3
63Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
64Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System3
65Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team2
66M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
67Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2
68Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
69Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling1
70Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1
71Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1
72Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli45pts
2Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team35
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano30
4Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team28
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox25
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team18
7Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team18
8Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
9Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka14
10Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling14

Asian riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team25:03:36
2Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:30
3Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
4Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:48
5Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:01:52
6Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:53
7Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:06
8Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:26
9Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:53
10Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:04:46
11Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:04:53
12Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:05:59
13M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:06:01
14Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:06:03
15Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:08:11
16M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:08:51
17Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:09:41
18Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:09:51
19Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:10
20Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System0:11:49
21Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:13:38
22Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:16:07
23Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:16:12
24Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:16:20
25Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:17:25
26Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:19:26
27Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:28
28Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:19:53
29Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:20:20
30Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:29
31Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:25:06
32Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:26:47
33Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:29:42
34Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:33:13
35Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:33:51
36Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:34:20
37Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
38Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:10
39Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:35:27
40Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:36:56
41Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:37:53
42Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:38:14
43Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:39:06
44Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:42:41
45Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:43:00
46Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:43:03
47Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team0:46:50
48Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
49Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:47:10
50Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:48:55
51Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:49:41
52Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1:05:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azad University Cycling Team75:13:57
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:04
3Chipotle Development Team0:00:32
4Androni Giocattoli0:05:55
5Max Success Sports Cycling0:09:55
6Korea National Team0:17:52
7Team Europcar0:20:46
8Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:21:15
9Skil Shimano Cycling Team0:24:47
10Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:25:03
11Colnago CSF INOX Pro0:26:23
12Landbouwkrediet0:28:00
13Team Champion System0:29:20
14Suren Cycling Team0:34:35
15United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:37:28
16Le Tua Cycling Team0:37:31
17Aisan Racing Team0:47:24
18Drapac Professional Cycling0:49:43
19CCC Polsat Polkowice0:52:23
20MTN Qhubeka0:53:03
21Malaysia National Team1:12:19
22Singapore National Team1:17:39
23Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:30:45

Asian teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azad University Cycling Team75:13:57
2Max Success Sports Cycling0:09:55
3Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:23
4Korea National Team0:17:52
5Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:21:15
6Suren Cycling Team0:34:35
7Aisan Racing Team0:47:24
8Malaysia National Team1:12:19
9Singapore National Team1:17:39
10Le Tua Cycling Team1:28:54

Latest on Cyclingnews