Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) took the yellow jersey at the end of stage eight of the tour of Langkawi in Jasin. Monsalve picked up precious bonus seconds at two of the intermediate sprints to take the lead from Libardo Nino (Le Tua ProCycling Team) as veteran German Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to stage victory ahead of Andre Schulze (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Rico Rogers (Giant Kendra Asia).

“I must thank my team for the good work that has been done since the beginning of the stage,” said Monsalve. “At the first hot spot sprint I managed to finish second and got two seconds bonus that made me on equal time with Libardo. The team worked hard again to take me to the second hot spot sprint and as I was second there, I got another two seconds and I’m the leader of Le Tour de Langkawi,” Monsalve said.

Despite heavy rain, the stage got off to a flying start due to Androni Giocattoli’s blistering pace at the head of the peloton to set Monsalve up for the sprints.

“With such bad weather today with the rain, it has made the race harder and I was afraid that sprinters would contest the sprints but fortunately no one really sprinted,” said Monsalve.

“It was very difficult to gain those two seconds but I’ve also been very fast. I’m happy to now have a two second lead.”

Monsalve doesn’t consider himself the winner of the Tour yet, and expects a tight battle till the race concludes in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

“No, I cannot say that I have won the race. The team will work a lot in the last two stages and until I cross the finish line in Kuala Lumpur, I cannot say I am the winner,” Monsalve said.

David Pell (Drapac) was the first attacker of the day. He broke away from the peloton halfway through the stage and held an advantage of two and half minutes at the 90 kilometre mark of the 156 kilometre stage. He was caught in the final thirty kilometres and Omar Lombardy (Colnago CSF INOX Pro), Benjamin Gourgue (Landbouwkrediet) and Andre Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) broke away and held a small advantage over the peloton.

They were caught in the final ten kilometres and the move was countered by Floris Goesinnen (Drapac). Goesinnen stayed out front for a few kilometres but the United Healthcare led peloton brought him back in the closing stages and in the end Forster sprinted to his first victory of the year.

“This is my first win of the season and it’s a great feeling,” said Forster. “The team worked hard yesterday and I finished second. They worked even harder today. I felt I had really good legs so I told my team to go full gas in the last kilometre. I passed the corner first and then I sprinted to the line and hoped nobody came from behind me.”

Asked if he could win again tomorrow Forster replied, “I don’t know. I hope it’s not raining tomorrow and we can ride an easier race.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:23:32 2 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 5 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 7 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 8 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 10 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 11 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 12 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 14 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 16 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 17 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 18 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 19 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 21 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 22 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 23 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 24 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 25 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 26 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 27 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 28 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 29 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 31 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 32 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 33 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 34 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 35 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 36 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 37 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 38 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 39 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 40 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 42 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 44 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 46 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 47 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 48 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 49 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 50 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 51 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 52 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 53 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 54 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 55 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 56 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 57 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 59 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 60 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 61 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 62 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 63 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 65 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 66 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 67 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 68 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:20 69 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 71 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 73 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 74 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 76 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 78 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 79 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 80 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 81 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 83 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 84 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 86 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 87 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 88 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 90 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 92 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 93 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 94 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 95 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 96 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 97 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 98 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 99 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 100 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 101 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 102 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 103 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 104 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 105 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 106 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 107 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 108 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 109 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:28 110 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 112 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 113 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 114 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:33 115 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:57 116 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 117 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:12 118 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:02:26 119 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:29 120 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:34 121 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:09:07 DNF Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team DNF Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Bahau # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 pts 2 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 4 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Gemerncheh # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 2 4 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Selandar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 pts 2 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 3 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 2 4 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Jempol (Cat. 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 4 pts 2 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 2 3 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 2 - Palong (Cat. 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 pts 2 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 1

Asian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 3:23:32 2 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 4 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 6 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 8 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 9 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 10 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 11 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 13 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 14 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 15 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 16 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 17 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 18 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 19 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 20 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 21 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 22 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 24 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 25 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 26 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 27 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 28 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 29 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 30 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 31 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 32 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 33 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:20 34 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 35 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 36 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 37 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 38 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 39 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 40 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 41 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 42 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 43 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 44 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 45 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 46 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 47 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 48 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 49 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:28 50 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 51 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:02:26 52 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:34

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10:10:36 2 Aisan Racing Team 3 Colnago CSF INOX Pro 4 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 5 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 6 Skil Shimano Cycling Team 7 Malaysia National Team 8 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Landbouwkrediet 10 Suren Cycling Team 11 Azad University Cycling Team 12 MTN Qhubeka 13 Androni Giocattoli 14 Korea National Team 15 Chipotle Development Team 16 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:20 17 Singapore National Team 18 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 19 Max Success Sports Cycling 20 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:00:40 21 Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Team Europcar 23 Team Champion System

Asian teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aisan Racing Team 10:10:36 2 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 3 Malaysia National Team 4 Suren Cycling Team 5 Azad University Cycling Team 6 Korea National Team 7 Singapore National Team 0:00:20 8 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Max Success Sports Cycling

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 25:03:12 2 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21 4 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:23 5 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:00:24 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:29 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:46 8 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:54 9 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 10 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:12 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45 12 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:46 13 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:00 14 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:16 15 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:23 16 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:37 17 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59 18 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:03:17 19 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:03:30 20 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:47 22 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:50 23 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 24 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:04:01 25 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:04:17 26 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:05:10 27 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:17 28 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:04 29 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 0:06:20 30 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:06:23 31 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:06:25 32 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:06:27 33 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:08:15 34 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:24 35 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:08:35 36 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:08:56 37 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:09:15 38 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:10:05 39 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:10:15 40 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:34 41 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:33 42 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:12:04 43 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:12:08 44 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 0:12:13 45 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:13:35 46 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:14:02 47 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 0:15:16 48 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:16:31 49 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:16:36 50 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:16:44 51 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:17:49 52 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:19:50 53 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:52 54 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:00 55 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:20:17 56 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:20:44 57 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:20:53 58 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:20:56 59 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:21:34 60 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:53 61 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:23 62 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:24:36 63 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:24:58 64 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:25:30 65 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:27:11 66 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:52 67 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:28:39 68 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:30:06 69 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:32:08 70 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:32:36 71 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:33:05 72 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:33:13 73 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:33:37 74 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:33:43 75 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:34:10 76 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:34:15 77 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:34:44 78 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 79 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:35:02 80 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:35:04 81 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:35:08 82 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:27 83 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:35:34 84 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:35:51 85 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:35:59 86 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:36:07 87 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:36:16 88 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:37:20 89 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:38:17 90 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:38:38 91 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:39:11 92 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:39:30 93 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:40:35 94 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:40:59 95 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:42:19 96 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:42:46 97 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:43:05 98 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:18 99 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:43:24 100 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:43:26 101 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:43:27 102 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 0:43:36 103 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 104 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 105 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:43:56 106 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:44:17 107 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:45:01 108 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:46:45 109 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 0:47:04 110 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:47:14 111 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 112 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:47:34 113 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:48:28 114 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:48:41 115 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:48:57 116 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:49:19 117 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:49:30 118 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:50:05 119 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:53:11 120 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:21 121 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 1:05:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 96 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 75 3 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 65 4 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 5 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 47 6 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 45 7 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 40 8 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 39 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 38 10 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 34 11 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 34 12 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 32 13 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 29 14 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 28 15 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 26 16 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 26 17 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 22 18 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 19 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 20 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 21 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 18 22 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 23 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 17 24 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 16 25 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 16 26 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 15 27 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 14 28 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 14 29 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 13 30 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 12 31 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 32 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 12 33 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 12 34 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 35 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 36 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 11 37 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 10 38 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 9 39 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 9 40 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 9 41 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 8 42 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 8 43 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 44 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 7 45 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 46 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 6 47 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 6 48 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 49 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 50 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 51 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 52 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 5 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 54 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 55 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 3 56 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 57 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 3 58 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 3 59 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 60 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 61 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 3 62 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 63 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 64 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 3 65 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 2 66 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 67 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2 68 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 69 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 70 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 1 71 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1 72 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 45 pts 2 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 35 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 30 4 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 28 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 25 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 18 7 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 18 8 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 9 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 14 10 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 14

Asian riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 25:03:36 2 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:30 3 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 4 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:48 5 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:01:52 6 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:53 7 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:03:06 8 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:26 9 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:53 10 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:04:46 11 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:04:53 12 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:05:59 13 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:06:01 14 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:06:03 15 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:08:11 16 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:08:51 17 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:09:41 18 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:09:51 19 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:10 20 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 0:11:49 21 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:13:38 22 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:16:07 23 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:16:12 24 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:16:20 25 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:17:25 26 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:19:26 27 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:28 28 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:19:53 29 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:20:20 30 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:29 31 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:25:06 32 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:26:47 33 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:29:42 34 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:33:13 35 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:33:51 36 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:34:20 37 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 38 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:35:10 39 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:35:27 40 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:36:56 41 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:37:53 42 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:38:14 43 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:39:06 44 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:42:41 45 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:43:00 46 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:43:03 47 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:46:50 48 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 49 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:47:10 50 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:48:55 51 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:49:41 52 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 1:05:26

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Azad University Cycling Team 75:13:57 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:04 3 Chipotle Development Team 0:00:32 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:05:55 5 Max Success Sports Cycling 0:09:55 6 Korea National Team 0:17:52 7 Team Europcar 0:20:46 8 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:21:15 9 Skil Shimano Cycling Team 0:24:47 10 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:25:03 11 Colnago CSF INOX Pro 0:26:23 12 Landbouwkrediet 0:28:00 13 Team Champion System 0:29:20 14 Suren Cycling Team 0:34:35 15 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:28 16 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:37:31 17 Aisan Racing Team 0:47:24 18 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:49:43 19 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:52:23 20 MTN Qhubeka 0:53:03 21 Malaysia National Team 1:12:19 22 Singapore National Team 1:17:39 23 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:30:45