Colombian Libardo Nino Corredor (LeTua Cycling Team) moved into the overall lead at the Tour de Langkawi thanks to finishing second behind stage winner Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) at the Genting Highlands mountain finish. Mirsamad Pourseyedi (Azad University Cycling Team) finished third on the stage, one second behind the duo.

The queen stage to Genting usually decides the winner of the Tour de Langkawi but with two seconds separating both riders, the race is going to remain hotly contested for the last five stages.

Monsalve’s win wasn’t enough to give him the yellow jersey, he was two seconds short, but nevertheless the 21-year old neo-pro was ecstatic after his stage win.

“I would like to thank my whole team….the masseurs, mechanics and everyone who has helped me, especially Emanuele Sella on the climb; he did a great job for me. I would like to thank Gianni Savio who gave me the confidence to do well today. He told me I could win the race and I did it,” Monsalve said.

How the stage was won

An early break of six riders went off the front of the peloton and featured Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthCare), Kenny Van Hummel (Skil Shimano), Benjamin Gourgue (Landbouwkrediet), Bradley Potgieter (MTN Qhubeka), Sea KeongLoh (Malaysian National Team) and Gu Jang (Korea National Team).

At the start of the climb, Gourgue and Jang attacked the group as the peloton were within two minutes. Over the next ten kilometres, they were caught and Pierre Roland (Europcar) tried to go solo. In the final five kilometres, he was joined by Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) and the duo held a half a minute advantage over a group of nine riders, which didn’t include overnight leader Takeaki Ayabe.

They were caught in the final two kilometres where Domenico Pozzovivo tried his luck. The Italian was unsuccessful and was caught in the final kilometre, as seven riders came together. In the closing metres in sight of the line, Monsalve got the better of the select group to win the stage.

Tight battle expected over the closing stages

Nino's overall lead is very slim but as the oldest man in the field, at 43 years of age, he has the experience required to hold the yellow jersey until the finish in Kuala Lumpur.

“I’m very happy today. I’m happy to lead the Tour de Langkawi and be in Malaysia. I didn’t know much about the country before I came and it’s even better than I hoped it would be,” he explained.

“I hope I will be able to maintain the lead until the finish of the Tour. This is my last race at continental level so I hope for the best. After this race, I will return to Colombia to race at amateur level.”

Team work will be vital over the next couple of stages and Nino has confidence in his own ability and his team.

“The remaining stages are relatively flat. I will count on my team and pay attention to the riders who are close to me on the general classification. I think I have good form, but it’s very tight,” Nino said.

Jonathan Monsalve doesn’t know what the plan will be but wants the yellow jersey at all costs and will give challenge Nino until the final stage.

“I will have to speak to Gianni Savio to see what we will do. There are five remaining stages with time bonus sprints. I hope to make it, but we’ll see.”



Full results 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3:33:31 2 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 3 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:00:01 4 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:03 5 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:05 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:08 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:17 9 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:31 10 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:33 11 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:42 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:04 13 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:25 14 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 15 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:43 16 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:01:46 17 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 18 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:05 19 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:17 20 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:29 21 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:02:35 22 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:02:38 23 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:57 24 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:03:10 25 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:03:14 26 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:03:24 27 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:29 28 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:36 29 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 30 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:03:43 31 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:04:06 32 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 0:04:12 33 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:04:20 34 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:31 35 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:13 36 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:05:15 37 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:08 38 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:06:19 39 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:28 40 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:06:45 41 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:07:23 42 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:07:32 43 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 44 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:08:18 45 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 0:08:23 46 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:08:30 47 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:08:54 48 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:08:57 49 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:21 50 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:10:54 52 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 0:10:57 53 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:11:15 54 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 55 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 56 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:11:23 57 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 58 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:11:25 59 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 60 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:13:47 61 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:13:57 62 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:14:17 63 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 64 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:14:38 65 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:14:58 66 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 67 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 68 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:15:05 69 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:15:58 70 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:17:05 71 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 72 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:16 73 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:17:33 74 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:18:12 75 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:20:31 76 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:20:59 77 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:22:08 78 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 79 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:23:34 80 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:25:30 81 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 82 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 83 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 84 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:25:34 85 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:36 86 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:25:55 87 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 88 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 89 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 90 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 91 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:57 92 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 93 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 95 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 96 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 97 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 98 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 99 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 100 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 101 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 102 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 103 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 104 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 105 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 106 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 107 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 108 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 109 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 110 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 111 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 112 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 113 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 114 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 115 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 116 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 117 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 118 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:26:12 120 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:26:14 121 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 122 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:30 123 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:27:58

Sprint 1 - Sungkai 1 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 5 pts 2 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 4 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint: Sprint 2 - Slim River 1 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 3 3 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1

Sprint 3 - Tanjung Malim 1 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 3 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 4 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Genting Highlands 1679m (HC) 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 25 pts 2 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 20 3 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 16 4 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 12 5 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 10 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 6 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 9 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 10 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 3 11 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Asian riders 1 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 3:33:32 2 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:30 4 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:32 5 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:41 6 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:01:45 7 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:02:34 8 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:02:37 9 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:03:13 10 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:03:23 11 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:28 12 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:35 13 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:03:42 14 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:04:19 15 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:30 16 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:05:14 17 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:06:18 18 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:06:44 19 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:07:22 20 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:08:17 21 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 0:08:22 22 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:08:29 23 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:08:53 24 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:08:56 25 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:11:14 26 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 27 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 28 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:13:46 29 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:13:56 30 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:14:16 31 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:14:57 32 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 33 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:15:57 34 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:17:04 35 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:15 36 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:17:32 37 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:18:11 38 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:20:58 39 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:25:29 40 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 41 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 42 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:25:33 43 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:35 44 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:25:54 45 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:25:56 46 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 47 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 48 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 49 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 50 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 51 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 52 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 53 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:26:13

Teams 1 Azad University Cycling Team 10:42:23 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:06 3 Chipotle Development Team 0:02:09 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:04:23 5 Max Success Sports Cycling 0:09:35 6 Team Europcar 0:12:04 7 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:14:53 8 Korea National Team 0:15:38 9 Skil Shimano Cycling Team 0:15:57 10 Landbouwkrediet 0:18:50 11 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:19:23 12 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:19:26 13 Colnago CSF INOX Pro 0:21:04 14 Team Champion System 0:21:42 15 Suren Cycling Team 0:23:39 16 MTN Qhubeka 0:24:14 17 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:31:17 18 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:54 19 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:51 20 Aisan Racing Team 0:41:41 21 Singapore National Team 0:42:03 22 Malaysia National Team 0:42:39 23 Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli 1:01:29

Asian teams 1 Azad University Cycling Team 10:42:23 2 Max Success Sports Cycling 0:09:35 3 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:14:21 4 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:14:53 5 Korea National Team 0:15:38 6 Suren Cycling Team 0:23:39 7 Aisan Racing Team 0:41:41 8 Singapore National Team 0:42:03 9 Malaysia National Team 0:42:39 10 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:45:40

General classification after stage 5 1 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 15:59:46 2 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:02 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:19 4 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:22 5 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:27 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:44 8 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:50 9 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:52 10 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:53 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:23 12 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:44 13 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:01:54 14 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:58 15 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:21 16 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:35 17 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 18 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:55 19 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:28 20 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:03:30 21 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:48 22 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 23 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:55 25 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:59 26 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:05:08 27 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:15 28 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 0:05:58 29 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:06:03 30 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:06:05 32 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:06:21 33 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:07:09 34 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:06 35 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:08:13 36 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 37 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:09:00 38 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:09:13 39 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:12 40 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:10:13 41 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:03 42 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:11:42 43 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:11:46 44 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 0:11:51 45 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:12:19 46 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:14:00 47 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:14:55 48 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 0:14:56 49 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:15:04 50 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:16:09 51 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:16:34 52 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:17:39 53 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:17:45 54 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:19:28 55 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:30 56 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:50 57 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:20:15 58 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:20:28 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:20:32 60 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:20:43 61 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:20:54 62 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:51 63 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:22 64 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:24:14 65 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:24:36 66 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:26:49 67 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:30 68 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:28:17 69 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:30:04 70 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:31:46 71 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:31:53 72 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:31:54 73 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:32:41 74 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:32:43 75 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:32:50 76 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:33:11 77 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:34:22 78 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:34:42 79 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 80 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:34:45 81 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:35:00 82 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:04 83 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:35:06 84 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 86 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:35:36 87 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:35:42 88 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:35:49 89 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:36:04 90 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:37:08 91 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:38:36 92 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:38:49 93 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:39:06 94 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:39:08 96 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:39:37 97 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:43:02 98 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:43:03 99 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:43:06 100 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:43:07 101 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:43:32 102 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 0:43:34 104 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 106 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 108 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:44:39 109 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:46:43 110 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 0:47:02 111 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 112 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:47:12 113 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 114 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 115 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:47:29 116 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:48:45 117 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:49:06 118 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:49:17 119 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 120 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:49:33 121 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:51:07 122 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:51:26 123 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 1:05:48

Points classification 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 51 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 51 3 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 35 4 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 34 5 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 30 6 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 28 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 26 8 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 25 9 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 23 10 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 11 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 21 12 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 20 13 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 14 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 15 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 16 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 16 17 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 15 18 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 15 19 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 14 20 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 13 21 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 13 22 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 13 23 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 13 24 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 13 25 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 12 26 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 12 27 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 12 28 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 29 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 30 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 9 31 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 9 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 8 33 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 7 34 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 6 35 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 6 36 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 37 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 38 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 39 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 40 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 5 41 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 43 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 4 44 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 3 45 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 3 46 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 47 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 3 48 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 3 49 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 2 50 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 51 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 52 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 2 53 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2 54 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 55 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 56 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1 57 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1 58 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 45 pts 2 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 35 3 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 28 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 25 5 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 21 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 18 7 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 8 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 16 9 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 14 10 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 14 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 10 12 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 13 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 10 14 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 17 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 6 18 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 4 19 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 20 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 4 21 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 22 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 3 23 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 24 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 3 25 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 26 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 2 27 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 28 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1 29 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 30 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1

Asian rider classification 1 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 16:00:08 2 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:28 3 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:30 4 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:31 5 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:01:32 6 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:33 7 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:03:08 8 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:26 9 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:33 10 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:04:46 11 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:04:53 12 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:05:41 13 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:05:43 14 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:05:59 15 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:06:47 16 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:07:51 17 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:08:51 18 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:50 19 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:09:51 20 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 0:11:29 21 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:13:38 22 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:14:33 23 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:14:42 24 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:15:47 25 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:16:12 26 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:17:17 27 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:17:23 28 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:19:06 29 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:28 30 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:19:53 31 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:29 32 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:26:27 33 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:29:42 34 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:32:19 35 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:32:28 36 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:34:00 37 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:34:20 38 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:34:23 39 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:35:14 40 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:35:20 41 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:35:27 42 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:36:46 43 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:38:14 44 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:38:46 45 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:42:40 46 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:42:41 47 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:42:45 48 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:46:50 49 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 50 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 51 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:48:55 52 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:49:11 53 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 1:05:26

Teams classification 1 Azad University Cycling Team 48:03:33 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:04 3 Chipotle Development Team 0:00:32 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:05:55 5 Max Success Sports Cycling 0:09:35 6 Korea National Team 0:17:52 7 Team Europcar 0:20:06 8 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:21:15 9 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:24:43 10 Skil Shimano Cycling Team 0:24:47 11 Colnago CSF INOX Pro 0:26:23 12 Landbouwkrediet 0:28:00 13 Team Champion System 0:28:40 14 Suren Cycling Team 0:34:35 15 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:36:51 16 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:28 17 Aisan Racing Team 0:47:24 18 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:49:03 19 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:52:03 20 MTN Qhubeka 0:53:03 21 Malaysia National Team 1:12:19 22 Singapore National Team 1:17:19 23 Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli 1:30:45