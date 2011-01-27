Trending

Nino takes the lead on Genting Highlands

Monsalve just two seconds behind after winning stage

Colombian Libardo Nino Corredor (LeTua Cycling Team) moved into the overall lead at the Tour de Langkawi thanks to finishing second behind stage winner Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) at the Genting Highlands mountain finish. Mirsamad Pourseyedi (Azad University Cycling Team) finished third on the stage, one second behind the duo.

The queen stage to Genting usually decides the winner of the Tour de Langkawi but with two seconds separating both riders, the race is going to remain hotly contested for the last five stages.

Monsalve’s win wasn’t enough to give him the yellow jersey, he was two seconds short, but nevertheless the 21-year old neo-pro was ecstatic after his stage win.

“I would like to thank my whole team….the masseurs, mechanics and everyone who has helped me, especially Emanuele Sella on the climb; he did a great job for me. I would like to thank Gianni Savio who gave me the confidence to do well today. He told me I could win the race and I did it,” Monsalve said.

How the stage was won

An early break of six riders went off the front of the peloton and featured Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthCare), Kenny Van Hummel (Skil Shimano), Benjamin Gourgue (Landbouwkrediet), Bradley Potgieter (MTN Qhubeka), Sea KeongLoh (Malaysian National Team) and Gu Jang (Korea National Team).

At the start of the climb, Gourgue and Jang attacked the group as the peloton were within two minutes. Over the next ten kilometres, they were caught and Pierre Roland (Europcar) tried to go solo. In the final five kilometres, he was joined by Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) and the duo held a half a minute advantage over a group of nine riders, which didn’t include overnight leader Takeaki Ayabe.

They were caught in the final two kilometres where Domenico Pozzovivo tried his luck. The Italian was unsuccessful and was caught in the final kilometre, as seven riders came together. In the closing metres in sight of the line, Monsalve got the better of the select group to win the stage.

Tight battle expected over the closing stages

Nino's overall lead is very slim but as the oldest man in the field, at 43 years of age, he has the experience required to hold the yellow jersey until the finish in Kuala Lumpur.

“I’m very happy today. I’m happy to lead the Tour de Langkawi and be in Malaysia. I didn’t know much about the country before I came and it’s even better than I hoped it would be,” he explained.

“I hope I will be able to maintain the lead until the finish of the Tour. This is my last race at continental level so I hope for the best. After this race, I will return to Colombia to race at amateur level.”

Team work will be vital over the next couple of stages and Nino has confidence in his own ability and his team.

“The remaining stages are relatively flat. I will count on my team and pay attention to the riders who are close to me on the general classification. I think I have good form, but it’s very tight,” Nino said.

Jonathan Monsalve doesn’t know what the plan will be but wants the yellow jersey at all costs and will give challenge Nino until the final stage.

“I will have to speak to Gianni Savio to see what we will do. There are five remaining stages with time bonus sprints. I hope to make it, but we’ll see.”
 

Full results
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3:33:31
2Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
3Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:00:01
4Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:03
5Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:05
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:00:08
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:17
9Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:31
10Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:33
11Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:42
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:04
13Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:25
14Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
15Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:43
16Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:01:46
17Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
18Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:05
19Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:17
20Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:29
21M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:02:35
22Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:02:38
23Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:02:57
24Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:03:10
25Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:03:14
26Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:03:24
27Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:29
28Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:36
29Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
30Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:03:43
31Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:06
32Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:04:12
33Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:04:20
34Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:31
35Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:13
36Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:05:15
37Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:08
38Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:19
39David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:28
40Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:06:45
41M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:07:23
42Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:07:32
43Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:08:18
45Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System0:08:23
46Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:08:30
47Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:08:54
48Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:08:57
49Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:21
50Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
51David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:10:54
52Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System0:10:57
53Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:11:15
54Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
55Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
56Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:11:23
57Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
58Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:11:25
59Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
60Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:13:47
61Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:13:57
62Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:14:17
63Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
64James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:14:38
65Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:58
66Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
67Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
68Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:15:05
69Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:15:58
70Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:17:05
71Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
72Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:16
73Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:17:33
74Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:18:12
75Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:20:31
76Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:20:59
77Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:22:08
78Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
79David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:23:34
80Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:25:30
81Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
82Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
83Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
84Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:25:34
85Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:36
86Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:25:55
87Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
88Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
89Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
90Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
91Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:57
92Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
93Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
95Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
96Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
97Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
98Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
99Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
100Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
101Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
102Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
103Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
104Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
105Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
106Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
107Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
108Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
109Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
110Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
111Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
112Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
113Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
114Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
115Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
116Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
117Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
118Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
119Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:26:12
120Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:26:14
121Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
122André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:30
123Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:27:58

Sprint 1 - Sungkai
1Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano5pts
2Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
4Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint: Sprint 2 - Slim River
1Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka5pts
2Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano3
3Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team1

Sprint 3 - Tanjung Malim
1Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka5pts
2Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano3
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
4Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Genting Highlands 1679m (HC)
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli25pts
2Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team20
3Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team16
4Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka12
5Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team10
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team6
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
9Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
10Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team3
11Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Asian riders
1Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team3:33:32
2Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:00:02
3Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:30
4Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:32
5Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:41
6Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:01:45
7M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:02:34
8Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:02:37
9Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:03:13
10Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:03:23
11Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:28
12Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:35
13Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:03:42
14Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:04:19
15Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:30
16Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:05:14
17Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:18
18Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:06:44
19M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:07:22
20Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:08:17
21Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System0:08:22
22Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:08:29
23Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:08:53
24Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:08:56
25Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:11:14
26Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
27Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
28Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:13:46
29Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:13:56
30Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:14:16
31Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:14:57
32Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
33Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:15:57
34Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:17:04
35Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:15
36Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:17:32
37Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:18:11
38Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:20:58
39Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:25:29
40Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
41Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
42Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:25:33
43Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:35
44Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:25:54
45Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:25:56
46Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
47Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
48Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
49Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
50Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
51Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
52Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
53Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:26:13

Teams
1Azad University Cycling Team10:42:23
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:06
3Chipotle Development Team0:02:09
4Androni Giocattoli0:04:23
5Max Success Sports Cycling0:09:35
6Team Europcar0:12:04
7Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:14:53
8Korea National Team0:15:38
9Skil Shimano Cycling Team0:15:57
10Landbouwkrediet0:18:50
11Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:19:23
12Le Tua Cycling Team0:19:26
13Colnago CSF INOX Pro0:21:04
14Team Champion System0:21:42
15Suren Cycling Team0:23:39
16MTN Qhubeka0:24:14
17Drapac Professional Cycling0:31:17
18United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:32:54
19CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:51
20Aisan Racing Team0:41:41
21Singapore National Team0:42:03
22Malaysia National Team0:42:39
23Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli1:01:29

Asian teams
1Azad University Cycling Team10:42:23
2Max Success Sports Cycling0:09:35
3Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:21
4Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:14:53
5Korea National Team0:15:38
6Suren Cycling Team0:23:39
7Aisan Racing Team0:41:41
8Singapore National Team0:42:03
9Malaysia National Team0:42:39
10Le Tua Cycling Team0:45:40

General classification after stage 5
1Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team15:59:46
2Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:02
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:19
4Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:22
5Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:00:27
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:44
8Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:50
9Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:52
10Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:53
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:23
12Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:44
13Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:01:54
14Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:01:58
15Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:21
16Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:35
17Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
18Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:55
19Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:28
20Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:30
21Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:48
22Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
23Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:55
25Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:03:59
26Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:05:08
27Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:15
28Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:05:58
29M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:06:03
30Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
31Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:06:05
32Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:21
33Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:07:09
34David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:06
35Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:13
36Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
37Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:09:00
38M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:09:13
39Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:12
40Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:10:13
41Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:03
42Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:11:42
43David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:11:46
44Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System0:11:51
45Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:12:19
46Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:14:00
47Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:14:55
48Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System0:14:56
49Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:15:04
50Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:16:09
51Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:16:34
52Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:17:39
53Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:17:45
54Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:19:28
55Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:30
56Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:50
57Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:20:15
58Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:20:28
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:20:32
60Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:20:43
61Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:20:54
62Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:51
63Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:22
64Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:24:14
65Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:24:36
66Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:26:49
67Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:30
68Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:28:17
69Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:30:04
70Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:31:46
71Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:31:53
72Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:31:54
73Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:32:41
74David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:32:43
75Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:32:50
76Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:33:11
77Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:34:22
78Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:34:42
79Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
80Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:34:45
81Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:35:00
82Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:04
83Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:06
84Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:36
87Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:35:42
88Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:35:49
89Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:36:04
90Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:37:08
91Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:38:36
92Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:38:49
93Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:06
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
95Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:39:08
96James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:39:37
97Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:43:02
98Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:43:03
99Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:43:06
100Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:43:07
101Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:43:32
102Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System0:43:34
104Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
106Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
108Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:39
109Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:46:43
110Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano0:47:02
111Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
112Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team0:47:12
113Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
114Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
115Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:47:29
116André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:48:45
117Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:49:06
118Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:49:17
119Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
120Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:49:33
121Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:51:07
122Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:51:26
123Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1:05:48

Points classification
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli51pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling51
3Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano35
4Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka34
5Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team30
6Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team28
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano26
8Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli25
9Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team23
10André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice22
11Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team21
12Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling20
13Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling19
14Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
15Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17
16Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka16
17Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team15
18Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team15
19Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team14
20Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System13
21Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka13
22Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka13
23Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team13
24Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team13
25Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team12
26Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano12
27Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team12
28Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team11
29Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
30Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team9
31Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team9
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox8
33Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli7
34Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team6
35Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team6
36Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
37Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
38Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
39Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
40Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling5
41Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
43Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team4
44Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System3
45Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling3
46Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
47Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team3
48Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli3
49Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team2
50M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
51Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
52Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team2
53Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2
54Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
55Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
56Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1
57Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1
58Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli45pts
2Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team35
3Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team28
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox25
5Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano21
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team18
7Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
8Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team16
9Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka14
10Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling14
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano10
12Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
13Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team10
14Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
17Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team6
18Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team4
19Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
20Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano4
21Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
22Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team3
23Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team3
24Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling3
25Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling2
26Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar2
27Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
28Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1
29Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling1
30Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1

Asian rider classification
1Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team16:00:08
2Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:28
3Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:30
4Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:31
5Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:01:32
6Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:33
7Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:08
8Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:26
9Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:33
10Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:04:46
11Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:04:53
12M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:05:41
13Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:05:43
14Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:05:59
15Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:06:47
16Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:07:51
17M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:08:51
18Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:50
19Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:09:51
20Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System0:11:29
21Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:13:38
22Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:14:33
23Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:14:42
24Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:15:47
25Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:16:12
26Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:17:17
27Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:17:23
28Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:19:06
29Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:28
30Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:19:53
31Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:29
32Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:26:27
33Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:29:42
34Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:32:19
35Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:32:28
36Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:34:00
37Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:34:20
38Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:34:23
39Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:14
40Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:35:20
41Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:35:27
42Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:36:46
43Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:38:14
44Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:38:46
45Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:42:40
46Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:42:41
47Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:42:45
48Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team0:46:50
49Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
50Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
51Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:48:55
52Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:49:11
53Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1:05:26

Teams classification
1Azad University Cycling Team48:03:33
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:04
3Chipotle Development Team0:00:32
4Androni Giocattoli0:05:55
5Max Success Sports Cycling0:09:35
6Korea National Team0:17:52
7Team Europcar0:20:06
8Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:21:15
9Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:24:43
10Skil Shimano Cycling Team0:24:47
11Colnago CSF INOX Pro0:26:23
12Landbouwkrediet0:28:00
13Team Champion System0:28:40
14Suren Cycling Team0:34:35
15Le Tua Cycling Team0:36:51
16United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:37:28
17Aisan Racing Team0:47:24
18Drapac Professional Cycling0:49:03
19CCC Polsat Polkowice0:52:03
20MTN Qhubeka0:53:03
21Malaysia National Team1:12:19
22Singapore National Team1:17:19
23Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli1:30:45

Asian teams classification
1Azad University Cycling Team48:03:33
2Max Success Sports Cycling0:09:35
3Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:03
4Korea National Team0:17:52
5Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:21:15
6Suren Cycling Team0:34:35
7Aisan Racing Team0:47:24
8Malaysia National Team1:12:19
9Singapore National Team1:17:19
10Le Tua Cycling Team1:26:13

