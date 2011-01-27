Nino takes the lead on Genting Highlands
Monsalve just two seconds behind after winning stage
Colombian Libardo Nino Corredor (LeTua Cycling Team) moved into the overall lead at the Tour de Langkawi thanks to finishing second behind stage winner Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) at the Genting Highlands mountain finish. Mirsamad Pourseyedi (Azad University Cycling Team) finished third on the stage, one second behind the duo.
The queen stage to Genting usually decides the winner of the Tour de Langkawi but with two seconds separating both riders, the race is going to remain hotly contested for the last five stages.
Monsalve’s win wasn’t enough to give him the yellow jersey, he was two seconds short, but nevertheless the 21-year old neo-pro was ecstatic after his stage win.
“I would like to thank my whole team….the masseurs, mechanics and everyone who has helped me, especially Emanuele Sella on the climb; he did a great job for me. I would like to thank Gianni Savio who gave me the confidence to do well today. He told me I could win the race and I did it,” Monsalve said.
How the stage was won
An early break of six riders went off the front of the peloton and featured Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthCare), Kenny Van Hummel (Skil Shimano), Benjamin Gourgue (Landbouwkrediet), Bradley Potgieter (MTN Qhubeka), Sea KeongLoh (Malaysian National Team) and Gu Jang (Korea National Team).
At the start of the climb, Gourgue and Jang attacked the group as the peloton were within two minutes. Over the next ten kilometres, they were caught and Pierre Roland (Europcar) tried to go solo. In the final five kilometres, he was joined by Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) and the duo held a half a minute advantage over a group of nine riders, which didn’t include overnight leader Takeaki Ayabe.
They were caught in the final two kilometres where Domenico Pozzovivo tried his luck. The Italian was unsuccessful and was caught in the final kilometre, as seven riders came together. In the closing metres in sight of the line, Monsalve got the better of the select group to win the stage.
Tight battle expected over the closing stages
Nino's overall lead is very slim but as the oldest man in the field, at 43 years of age, he has the experience required to hold the yellow jersey until the finish in Kuala Lumpur.
“I’m very happy today. I’m happy to lead the Tour de Langkawi and be in Malaysia. I didn’t know much about the country before I came and it’s even better than I hoped it would be,” he explained.
“I hope I will be able to maintain the lead until the finish of the Tour. This is my last race at continental level so I hope for the best. After this race, I will return to Colombia to race at amateur level.”
Team work will be vital over the next couple of stages and Nino has confidence in his own ability and his team.
“The remaining stages are relatively flat. I will count on my team and pay attention to the riders who are close to me on the general classification. I think I have good form, but it’s very tight,” Nino said.
Jonathan Monsalve doesn’t know what the plan will be but wants the yellow jersey at all costs and will give challenge Nino until the final stage.
“I will have to speak to Gianni Savio to see what we will do. There are five remaining stages with time bonus sprints. I hope to make it, but we’ll see.”
|1
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3:33:31
|2
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|3
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:03
|5
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|6
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:05
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:17
|9
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:31
|10
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:33
|11
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:42
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:04
|13
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:25
|14
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:43
|16
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|17
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|18
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:05
|19
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:17
|20
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:29
|21
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:02:35
|22
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:02:38
|23
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:57
|24
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:03:10
|25
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:03:14
|26
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|27
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:29
|28
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:36
|29
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|30
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|31
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:06
|32
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|0:04:12
|33
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:04:20
|34
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:31
|35
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|36
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|37
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:08
|38
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:19
|39
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:28
|40
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:06:45
|41
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:07:23
|42
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:07:32
|43
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:08:18
|45
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|0:08:23
|46
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:08:30
|47
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|48
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:08:57
|49
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:21
|50
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:54
|52
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|0:10:57
|53
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:11:15
|54
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|55
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|56
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:11:23
|57
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|58
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:11:25
|59
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|60
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|61
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:13:57
|62
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:14:17
|63
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|64
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:14:38
|65
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:58
|66
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|67
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|68
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:15:05
|69
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:15:58
|70
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:17:05
|71
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|72
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:16
|73
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:17:33
|74
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:18:12
|75
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:20:31
|76
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:20:59
|77
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:22:08
|78
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|79
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:23:34
|80
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:25:30
|81
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|82
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|83
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|84
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:25:34
|85
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:36
|86
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:25:55
|87
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|89
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|90
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|91
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:57
|92
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|95
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|96
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|97
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|98
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|99
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|100
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|101
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|102
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|103
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|104
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|105
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|106
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|107
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|108
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|109
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|110
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|111
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|112
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|113
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|114
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|116
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|117
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|118
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:26:12
|120
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:26:14
|121
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|122
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:30
|123
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:27:58
|1
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|4
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|3
|3
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|1
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|3
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|4
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|pts
|2
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|12
|5
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|6
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|9
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|10
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|3
|11
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|3:33:32
|2
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:32
|5
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|7
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:02:34
|8
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:02:37
|9
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:03:13
|10
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|11
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:28
|12
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:35
|13
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|14
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:04:19
|15
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:30
|16
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|17
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:18
|18
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:06:44
|19
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:07:22
|20
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:08:17
|21
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|0:08:22
|22
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:08:29
|23
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|24
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:08:56
|25
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:11:14
|26
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|27
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|28
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:13:46
|29
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:13:56
|30
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:14:16
|31
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:14:57
|32
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|33
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:15:57
|34
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:17:04
|35
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:15
|36
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:17:32
|37
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:18:11
|38
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:20:58
|39
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:25:29
|40
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|41
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|42
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:25:33
|43
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:35
|44
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:25:54
|45
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:25:56
|46
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|47
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|48
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|49
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|50
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|51
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|52
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|53
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:26:13
|1
|Azad University Cycling Team
|10:42:23
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:06
|3
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:09
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:23
|5
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:09:35
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:12:04
|7
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:14:53
|8
|Korea National Team
|0:15:38
|9
|Skil Shimano Cycling Team
|0:15:57
|10
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:18:50
|11
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:23
|12
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:19:26
|13
|Colnago CSF INOX Pro
|0:21:04
|14
|Team Champion System
|0:21:42
|15
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:23:39
|16
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:24:14
|17
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:31:17
|18
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:54
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:51
|20
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:41:41
|21
|Singapore National Team
|0:42:03
|22
|Malaysia National Team
|0:42:39
|23
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
|1:01:29
|1
|Azad University Cycling Team
|10:42:23
|2
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:09:35
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:21
|4
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:14:53
|5
|Korea National Team
|0:15:38
|6
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:23:39
|7
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:41:41
|8
|Singapore National Team
|0:42:03
|9
|Malaysia National Team
|0:42:39
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:45:40
|1
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|15:59:46
|2
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:02
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:19
|4
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:22
|5
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:44
|8
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:50
|9
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:53
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:23
|12
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:44
|13
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:58
|15
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:21
|16
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:35
|17
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|18
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|19
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:28
|20
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:30
|21
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:48
|22
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|23
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:55
|25
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:59
|26
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:05:08
|27
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|28
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|0:05:58
|29
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:06:03
|30
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:06:05
|32
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:21
|33
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|34
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:06
|35
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:13
|36
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|37
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:09:00
|38
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:09:13
|39
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:12
|40
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:10:13
|41
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:03
|42
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:11:42
|43
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|44
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|0:11:51
|45
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:12:19
|46
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|47
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:55
|48
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|0:14:56
|49
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:15:04
|50
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:16:09
|51
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:16:34
|52
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:17:39
|53
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:17:45
|54
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:19:28
|55
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:30
|56
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:50
|57
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:20:15
|58
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:20:28
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:20:32
|60
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:20:43
|61
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:20:54
|62
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:51
|63
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:22
|64
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:24:14
|65
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:24:36
|66
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:26:49
|67
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:30
|68
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:28:17
|69
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:30:04
|70
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:31:46
|71
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:31:53
|72
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:31:54
|73
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:32:41
|74
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:32:43
|75
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:32:50
|76
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:33:11
|77
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:34:22
|78
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:34:42
|79
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|80
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:34:45
|81
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:35:00
|82
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:04
|83
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:06
|84
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:36
|87
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:35:42
|88
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:35:49
|89
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:36:04
|90
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:37:08
|91
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:38:36
|92
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:38:49
|93
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:39:06
|94
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:39:08
|96
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:39:37
|97
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:43:02
|98
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:43:03
|99
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:43:06
|100
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:43:07
|101
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:32
|102
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|0:43:34
|104
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|106
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|108
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:44:39
|109
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:46:43
|110
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|0:47:02
|111
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|112
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:47:12
|113
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|114
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|115
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:47:29
|116
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:48:45
|117
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:49:06
|118
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:49:17
|119
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|120
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:49:33
|121
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:51:07
|122
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:26
|123
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|1:05:48
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|51
|pts
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|51
|3
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|35
|4
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|34
|5
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|30
|6
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|28
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|26
|8
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|9
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|10
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|11
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|21
|12
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|20
|13
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|14
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|15
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|16
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|17
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|15
|18
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|15
|19
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|14
|20
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|13
|21
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|22
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|23
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|13
|24
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|13
|25
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|12
|26
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|12
|27
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|28
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|29
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|30
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|31
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|8
|33
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|7
|34
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|6
|35
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|6
|36
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|37
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|38
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|5
|39
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|40
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|5
|41
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|43
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|4
|44
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|3
|45
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|3
|46
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|47
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|3
|48
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|3
|49
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|2
|50
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|51
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|52
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|2
|53
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2
|54
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|55
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|56
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|57
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|58
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|pts
|2
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|28
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|25
|5
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|21
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|18
|7
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|8
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|14
|10
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|14
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|10
|12
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|13
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|17
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|6
|18
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|4
|19
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|20
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|4
|21
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|22
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|3
|23
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|24
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|3
|25
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|26
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|27
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|28
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|29
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|30
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|16:00:08
|2
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|7
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:08
|8
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:26
|9
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:33
|10
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:04:46
|11
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|12
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:05:41
|13
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:05:43
|14
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:59
|15
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|16
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|17
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:08:51
|18
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:50
|19
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:09:51
|20
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|0:11:29
|21
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|22
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|23
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:14:42
|24
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:15:47
|25
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:16:12
|26
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:17:17
|27
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:17:23
|28
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:19:06
|29
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:28
|30
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|31
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:29
|32
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:26:27
|33
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:29:42
|34
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:32:19
|35
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:32:28
|36
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:34:00
|37
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:20
|38
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:34:23
|39
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:14
|40
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:35:20
|41
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:35:27
|42
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:36:46
|43
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:38:14
|44
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:38:46
|45
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:42:40
|46
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:42:41
|47
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:42:45
|48
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:46:50
|49
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|50
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|51
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:48:55
|52
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:49:11
|53
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|1:05:26
|1
|Azad University Cycling Team
|48:03:33
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:55
|5
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:09:35
|6
|Korea National Team
|0:17:52
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:20:06
|8
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:21:15
|9
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:43
|10
|Skil Shimano Cycling Team
|0:24:47
|11
|Colnago CSF INOX Pro
|0:26:23
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:28:00
|13
|Team Champion System
|0:28:40
|14
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|15
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:36:51
|16
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:28
|17
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:47:24
|18
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:49:03
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:52:03
|20
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:53:03
|21
|Malaysia National Team
|1:12:19
|22
|Singapore National Team
|1:17:19
|23
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
|1:30:45
|1
|Azad University Cycling Team
|48:03:33
|2
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:09:35
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:03
|4
|Korea National Team
|0:17:52
|5
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:21:15
|6
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|7
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:47:24
|8
|Malaysia National Team
|1:12:19
|9
|Singapore National Team
|1:17:19
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|1:26:13
