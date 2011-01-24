Guardini doubles up in Malaysia
Italian extends overall lead after second sprint win
Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) powered to his second consecutive victory in Butterworth. The twenty-one year old Italian was too fast for Boris Shpilevsky (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) and AnuarManan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).
“I’m very happy to win again to show that yesterday’s win wasn’t a coincidence,” an ecstatic Guardini said following his victory. “It was always going to be difficult today as I had to defend yesterday’s win and to make it two out of two but is something I’m very happy about.”
Australian Deon Locke (Team Champion Systems) broke away early into the stage and was soon joined by Iranian Hamid Shirisisan (Suren Cycling Team). They built an advantage of just over a minute with the peloton letting them escape. The duo quickly extended their lead to a maximum of six minutes.
Anuar Mannan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling) showed his intentions about defending the sprint jersey he won last year by sprinting from the peloton to get third place in two of the three intermediate sprints on the stage.
Farnese Vini sent their troops to the front to reel the duo back in the last 30km of the stage and the lead was cut from six minutes down to two, then with 25km to the line, the duo surrendered their lead.
The pace was furious in the final twenty kilometres with the teams setting up for a bunch sprint. However disaster struck in the final kilometre, with a crash taking out half a dozen riders including Sunday’s runner-up Sung Baek Park. To Guardini’s credit, he avoided the mayhem best and another superb lead-out from his teammates ensured the Italian another victory.
Guardini thanked his team after the stage. “I must say a big thank-you to my team because they rode on the front from the first to the last kilometre. They delivered me to the line with three hundred metres to go and I managed to win the race,” Guardini said.
“Today’s win was harder than yesterday as there were so many crashes in the last kilometre. It was very hard to avoid the crashes and to cross the line first is a good feeling. I will try to win again tomorrow.”
Anuar Manan – Leading Asian rider and on the verge of collecting the sprint jersey
Anuar Manan has made no secret that he intends to target the sprinters jersey and at the end of stage two, the Malaysian sprinter sits just two points adrift of Guardini.
“Today my target was to get the points jersey and to also win the stage,” Manan explained. “I collected some points at the first and second intermediate sprints. I’m very happy to come second and unfortunately I couldn’t get the jersey today. I will try again tomorrow,” he added.
Koen de Kort – King of the Mountains leader
The peloton faced no climbs on stage two which meant that Koen de Kort didn’t need to defend his jersey. The Dutch rider, however, shared his thoughts on the stage and why the pace was slower than expected.
“I think everyone knew after yesterday that there was a big chance for another bunch sprint,” explained De Kort. “As soon as two guys went up the road, the whole peloton was happy to let the Italians do the job for us and bring us to the finish line. It’s a long race and there are many hard days to come.”
Tuesday’s stage is a relatively flat 145km run from Taiping to Sitiawan which gives the last opportunity for the sprinters to stop Guardini before two hard days in the Highlands.
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|3:26:26
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|4
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|6
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|8
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|10
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|12
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|13
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|14
|Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|16
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|17
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|19
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
|20
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|21
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|22
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|23
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|24
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|25
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|27
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|28
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|29
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|30
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
|32
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|33
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|34
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|36
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|37
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|38
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|39
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|40
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|42
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|43
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|44
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|45
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|46
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|47
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|48
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|49
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|50
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|52
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|53
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|54
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|55
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|56
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|58
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|62
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|63
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|66
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|67
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|69
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|70
|Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|71
|Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team
|72
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|73
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|75
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|76
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|77
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|78
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|79
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|80
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|82
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|83
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|84
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|85
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|87
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|89
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|90
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|91
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|92
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|93
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|94
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|95
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|96
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|97
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|98
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|99
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|101
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|102
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|104
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|105
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|106
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|107
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|108
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|109
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|110
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|112
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|113
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|114
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|115
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|116
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|117
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|118
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|119
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|120
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|121
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|122
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:00:19
|123
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|124
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:55
|125
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:17
|126
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:39
|127
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|128
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|129
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|130
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|131
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|132
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|133
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|134
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|135
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|136
|Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:06:28
|137
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|1
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|5
|pts
|2
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|1
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|5
|pts
|2
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|4
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|1
|1
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|3
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2
|4
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|1
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|3:26:26
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|3
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|4
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|5
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|6
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
|7
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|8
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|9
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|10
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|11
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|12
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|14
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|15
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|16
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|17
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|18
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|19
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|20
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|21
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|22
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|24
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|25
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|26
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|27
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|28
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|29
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|30
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|31
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|32
|Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|33
|Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team
|34
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|35
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|36
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|37
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|38
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|39
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|40
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|41
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|42
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|43
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|44
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|45
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|46
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|47
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|48
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|49
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|50
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|51
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|52
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|53
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|54
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|55
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|56
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|57
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|58
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|59
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|60
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|61
|Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:06:28
|62
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|1
|Skil-Shimano
|10:19:18
|2
|MTN Qhubeka
|3
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|4
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|Team Champion System
|6
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|7
|Malaysia National Team
|8
|Singapore National Team
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|13
|Chipotle Development Team
|14
|Suren Cycling Team
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Korea National Team
|17
|Azad University Cycling Team
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
|21
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|10:19:18
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|3
|Singapore National Team
|4
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|5
|Suren Cycling Team
|6
|Korea National Team
|7
|Azad University Cycling Team
|8
|Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|5:29:33
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|0:00:13
|4
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|7
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:00:16
|8
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:17
|9
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|0:00:19
|11
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:20
|12
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|13
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:00:21
|14
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
|17
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|18
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|19
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|20
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|23
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|24
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
|25
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|26
|Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|29
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|30
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|31
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|32
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|33
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
|36
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|37
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|38
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|39
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|40
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|41
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|42
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|43
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|44
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|45
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|46
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|47
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|48
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|49
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|51
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|52
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|53
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|54
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|56
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|57
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|59
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|60
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|61
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|62
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|63
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|64
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|69
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|70
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|71
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|75
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|77
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|78
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|79
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|80
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|81
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|82
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|83
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|84
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|85
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|86
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|87
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|88
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|89
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|92
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|93
|Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|94
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|95
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|96
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|97
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|98
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|99
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|100
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|101
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|102
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|103
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|104
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|105
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|107
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|108
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|109
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|110
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|111
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|112
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|113
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|114
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|115
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|116
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|117
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|118
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|120
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|121
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|122
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|123
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|124
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|125
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|126
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|127
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|128
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|129
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:00:40
|130
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:16
|131
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:30
|132
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:38
|133
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:01:51
|134
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:05
|135
|Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:06:49
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:13
|137
|Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:14:28
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|33
|pts
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|31
|3
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|20
|4
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|19
|5
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|6
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|7
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|8
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|14
|9
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|14
|10
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
|14
|11
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|13
|12
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|14
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|15
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|11
|16
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|11
|17
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|18
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|6
|19
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|20
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|5
|21
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|22
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|3
|23
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|25
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|3
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|4
|4
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|5
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|6
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|7
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|8
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|5:29:42
|2
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:00:07
|5
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|7
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|8
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|9
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|10
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|11
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
|13
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|14
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|15
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|16
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|17
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|18
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|19
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|20
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|21
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|23
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|24
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|25
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|26
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|27
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|28
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|29
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|30
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|31
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|32
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|33
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|34
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|35
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|36
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|37
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|38
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|39
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|40
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|41
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|42
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|43
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|44
|Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|45
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|46
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|47
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|48
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|49
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|50
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|51
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|52
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|53
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|54
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|55
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|56
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|57
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|58
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|59
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|60
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|61
|Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:06:40
|62
|Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:14:19
|1
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|16:29:42
|2
|Skil-Shimano
|3
|Korea National Team
|4
|MTN Qhubeka
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|8
|Team Champion System
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Malaysia National Team
|11
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|12
|Singapore National Team
|13
|Aisan Racing Team
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|19
|Chipotle Development Team
|20
|Suren Cycling Team
|21
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Azad University Cycling Team
|23
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|16:29:42
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|3
|Korea National Team
|4
|Singapore National Team
|5
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|6
|Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Suren Cycling Team
|8
|Azad University Cycling Team
|9
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
