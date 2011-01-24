Image 1 of 20 Guardini the great: Well he's on his way. Italian twenty-one-year-old Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is proving the man to beat on the flat stages of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 20 Stage 2 jersey holders (l-r): Anuar Manan, best Asian rider; Andrea Guardini, race leader; Koen de Kort, mountains leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 General classification leader Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini -Neri Sotttoli), left, and mountains leader Koen de Kort (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli) celebrates back-to-back stage victories. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli) won for the second straight day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 Australian Deon Locke (Team Champion System) and Iranian Hamid Shirisisan (Suran Cycling Team) broke away for the majority of the 145km stage gathering in all the intermediate sprint points along their way. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 20 That's two folks: Stage winner Andrea Guardini celebrates his win with Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates in Butterworth. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 20 Jersey leaders (l-r): Anuar Manan (Best Placed Asian), Andrea Guardini (Tour leader), and Koen De Kort (KOM). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) remains in yellow after two days – so does the local bear! (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is the leader of the sprint points competition which takes the blue jersey. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 20 Let's give a hand for the leader of the King of the Mountains competition, Dutchman Koen De Kort from Skil Shimano. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 20 Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling) is the new leader of the best placed Asian rider on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 20 Stage two podium (l-r): Boris Shpilevsky (2nd,Tabriz Petrochemical), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) and Anuar Manan (3rd,Terengannu ProAsia Cycling). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 20 Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) from Japan crashed heavily in the sprint to the line taking plenty of bark off the face. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 20 Team morale is high at Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli after young gun Andrea Guardini won another stage of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 20 Grazie for the help: Stage winner Andrea Guardini (yellow) thanks his Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates after claiming another stage in Butterworth. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 20 Andrea Guardini (yellow) of the Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli team edges out Boris Shpilevsky (right) of Tabriz Petrochemical to win his second stage in a row. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 20 The charge to the line in Butterworth and the finish to stage two. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 19 of 20 Deon Locke (Team Champion Systems) from Australia now lies third overall after gaining eight seconds in sprints during stage two from Kangar to Butterworth. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 20 of 20 All praise the fastest one: Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) steps onto the podium in Butterworth to accept his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) powered to his second consecutive victory in Butterworth. The twenty-one year old Italian was too fast for Boris Shpilevsky (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) and AnuarManan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).

“I’m very happy to win again to show that yesterday’s win wasn’t a coincidence,” an ecstatic Guardini said following his victory. “It was always going to be difficult today as I had to defend yesterday’s win and to make it two out of two but is something I’m very happy about.”

Australian Deon Locke (Team Champion Systems) broke away early into the stage and was soon joined by Iranian Hamid Shirisisan (Suren Cycling Team). They built an advantage of just over a minute with the peloton letting them escape. The duo quickly extended their lead to a maximum of six minutes.

Anuar Mannan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling) showed his intentions about defending the sprint jersey he won last year by sprinting from the peloton to get third place in two of the three intermediate sprints on the stage.

Farnese Vini sent their troops to the front to reel the duo back in the last 30km of the stage and the lead was cut from six minutes down to two, then with 25km to the line, the duo surrendered their lead.

The pace was furious in the final twenty kilometres with the teams setting up for a bunch sprint. However disaster struck in the final kilometre, with a crash taking out half a dozen riders including Sunday’s runner-up Sung Baek Park. To Guardini’s credit, he avoided the mayhem best and another superb lead-out from his teammates ensured the Italian another victory.

Guardini thanked his team after the stage. “I must say a big thank-you to my team because they rode on the front from the first to the last kilometre. They delivered me to the line with three hundred metres to go and I managed to win the race,” Guardini said.

“Today’s win was harder than yesterday as there were so many crashes in the last kilometre. It was very hard to avoid the crashes and to cross the line first is a good feeling. I will try to win again tomorrow.”

Anuar Manan – Leading Asian rider and on the verge of collecting the sprint jersey

Anuar Manan has made no secret that he intends to target the sprinters jersey and at the end of stage two, the Malaysian sprinter sits just two points adrift of Guardini.

“Today my target was to get the points jersey and to also win the stage,” Manan explained. “I collected some points at the first and second intermediate sprints. I’m very happy to come second and unfortunately I couldn’t get the jersey today. I will try again tomorrow,” he added.

Koen de Kort – King of the Mountains leader

The peloton faced no climbs on stage two which meant that Koen de Kort didn’t need to defend his jersey. The Dutch rider, however, shared his thoughts on the stage and why the pace was slower than expected.

“I think everyone knew after yesterday that there was a big chance for another bunch sprint,” explained De Kort. “As soon as two guys went up the road, the whole peloton was happy to let the Italians do the job for us and bring us to the finish line. It’s a long race and there are many hard days to come.”

Tuesday’s stage is a relatively flat 145km run from Taiping to Sitiawan which gives the last opportunity for the sprinters to stop Guardini before two hard days in the Highlands.

Full Results 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 3:26:26 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 4 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 6 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 8 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 10 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 12 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 13 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 14 Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 16 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 18 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 19 Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System 20 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 21 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 22 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 23 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 24 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 25 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 27 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 28 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 29 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 30 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 31 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System 32 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 33 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 34 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 35 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 36 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 37 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 38 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 39 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 40 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 41 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 42 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 43 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 44 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 45 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 46 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 47 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 48 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 49 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 50 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 52 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 53 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 54 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 55 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 56 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 57 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 58 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 62 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 63 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 65 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 66 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 67 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 68 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 69 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 70 Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 71 Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team 72 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 73 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 75 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 76 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 77 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 78 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 79 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 80 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 82 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 83 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 84 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 85 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 86 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 87 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 88 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 89 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 90 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 91 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 92 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 93 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 94 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 95 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 96 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 97 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 98 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 99 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 100 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 101 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 102 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 104 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 105 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 106 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 107 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 108 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 109 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 110 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 111 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 112 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 113 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 114 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 115 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 116 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 117 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 118 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 119 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 120 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 121 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 122 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:00:19 123 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 124 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:55 125 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:17 126 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:39 127 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 128 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 129 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 130 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 131 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 132 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 133 Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team 134 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 135 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 136 Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:06:28 137 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling

Sprint 1 - Jitra 1 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 5 pts 2 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 3 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1

Sprint 2 - Guar Cempedak 1 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 5 pts 2 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 3 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 4 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Sungai Petani 1 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 3 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2 4 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 1

Asian riders 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 3:26:26 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 3 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 4 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 5 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 6 Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System 7 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 8 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 9 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 10 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 11 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 12 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 13 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 14 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 15 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 16 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 17 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 19 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 20 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 21 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 22 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 23 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 24 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 25 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 26 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 27 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 28 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 29 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 30 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 31 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 32 Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 33 Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team 34 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 35 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 36 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 37 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 38 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 39 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 40 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 41 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 42 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 43 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 44 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 45 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 46 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 47 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 48 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 49 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 50 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 51 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 52 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 53 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 54 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 55 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 56 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 57 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 58 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 59 Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team 60 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 61 Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:06:28 62 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling

Teams 1 Skil-Shimano 10:19:18 2 MTN Qhubeka 3 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 4 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 Team Champion System 6 Le Tua Cycling Team 7 Malaysia National Team 8 Singapore National Team 9 Androni Giocattoli 10 Landbouwkrediet 11 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 12 Max Success Sports Cycling 13 Chipotle Development Team 14 Suren Cycling Team 15 CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Korea National Team 17 Azad University Cycling Team 18 Team Europcar 19 Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli 21 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Aisan Racing Team 23 Colnago-CSF Inox

Asian teams 1 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 10:19:18 2 Malaysia National Team 3 Singapore National Team 4 Max Success Sports Cycling 5 Suren Cycling Team 6 Korea National Team 7 Azad University Cycling Team 8 Aisan Racing Team 9 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 Le Tua Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 5:29:33 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:00:09 3 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 0:00:13 4 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:00:14 5 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:15 6 Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team 7 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:00:16 8 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:17 9 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:18 10 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 0:00:19 11 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:20 12 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 13 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:00:21 14 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 15 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team 17 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 18 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 19 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 20 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 23 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 24 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System 25 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 26 Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 27 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 28 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 29 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 30 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 31 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 32 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 33 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 34 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System 36 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 37 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 38 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 39 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 40 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 41 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 42 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 43 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 44 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 45 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 46 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 47 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 48 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 49 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 50 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 51 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 52 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 53 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 54 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 56 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 57 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 58 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 59 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 60 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 61 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 62 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 63 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 64 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 67 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 69 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 70 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 71 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 73 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 74 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 75 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 77 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 78 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 79 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 80 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 81 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 82 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 83 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 84 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 85 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 86 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 87 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 88 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 89 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 92 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 93 Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 94 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 95 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 96 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 97 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 98 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 99 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 100 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 101 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 102 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 103 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 104 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 105 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 107 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 108 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 109 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 110 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 111 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 112 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 113 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 114 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 115 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 116 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 117 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 118 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 119 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 120 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 121 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 122 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 123 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 124 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 125 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 126 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 127 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 128 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 129 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:00:40 130 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:16 131 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:30 132 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:38 133 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:01:51 134 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:05 135 Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:06:49 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:13 137 Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:14:28

Points classification 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 33 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 31 3 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 20 4 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 19 5 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 17 6 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 16 7 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 8 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 14 9 Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team 14 10 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team 14 11 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 13 12 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 13 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 12 14 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 15 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 11 16 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 11 17 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 18 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 6 19 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 20 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 21 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 22 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 3 23 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 2 24 Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 25 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 1 26 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 6 pts 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 3 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 4 4 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 5 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 6 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 7 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1 8 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1

Asian rider classification 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 5:29:42 2 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:06 4 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:00:07 5 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:11 6 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 7 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:00:12 8 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 9 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 10 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 11 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 12 Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System 13 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 14 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 15 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 16 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 17 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 18 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 19 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 20 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 21 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 22 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 23 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 24 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 25 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 26 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 27 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 28 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 29 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 30 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 31 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 32 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 33 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 34 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 35 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 36 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 37 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 38 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 39 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 40 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 41 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 42 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 43 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 44 Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 45 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 46 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 47 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 48 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 49 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 51 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 52 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 53 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 54 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 55 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 56 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 57 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 58 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 59 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 60 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 61 Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:06:40 62 Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:14:19

Teams classification 1 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 16:29:42 2 Skil-Shimano 3 Korea National Team 4 MTN Qhubeka 5 Landbouwkrediet 6 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 7 Le Tua Cycling Team 8 Team Champion System 9 Androni Giocattoli 10 Malaysia National Team 11 Colnago-CSF Inox 12 Singapore National Team 13 Aisan Racing Team 14 Team Europcar 15 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 16 Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli 17 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Max Success Sports Cycling 19 Chipotle Development Team 20 Suren Cycling Team 21 CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Azad University Cycling Team 23 Drapac Professional Cycling