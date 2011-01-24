Trending

Guardini doubles up in Malaysia

Italian extends overall lead after second sprint win

Image 1 of 20

Guardini the great: Well he's on his way. Italian twenty-one-year-old Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is proving the man to beat on the flat stages of the tour.

Guardini the great: Well he's on his way. Italian twenty-one-year-old Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is proving the man to beat on the flat stages of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 20

Stage 2 jersey holders (l-r): Anuar Manan, best Asian rider; Andrea Guardini, race leader; Koen de Kort, mountains leader

Stage 2 jersey holders (l-r): Anuar Manan, best Asian rider; Andrea Guardini, race leader; Koen de Kort, mountains leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 20

General classification leader Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini -Neri Sotttoli), left, and mountains leader Koen de Kort (Skil - Shimano)

General classification leader Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini -Neri Sotttoli), left, and mountains leader Koen de Kort (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli) celebrates back-to-back stage victories.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli) celebrates back-to-back stage victories.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli) won for the second straight day.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli) won for the second straight day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 20

Australian Deon Locke (Team Champion System) and Iranian Hamid Shirisisan (Suran Cycling Team) broke away for the majority of the 145km stage gathering in all the intermediate sprint points along their way.

Australian Deon Locke (Team Champion System) and Iranian Hamid Shirisisan (Suran Cycling Team) broke away for the majority of the 145km stage gathering in all the intermediate sprint points along their way.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 20

That's two folks: Stage winner Andrea Guardini celebrates his win with Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates in Butterworth.

That's two folks: Stage winner Andrea Guardini celebrates his win with Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates in Butterworth.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 20

Jersey leaders (l-r): Anuar Manan (Best Placed Asian), Andrea Guardini (Tour leader), and Koen De Kort (KOM).

Jersey leaders (l-r): Anuar Manan (Best Placed Asian), Andrea Guardini (Tour leader), and Koen De Kort (KOM).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) remains in yellow after two days – so does the local bear!

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) remains in yellow after two days – so does the local bear!
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is the leader of the sprint points competition which takes the blue jersey.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is the leader of the sprint points competition which takes the blue jersey.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 20

Let's give a hand for the leader of the King of the Mountains competition, Dutchman Koen De Kort from Skil Shimano.

Let's give a hand for the leader of the King of the Mountains competition, Dutchman Koen De Kort from Skil Shimano.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 20

Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling) is the new leader of the best placed Asian rider on the tour.

Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling) is the new leader of the best placed Asian rider on the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 20

Stage two podium (l-r): Boris Shpilevsky (2nd,Tabriz Petrochemical), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) and Anuar Manan (3rd,Terengannu ProAsia Cycling).

Stage two podium (l-r): Boris Shpilevsky (2nd,Tabriz Petrochemical), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) and Anuar Manan (3rd,Terengannu ProAsia Cycling).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 20

Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) from Japan crashed heavily in the sprint to the line taking plenty of bark off the face.

Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) from Japan crashed heavily in the sprint to the line taking plenty of bark off the face.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 20

Team morale is high at Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli after young gun Andrea Guardini won another stage of the tour.

Team morale is high at Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli after young gun Andrea Guardini won another stage of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 20

Grazie for the help: Stage winner Andrea Guardini (yellow) thanks his Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates after claiming another stage in Butterworth.

Grazie for the help: Stage winner Andrea Guardini (yellow) thanks his Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates after claiming another stage in Butterworth.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 20

Andrea Guardini (yellow) of the Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli team edges out Boris Shpilevsky (right) of Tabriz Petrochemical to win his second stage in a row.

Andrea Guardini (yellow) of the Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli team edges out Boris Shpilevsky (right) of Tabriz Petrochemical to win his second stage in a row.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 18 of 20

The charge to the line in Butterworth and the finish to stage two.

The charge to the line in Butterworth and the finish to stage two.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 19 of 20

Deon Locke (Team Champion Systems) from Australia now lies third overall after gaining eight seconds in sprints during stage two from Kangar to Butterworth.

Deon Locke (Team Champion Systems) from Australia now lies third overall after gaining eight seconds in sprints during stage two from Kangar to Butterworth.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 20 of 20

All praise the fastest one: Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) steps onto the podium in Butterworth to accept his yellow jersey.

All praise the fastest one: Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) steps onto the podium in Butterworth to accept his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) powered to his second consecutive victory in Butterworth. The twenty-one year old Italian was too fast for Boris Shpilevsky (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) and AnuarManan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).

“I’m very happy to win again to show that yesterday’s win wasn’t a coincidence,” an ecstatic Guardini said following his victory. “It was always going to be difficult today as I had to defend yesterday’s win and to make it two out of two but is something I’m very happy about.”

Australian Deon Locke (Team Champion Systems) broke away early into the stage and was soon joined by Iranian Hamid Shirisisan (Suren Cycling Team). They built an advantage of just over a minute with the peloton letting them escape. The duo quickly extended their lead to a maximum of six minutes.

Anuar Mannan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling) showed his intentions about defending the sprint jersey he won last year by sprinting from the peloton to get third place in two of the three intermediate sprints on the stage.

Farnese Vini sent their troops to the front to reel the duo back in the last 30km of the stage and the lead was cut from six minutes down to two, then with 25km to the line, the duo surrendered their lead.

The pace was furious in the final twenty kilometres with the teams setting up for a bunch sprint. However disaster struck in the final kilometre, with a crash taking out half a dozen riders including Sunday’s runner-up Sung Baek Park. To Guardini’s credit, he avoided the mayhem best and another superb lead-out from his teammates ensured the Italian another victory.

Guardini thanked his team after the stage. “I must say a big thank-you to my team because they rode on the front from the first to the last kilometre. They delivered me to the line with three hundred metres to go and I managed to win the race,” Guardini said.

“Today’s win was harder than yesterday as there were so many crashes in the last kilometre. It was very hard to avoid the crashes and to cross the line first is a good feeling. I will try to win again tomorrow.”

Anuar Manan – Leading Asian rider and on the verge of collecting the sprint jersey

Anuar Manan has made no secret that he intends to target the sprinters jersey and at the end of stage two, the Malaysian sprinter sits just two points adrift of Guardini.

“Today my target was to get the points jersey and to also win the stage,” Manan explained. “I collected some points at the first and second intermediate sprints. I’m very happy to come second and unfortunately I couldn’t get the jersey today. I will try again tomorrow,” he added.

Koen de Kort – King of the Mountains leader

The peloton faced no climbs on stage two which meant that Koen de Kort didn’t need to defend his jersey. The Dutch rider, however, shared his thoughts on the stage and why the pace was slower than expected.

“I think everyone knew after yesterday that there was a big chance for another bunch sprint,” explained De Kort. “As soon as two guys went up the road, the whole peloton was happy to let the Italians do the job for us and bring us to the finish line. It’s a long race and there are many hard days to come.”

Tuesday’s stage is a relatively flat 145km run from Taiping to Sitiawan which gives the last opportunity for the sprinters to stop Guardini before two hard days in the Highlands.

Full Results
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli3:26:26
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
4Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
6Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
8Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
10Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
12Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
13Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
14Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
16Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
18Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
19Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
20Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
21Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
22Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
23Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
24Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
25André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
27Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
28Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
29David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
30Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
32Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
33Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
34Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
35Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
36Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
37Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
38Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
39Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
40Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
42Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
43Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
44Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
45Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
46Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
47Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
48Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
49Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
50Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
51Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
52Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
53M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
54Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
55Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
56Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
57Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
58Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
59Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
61Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
62Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
63Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
64Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
65Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
66M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
67Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
68Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
69Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
70Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
71Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team
72Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
73Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
75Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
76Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
77Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
78Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
79Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
80Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
81Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
82Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
83Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
84Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
85Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
86Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
87David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
88Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
89Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
90Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
91Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
92Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
93Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
94Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
95Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
96Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
97Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
98Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
99Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
100Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
101Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
102Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
104David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
105Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
106Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
108Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
109Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
110Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
111Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
112Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
113Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
114Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
115Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
116Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
117Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
118Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
119Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
120Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
121Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
122Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:00:19
123Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
124Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:55
125Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:17
126James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:39
127Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
128Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
129Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
130Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
131Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
132Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
133Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
134Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
135Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
136Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team0:06:28
137Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling

Sprint 1 - Jitra
1Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System5pts
2Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team3
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1

Sprint 2 - Guar Cempedak
1Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System5pts
2Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team3
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
4Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Sungai Petani
1Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team5pts
2Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System3
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2
4Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling1

Asian riders
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling3:26:26
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
3Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
4Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
5Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
6Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
7Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
8Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
9Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
10Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
11Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
12Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
13Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
14Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
15Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
16Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
17Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
19Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
20Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
21Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
22Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
23Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
24Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
25Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
26M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
27Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
28Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
29Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
30M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
31Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
32Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
33Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team
34Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
35Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
36Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
37Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
38Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
39Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
40Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
41Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
42Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
43Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
44Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
45Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
46Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
47Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
48Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
49Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
50Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
51Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
52Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
53Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
54Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
55Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
56Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
57Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
58Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
59Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
60Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
61Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team0:06:28
62Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling

Teams
1Skil-Shimano10:19:18
2MTN Qhubeka
3Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
4Tabriz Petrochemical Team
5Team Champion System
6Le Tua Cycling Team
7Malaysia National Team
8Singapore National Team
9Androni Giocattoli
10Landbouwkrediet
11Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
12Max Success Sports Cycling
13Chipotle Development Team
14Suren Cycling Team
15CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Korea National Team
17Azad University Cycling Team
18Team Europcar
19Drapac Professional Cycling
20Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
21UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Aisan Racing Team
23Colnago-CSF Inox

Asian teams
1Terengganu ProAsia Cycling10:19:18
2Malaysia National Team
3Singapore National Team
4Max Success Sports Cycling
5Suren Cycling Team
6Korea National Team
7Azad University Cycling Team
8Aisan Racing Team
9Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Le Tua Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli5:29:33
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:00:09
3Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System0:00:13
4Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:00:14
5Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:15
6Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
7Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:00:16
8Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:17
9Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:18
10Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:00:19
11Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:20
12Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
13Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:00:21
14Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
17Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
18Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
19Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
20André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
23Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
24Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
25Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
26Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
27Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
28Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
29David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
30Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
31Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
32Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
33Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
34Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
36Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
37Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
38Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
39Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
40Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
41Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
42Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
43M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
44Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
45Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
46Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
47Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
48Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
49Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
50Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
51Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
52Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
53Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
54Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
56Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
57Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
59M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
60Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
61Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
62Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
63Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
64Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
66Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
67Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
68Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
69Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
70Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
71Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
73David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
74Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
75Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
77Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
78Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
79Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
80Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
81Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
82Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
83Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
84Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
85Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
87Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
88Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
89Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
91Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
92Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
93Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
94Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
95Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
96Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
97Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
98Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
99Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
100David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
101Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
102Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
103Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
104Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
105Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
106Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
107Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
108Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
109Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
110Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
111Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
112Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
113Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
114Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
115Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
116Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
117Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
118Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
119Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
120Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
121Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
122Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
123Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
124Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
125Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
126Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
127Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
128Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
129Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:00:40
130Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:16
131Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:30
132Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:38
133Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:01:51
134James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:04:05
135Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team0:06:49
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:13
137Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team0:14:28

Points classification
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli33pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling31
3Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling20
4Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano19
5Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet17
6Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka16
7Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
8Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team14
9Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team14
10Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team14
11Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System13
12Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka13
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team12
14Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
15Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team11
16Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano11
17André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
18Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team6
19Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
20Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
21Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
22Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System3
23Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team2
24Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
25Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team1
26Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano6pts
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
3Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team4
4Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
5Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling2
6Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
7Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1
8Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1

Asian rider classification
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling5:29:42
2Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:00:05
3Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:06
4Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:00:07
5Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:11
6Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
7Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:00:12
8Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
9Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
10Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
11Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
12Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
13Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
14Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
15Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
16M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
17Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
18Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
19Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
20Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
21Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
22Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
23Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
24Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
25Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
26M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
27Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
28Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
29Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
30Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
31Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
32Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
33Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
34Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
35Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
36Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
37Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
38Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
39Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
40Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
41Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
42Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
43Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
44Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
45Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
46Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
47Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
48Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
49Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
51Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
52Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
53Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
54Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
55Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
56Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
57Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
58Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
59Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
60Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
61Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team0:06:40
62Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team0:14:19

Teams classification
1Terengganu ProAsia Cycling16:29:42
2Skil-Shimano
3Korea National Team
4MTN Qhubeka
5Landbouwkrediet
6Tabriz Petrochemical Team
7Le Tua Cycling Team
8Team Champion System
9Androni Giocattoli
10Malaysia National Team
11Colnago-CSF Inox
12Singapore National Team
13Aisan Racing Team
14Team Europcar
15Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Max Success Sports Cycling
19Chipotle Development Team
20Suren Cycling Team
21CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Azad University Cycling Team
23Drapac Professional Cycling

Asian teams classification
1Terengganu ProAsia Cycling16:29:42
2Malaysia National Team
3Korea National Team
4Singapore National Team
5Max Success Sports Cycling
6Aisan Racing Team
7Suren Cycling Team
8Azad University Cycling Team
9Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Le Tua Cycling Team

