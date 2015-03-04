Boeckmans wins Le Samyn
Meersman out-paced in small sprint
Etixx-QuickStep had the strength in numbers in the finale but there was precious little they could do to prevent Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) from sprinting to victory at the end of an entertaining edition of Le Samyn.
Stijn Vandenbergh's show of force on the final stretch of cobblestones at the Rue de Belleville with a little over two kilometres to go reduced the leading group to just eight riders, four of them from his Etixx-QuickStep team, but like at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, the men in black couldn't make that numerical superiority count.
This time around, at least, there was no tactical second guessing. Etixx-QuickStep's approach was planned around delivering Gianni Meersman to a sprint finish after burning off as many of the other established fast men as possible. Vandenbergh and company duly rid themselves of the likes of Bryan Coquard (Europcar), Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) on the final laps of the finishing circuit.
In the finishing straight, however, Boeckmans was a class apart. As Etixx-QuickStep's Yves Lampaert led out the sprint, Boeckmans locked himself onto Meersman's wheel, before shooting to the front with 200 metres remaining and instantly opening a winning gap.
Meersman was caught on the back foot and though he battled gamely after coming off Lampaerts' wheel, he simply had too much ground to make up and had to settle for second place. Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) claimed third place ahead of Boeckmans' Lotto teammate Tiesj Benoot.
Boeckmans had placed second at Le Samyn in 2012 and 2013, and was delighted to finally take the win on the redesigned parcours.
"I was just as good in the other years but now I have luck on my side and I'm winning," said Boeckmans, who also won a stage at Étoile des Bessèges last month. "I started my sprint with 200 metres to go and I went before Gianni. His teammate kept leading him out and it was almost another 100 metres before he swung over. That was an advantage."
Meersman won the Cadel Evans Ocean Race and a stage of the Volta ao Algarve in February, and he must have felt he was set for another victory when he had Vandenbergh, Lampaert and Niki Terpstra for company at the head of the race as they rattled over the final stretch of cobbles. He felt he had erred by delaying his sprint.
"If you have good legs, you have to win," he said. "I am very disappointed with my second place finish. Kris was the first to go. I could have come back but the finish came up too fast. I was close but the finish came ten metres too soon."
De Gendt to the fore
Much of the interest before this year's edition of Le Samyn focused on the redesigned finishing circuit and its extra spread of cobbles, though the day's early break went clear long before the peloton reached those final five laps around Dour.
Boeckmans' teammate Thomas De Gendt was part of that move with Latvian strongman Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) and Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie-Bruxelles), and together they established a lead in excess of six minutes over a peloton led by Etixx-QuickStep and Trek Factory Racing.
With 60 kilometres remaining, and now on that local lap in Dour, De Gendt decided to clip off the front alone, dropping his breakaway companions on the cobbled climb of the Côte de la Roquette and bracing himself for a lone Odyssey at the head of the race.
As soon as De Gendt struck out alone, his gap over the main peloton began to dwindle accordingly, dropping to four minutes with 50 kilometres remaining and then to 1:15 with 30 kilometres left. He lasted out front for another ten kilometres, however, and his efforts allowed Boeckmans and his Lotto-Soudal team to shelter in the main body of the peloton.
"We had a whole day at ease because Thomas was in the break," Boeckmans said. "Then in the finale, I was at my limit for a whole six kilometres."
After De Gendt was pegged back, Adrien Petit (Cofidis) was the danger man in the next group that ghosted up the road. The Frenchman had Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) and Sergei Lagutin (Katusha) for company in the eight-man group, but they never managed to strike a decent working alliance, and Petit took off alone with 10 kilometres remaining.
By that point, however, Etixx-QuickStep and Trek Factory Racing were ratcheting up the pace in the main peloton and he was swept back up shortly afterwards. Once onto the final blast over the Rue de Belleville, Vandenbergh – inevitably – came to the front, and his searing pace strung out the peloton and helped the decisive group of eight to break clear.
As well as the four QuickStep men, there were two from Lotto (Boeckmans and Benoot) and two from Cofidis (Laport and Steve Chainel), but there was little question of collaboration in those frantic final two kilometres. Vandenbergh kept turning his monster gear over on the front, before swinging over and allowing Lampaert through.
The script said that Meersman was due to bring it home from there, only for Boeckmans' quick ad lib to give the final word to Lotto-Soudal.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:47:01
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|6
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:19
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:22
|21
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|22
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|24
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|26
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|30
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|35
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|38
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|39
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|40
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|41
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:35
|43
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:49
|44
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|46
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|47
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|50
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|51
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:09
|52
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|54
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|56
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|58
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|59
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:51
|61
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|63
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:47
|65
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:57
|66
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:08
|67
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:03:25
|72
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:21
|73
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|74
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|75
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:30
|77
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|0:06:13
|78
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:06:41
|82
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:09
|83
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|89
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|93
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNS
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNS
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Anthony Vandrepotte (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Franklin Six (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|David Desmecht (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Quincy Vens (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Nick Van Der Meer (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy