Le Samyn past winners
Champions 1968-2014
|2014
|Maxime Vantomme (BEL) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|2013
|Alexey Tsatevich (RUS) Team Katusha
|2012
|Arnaud Démare (FRA) FDJ-BigMat
|2011
|Dominic Klemme (GER) Leopard Trek
|2010
|Jens Keukeleire (BEL) Cofidis
|2009
|Wouter Weylandt (BEL) Quick Step
|2008
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Française des Jeux
|2007
|Jimmy Casper (FRA) Unibet.com
|2006
|Renaud Dion (FRA) AG2R Prévoyance
|2005
|No race
|2004
|Robbie McEwen (AUS) Lotto-Domo
|2003
|Stefan van Dijk (NED) Lotto-Domo
|2002
|Magnus Bäckstedt (SWE) EDS-Fakta
|2001
|Kris Gerits (BEL) Vlaanderen T-Interim
|2000
|Frank Hoj (DEN) Française des Jeux
|1999
|Thierry Marichal (BEL) Lotto-Mobistar
|1998
|Ludovic Auger (FRA) BigMat-Auber 93
|1997
|Michel Van Haecke (BEL) Ipso-Euroclean
|1996
|Hans De Meester (BEL) Palmans
|1995
|Johan Capiot (BEL) Refin
|1994
|Johan Capiot (BEL) TVM-Bison Kit
|1993
|Wilfried Nelissen (BEL) Novemail-Histor
|1992
|Johan Capiot (BEL) TVM-Sanyo
|1991
|Johnny Dauwe (BEL) Tulip Computers
|1990
|Hendrik Redant (BEL) Lotto-Superclub
|1989
|Hendrik Redant (BEL) Lotto
|1988
|No race
|1987
|Claude Criquielion (BEL) Hitachi-Marc
|1986
|Patrick Onnockx (BEL) Lotto-Emerxil-Merckx
|1985
|Ronny Van Holen (BEL) Safir-Van de Ven
|1984
|Daniel Rossel (BEL) Tönissteiner-Lotto
|1983
|Jacques Van Meer (NED) Fangio-Tönissteiner
|1982
|Jos Jacobs (BEL) Vermeer Thijs
|1981
|Pol Verschuere (BEL) Capri Sonne
|1980
|Gery Verlinden (BEL) Ijsboerke-Warncke Eis
|1979
|Adri Schipper (NED) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
|1978
|Herman Vanspringel (BEL) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
|1977
|Michel Périn (FRA) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1976
|Dirk Baert (BEL) Carlos
|1975
|Alain Santy (FRA) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1974
|André Dierickx (BEL) Merlin Plage-Flandria
|1973
|Louis Verreydt (BEL) Ijsboerke-Bertin
|1972
|Marc Demeyer (BEL) Beaulieu-Flandria
|1971
|Julien Van Lint (BEL) Molteni
|1970
|Ronny Van de Vijver (BEL) Flandria-Mars
|1969
|Herman Vrijders (BEL) Faema
|1968
|José Samyn (FRA) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
