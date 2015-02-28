Stannard sees off Quickstep to win incredible Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Sky rider overcomes Etixx-QuickStep trio
Ian Stannard (Team Sky) retained his title in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with an incredible solo ride against the might and numbers of Etixx-QuickStep. The British rider beat Niki Terpstra in a two-up sprint in a gripping race after taking apart a three-pronged attack from the Belgian team that also included Tom Boonen and Stijn Vandenbergh. However, while credit will go to Stannard for his faultless ride, the race was marked by an utter capitulation from Etixx-QuickStep, who let victory slip from their grasp.
The race-deciding break of four had jumped clear of the reduced peloton with 40 kilometres to go and it looked as though Etixx-Quickstep – with their two Classics leaders both present and accounted for – would determine the final result. However, Stannard clearly had other ideas – allowing the Belgian team to use up vital energy as they sought to hold off a brave chase from Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-JumboNL) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), before responding and then countering to several attacks in the closing stages of the race.
The first attack strangely came from Boonen - arguably the strongest sprinter in the group - inside the final five kilometres. Stannard allowed the former world champion to create a gap but then reeled the Belgian in with a measured, yet effective chase. The audacity of Stannard's response and his reluctance to see Etixx run away with the race, seemed to catch Etixx off guard and affect their game-plan.
Terpstra predictably attacked as soon as Boonen’s move had been neutralised but inexplicably he was caught by his own teammate, Vandenbergh.
Seizing weakness and possibly dissention in the ranks, Stannard responded with his own attack inside the final three kilometres. The move was too much for Vandenbergh and Boonen, with only Terpstra able to respond.
Etiix still had another error up their sleeve and duly played their final card with the finishline in site, as Terpstra unnecessarily moved to the front and opened up the sprint. Stannard slipped back, allowing the Dutch rider to set the tempo before edging him out in the final sprint.
How it unfolded
The early break consisted of Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Matt Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka), Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Michael Reihs (Cult Energy), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Louis Verhelst (Cofidis), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) and Albert Timmer (Team Giant-Alpecin), who escaped inside the opening ten kilometres and built up a lead of six minutes over the peloton inside the first hour of racing.
They maintained that advantage as they rattled through the first sector of cobbles at Haaghoek after 59 kilometres and over the first climbs, the Leberg and Berendries, shortly afterwards. The first murmurings of a response from the main peloton didn’t arrive until after it crested the summit of the Muur after 83 kilometres, when Etixx-QuickStep, Sky and Lotto-JumboNL began to organise the chase.
On the next passage over the cobbles at Haaghoek, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took up the pace-making at the head of the bunch, and his efforts, along with those of teammate Bernhard Eisel, promptly shaved another minute off the break’s lead, reducing it to three minutes by the time they hit the day’s fifth climb, the Kaperij.
Brammeier was particularly active at the head of the break, and his forcing on the next obstacle, the Kruisberg helped to whittle the front group down to just six riders – Timmer, Gougeard, Van Melsen, Verhelst and Laborie joined the Irishman – while Wiggins continued his lengthy cameo at the head of the peloton, leading the reduced group over the summit 2:07 down on the escapees.
Sky were still marshalling the bunch as the speed picked up on the approach to what is traditionally the formal beginning of hostilities, the Taaienberg, but once on the climb itself, Tom Boonen took up the reins on his traditional early season test site. The familiar acceleration up the smooth gutter on the right-hand side of the road suggested that Boonen remains the force of old, as a number of contenders, including Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-JumboNL) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), were distanced.
Indeed, just five riders – Luke Rowe, Stannard (Sky), Van Avermaet (BMC), Edvald Boason Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) – could track Boonen’s move, though their group swelled to 20 or so riders over the summit, with Arnaud Démare (FDJ) among those scrambling across. Only Timmer and Brammeier remained in front from the early break at that juncture, but their margin was down to 45 seconds as the race had begun in earnest behind, and it was clear their time out front was drawing inexorably to a close.
A brief lull over the Eikenberg allowed the a more general regrouping, with Kristoff and Vanmarcke fighting their way back on, but the bunch was now stretched in a long line and there would be no quarter asked or given from there to Ghent. Once onto the Wolvenberg, Luke Rowe struck out alone and his determined effort brought him across to the Brammeier and Timmer with 47 kilometres remaining, but a long, long stint of chasing from Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) brought them back and meant that the gruppo was about as compatto as circumstances could allow as they entered the final hour of racing.
Etixx detonate the race
That unity was fractured abruptly on the final haul over the cobbles at Haaghoek, when first Vandenbergh and then Boonen accelerated fiercely, bringning Niki Terpstra, Vanmarcke and Steve Chainel (Cofidis) clear with them. Vanmarcke issued a statement of intent when he took over the lead shortly afterwards and his surge propelled them further clear, but his progress was rudely interrupted by a rear wheel puncture as they exited the sector.
It would prove to be a key moment of the race. Boonen didn’t stand on ceremony and he continued with his forcing. When he turned around ahead of the Leberg, he had only black jerseys for company – those of his teammates, Terpstra and Vandenbergh, and that of Sky’s Stannard. Advantage Etixx-QuickStep.
Wisely, Stannard allowed the Etixx trio take up the running over the Leberg, and they quickly established a lead of 30 seconds over a reduced peloton where Lotto-Soudal, Lotto-JumboNL and BMC were scrambling to bring some order to the chase. On the final climb, the Molenberg, Vanmarcke desperately tried to breathe some life into the pursuit with a fierce acceleration, and he brought Van Avermaet and Stybar with him, but there was little to be done against the Etixx-QuickStep express in front.
On the cobbles at Paddestraat with 30 kilometres remaining, Terpstra allowed a gap to open to Boonen, forcing Stannard to come around and shut it down once again, while behind, Stybar and Van Avermaet sat like a dead weight on the eager Vanmarcke’s wheel, though that didn’t prevent the Lotto-Jumbo man from closing the gap to 15 seconds at one point. His efforts were recorded on the chalk board before the leading quartet, which compelled Stannard to help out the QuickStep trio and take a token turn on the front.
By the final sector of pavé, the Lange Munte, the gap was back out to 25 seconds as Vanmarcke began to tire and Van Avermaet – belatedly – offered his help. Terpstra, meanwhile, led the QuickStep flotilla across that 2,500-metre sea of uneven cobbles. The stowaway Stannard was pedalling comfortably in their slipstream, but locked, it seemed, in an impossible situation.
But QuickStep, whether through their own hubris or naivety created the opening for Stannard to exploit. Boonen’s first acceleration was nullified but from there the Belgian team’s strategy and hold on the race quickly began to unravel at an alarming pace.
When Vandenbergh pulled in a move from Terpstra and Boonen was unable to respond to Stannard’s main attack the writing was quickly on the wall but the inquest and post-mortem into Etixx capitulation will take much.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4:58:41
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|4
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:24
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:29
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:36
|9
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:55
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|17
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|29
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|34
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|35
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|36
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|43
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:05:06
|44
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:09
|45
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:18
|46
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:45
|48
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:23
|49
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:50
|52
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:19
|53
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|58
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|60
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|61
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|63
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|64
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|66
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|67
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|69
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|70
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|71
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|72
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|74
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|75
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|77
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|78
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|80
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|82
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|84
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|86
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|87
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|95
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|96
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|97
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|98
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|102
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
