Giger and Davison extend overall leads with stage wins in Langkawi

Heat, rain and tough conditions challenge riders along 42km course

Image 1 of 20

Davison looks to be a likely winner in the women's category

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 2 of 20

The lead bunch in Langkawi

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 3 of 20

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Sudtirol)

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 4 of 20

Race leader Lea Davison (Specialized)

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 5 of 20

Janka Stevkova (Slovakia)

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 6 of 20

Fabian Giger (Rabobank/Giant) wins the stage

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 7 of 20

Kristian Hynek and Emil Lindgren

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 8 of 20

Max Knox (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 9 of 20

Racers roll along together during stage 2

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 10 of 20

A racer after stage 2

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 11 of 20

The race leaders after stage 2

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 12 of 20

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank/Giant) speaks to the media

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 13 of 20

Race leader Lea Davison (Specialized) speaks to the media

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 14 of 20

Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team keeps the pace high in the front group

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 15 of 20

Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad celebrates his stage victory

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 16 of 20

Giger talks to the press after securing another stage win in Langkawi

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 17 of 20

Men's overall leader Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team patrols the front of the group

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 18 of 20

Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing shows the strain of the short but demanding stage

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 19 of 20

Race leader Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized continued her strong run of form

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 20 of 20

Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team leads across a river crossing in stage 2 at Langkawi

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

Fabian Giger retained the yellow jersey as he stretched his domination in the men's category at the second stage of Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge (LIMBC) 2012 on Wednesday.

The Rabobank-Giant rider triumphed after battling the challenging 42km course from east to west on Langkawi by finishing ahead of Karl Platt from Team Bulls and his teammate Emil Lindgren of Rabobank-Giant.

The World Cup fifth-ranked rider rode alone in the last 30km of the race to finish the race in 2:10:14 after battling the 5km steep terrain dubbed as "The Great Wall of Langkawi".

"It was a very tough course with the heat, rain and all. It is quite short but slippery and full of challenges. But I like it. I will continue to focus for stage 3 as I expect my rivals to go on the attacking mode tomorrow," said the jubilant Giger to the reporters after the prize giving ceremony.

However, defending champion Platt is still optimistic of his chances in the upcoming stages despite his best effort towards the end of the race. Platt was just 15 seconds behind the stage winner at the finishing line.

"It is still early days. I will keep fighting as long as I should. The race is far from over," said Platt.

Women

In the women's category, Lea Davison of Team Specialized continued her impressive run. She retained her pink jersey by emerging victorious at the end of this stage, ahead of Elisabeth Sveum of Norway and Janka Stevkova of Slovakia.

Davison was all smiles at the finishing line at the Langkawi’s Oriental Village. She clocked a 2:44:02 and described the day as one of her craziest days on a bicycle.

"This stage has it all - the big climb, jungle and gloomy weather. The track was just awesome and at one stage, I heard a loud thumping sound and I thought it was a bomb. It was thunder! I was all alone in the jungle but after the long hike, it was all downhill and I enjoyed it," said the 29-year-old American woman.

Malaysians

Malaysia’s best finisher today was Masziyaton Mohd Radzi in 10th in the women's category with a 3:29:25 while Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi finished in 15th in the men's race with the time of 2:39:47.

Stage 3

For tomorrow’s stage 3 Langkawi marathon, the race course is expected to test the mettle and endurance of the riders. Due to weather conditions, the marathon will be 63.9km for the men and 42.6km for women, masters and senior masters.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team2:10:14
2Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls0:00:15
3Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:03:57
4Max Knox (RSA) Team Specialized0:04:12
5Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized0:05:47
6Todd Wells (USA) Team Specialized0:05:56
7Karl Markt (Aut) Feltz - O - Bionic0:07:32
8Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower0:11:01
9Leisling Matthias (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:11:33
10Marx Torsten (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:11:59
11Burry Stander (RSA) Team Specialized0:13:01
12Na Sanghoon (Kor) Korea0:19:19
13Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing0:24:01
14Pangerl Philipp (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:27:37
15Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Amaniz Cycling0:29:32
16Robert James Wardell (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing0:32:43
17Hendrik Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:33:25
18Muhammad Raihaan Bin Abd Azbrunei (Bru)0:43:19
19Yoo Bumjin (Kor) Korea0:45:05
20Saiful Khohar Bin Abd Halim (Mas) Endurace Team 10:45:28
21Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Chiru Endurance0:47:58
22Surasuk Taweesman (Tha) Chiru Endurance0:51:00
23Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing0:51:49
24Surachet Singjui (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy0:54:33
25Muhammad Nurjamri Bin Joha Brunei (Bru)0:55:40
26Roger Walder* (Swi) Scott Swisspower0:56:20
27Terasak Boonchuay (Tha) Chiru Endurance1:00:37
28Muhamad Emir Shafiq Zainal (Mas) Aamaniz Cycling1:01:21
29Suhardi Bin Hasan (Mas) Lapierre KT1:05:03
30Muhammad Hazwan Bin Azmen (Mas) Orbea Malaysia1:08:58
31Kwon Soonwoo* (Kor) Korea1:09:24
32Junaidi Hashim (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation1:09:55
33Riccardo Ridolfi* (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits1:13:33
34Mohd Shahrul Nizam Bin Che Pbatm (Mas)1:15:28
35Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation1:17:09
36Mohamad Zul Ashraf Bin Zamlkedah (Mas) SBS Giant1:21:57
37Lim Yew Meng (Mas) Chiru Endurance1:24:02
38Zamzi Muhamad (Mas) Arus1:24:26
39Kuhuzairi B Abdul Bakar* (Mas) Scott Malaysia1:29:58
40Shamsul Firdaus Bin Shahida Pahang (Mas)1:38:24
41Mohd Shawal Bin Mohd (Mas) Shafeavanti Team1:41:28
42Mohamad Khaniz Bin Omar (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation1:43:29
43Muhammad Shaid Abdul (Mas) Samadendurace Team 21:44:44
44Nor Azlan Bin Zolkefli (Mas) Scott Malaysia1:44:46
45Shaiful Ahmad (Mas) Amaniz Cycling1:48:53
46Mohd Nor Rizuan Bin Zainal (Mas) PBATM1:49:12
47Lim Chin Hong * (Mas) Lapierre KT1:50:33
48Lau Cze Kuang (Mas)1:53:30
49Mohd Arif Bin Che Awang (Mas) Chiru WTB1:54:09
50Michael John Williams (Aus)2:04:27
51Mohamad Syafiq Abidin (Mas) Langkawi Cycling Team2:07:27
52Richard Ben Hendy (Aus)2:07:38
53Ivan Tay Chin Seng* (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation2:11:06
54Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan (Mas) Mlapierre KT2:15:47
55Sulheilmy Ahmad Isa (Mas) Recovery2:17:14
56Khairul Amin Ahmad Riozuan (Mas) Kedah2:48:33
57Chan Weng Leong (Mas) Scott Malaysia2:58:02
58Muhamad Suhaimi Abdul (Mas) Scott Malaysia3:03:02
59Julian Kaub (Mas)
DNFMohammad Nurhaimin Bin Awabrunei (Bru)
DNFMohamad Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Kedah/PDRM
DNFQuah Ooi Ken (Mas) Scott Malaysia
DNSMohd Radzi Mohamad Ayub (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant
DNSAbdol Malik Mohd Shafari (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant
DNSFlorian Willbold (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion
DNSManan Anuar (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant
DNSMohd Faizal Md Pilus (Mas) Ambank
DNSMichael Sahari (Mas) Ambank
DNSAbdul Kadir Bin Abas (Mas)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized2:44:02
2Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Norway0:04:19
3Janka Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia0:10:11
4Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:17:09
5Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:19:13
6Julia Innerhofer* (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:33:45
7Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:35:43
8Cherise Stander (RSA) Momentum Toyota0:41:00
9Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Trek0:44:34
10Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant0:45:31
11Junaidah Juss (Mas) Arus1:14:05
12Nurul Suhada Bt Zainal* (Mas) Terengganu1:26:59
13Noor Fadilah Saiedin* (Mas) Arus1:34:40
14Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora Du Bush1:38:44
15Adinya Sai Samorn (Tha) Chiru Endurace1:49:17
16Siti Fatimah Binti Ismail* (Mas) Kedah2:09:58
17Ain Nurul Huda Rusli (Mas) Chiru Endurace2:12:11
DNFSharina Binti Shafei* (Mas) Langkawi
DNSLaura Liong (Sin)

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott UK2:31:49
2Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia0:04:45
3Anthony White (GBr) Cannondale Mt Zoom Racing0:27:42
4Prasert Chitmart (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy0:43:21
5Vanni Balboni (Ita) Green Devils Team0:59:21
6Gregory John Dick (NZl) Malborough Mountainbike Clu1:00:01
7Zhen Feng (USA) Volt Racing1:05:20
8Takuma Dan (Jpn) Club 37191:08:48
9Lance Andwew Portman (Aus) Asphar Surveying1:09:59
10Yuttana Chukaew (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy1:31:55
11Muhamad Razli Ibrahim (Mas) Amaniz Cycling1:32:58
12Loh Ching Soo (Mas) Singapore Five-O1:37:13
13Robert Rowe (Aus)1:37:45
14Mohamad Yusof Ilah (Mas) Chiru Endurace2:04:31
15Azman Bin Mohd Nor (Mas) Chiru Endurace2:50:17
16Kenneth Koh (Sin)3:04:24
17Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahim (Mas) DTM
DNSAndy Tiong Telk Mewg (Mas) Langkawi
DNSMohd Sahak Bin Zaiwi (Mas) DTM
DNSAzman Bin Abu Hassan (Mas)

Senior masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hartmut Hofmann (Ger)3:41:20
2John Ray Funk (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:14:17
3Abdul Razak Kamis (Mas) Kedah0:35:34
4Kwan Kah Yong (Mas) Scott Malaysia1:00:15
5Chua Tuan Muar (Mas) Amaniz Cycling1:03:26
6Charles H.B Stander (RSA) Concept Cyclery Specialised1:05:55
7Che Mansor B Kamis (Mas)1:24:20
8Zamani Supartin (Mas) Le Tua1:37:45
9Frank D Viermann (Ger) P.Pinang1:42:45
10Farizul Latif Zulkipli (Mas) Scott Malaysia1:47:45

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team4:38:45
2Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls0:02:06
3Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized0:06:17
4Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:06:50
5Max Knox (RSA) Team Specialized0:09:34
6Todd Wells (USA) Team Specialized0:14:28
7Leisling Matthias (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:18:49
8Marx Torsten (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:21:07
9Burry Stander (RSA) Team Specialized0:21:53
10Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower0:22:00
11Karl Markt (Aut) Feltz - O - Bionic0:22:01
12Na Sanghoon (Kor) Korea0:39:54
13Hendrik Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:40:39
14Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing0:43:30
15Pangerl Philipp (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:49:43
16Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Amaniz Cycling0:50:02
17Robert James Wardell (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing1:04:52
18Yoo Bumjin (Kor) Korea1:12:58
19Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Chiru Endurance1:14:52
20Saiful Khohar Bin Abd Halim (Mas) Endurace Team 11:27:16
21Surasuk Taweesman (Tha) Chiru Endurance1:32:18
22Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing1:34:33
23Terasak Boonchuay (Tha) Chiru Endurance1:47:41
24Muhamad Emir Shafiq Zainal (Mas) Aamaniz Cycling1:49:46
25Kwon Soonwoo* (Kor) Korea1:50:03
26Surachet Singjui (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy1:52:26
27Riccardo Ridolfi* (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits1:56:59
28Muhammad Hazwan Bin Azmen (Mas) Orbea Malaysia1:59:28
29Mohamad Zul Ashraf Bin Zamlkedah (Mas) SBS Giant2:03:39
30Mohd Shahrul Nizam Bin Che Pbatm (Mas)2:04:09
31Lim Yew Meng (Mas) Chiru Endurance2:08:14
32Roger Walder* (Swi) Scott Swisspower2:09:05
33Junaidi Hashim (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation2:11:22
34Muhammad Nurjamri Bin Joha Brunei (Bru)2:14:39
35Zamzi Muhamad (Mas) Arus2:16:08
36Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation2:27:51
37Suhardi Bin Hasan (Mas) Lapierre KT2:28:28
38Kuhuzairi B Abdul Bakar* (Mas) Scott Malaysia2:43:27
39Mohamad Khaniz Bin Omar (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation2:45:26
40Nor Azlan Bin Zolkefli (Mas) Scott Malaysia2:46:21
41Mohd Nor Rizuan Bin Zainal (Mas) PBATM2:47:18
42Shamsul Firdaus Bin Shahida Pahang (Mas)2:58:52
43Mohd Arif Bin Che Awang (Mas) Chiru WTB3:00:03
44Mohd Shawal Bin Mohd (Mas) Shafeavanti Team3:01:00
45Shaiful Ahmad (Mas) Amaniz Cycling3:01:56
46Lau Cze Kuang (Mas)3:02:26
47Muhammad Raihaan Bin Abd Azbrunei (Bru)3:07:16
48Muhammad Shaid Abdul (Mas) Samadendurace Team 23:13:40
49Lim Chin Hong * (Mas) Lapierre KT3:16:43
50Michael John Williams (Aus)3:22:09
51Ivan Tay Chin Seng* (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation3:29:37
52Richard Ben Hendy (Aus)3:29:50
53Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan (Mas) Mlapierre KT3:39:21
54Mohamad Syafiq Abidin (Mas) Langkawi Cycling Team3:59:34
55Sulheilmy Ahmad Isa (Mas) Recovery4:08:00
56Muhamad Suhaimi Abdul (Mas) Scott Malaysia4:29:45
57Julian Kaub (Mas)5:07:36
58Khairul Amin Ahmad Riozuan (Mas) Kedah5:10:21
59Chan Weng Leong (Mas) Scott Malaysia5:14:26

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized5:51:14
2Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Norway0:06:41
3Janka Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia0:10:45
4Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:19:29
5Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:23:25
6Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:36:27
7Julia Innerhofer* (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:45:07
8Cherise Stander (RSA) Momentum Toyota0:56:47
9Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Trek1:02:58
10Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant1:06:26
11Junaidah Juss (Mas) Arus1:47:53
12Nurul Suhada Bt Zainal* (Mas) Terengganu2:22:49
13Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora Du Bush2:23:34
14Noor Fadilah Saiedin* (Mas) Arus2:31:01
15Adinya Sai Samorn (Tha) Chiru Endurace3:12:23
16Siti Fatimah Binti Ismail* (Mas) Kedah3:30:02
17Ain Nurul Huda Rusli (Mas) Chiru Endurace3:50:09

Masters general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott UK5:19:28
2Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia0:02:20
3Anthony White (GBr) Cannondale Mt Zoom Racing0:46:57
4Prasert Chitmart (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy1:09:53
5Vanni Balboni (Ita) Green Devils Team1:28:45
6Gregory John Dick (NZl) Malborough Mountainbike Clu1:46:03
7Zhen Feng (USA) Volt Racing1:46:10
8Lance Andwew Portman (Aus) Asphar Surveying1:58:55
9Takuma Dan (Jpn) Club 37192:00:34
10Loh Ching Soo (Mas) Singapore Five-O2:26:56
11Yuttana Chukaew (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy2:29:41
12Robert Rowe (Aus)2:44:03
13Muhamad Razli Ibrahim (Mas) Amaniz Cycling2:52:04
14Mohamad Yusof Ilah (Mas) Chiru Endurace3:39:15
15Azman Bin Mohd Nor (Mas) Chiru Endurace4:44:47
16Kenneth Koh (Sin)5:03:12
17Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahim (Mas) DTM5:04:05

Senior masters general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hartmut Hofmann (Ger)7:23:03
2John Ray Funk (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:13:30
3Abdul Razak Kamis (Mas) Kedah1:01:10
4Charles H.B Stander (RSA) Concept Cyclery Specialised1:14:08
5Kwan Kah Yong (Mas) Scott Malaysia1:40:58
6Chua Tuan Muar (Mas) Amaniz Cycling1:41:07
7Zamani Supartin (Mas) Le Tua2:34:51
8Frank D Viermann (Ger) P.Pinang3:10:56
9Che Mansor B Kamis (Mas)3:21:30
10Farizul Latif Zulkipli (Mas) Scott Malaysia3:28:05

