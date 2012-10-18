Image 1 of 20 Davison looks to be a likely winner in the women's category (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 2 of 20 The lead bunch in Langkawi (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 3 of 20 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 4 of 20 Race leader Lea Davison (Specialized) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 5 of 20 Janka Stevkova (Slovakia) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 6 of 20 Fabian Giger (Rabobank/Giant) wins the stage (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 7 of 20 Kristian Hynek and Emil Lindgren (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 8 of 20 Max Knox (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 9 of 20 Racers roll along together during stage 2 (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 10 of 20 A racer after stage 2 (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 11 of 20 The race leaders after stage 2 (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 12 of 20 Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank/Giant) speaks to the media (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 13 of 20 Race leader Lea Davison (Specialized) speaks to the media (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 14 of 20 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team keeps the pace high in the front group (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 15 of 20 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 16 of 20 Giger talks to the press after securing another stage win in Langkawi (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 17 of 20 Men's overall leader Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team patrols the front of the group (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 18 of 20 Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing shows the strain of the short but demanding stage (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 19 of 20 Race leader Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized continued her strong run of form (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 20 of 20 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team leads across a river crossing in stage 2 at Langkawi (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

Fabian Giger retained the yellow jersey as he stretched his domination in the men's category at the second stage of Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge (LIMBC) 2012 on Wednesday.

The Rabobank-Giant rider triumphed after battling the challenging 42km course from east to west on Langkawi by finishing ahead of Karl Platt from Team Bulls and his teammate Emil Lindgren of Rabobank-Giant.

The World Cup fifth-ranked rider rode alone in the last 30km of the race to finish the race in 2:10:14 after battling the 5km steep terrain dubbed as "The Great Wall of Langkawi".

"It was a very tough course with the heat, rain and all. It is quite short but slippery and full of challenges. But I like it. I will continue to focus for stage 3 as I expect my rivals to go on the attacking mode tomorrow," said the jubilant Giger to the reporters after the prize giving ceremony.

However, defending champion Platt is still optimistic of his chances in the upcoming stages despite his best effort towards the end of the race. Platt was just 15 seconds behind the stage winner at the finishing line.

"It is still early days. I will keep fighting as long as I should. The race is far from over," said Platt.

Women

In the women's category, Lea Davison of Team Specialized continued her impressive run. She retained her pink jersey by emerging victorious at the end of this stage, ahead of Elisabeth Sveum of Norway and Janka Stevkova of Slovakia.

Davison was all smiles at the finishing line at the Langkawi’s Oriental Village. She clocked a 2:44:02 and described the day as one of her craziest days on a bicycle.

"This stage has it all - the big climb, jungle and gloomy weather. The track was just awesome and at one stage, I heard a loud thumping sound and I thought it was a bomb. It was thunder! I was all alone in the jungle but after the long hike, it was all downhill and I enjoyed it," said the 29-year-old American woman.

Malaysians

Malaysia’s best finisher today was Masziyaton Mohd Radzi in 10th in the women's category with a 3:29:25 while Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi finished in 15th in the men's race with the time of 2:39:47.

Stage 3

For tomorrow’s stage 3 Langkawi marathon, the race course is expected to test the mettle and endurance of the riders. Due to weather conditions, the marathon will be 63.9km for the men and 42.6km for women, masters and senior masters.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 2:10:14 2 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:00:15 3 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:03:57 4 Max Knox (RSA) Team Specialized 0:04:12 5 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized 0:05:47 6 Todd Wells (USA) Team Specialized 0:05:56 7 Karl Markt (Aut) Feltz - O - Bionic 0:07:32 8 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower 0:11:01 9 Leisling Matthias (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:11:33 10 Marx Torsten (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:11:59 11 Burry Stander (RSA) Team Specialized 0:13:01 12 Na Sanghoon (Kor) Korea 0:19:19 13 Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing 0:24:01 14 Pangerl Philipp (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:27:37 15 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 0:29:32 16 Robert James Wardell (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing 0:32:43 17 Hendrik Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:33:25 18 Muhammad Raihaan Bin Abd Azbrunei (Bru) 0:43:19 19 Yoo Bumjin (Kor) Korea 0:45:05 20 Saiful Khohar Bin Abd Halim (Mas) Endurace Team 1 0:45:28 21 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Chiru Endurance 0:47:58 22 Surasuk Taweesman (Tha) Chiru Endurance 0:51:00 23 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing 0:51:49 24 Surachet Singjui (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy 0:54:33 25 Muhammad Nurjamri Bin Joha Brunei (Bru) 0:55:40 26 Roger Walder* (Swi) Scott Swisspower 0:56:20 27 Terasak Boonchuay (Tha) Chiru Endurance 1:00:37 28 Muhamad Emir Shafiq Zainal (Mas) Aamaniz Cycling 1:01:21 29 Suhardi Bin Hasan (Mas) Lapierre KT 1:05:03 30 Muhammad Hazwan Bin Azmen (Mas) Orbea Malaysia 1:08:58 31 Kwon Soonwoo* (Kor) Korea 1:09:24 32 Junaidi Hashim (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 1:09:55 33 Riccardo Ridolfi* (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits 1:13:33 34 Mohd Shahrul Nizam Bin Che Pbatm (Mas) 1:15:28 35 Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 1:17:09 36 Mohamad Zul Ashraf Bin Zamlkedah (Mas) SBS Giant 1:21:57 37 Lim Yew Meng (Mas) Chiru Endurance 1:24:02 38 Zamzi Muhamad (Mas) Arus 1:24:26 39 Kuhuzairi B Abdul Bakar* (Mas) Scott Malaysia 1:29:58 40 Shamsul Firdaus Bin Shahida Pahang (Mas) 1:38:24 41 Mohd Shawal Bin Mohd (Mas) Shafeavanti Team 1:41:28 42 Mohamad Khaniz Bin Omar (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 1:43:29 43 Muhammad Shaid Abdul (Mas) Samadendurace Team 2 1:44:44 44 Nor Azlan Bin Zolkefli (Mas) Scott Malaysia 1:44:46 45 Shaiful Ahmad (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 1:48:53 46 Mohd Nor Rizuan Bin Zainal (Mas) PBATM 1:49:12 47 Lim Chin Hong * (Mas) Lapierre KT 1:50:33 48 Lau Cze Kuang (Mas) 1:53:30 49 Mohd Arif Bin Che Awang (Mas) Chiru WTB 1:54:09 50 Michael John Williams (Aus) 2:04:27 51 Mohamad Syafiq Abidin (Mas) Langkawi Cycling Team 2:07:27 52 Richard Ben Hendy (Aus) 2:07:38 53 Ivan Tay Chin Seng* (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 2:11:06 54 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan (Mas) Mlapierre KT 2:15:47 55 Sulheilmy Ahmad Isa (Mas) Recovery 2:17:14 56 Khairul Amin Ahmad Riozuan (Mas) Kedah 2:48:33 57 Chan Weng Leong (Mas) Scott Malaysia 2:58:02 58 Muhamad Suhaimi Abdul (Mas) Scott Malaysia 3:03:02 59 Julian Kaub (Mas) DNF Mohammad Nurhaimin Bin Awabrunei (Bru) DNF Mohamad Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Kedah/PDRM DNF Quah Ooi Ken (Mas) Scott Malaysia DNS Mohd Radzi Mohamad Ayub (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant DNS Abdol Malik Mohd Shafari (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant DNS Florian Willbold (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion DNS Manan Anuar (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant DNS Mohd Faizal Md Pilus (Mas) Ambank DNS Michael Sahari (Mas) Ambank DNS Abdul Kadir Bin Abas (Mas)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized 2:44:02 2 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Norway 0:04:19 3 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia 0:10:11 4 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:17:09 5 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:19:13 6 Julia Innerhofer* (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:33:45 7 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:35:43 8 Cherise Stander (RSA) Momentum Toyota 0:41:00 9 Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Trek 0:44:34 10 Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant 0:45:31 11 Junaidah Juss (Mas) Arus 1:14:05 12 Nurul Suhada Bt Zainal* (Mas) Terengganu 1:26:59 13 Noor Fadilah Saiedin* (Mas) Arus 1:34:40 14 Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora Du Bush 1:38:44 15 Adinya Sai Samorn (Tha) Chiru Endurace 1:49:17 16 Siti Fatimah Binti Ismail* (Mas) Kedah 2:09:58 17 Ain Nurul Huda Rusli (Mas) Chiru Endurace 2:12:11 DNF Sharina Binti Shafei* (Mas) Langkawi DNS Laura Liong (Sin)

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott UK 2:31:49 2 Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia 0:04:45 3 Anthony White (GBr) Cannondale Mt Zoom Racing 0:27:42 4 Prasert Chitmart (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy 0:43:21 5 Vanni Balboni (Ita) Green Devils Team 0:59:21 6 Gregory John Dick (NZl) Malborough Mountainbike Clu 1:00:01 7 Zhen Feng (USA) Volt Racing 1:05:20 8 Takuma Dan (Jpn) Club 3719 1:08:48 9 Lance Andwew Portman (Aus) Asphar Surveying 1:09:59 10 Yuttana Chukaew (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy 1:31:55 11 Muhamad Razli Ibrahim (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 1:32:58 12 Loh Ching Soo (Mas) Singapore Five-O 1:37:13 13 Robert Rowe (Aus) 1:37:45 14 Mohamad Yusof Ilah (Mas) Chiru Endurace 2:04:31 15 Azman Bin Mohd Nor (Mas) Chiru Endurace 2:50:17 16 Kenneth Koh (Sin) 3:04:24 17 Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahim (Mas) DTM DNS Andy Tiong Telk Mewg (Mas) Langkawi DNS Mohd Sahak Bin Zaiwi (Mas) DTM DNS Azman Bin Abu Hassan (Mas)

Senior masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hartmut Hofmann (Ger) 3:41:20 2 John Ray Funk (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:14:17 3 Abdul Razak Kamis (Mas) Kedah 0:35:34 4 Kwan Kah Yong (Mas) Scott Malaysia 1:00:15 5 Chua Tuan Muar (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 1:03:26 6 Charles H.B Stander (RSA) Concept Cyclery Specialised 1:05:55 7 Che Mansor B Kamis (Mas) 1:24:20 8 Zamani Supartin (Mas) Le Tua 1:37:45 9 Frank D Viermann (Ger) P.Pinang 1:42:45 10 Farizul Latif Zulkipli (Mas) Scott Malaysia 1:47:45

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 4:38:45 2 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:02:06 3 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized 0:06:17 4 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:06:50 5 Max Knox (RSA) Team Specialized 0:09:34 6 Todd Wells (USA) Team Specialized 0:14:28 7 Leisling Matthias (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:18:49 8 Marx Torsten (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:21:07 9 Burry Stander (RSA) Team Specialized 0:21:53 10 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower 0:22:00 11 Karl Markt (Aut) Feltz - O - Bionic 0:22:01 12 Na Sanghoon (Kor) Korea 0:39:54 13 Hendrik Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:40:39 14 Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing 0:43:30 15 Pangerl Philipp (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:49:43 16 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 0:50:02 17 Robert James Wardell (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing 1:04:52 18 Yoo Bumjin (Kor) Korea 1:12:58 19 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Chiru Endurance 1:14:52 20 Saiful Khohar Bin Abd Halim (Mas) Endurace Team 1 1:27:16 21 Surasuk Taweesman (Tha) Chiru Endurance 1:32:18 22 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing 1:34:33 23 Terasak Boonchuay (Tha) Chiru Endurance 1:47:41 24 Muhamad Emir Shafiq Zainal (Mas) Aamaniz Cycling 1:49:46 25 Kwon Soonwoo* (Kor) Korea 1:50:03 26 Surachet Singjui (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy 1:52:26 27 Riccardo Ridolfi* (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits 1:56:59 28 Muhammad Hazwan Bin Azmen (Mas) Orbea Malaysia 1:59:28 29 Mohamad Zul Ashraf Bin Zamlkedah (Mas) SBS Giant 2:03:39 30 Mohd Shahrul Nizam Bin Che Pbatm (Mas) 2:04:09 31 Lim Yew Meng (Mas) Chiru Endurance 2:08:14 32 Roger Walder* (Swi) Scott Swisspower 2:09:05 33 Junaidi Hashim (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 2:11:22 34 Muhammad Nurjamri Bin Joha Brunei (Bru) 2:14:39 35 Zamzi Muhamad (Mas) Arus 2:16:08 36 Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 2:27:51 37 Suhardi Bin Hasan (Mas) Lapierre KT 2:28:28 38 Kuhuzairi B Abdul Bakar* (Mas) Scott Malaysia 2:43:27 39 Mohamad Khaniz Bin Omar (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 2:45:26 40 Nor Azlan Bin Zolkefli (Mas) Scott Malaysia 2:46:21 41 Mohd Nor Rizuan Bin Zainal (Mas) PBATM 2:47:18 42 Shamsul Firdaus Bin Shahida Pahang (Mas) 2:58:52 43 Mohd Arif Bin Che Awang (Mas) Chiru WTB 3:00:03 44 Mohd Shawal Bin Mohd (Mas) Shafeavanti Team 3:01:00 45 Shaiful Ahmad (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 3:01:56 46 Lau Cze Kuang (Mas) 3:02:26 47 Muhammad Raihaan Bin Abd Azbrunei (Bru) 3:07:16 48 Muhammad Shaid Abdul (Mas) Samadendurace Team 2 3:13:40 49 Lim Chin Hong * (Mas) Lapierre KT 3:16:43 50 Michael John Williams (Aus) 3:22:09 51 Ivan Tay Chin Seng* (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 3:29:37 52 Richard Ben Hendy (Aus) 3:29:50 53 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan (Mas) Mlapierre KT 3:39:21 54 Mohamad Syafiq Abidin (Mas) Langkawi Cycling Team 3:59:34 55 Sulheilmy Ahmad Isa (Mas) Recovery 4:08:00 56 Muhamad Suhaimi Abdul (Mas) Scott Malaysia 4:29:45 57 Julian Kaub (Mas) 5:07:36 58 Khairul Amin Ahmad Riozuan (Mas) Kedah 5:10:21 59 Chan Weng Leong (Mas) Scott Malaysia 5:14:26

Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized 5:51:14 2 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Norway 0:06:41 3 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia 0:10:45 4 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:19:29 5 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:23:25 6 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:36:27 7 Julia Innerhofer* (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:45:07 8 Cherise Stander (RSA) Momentum Toyota 0:56:47 9 Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Trek 1:02:58 10 Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant 1:06:26 11 Junaidah Juss (Mas) Arus 1:47:53 12 Nurul Suhada Bt Zainal* (Mas) Terengganu 2:22:49 13 Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora Du Bush 2:23:34 14 Noor Fadilah Saiedin* (Mas) Arus 2:31:01 15 Adinya Sai Samorn (Tha) Chiru Endurace 3:12:23 16 Siti Fatimah Binti Ismail* (Mas) Kedah 3:30:02 17 Ain Nurul Huda Rusli (Mas) Chiru Endurace 3:50:09

Masters general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott UK 5:19:28 2 Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia 0:02:20 3 Anthony White (GBr) Cannondale Mt Zoom Racing 0:46:57 4 Prasert Chitmart (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy 1:09:53 5 Vanni Balboni (Ita) Green Devils Team 1:28:45 6 Gregory John Dick (NZl) Malborough Mountainbike Clu 1:46:03 7 Zhen Feng (USA) Volt Racing 1:46:10 8 Lance Andwew Portman (Aus) Asphar Surveying 1:58:55 9 Takuma Dan (Jpn) Club 3719 2:00:34 10 Loh Ching Soo (Mas) Singapore Five-O 2:26:56 11 Yuttana Chukaew (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy 2:29:41 12 Robert Rowe (Aus) 2:44:03 13 Muhamad Razli Ibrahim (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 2:52:04 14 Mohamad Yusof Ilah (Mas) Chiru Endurace 3:39:15 15 Azman Bin Mohd Nor (Mas) Chiru Endurace 4:44:47 16 Kenneth Koh (Sin) 5:03:12 17 Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahim (Mas) DTM 5:04:05