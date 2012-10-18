Hynek and Lechner win marathon stage in Langkawi
Giger and Davison retain overall leads
Day 4: Langakwi Marathon: -
Fabian Giger and Lea Davison are in the driver's seat en route to the Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge 2012 titles after both retained their respective leader's jerseys after the third stage on Thursday.
Men
Rabobank-Giant's Giger rode a calculated race to stay on course for the overall title by finishing one minute and 53 seconds behind Kristian Hynek of Ceska-Sporitelna Specialized, who won the 63.9km Langkawi Marathon stage by clocking a 3:53:36 with Todd Wells (Team Specialized) coming in third.
Giger described stage 3 as the hardest race of LIMBC. "This is the hardest race so far. I am a cross country rider, so a shorter race fits me better than today's race. It was a fast first lap between me, Emil Lindgren and Hynek. In the third lap, I had to go on my own speed, but I managed to close the gap on Hynek," said Giger.
The marathon stage was reduced to 21.3km per lap after the UCI decided the night before of the race that it was best to shorten the distance by 5.7km due to weather conditions.
"The race today was very tough. It was a perfect decision since it was around four hours to complete a marathon and bit more climbing would be too much. In the end, I managed to get on the podium, and I am happy about it," said the beaming Swiss rider, who leads the race by four minutes and 24 seconds ahead of Hynek.
When asked about the prospect of clinching the overall title, Giger said, "The title is not in the bag. But I want to hold to this. It is a nice jersey."
The stage 3 winner Hynek concurred that the competition was far from over. The Czech rider said, "It is important for me to win this stage, and I went on the attack today as I want to move into second place in the overall standing. We still have two stages and we will see."
Women
In the women's race, Lea Davison paced herself well to stay on course for the overall title with second place behind Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), who won the 42.6km off-road race by clocking 3:06:52. Elisabeth Sveum finished in third place.
"It was my strategy to stay in touch with the leading pack today. I want to save up my energy as I realised I have quite a comfortable time ahead of other riders. In this competition, it is important to know how to apply the right strategy," said the 29-year-old American from Team Specialized.
However, Lechner refused to concede defeat for the title. "We still have until Saturday. Anything can happen. Tomorrow is another stage, and I will keep attacking," she said.
Malaysians
Malaysia's best finishes today were Abdul Razak Kamis from Kedah with third placing in the senior master's category while Masziyaton Mohd Radzi improved her position from stage 2 with a ninth position in the women's category today with a time of 3:51:07.
Meanwhile, Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi remained the best local male rider by finishing 15th among the overall 51 participants who completed the stage 3 in the men's race
Stage 4
Tomorrow's stage 4 is an Olympic distance cross country race around Langkawi GeoPark.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized
|3:53:36
|2
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:01:53
|3
|Todd Wells (USA) Team Specialized
|0:06:18
|4
|Max Knox (RSA) Team Specialized
|0:07:02
|5
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:09:39
|6
|Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:09:39
|7
|Leisling Matthias (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion
|0:11:32
|8
|Marx Torsten (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion
|0:12:05
|9
|Karl Markt (Aut) Feltz - O - Bionic
|0:19:35
|10
|Burry Stander (RSA) Team Specialized
|0:21:57
|11
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower
|0:30:30
|12
|Na Sanghoon (Kor) Korea
|0:35:50
|13
|Pangerl Philipp (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion
|0:36:07
|14
|Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing
|0:51:50
|15
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Amaniz Cycling
|0:55:04
|16
|Robert James Wardell (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing
|0:57:46
|17
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing
|1:07:50
|18
|Terasak Boonchuay (Tha) Chiru Endurance
|1:11:29
|19
|Muhamad Emir Shafiq Zainal (Mas) Aamaniz Cycling
|1:11:46
|20
|Saiful Khohar Bin Abd Halim (Mas) Endurace Team 1
|1:30:21
|21
|Surasuk Taweesman (Tha) Chiru Endurance
|1:35:21
|22
|Muhammad Nurjamri Bin Joha Brunei (Bru)
|23
|Mohd Shahrul Nizam Bin Che Pbatm (Mas)
|24
|Suhardi Bin Hasan (Mas) Lapierre KT
|25
|Hendrik Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|26
|Muhammad Raihaan Bin Abd Azbrunei (Bru)
|27
|Muhammad Hazwan Bin Azmen (Mas) Orbea Malaysia
|28
|Riccardo Ridolfi* (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits
|29
|Muhammad Shaid Abdul (Mas) Samadendurace Team 2
|30
|Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
|31
|Muhamad Suhaimi Abdul (Mas) Scott Malaysia
|32
|Nor Azlan Bin Zolkefli (Mas) Scott Malaysia
|33
|Lim Chin Hong * (Mas) Lapierre KT
|34
|Mohd Shawal Bin Mohd (Mas) Shafeavanti Team
|35
|Mohamad Zul Ashraf Bin Zamlkedah (Mas) SBS Giant
|36
|Mohd Arif Bin Che Awang (Mas) Chiru WTB
|37
|Mohamad Syafiq Abidin (Mas) Langkawi Cycling Team
|38
|Shaiful Ahmad (Mas) Amaniz Cycling
|39
|Zamzi Muhamad (Mas) Arus
|1:40:21
|40
|Lau Cze Kuang (Mas)
|41
|Surachet Singjui (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy
|42
|Michael John Williams (Aus)
|43
|Sulheilmy Ahmad Isa (Mas) Recovery
|44
|Richard Ben Hendy (Aus)
|45
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan (Mas) Mlapierre KT
|46
|Shamsul Firdaus Bin Shahida Pahang (Mas)
|47
|Mohamad Khaniz Bin Omar (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
|48
|Khairul Amin Ahmad Riozuan (Mas) Kedah
|49
|Ivan Tay Chin Seng* (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
|50
|Junaidi Hashim (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
|51
|Julian Kaub (Mas)
|DNF
|Yoo Bumjin (Kor) Korea
|DNF
|Roger Walder* (Swi) Scott Swisspower
|DNF
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Chiru Endurance
|DNF
|Mohd Nor Rizuan Bin Zainal (Mas) PBATM
|DNS
|Kwon Soonwoo* (Kor) Korea
|DNS
|Lim Yew Meng (Mas) Chiru Endurance
|DNS
|Kuhuzairi B Abdul Bakar* (Mas) Scott Malaysia
|DNS
|Chan Weng Leong (Mas) Scott Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|3:06:52
|2
|Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized
|0:02:33
|3
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Norway
|0:02:38
|4
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:03:28
|5
|Janka Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia
|0:04:59
|6
|Julia Innerhofer* (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:20:38
|7
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:21:13
|8
|Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Trek
|0:26:12
|9
|Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant
|0:44:14
|10
|Junaidah Juss (Mas) Arus
|0:59:04
|11
|Noor Fadilah Saiedin* (Mas) Arus
|1:21:10
|12
|Adinya Sai Samorn (Tha) Chiru Endurace
|1:31:53
|13
|Siti Fatimah Binti Ismail* (Mas) Kedah
|2:01:37
|14
|Nurul Suhada Bt Zainal* (Mas) Terengganu
|2:25:03
|15
|Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora Du Bush
|2:30:03
|16
|Ain Nurul Huda Rusli (Mas) Chiru Endurace
|DNF
|Cherise Stander (RSA) Momentum Toyota
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott UK
|2:53:39
|2
|Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia
|0:07:04
|3
|Anthony White (GBr) Cannondale Mt Zoom Racing
|0:28:21
|4
|Prasert Chitmart (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy
|0:40:20
|5
|Gregory John Dick (NZl) Malborough Mountainbike Clu
|0:47:44
|6
|Takuma Dan (Jpn) Club 3719
|0:55:47
|7
|Vanni Balboni (Ita) Green Devils Team
|0:58:04
|8
|Lance Andwew Portman (Aus) Asphar Surveying
|1:11:32
|9
|Loh Ching Soo (Mas) Singapore Five-O
|1:13:28
|10
|Muhamad Razli Ibrahim (Mas) Amaniz Cycling
|1:43:16
|11
|Mohamad Yusof Ilah (Mas) Chiru Endurace
|1:43:18
|12
|Robert Rowe (Aus)
|1:56:33
|13
|Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahim (Mas) DTM
|2:01:33
|14
|Azman Bin Mohd Nor (Mas) Chiru Endurace
|DNF
|Yuttana Chukaew (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy
|DNS
|Zhen Feng (USA) Volt Racing
|DNS
|Kenneth Koh (Sin)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hartmut Hofmann (Ger)
|3:59:28
|2
|John Ray Funk (Can) Deadgoat Racing
|0:06:34
|3
|Abdul Razak Kamis (Mas) Kedah
|0:28:24
|4
|Chua Tuan Muar (Mas) Amaniz Cycling
|0:35:59
|5
|Zamani Supartin (Mas) Le Tua
|0:46:52
|6
|Charles H.B Stander (RSA) Concept Cyclery Specialised
|0:56:28
|7
|Kwan Kah Yong (Mas) Scott Malaysia
|1:04:19
|8
|Farizul Latif Zulkipli (Mas) Scott Malaysia
|1:50:36
|9
|Che Mansor B Kamis (Mas)
|1:52:55
|10
|Frank D Viermann (Ger) P.Pinang
|1:57:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|8:34:14
|2
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized
|0:04:24
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:09:52
|4
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:14:36
|5
|Max Knox (RSA) Team Specialized
|0:14:43
|6
|Todd Wells (USA) Team Specialized
|0:18:53
|7
|Leisling Matthias (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion
|0:28:28
|8
|Marx Torsten (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion
|0:31:20
|9
|Karl Markt (Aut) Feltz - O - Bionic
|0:39:43
|10
|Burry Stander (RSA) Team Specialized
|0:41:56
|11
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower
|0:50:36
|12
|Na Sanghoon (Kor) Korea
|1:13:51
|13
|Pangerl Philipp (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion
|1:23:56
|14
|Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing
|1:33:27
|15
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Amaniz Cycling
|1:43:13
|16
|Robert James Wardell (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing
|2:00:45
|17
|Hendrik Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|2:14:07
|18
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing
|2:40:31
|19
|Saiful Khohar Bin Abd Halim (Mas) Endurace Team 1
|2:55:44
|20
|Terasak Boonchuay (Tha) Chiru Endurance
|2:57:17
|21
|Muhamad Emir Shafiq Zainal (Mas) Aamaniz Cycling
|2:59:39
|22
|Surasuk Taweesman (Tha) Chiru Endurance
|3:05:46
|23
|Riccardo Ridolfi* (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits
|3:30:27
|24
|Surachet Singjui (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy
|3:30:54
|25
|Muhammad Hazwan Bin Azmen (Mas) Orbea Malaysia
|3:32:56
|26
|Mohamad Zul Ashraf Bin Zamlkedah (Mas) SBS Giant
|3:37:07
|27
|Mohd Shahrul Nizam Bin Che Pbatm (Mas)
|3:37:37
|28
|Muhammad Nurjamri Bin Joha Brunei (Bru)
|3:48:07
|29
|Junaidi Hashim (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
|3:49:50
|30
|Zamzi Muhamad (Mas) Arus
|3:54:36
|31
|Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
|4:01:19
|32
|Suhardi Bin Hasan (Mas) Lapierre KT
|4:01:56
|33
|Nor Azlan Bin Zolkefli (Mas) Scott Malaysia
|4:19:49
|34
|Mohamad Khaniz Bin Omar (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
|4:23:54
|35
|Mohd Arif Bin Che Awang (Mas) Chiru WTB
|4:33:31
|36
|Mohd Shawal Bin Mohd (Mas) Shafeavanti Team
|4:34:28
|37
|Shaiful Ahmad (Mas) Amaniz Cycling
|4:35:24
|38
|Shamsul Firdaus Bin Shahida Pahang (Mas)
|4:37:20
|39
|Muhammad Raihaan Bin Abd Azbrunei (Bru)
|4:40:44
|40
|Lau Cze Kuang (Mas)
|4:40:54
|41
|Muhammad Shaid Abdul (Mas) Samadendurace Team 2
|4:47:08
|42
|Lim Chin Hong * (Mas) Lapierre KT
|4:50:11
|43
|Michael John Williams (Aus)
|5:00:37
|44
|Ivan Tay Chin Seng* (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
|5:08:05
|45
|Richard Ben Hendy (Aus)
|5:08:18
|46
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan (Mas) Mlapierre KT
|5:17:49
|47
|Mohamad Syafiq Abidin (Mas) Langkawi Cycling Team
|5:33:02
|48
|Sulheilmy Ahmad Isa (Mas) Recovery
|5:46:28
|49
|Muhamad Suhaimi Abdul (Mas) Scott Malaysia
|6:03:13
|50
|Julian Kaub (Mas)
|6:46:04
|51
|Khairul Amin Ahmad Riozuan (Mas) Kedah
|6:48:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized
|9:00:40
|2
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Norway
|0:06:45
|3
|Janka Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia
|0:13:11
|4
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:20:23
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:33:53
|6
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:42:04
|7
|Julia Innerhofer* (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|1:03:11
|8
|Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Trek
|1:26:37
|9
|Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant
|1:48:07
|10
|Junaidah Juss (Mas) Arus
|2:44:23
|11
|Noor Fadilah Saiedin* (Mas) Arus
|3:49:38
|12
|Adinya Sai Samorn (Tha) Chiru Endurace
|4:41:43
|13
|Nurul Suhada Bt Zainal* (Mas) Terengganu
|4:45:19
|14
|Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora Du Bush
|4:51:04
|15
|Siti Fatimah Binti Ismail* (Mas) Kedah
|5:29:05
|16
|Ain Nurul Huda Rusli (Mas) Chiru Endurace
|6:17:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott UK
|8:13:07
|2
|Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia
|0:09:24
|3
|Anthony White (GBr) Cannondale Mt Zoom Racing
|1:15:19
|4
|Prasert Chitmart (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy
|1:50:13
|5
|Vanni Balboni (Ita) Green Devils Team
|2:26:49
|6
|Gregory John Dick (NZl) Malborough Mountainbike Clu
|2:33:47
|7
|Takuma Dan (Jpn) Club 3719
|2:56:22
|8
|Lance Andwew Portman (Aus) Asphar Surveying
|3:10:27
|9
|Loh Ching Soo (Mas) Singapore Five-O
|3:40:24
|10
|Muhamad Razli Ibrahim (Mas) Amaniz Cycling
|4:35:21
|11
|Robert Rowe (Aus)
|4:40:36
|12
|Mohamad Yusof Ilah (Mas) Chiru Endurace
|5:22:32
|13
|Azman Bin Mohd Nor (Mas) Chiru Endurace
|6:46:20
|14
|Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahim (Mas) DTM
|7:05:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hartmut Hofmann (Ger)
|11:22:30
|2
|John Ray Funk (Can) Deadgoat Racing
|0:20:04
|3
|Abdul Razak Kamis (Mas) Kedah
|1:29:34
|4
|Charles H.B Stander (RSA) Concept Cyclery Specialised
|2:10:35
|5
|Chua Tuan Muar (Mas) Amaniz Cycling
|2:17:05
|6
|Kwan Kah Yong (Mas) Scott Malaysia
|2:45:16
|7
|Zamani Supartin (Mas) Le Tua
|3:21:43
|8
|Frank D Viermann (Ger) P.Pinang
|5:08:51
|9
|Che Mansor B Kamis (Mas)
|5:14:25
|10
|Farizul Latif Zulkipli (Mas) Scott Malaysia
|5:18:41
