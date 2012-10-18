Trending

Hynek and Lechner win marathon stage in Langkawi

Giger and Davison retain overall leads

Image 1 of 30

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Sudtirol)

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 2 of 30

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Sudtirol) leads Lea Davison (Specialized)

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Sudtirol) leads Lea Davison (Specialized)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 3 of 30

Leisling Matthias (Black Tusk)

Leisling Matthias (Black Tusk)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 4 of 30

Race leader Lea Davison (Specialized)

Race leader Lea Davison (Specialized)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 5 of 30

Kristian Hynek ( Ceska Sporitelna Specialized)

Kristian Hynek ( Ceska Sporitelna Specialized)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 6 of 30

Karl Platt (Team Bulls)

Karl Platt (Team Bulls)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 7 of 30

Karl Platt (Team Bulls)

Karl Platt (Team Bulls)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 8 of 30

Karl Markt (Felt - Oztal - Bionic

Karl Markt (Felt - Oztal - Bionic
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 9 of 30

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower)

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 10 of 30

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant)

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 11 of 30

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant)

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 12 of 30

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant)

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 13 of 30

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant)

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 14 of 30

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant)

Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 15 of 30

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) on her way to a stage win

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) on her way to a stage win
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 16 of 30

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol)

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 17 of 30

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant)

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 18 of 30

Emil Lindgren and Florian Vogel

Emil Lindgren and Florian Vogel
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 19 of 30

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant) and Karl Plat (Team Bulls)

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant) and Karl Plat (Team Bulls)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 20 of 30

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant)

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 21 of 30

Elisabeth Sveum and Nathalie Schneitter

Elisabeth Sveum and Nathalie Schneitter
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 22 of 30

Elisabeth Sveum leads Nathalie Schneitter and Eva Lechner

Elisabeth Sveum leads Nathalie Schneitter and Eva Lechner
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 23 of 30

At the start: Eva Lechner from Colango Sudtirol, Lea Davison from Team Specialized, Elisabeth Sveum from Norway and Blaza Klemencic from Felt Otztal X-Bionic

At the start: Eva Lechner from Colango Sudtirol, Lea Davison from Team Specialized, Elisabeth Sveum from Norway and Blaza Klemencic from Felt Otztal X-Bionic
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 24 of 30

Women's stage winner Eva Lechner’s was joyous at the finishing line

Women's stage winner Eva Lechner’s was joyous at the finishing line
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 25 of 30

Men's stage winner Kristian Hynek riding through the Langkawi’s jungle track.

Men's stage winner Kristian Hynek riding through the Langkawi’s jungle track.
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 26 of 30

Category winners after Stage 3 (from left) Hartmut Hofmann for Senior Men's Master (blue) Lea Davison for Women's Open (pink) Fabian Giger (yellow) for Men's Open and Nicholas Craig for Men's Master (green)

Category winners after Stage 3 (from left) Hartmut Hofmann for Senior Men's Master (blue) Lea Davison for Women's Open (pink) Fabian Giger (yellow) for Men's Open and Nicholas Craig for Men's Master (green)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 27 of 30

Overall leaders after Stage 3: (left) Women's Open Lea Davison with pink jersey and Men's Open Fabian Giger with yellow jersey

Overall leaders after Stage 3: (left) Women's Open Lea Davison with pink jersey and Men's Open Fabian Giger with yellow jersey
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 28 of 30

Stage 3 men's podium: Fabian Giger (second place) Kristian Hynek (first place) Todd Wells (third place)

Stage 3 men's podium: Fabian Giger (second place) Kristian Hynek (first place) Todd Wells (third place)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 29 of 30

Burry Stander (Specialized) runs with his bike

Burry Stander (Specialized) runs with his bike
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 30 of 30

Burry Stander (Specialized)

Burry Stander (Specialized)
(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

Fabian Giger and Lea Davison are in the driver's seat en route to the  Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge 2012 titles after both retained their respective leader's jerseys after the third stage on Thursday.

Men

Rabobank-Giant's Giger rode a calculated race to stay on course for the overall title by finishing one minute and 53 seconds behind Kristian Hynek of Ceska-Sporitelna Specialized, who won the 63.9km Langkawi Marathon stage by clocking a 3:53:36 with Todd Wells (Team Specialized) coming in third.

Giger described stage 3 as the hardest race of LIMBC. "This is the hardest race so far. I am a cross country rider, so a shorter race fits me better than today's race. It was a fast first lap between me, Emil Lindgren and Hynek. In the third lap, I had to go on my own speed, but I managed to close the gap on Hynek," said Giger.

The marathon stage was reduced to 21.3km per lap after the UCI decided the night before of the race that it was best to shorten the distance by 5.7km due to weather conditions.

"The race today was very tough. It was a perfect decision since it was around four hours to complete a marathon and bit more climbing would be too much. In the end, I managed to get on the podium, and I am happy about it," said the beaming Swiss rider, who leads the race by four minutes and 24 seconds ahead of Hynek.

When asked about the prospect of clinching the overall title, Giger said, "The title is not in the bag. But I want to hold to this. It is a nice jersey."

The stage 3 winner Hynek concurred that the competition was far from over. The Czech rider said, "It is important for me to win this stage, and I went on the attack today as I want to move into second place in the overall standing. We still have two stages and we will see."

Women

In the women's race, Lea Davison paced herself well to stay on course for the overall title with second place behind Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), who won the 42.6km off-road race by clocking 3:06:52. Elisabeth Sveum finished in third place.

"It was my strategy to stay in touch with the leading pack today. I want to save up my energy as I realised I have quite a comfortable time ahead of other riders. In this competition, it is important to know how to apply the right strategy," said the 29-year-old American from Team Specialized.

However, Lechner refused to concede defeat for the title. "We still have until Saturday. Anything can happen. Tomorrow is another stage, and I will keep attacking," she said.

Malaysians

Malaysia's best finishes today were Abdul Razak Kamis from Kedah with third placing in the senior master's category while Masziyaton Mohd Radzi improved her position from stage 2 with a ninth position in the women's category today with a time of 3:51:07.

Meanwhile, Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi remained the best local male rider by finishing 15th among the overall 51 participants who completed the stage 3 in the men's race

Stage 4

Tomorrow's stage 4 is an Olympic distance cross country race around Langkawi GeoPark.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized3:53:36
2Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:01:53
3Todd Wells (USA) Team Specialized0:06:18
4Max Knox (RSA) Team Specialized0:07:02
5Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:09:39
6Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls0:09:39
7Leisling Matthias (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:11:32
8Marx Torsten (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:12:05
9Karl Markt (Aut) Feltz - O - Bionic0:19:35
10Burry Stander (RSA) Team Specialized0:21:57
11Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower0:30:30
12Na Sanghoon (Kor) Korea0:35:50
13Pangerl Philipp (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:36:07
14Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing0:51:50
15Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Amaniz Cycling0:55:04
16Robert James Wardell (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing0:57:46
17Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing1:07:50
18Terasak Boonchuay (Tha) Chiru Endurance1:11:29
19Muhamad Emir Shafiq Zainal (Mas) Aamaniz Cycling1:11:46
20Saiful Khohar Bin Abd Halim (Mas) Endurace Team 11:30:21
21Surasuk Taweesman (Tha) Chiru Endurance1:35:21
22Muhammad Nurjamri Bin Joha Brunei (Bru)
23Mohd Shahrul Nizam Bin Che Pbatm (Mas)
24Suhardi Bin Hasan (Mas) Lapierre KT
25Hendrik Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
26Muhammad Raihaan Bin Abd Azbrunei (Bru)
27Muhammad Hazwan Bin Azmen (Mas) Orbea Malaysia
28Riccardo Ridolfi* (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits
29Muhammad Shaid Abdul (Mas) Samadendurace Team 2
30Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
31Muhamad Suhaimi Abdul (Mas) Scott Malaysia
32Nor Azlan Bin Zolkefli (Mas) Scott Malaysia
33Lim Chin Hong * (Mas) Lapierre KT
34Mohd Shawal Bin Mohd (Mas) Shafeavanti Team
35Mohamad Zul Ashraf Bin Zamlkedah (Mas) SBS Giant
36Mohd Arif Bin Che Awang (Mas) Chiru WTB
37Mohamad Syafiq Abidin (Mas) Langkawi Cycling Team
38Shaiful Ahmad (Mas) Amaniz Cycling
39Zamzi Muhamad (Mas) Arus1:40:21
40Lau Cze Kuang (Mas)
41Surachet Singjui (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy
42Michael John Williams (Aus)
43Sulheilmy Ahmad Isa (Mas) Recovery
44Richard Ben Hendy (Aus)
45Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan (Mas) Mlapierre KT
46Shamsul Firdaus Bin Shahida Pahang (Mas)
47Mohamad Khaniz Bin Omar (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
48Khairul Amin Ahmad Riozuan (Mas) Kedah
49Ivan Tay Chin Seng* (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
50Junaidi Hashim (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation
51Julian Kaub (Mas)
DNFYoo Bumjin (Kor) Korea
DNFRoger Walder* (Swi) Scott Swisspower
DNFMohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Chiru Endurance
DNFMohd Nor Rizuan Bin Zainal (Mas) PBATM
DNSKwon Soonwoo* (Kor) Korea
DNSLim Yew Meng (Mas) Chiru Endurance
DNSKuhuzairi B Abdul Bakar* (Mas) Scott Malaysia
DNSChan Weng Leong (Mas) Scott Malaysia

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol3:06:52
2Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized0:02:33
3Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Norway0:02:38
4Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:03:28
5Janka Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia0:04:59
6Julia Innerhofer* (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:20:38
7Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:21:13
8Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Trek0:26:12
9Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant0:44:14
10Junaidah Juss (Mas) Arus0:59:04
11Noor Fadilah Saiedin* (Mas) Arus1:21:10
12Adinya Sai Samorn (Tha) Chiru Endurace1:31:53
13Siti Fatimah Binti Ismail* (Mas) Kedah2:01:37
14Nurul Suhada Bt Zainal* (Mas) Terengganu2:25:03
15Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora Du Bush2:30:03
16Ain Nurul Huda Rusli (Mas) Chiru Endurace
DNFCherise Stander (RSA) Momentum Toyota

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott UK2:53:39
2Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia0:07:04
3Anthony White (GBr) Cannondale Mt Zoom Racing0:28:21
4Prasert Chitmart (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy0:40:20
5Gregory John Dick (NZl) Malborough Mountainbike Clu0:47:44
6Takuma Dan (Jpn) Club 37190:55:47
7Vanni Balboni (Ita) Green Devils Team0:58:04
8Lance Andwew Portman (Aus) Asphar Surveying1:11:32
9Loh Ching Soo (Mas) Singapore Five-O1:13:28
10Muhamad Razli Ibrahim (Mas) Amaniz Cycling1:43:16
11Mohamad Yusof Ilah (Mas) Chiru Endurace1:43:18
12Robert Rowe (Aus)1:56:33
13Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahim (Mas) DTM2:01:33
14Azman Bin Mohd Nor (Mas) Chiru Endurace
DNFYuttana Chukaew (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy
DNSZhen Feng (USA) Volt Racing
DNSKenneth Koh (Sin)

Senior master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hartmut Hofmann (Ger)3:59:28
2John Ray Funk (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:06:34
3Abdul Razak Kamis (Mas) Kedah0:28:24
4Chua Tuan Muar (Mas) Amaniz Cycling0:35:59
5Zamani Supartin (Mas) Le Tua0:46:52
6Charles H.B Stander (RSA) Concept Cyclery Specialised0:56:28
7Kwan Kah Yong (Mas) Scott Malaysia1:04:19
8Farizul Latif Zulkipli (Mas) Scott Malaysia1:50:36
9Che Mansor B Kamis (Mas)1:52:55
10Frank D Viermann (Ger) P.Pinang1:57:55

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team8:34:14
2Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized0:04:24
3Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls0:09:52
4Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:14:36
5Max Knox (RSA) Team Specialized0:14:43
6Todd Wells (USA) Team Specialized0:18:53
7Leisling Matthias (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:28:28
8Marx Torsten (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion0:31:20
9Karl Markt (Aut) Feltz - O - Bionic0:39:43
10Burry Stander (RSA) Team Specialized0:41:56
11Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower0:50:36
12Na Sanghoon (Kor) Korea1:13:51
13Pangerl Philipp (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion1:23:56
14Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing1:33:27
15Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Amaniz Cycling1:43:13
16Robert James Wardell (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing2:00:45
17Hendrik Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team2:14:07
18Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing2:40:31
19Saiful Khohar Bin Abd Halim (Mas) Endurace Team 12:55:44
20Terasak Boonchuay (Tha) Chiru Endurance2:57:17
21Muhamad Emir Shafiq Zainal (Mas) Aamaniz Cycling2:59:39
22Surasuk Taweesman (Tha) Chiru Endurance3:05:46
23Riccardo Ridolfi* (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits3:30:27
24Surachet Singjui (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy3:30:54
25Muhammad Hazwan Bin Azmen (Mas) Orbea Malaysia3:32:56
26Mohamad Zul Ashraf Bin Zamlkedah (Mas) SBS Giant3:37:07
27Mohd Shahrul Nizam Bin Che Pbatm (Mas)3:37:37
28Muhammad Nurjamri Bin Joha Brunei (Bru)3:48:07
29Junaidi Hashim (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation3:49:50
30Zamzi Muhamad (Mas) Arus3:54:36
31Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation4:01:19
32Suhardi Bin Hasan (Mas) Lapierre KT4:01:56
33Nor Azlan Bin Zolkefli (Mas) Scott Malaysia4:19:49
34Mohamad Khaniz Bin Omar (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation4:23:54
35Mohd Arif Bin Che Awang (Mas) Chiru WTB4:33:31
36Mohd Shawal Bin Mohd (Mas) Shafeavanti Team4:34:28
37Shaiful Ahmad (Mas) Amaniz Cycling4:35:24
38Shamsul Firdaus Bin Shahida Pahang (Mas)4:37:20
39Muhammad Raihaan Bin Abd Azbrunei (Bru)4:40:44
40Lau Cze Kuang (Mas)4:40:54
41Muhammad Shaid Abdul (Mas) Samadendurace Team 24:47:08
42Lim Chin Hong * (Mas) Lapierre KT4:50:11
43Michael John Williams (Aus)5:00:37
44Ivan Tay Chin Seng* (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation5:08:05
45Richard Ben Hendy (Aus)5:08:18
46Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan (Mas) Mlapierre KT5:17:49
47Mohamad Syafiq Abidin (Mas) Langkawi Cycling Team5:33:02
48Sulheilmy Ahmad Isa (Mas) Recovery5:46:28
49Muhamad Suhaimi Abdul (Mas) Scott Malaysia6:03:13
50Julian Kaub (Mas)6:46:04
51Khairul Amin Ahmad Riozuan (Mas) Kedah6:48:49

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized9:00:40
2Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Norway0:06:45
3Janka Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia0:13:11
4Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:20:23
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:33:53
6Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:42:04
7Julia Innerhofer* (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol1:03:11
8Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Trek1:26:37
9Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant1:48:07
10Junaidah Juss (Mas) Arus2:44:23
11Noor Fadilah Saiedin* (Mas) Arus3:49:38
12Adinya Sai Samorn (Tha) Chiru Endurace4:41:43
13Nurul Suhada Bt Zainal* (Mas) Terengganu4:45:19
14Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora Du Bush4:51:04
15Siti Fatimah Binti Ismail* (Mas) Kedah5:29:05
16Ain Nurul Huda Rusli (Mas) Chiru Endurace6:17:40

Masters general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott UK8:13:07
2Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia0:09:24
3Anthony White (GBr) Cannondale Mt Zoom Racing1:15:19
4Prasert Chitmart (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy1:50:13
5Vanni Balboni (Ita) Green Devils Team2:26:49
6Gregory John Dick (NZl) Malborough Mountainbike Clu2:33:47
7Takuma Dan (Jpn) Club 37192:56:22
8Lance Andwew Portman (Aus) Asphar Surveying3:10:27
9Loh Ching Soo (Mas) Singapore Five-O3:40:24
10Muhamad Razli Ibrahim (Mas) Amaniz Cycling4:35:21
11Robert Rowe (Aus)4:40:36
12Mohamad Yusof Ilah (Mas) Chiru Endurace5:22:32
13Azman Bin Mohd Nor (Mas) Chiru Endurace6:46:20
14Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahim (Mas) DTM7:05:38

Senior masters men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hartmut Hofmann (Ger)11:22:30
2John Ray Funk (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:20:04
3Abdul Razak Kamis (Mas) Kedah1:29:34
4Charles H.B Stander (RSA) Concept Cyclery Specialised2:10:35
5Chua Tuan Muar (Mas) Amaniz Cycling2:17:05
6Kwan Kah Yong (Mas) Scott Malaysia2:45:16
7Zamani Supartin (Mas) Le Tua3:21:43
8Frank D Viermann (Ger) P.Pinang5:08:51
9Che Mansor B Kamis (Mas)5:14:25
10Farizul Latif Zulkipli (Mas) Scott Malaysia5:18:41

Latest on Cyclingnews