Image 1 of 30 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 2 of 30 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Sudtirol) leads Lea Davison (Specialized) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 3 of 30 Leisling Matthias (Black Tusk) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 4 of 30 Race leader Lea Davison (Specialized) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 5 of 30 Kristian Hynek ( Ceska Sporitelna Specialized) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 6 of 30 Karl Platt (Team Bulls) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 7 of 30 Karl Platt (Team Bulls) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 8 of 30 Karl Markt (Felt - Oztal - Bionic (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 9 of 30 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 10 of 30 Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 11 of 30 Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 12 of 30 Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 13 of 30 Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 14 of 30 Race leader Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 15 of 30 Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) on her way to a stage win (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 16 of 30 Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 17 of 30 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 18 of 30 Emil Lindgren and Florian Vogel (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 19 of 30 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant) and Karl Plat (Team Bulls) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 20 of 30 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 21 of 30 Elisabeth Sveum and Nathalie Schneitter (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 22 of 30 Elisabeth Sveum leads Nathalie Schneitter and Eva Lechner (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 23 of 30 At the start: Eva Lechner from Colango Sudtirol, Lea Davison from Team Specialized, Elisabeth Sveum from Norway and Blaza Klemencic from Felt Otztal X-Bionic (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 24 of 30 Women's stage winner Eva Lechner’s was joyous at the finishing line (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 25 of 30 Men's stage winner Kristian Hynek riding through the Langkawi’s jungle track. (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 26 of 30 Category winners after Stage 3 (from left) Hartmut Hofmann for Senior Men's Master (blue) Lea Davison for Women's Open (pink) Fabian Giger (yellow) for Men's Open and Nicholas Craig for Men's Master (green) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 27 of 30 Overall leaders after Stage 3: (left) Women's Open Lea Davison with pink jersey and Men's Open Fabian Giger with yellow jersey (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 28 of 30 Stage 3 men's podium: Fabian Giger (second place) Kristian Hynek (first place) Todd Wells (third place) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 29 of 30 Burry Stander (Specialized) runs with his bike (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 30 of 30 Burry Stander (Specialized) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

Fabian Giger and Lea Davison are in the driver's seat en route to the Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge 2012 titles after both retained their respective leader's jerseys after the third stage on Thursday.

Men

Rabobank-Giant's Giger rode a calculated race to stay on course for the overall title by finishing one minute and 53 seconds behind Kristian Hynek of Ceska-Sporitelna Specialized, who won the 63.9km Langkawi Marathon stage by clocking a 3:53:36 with Todd Wells (Team Specialized) coming in third.

Giger described stage 3 as the hardest race of LIMBC. "This is the hardest race so far. I am a cross country rider, so a shorter race fits me better than today's race. It was a fast first lap between me, Emil Lindgren and Hynek. In the third lap, I had to go on my own speed, but I managed to close the gap on Hynek," said Giger.

The marathon stage was reduced to 21.3km per lap after the UCI decided the night before of the race that it was best to shorten the distance by 5.7km due to weather conditions.

"The race today was very tough. It was a perfect decision since it was around four hours to complete a marathon and bit more climbing would be too much. In the end, I managed to get on the podium, and I am happy about it," said the beaming Swiss rider, who leads the race by four minutes and 24 seconds ahead of Hynek.

When asked about the prospect of clinching the overall title, Giger said, "The title is not in the bag. But I want to hold to this. It is a nice jersey."

The stage 3 winner Hynek concurred that the competition was far from over. The Czech rider said, "It is important for me to win this stage, and I went on the attack today as I want to move into second place in the overall standing. We still have two stages and we will see."

Women

In the women's race, Lea Davison paced herself well to stay on course for the overall title with second place behind Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), who won the 42.6km off-road race by clocking 3:06:52. Elisabeth Sveum finished in third place.

"It was my strategy to stay in touch with the leading pack today. I want to save up my energy as I realised I have quite a comfortable time ahead of other riders. In this competition, it is important to know how to apply the right strategy," said the 29-year-old American from Team Specialized.

However, Lechner refused to concede defeat for the title. "We still have until Saturday. Anything can happen. Tomorrow is another stage, and I will keep attacking," she said.

Malaysians

Malaysia's best finishes today were Abdul Razak Kamis from Kedah with third placing in the senior master's category while Masziyaton Mohd Radzi improved her position from stage 2 with a ninth position in the women's category today with a time of 3:51:07.

Meanwhile, Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi remained the best local male rider by finishing 15th among the overall 51 participants who completed the stage 3 in the men's race

Stage 4

Tomorrow's stage 4 is an Olympic distance cross country race around Langkawi GeoPark.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized 3:53:36 2 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:01:53 3 Todd Wells (USA) Team Specialized 0:06:18 4 Max Knox (RSA) Team Specialized 0:07:02 5 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:09:39 6 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:09:39 7 Leisling Matthias (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:11:32 8 Marx Torsten (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:12:05 9 Karl Markt (Aut) Feltz - O - Bionic 0:19:35 10 Burry Stander (RSA) Team Specialized 0:21:57 11 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower 0:30:30 12 Na Sanghoon (Kor) Korea 0:35:50 13 Pangerl Philipp (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:36:07 14 Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing 0:51:50 15 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 0:55:04 16 Robert James Wardell (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing 0:57:46 17 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing 1:07:50 18 Terasak Boonchuay (Tha) Chiru Endurance 1:11:29 19 Muhamad Emir Shafiq Zainal (Mas) Aamaniz Cycling 1:11:46 20 Saiful Khohar Bin Abd Halim (Mas) Endurace Team 1 1:30:21 21 Surasuk Taweesman (Tha) Chiru Endurance 1:35:21 22 Muhammad Nurjamri Bin Joha Brunei (Bru) 23 Mohd Shahrul Nizam Bin Che Pbatm (Mas) 24 Suhardi Bin Hasan (Mas) Lapierre KT 25 Hendrik Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 26 Muhammad Raihaan Bin Abd Azbrunei (Bru) 27 Muhammad Hazwan Bin Azmen (Mas) Orbea Malaysia 28 Riccardo Ridolfi* (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits 29 Muhammad Shaid Abdul (Mas) Samadendurace Team 2 30 Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 31 Muhamad Suhaimi Abdul (Mas) Scott Malaysia 32 Nor Azlan Bin Zolkefli (Mas) Scott Malaysia 33 Lim Chin Hong * (Mas) Lapierre KT 34 Mohd Shawal Bin Mohd (Mas) Shafeavanti Team 35 Mohamad Zul Ashraf Bin Zamlkedah (Mas) SBS Giant 36 Mohd Arif Bin Che Awang (Mas) Chiru WTB 37 Mohamad Syafiq Abidin (Mas) Langkawi Cycling Team 38 Shaiful Ahmad (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 39 Zamzi Muhamad (Mas) Arus 1:40:21 40 Lau Cze Kuang (Mas) 41 Surachet Singjui (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy 42 Michael John Williams (Aus) 43 Sulheilmy Ahmad Isa (Mas) Recovery 44 Richard Ben Hendy (Aus) 45 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan (Mas) Mlapierre KT 46 Shamsul Firdaus Bin Shahida Pahang (Mas) 47 Mohamad Khaniz Bin Omar (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 48 Khairul Amin Ahmad Riozuan (Mas) Kedah 49 Ivan Tay Chin Seng* (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 50 Junaidi Hashim (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 51 Julian Kaub (Mas) DNF Yoo Bumjin (Kor) Korea DNF Roger Walder* (Swi) Scott Swisspower DNF Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Chiru Endurance DNF Mohd Nor Rizuan Bin Zainal (Mas) PBATM DNS Kwon Soonwoo* (Kor) Korea DNS Lim Yew Meng (Mas) Chiru Endurance DNS Kuhuzairi B Abdul Bakar* (Mas) Scott Malaysia DNS Chan Weng Leong (Mas) Scott Malaysia

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 3:06:52 2 Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized 0:02:33 3 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Norway 0:02:38 4 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:03:28 5 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia 0:04:59 6 Julia Innerhofer* (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:20:38 7 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:21:13 8 Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Trek 0:26:12 9 Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant 0:44:14 10 Junaidah Juss (Mas) Arus 0:59:04 11 Noor Fadilah Saiedin* (Mas) Arus 1:21:10 12 Adinya Sai Samorn (Tha) Chiru Endurace 1:31:53 13 Siti Fatimah Binti Ismail* (Mas) Kedah 2:01:37 14 Nurul Suhada Bt Zainal* (Mas) Terengganu 2:25:03 15 Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora Du Bush 2:30:03 16 Ain Nurul Huda Rusli (Mas) Chiru Endurace DNF Cherise Stander (RSA) Momentum Toyota

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott UK 2:53:39 2 Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia 0:07:04 3 Anthony White (GBr) Cannondale Mt Zoom Racing 0:28:21 4 Prasert Chitmart (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy 0:40:20 5 Gregory John Dick (NZl) Malborough Mountainbike Clu 0:47:44 6 Takuma Dan (Jpn) Club 3719 0:55:47 7 Vanni Balboni (Ita) Green Devils Team 0:58:04 8 Lance Andwew Portman (Aus) Asphar Surveying 1:11:32 9 Loh Ching Soo (Mas) Singapore Five-O 1:13:28 10 Muhamad Razli Ibrahim (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 1:43:16 11 Mohamad Yusof Ilah (Mas) Chiru Endurace 1:43:18 12 Robert Rowe (Aus) 1:56:33 13 Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahim (Mas) DTM 2:01:33 14 Azman Bin Mohd Nor (Mas) Chiru Endurace DNF Yuttana Chukaew (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy DNS Zhen Feng (USA) Volt Racing DNS Kenneth Koh (Sin)

Senior master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hartmut Hofmann (Ger) 3:59:28 2 John Ray Funk (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:06:34 3 Abdul Razak Kamis (Mas) Kedah 0:28:24 4 Chua Tuan Muar (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 0:35:59 5 Zamani Supartin (Mas) Le Tua 0:46:52 6 Charles H.B Stander (RSA) Concept Cyclery Specialised 0:56:28 7 Kwan Kah Yong (Mas) Scott Malaysia 1:04:19 8 Farizul Latif Zulkipli (Mas) Scott Malaysia 1:50:36 9 Che Mansor B Kamis (Mas) 1:52:55 10 Frank D Viermann (Ger) P.Pinang 1:57:55

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 8:34:14 2 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized 0:04:24 3 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:09:52 4 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:14:36 5 Max Knox (RSA) Team Specialized 0:14:43 6 Todd Wells (USA) Team Specialized 0:18:53 7 Leisling Matthias (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:28:28 8 Marx Torsten (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:31:20 9 Karl Markt (Aut) Feltz - O - Bionic 0:39:43 10 Burry Stander (RSA) Team Specialized 0:41:56 11 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower 0:50:36 12 Na Sanghoon (Kor) Korea 1:13:51 13 Pangerl Philipp (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 1:23:56 14 Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing 1:33:27 15 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 1:43:13 16 Robert James Wardell (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing 2:00:45 17 Hendrik Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 2:14:07 18 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Racing 2:40:31 19 Saiful Khohar Bin Abd Halim (Mas) Endurace Team 1 2:55:44 20 Terasak Boonchuay (Tha) Chiru Endurance 2:57:17 21 Muhamad Emir Shafiq Zainal (Mas) Aamaniz Cycling 2:59:39 22 Surasuk Taweesman (Tha) Chiru Endurance 3:05:46 23 Riccardo Ridolfi* (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits 3:30:27 24 Surachet Singjui (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy 3:30:54 25 Muhammad Hazwan Bin Azmen (Mas) Orbea Malaysia 3:32:56 26 Mohamad Zul Ashraf Bin Zamlkedah (Mas) SBS Giant 3:37:07 27 Mohd Shahrul Nizam Bin Che Pbatm (Mas) 3:37:37 28 Muhammad Nurjamri Bin Joha Brunei (Bru) 3:48:07 29 Junaidi Hashim (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 3:49:50 30 Zamzi Muhamad (Mas) Arus 3:54:36 31 Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 4:01:19 32 Suhardi Bin Hasan (Mas) Lapierre KT 4:01:56 33 Nor Azlan Bin Zolkefli (Mas) Scott Malaysia 4:19:49 34 Mohamad Khaniz Bin Omar (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 4:23:54 35 Mohd Arif Bin Che Awang (Mas) Chiru WTB 4:33:31 36 Mohd Shawal Bin Mohd (Mas) Shafeavanti Team 4:34:28 37 Shaiful Ahmad (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 4:35:24 38 Shamsul Firdaus Bin Shahida Pahang (Mas) 4:37:20 39 Muhammad Raihaan Bin Abd Azbrunei (Bru) 4:40:44 40 Lau Cze Kuang (Mas) 4:40:54 41 Muhammad Shaid Abdul (Mas) Samadendurace Team 2 4:47:08 42 Lim Chin Hong * (Mas) Lapierre KT 4:50:11 43 Michael John Williams (Aus) 5:00:37 44 Ivan Tay Chin Seng* (Sin) Singapore Cycling Federation 5:08:05 45 Richard Ben Hendy (Aus) 5:08:18 46 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan (Mas) Mlapierre KT 5:17:49 47 Mohamad Syafiq Abidin (Mas) Langkawi Cycling Team 5:33:02 48 Sulheilmy Ahmad Isa (Mas) Recovery 5:46:28 49 Muhamad Suhaimi Abdul (Mas) Scott Malaysia 6:03:13 50 Julian Kaub (Mas) 6:46:04 51 Khairul Amin Ahmad Riozuan (Mas) Kedah 6:48:49

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Davison (USA) Team Specialized 9:00:40 2 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Norway 0:06:45 3 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia 0:13:11 4 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:20:23 5 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:33:53 6 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:42:04 7 Julia Innerhofer* (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 1:03:11 8 Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Trek 1:26:37 9 Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah SBS Giant 1:48:07 10 Junaidah Juss (Mas) Arus 2:44:23 11 Noor Fadilah Saiedin* (Mas) Arus 3:49:38 12 Adinya Sai Samorn (Tha) Chiru Endurace 4:41:43 13 Nurul Suhada Bt Zainal* (Mas) Terengganu 4:45:19 14 Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora Du Bush 4:51:04 15 Siti Fatimah Binti Ismail* (Mas) Kedah 5:29:05 16 Ain Nurul Huda Rusli (Mas) Chiru Endurace 6:17:40

Masters general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott UK 8:13:07 2 Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia 0:09:24 3 Anthony White (GBr) Cannondale Mt Zoom Racing 1:15:19 4 Prasert Chitmart (Tha) Endurace Phuket Beach Boy 1:50:13 5 Vanni Balboni (Ita) Green Devils Team 2:26:49 6 Gregory John Dick (NZl) Malborough Mountainbike Clu 2:33:47 7 Takuma Dan (Jpn) Club 3719 2:56:22 8 Lance Andwew Portman (Aus) Asphar Surveying 3:10:27 9 Loh Ching Soo (Mas) Singapore Five-O 3:40:24 10 Muhamad Razli Ibrahim (Mas) Amaniz Cycling 4:35:21 11 Robert Rowe (Aus) 4:40:36 12 Mohamad Yusof Ilah (Mas) Chiru Endurace 5:22:32 13 Azman Bin Mohd Nor (Mas) Chiru Endurace 6:46:20 14 Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahim (Mas) DTM 7:05:38