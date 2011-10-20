Image 1 of 13 Lachlan Norris (Giant) wins the stage (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 2 of 13 Lachlan Norris leads the trail with the Perdana Quay marina at Telaga Harbour, Pantai Kok as the backdrop. (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 3 of 13 Lachlan Norris (Giant) in Langkawi (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 4 of 13 Lachlan Norris (Giant) won the Langkawi race last year, in 2010 (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 5 of 13 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) at the front (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 6 of 13 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 7 of 13 Burry Stander (Specialized) at the front of a group of riders (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 8 of 13 Burry Stander (Specialized) drives the pace (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 9 of 13 The elite women's start of stage 3 (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 10 of 13 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) wins the stage (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 11 of 13 Lachlan Norris (Giant) speeds through a corner (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 12 of 13 Lachlan Norris (centre) celebrates his Stage 3 win, flanked by runner-up Johnny Cattaneo (right) and Karl Platt who finished third on Day 3 of LIMBC 2011. (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 13 of 13 Chris Froome (right), Malik Mydin and Adam Blythe (left) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

Defending LIMBC champion Lachlan Norris (Giant Australia) claimed the Olympic distance cross country stage 3, winning by a 40-second margin over second placed Johnny Cattaneo (Full Dynamix). The top Aussie clocked one hour, 20 minutes, 53 seconds and was followed closely by Cattaneo and stage 2 winner Karl Platt (Team Bulls) in 1:21.28.

Among the elite women, there was no stopping Swiss rider Nathalie Schneitter as she cruised to her third successive stage win, covering the six-lap race in 1:13.45, followed by her Colnago Farbe Sudtirol teammate, Vivienne Meyer and Jodie Willet.

"From the start, both Vivienne and I wanted to remain in front because otherwise it would have been congested, having been flagged off together with the master and senior categories," said Schneitter. "I really enjoyed the course today, because it had some interesting climbs and downhill trail."

"But I'm a little bit wary of tomorrow's race because climbing is not my forte. Our task is to remain in the fray before the steep ascent. Vivienne is a stronger climber, so our focus is to keep the overall lead."

LIMBC 2011 resumes tomorrow with the king of the mountain and cross country race which will end at the Gunung Raya Hill as stage 4. The distance is 27.8km with the first half of the race mostly flat terrains before a steep climb to the finish line.

On stage 4, two road pros will join the fray including Vuelta a Espana runner-up Chris Froome and Adam Blythe.

"I think it will be good for professional road riders to take a break and try their hand at mountain biking after a hectic and long season. We've already gotten some positive feedback from riders in Langkawi on the race," said organizers.

"I would have competed in Langkawi if not for my commitment with Team Sky," said Froome who enjoyed a breakthrough season with a second place finish in Spain last month.

"I think the biggest challenge for any European rider to compete here is the heat and humidity, but my first impression of the island is that it has a structure in place."

Organizers were pleased with the presence of several road riders. "LIMBC is only into its second year but we have with us here two world-class road cyclists, which I hope will set a new trend," said Abdul Malik of the race's organization.

Brief Results

Elite men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Global Factory Off-Road Team 1:20:53 2 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Full-Dynamix 0:00:36 3 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:00:36 4 Wolciech Halejak (Pol) Mroz Activejet 0:02:07 5 Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis 0:02:16 6 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized 0:02:23 7 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) 0:02:29 8 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:02:33 9 Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mroz-Activejet 0:02:48 10 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:03:26

Elite women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 1:13:45 2 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 0:00:01 3 Jodie Willet (Aus) 0:00:46 4 Naomi Hansen (Aus) Noosa Bike Shop 0:04:05 5 Michela Benzoni (Ita) Lissone 0:04:50 6 Katherine O’Shea (Aus) 0:04:56 7 Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah 0:06:25 8 Eszter Dosa (Hun) 0:06:57 9 Ikumi Tajika (Jpn) 0:08:53 10 Yolande Speedy (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:09:13

Master men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marzio Deho (Ita) Team Olympia 1:07:27 3 Anthony White (GBr) Canondale Mountzoom Racing 0:05:20 4 Malcolm McLeod (NZl) R and R Sport 0:07:11 6 Prasert Chimart (Tha) Phuket Beach Boy 0:11:17 7 Azizan Manaf (Mas) Giant 0:11:18 9 Alvin Lim (Sin) Entro MTB team 0:12:46 10 Andrew Paul Davison (Aus)

Senior master stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Peacock (Aus) MTBA 1:13:00 2 Lieb Loots (RSA) Squirt 0:02:38 3 John Edwin Ellison (Aus) Adelaide MTB 0:04:15 4 John Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness MTB team 0:05:28 5 John Funk (Can) Dead Goat 0:14:49

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 5:16:15 2 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized 0:03:46 3 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Full-Dynamix 0:07:42 4 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Global Factory Off Road Team 0:08:25 5 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:08:37 6 Wolciech Halejak (Pol) Mroz-Activejet 0:13:08 7 Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mroz-Activejet 0:14:01 8 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:17:53 9 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Hungarian Cycling Federation 0:19:58 10 Cory Wallace (Can) Team Kona 0:21:48

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 6:03:28 2 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 0:09:00 3 Jodie Willet (Aus) 0:09:26 4 Michela Benzoni (Ita) Lissone MTB - Federazione Ciclista Italiana 0:20:37 5 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 0:30:05 6 Yolande Speedy (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:33:19 7 Ikumi Tajika (Jpn) Japanese Cycling Federation 0:42:32 8 Erin Greene (NZl) R and R sports 0:49:32 9 Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah 0:59:42 10 Naomi Hansen (Aus) Noosa Bike Shop 1:00:51 11 Eszter Dosa (Hun) Hungarian Mountain Bike Federation 1:02:09 12 Vanina Vergoz (Fra) City Bike Depot 1:35:48 13 Juss Junaidah (Mas) 1:43:54 14 Helen Julia Beswick (Mas) Giant 2:10:43 15 Alessia Ghezzo (Ita) FCI Pro Team Viner 2:21:29 16 Musliha Bt Salim (Mas) Arus Racing Team 2:41:55 17 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Ride Happy 2:47:45 18 Jacklyn Diana Andrew (Mas) 3:21:33 19 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness 3:54:24 20 Sua Jo Nie (Mas) SGNightMTB 5:11:15 21 Ena Aminah (Mas) Kayuhbeb 5:28:38 22 Laura Liong (Sin) 5:51:52 23 Aida Hanim Binti Mohamad Ali (Mas) 5:59:22 24 Jenny Fay (Irl) 6:08:31 25 Zahraa Bt. Anuawar (Mas) Terengganu Team 7:21:01 26 Domingas Catavina Guterres (TLs) Timor Leste 7:49:35

Masters general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marzio Deho (Ita) Team Olympia 5:08:01 2 Anthony White (Irl) Cannondale Mount Zoom Racing 0:34:41 3 Mr Prasort Chimart (Tha) Puket Beach Boy 0:37:27 4 Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R and R SPORT 0:50:11 5 Alvin Lim (Sin) Entro MTB Team 0:52:15 6 Pierre Arnaud Le Magnan (Fra) 1:16:17 7 Azizan Manaf (Mas) GIANT 1:39:22 8 Abdul Khalib Bin Zakaria (Mas) One Stop Racing Team 2:02:27 9 Zamani Supartin (Mas) 2:14:02 10 Gregory John Dick (NZl) Marlborough Mountain Bike Club 2:28:26 11 Andrew Paul Davison (Aus) MTBA 2:38:57 12 Nor Effandy Rosli (Mas) 3:14:04 13 Tiong Teik Meng, Andy (Mas) 3:40:58 14 Mr Pathom Sae Chang (Tha) Puket Beach Boy 4:01:43 15 Che Omar Bin Talib (Mas) 4:20:08 16 Ching Chai Lim (Mas) Captain Langkawi 4:22:23 17 Khor Chin Dee (Mas) Langkawi 4:28:30 18 Mohd Sahak Bin Zaini (Mas) DTNA 5:09:37 19 Kenneth Koh (Sin) 5:31:23 20 Simon Knowles (Aus) 5:34:52 21 Farizul Latif Zulkifli (Mas) The Lone Ranger 5:36:38 22 Razali Yahya (Mas) team poyo 7:07:21 23 Bin Abdul Samad (Mas) Smart Herbs 9:10:20