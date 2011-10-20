Trending

Image 1 of 13

Lachlan Norris (Giant) wins the stage

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 2 of 13

Lachlan Norris leads the trail with the Perdana Quay marina at Telaga Harbour, Pantai Kok as the backdrop.

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 3 of 13

Lachlan Norris (Giant) in Langkawi

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 4 of 13

Lachlan Norris (Giant) won the Langkawi race last year, in 2010

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 5 of 13

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) at the front

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 6 of 13

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol)

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 7 of 13

Burry Stander (Specialized) at the front of a group of riders

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 8 of 13

Burry Stander (Specialized) drives the pace

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 9 of 13

The elite women's start of stage 3

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 10 of 13

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) wins the stage

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 11 of 13

Lachlan Norris (Giant) speeds through a corner

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 12 of 13

Lachlan Norris (centre) celebrates his Stage 3 win, flanked by runner-up Johnny Cattaneo (right) and Karl Platt who finished third on Day 3 of LIMBC 2011.

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)
Image 13 of 13

Chris Froome (right), Malik Mydin and Adam Blythe (left)

(Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

Defending LIMBC champion Lachlan Norris (Giant Australia) claimed the Olympic distance cross country stage 3, winning by a 40-second margin over second placed Johnny Cattaneo (Full Dynamix). The top Aussie clocked one hour, 20 minutes, 53 seconds and was followed closely by Cattaneo and stage 2 winner Karl Platt (Team Bulls) in 1:21.28.

Among the elite women, there was no stopping Swiss rider Nathalie Schneitter as she cruised to her third successive stage win, covering the six-lap race in 1:13.45, followed by her Colnago Farbe Sudtirol teammate, Vivienne Meyer and Jodie Willet.

"From the start, both Vivienne and I wanted to remain in front because otherwise it would have been congested, having been flagged off together with the master and senior categories," said Schneitter. "I really enjoyed the course today, because it had some interesting climbs and downhill trail."

"But I'm a little bit wary of tomorrow's race because climbing is not my forte. Our task is to remain in the fray before the steep ascent. Vivienne is a stronger climber, so our focus is to keep the overall lead."

LIMBC 2011 resumes tomorrow with the king of the mountain and cross country race which will end at the Gunung Raya Hill as stage 4. The distance is 27.8km with the first half of the race mostly flat terrains before a steep climb to the finish line.

On stage 4, two road pros will join the fray including Vuelta a Espana runner-up Chris Froome and Adam Blythe.

"I think it will be good for professional road riders to take a break and try their hand at mountain biking after a hectic and long season. We've already gotten some positive feedback from riders in Langkawi on the race," said organizers.

"I would have competed in Langkawi if not for my commitment with Team Sky," said Froome who enjoyed a breakthrough season with a second place finish in Spain last month.

"I think the biggest challenge for any European rider to compete here is the heat and humidity, but my first impression of the island is that it has a structure in place."

Organizers were pleased with the presence of several road riders. "LIMBC is only into its second year but we have with us here two world-class road cyclists, which I hope will set a new trend," said Abdul Malik of the race's organization.

Brief Results

Elite men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Global Factory Off-Road Team1:20:53
2Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Full-Dynamix0:00:36
3Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls0:00:36
4Wolciech Halejak (Pol) Mroz Activejet0:02:07
5Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis0:02:16
6Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized0:02:23
7Szilard Buruczki (Hun)0:02:29
8Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:02:33
9Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mroz-Activejet0:02:48
10Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:03:26

Elite women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol1:13:45
2Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:00:01
3Jodie Willet (Aus)0:00:46
4Naomi Hansen (Aus) Noosa Bike Shop0:04:05
5Michela Benzoni (Ita) Lissone0:04:50
6Katherine O’Shea (Aus)0:04:56
7Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah0:06:25
8Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:06:57
9Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)0:08:53
10Yolande Speedy (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:09:13

Master men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marzio Deho (Ita) Team Olympia1:07:27
3Anthony White (GBr) Canondale Mountzoom Racing0:05:20
4Malcolm McLeod (NZl) R and R Sport0:07:11
6Prasert Chimart (Tha) Phuket Beach Boy0:11:17
7Azizan Manaf (Mas) Giant0:11:18
9Alvin Lim (Sin) Entro MTB team0:12:46
10Andrew Paul Davison (Aus)

Senior master stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Peacock (Aus) MTBA1:13:00
2Lieb Loots (RSA) Squirt0:02:38
3John Edwin Ellison (Aus) Adelaide MTB0:04:15
4John Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness MTB team0:05:28
5John Funk (Can) Dead Goat0:14:49

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls5:16:15
2Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized0:03:46
3Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Full-Dynamix0:07:42
4Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Global Factory Off Road Team0:08:25
5Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:08:37
6Wolciech Halejak (Pol) Mroz-Activejet0:13:08
7Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mroz-Activejet0:14:01
8Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:17:53
9Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Hungarian Cycling Federation0:19:58
10Cory Wallace (Can) Team Kona0:21:48

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol6:03:28
2Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:09:00
3Jodie Willet (Aus)0:09:26
4Michela Benzoni (Ita) Lissone MTB - Federazione Ciclista Italiana0:20:37
5Katherine O'shea (Aus)0:30:05
6Yolande Speedy (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:33:19
7Ikumi Tajika (Jpn) Japanese Cycling Federation0:42:32
8Erin Greene (NZl) R and R sports0:49:32
9Masziyaton Binti Mohd Radzi (Mas) Kedah0:59:42
10Naomi Hansen (Aus) Noosa Bike Shop1:00:51
11Eszter Dosa (Hun) Hungarian Mountain Bike Federation1:02:09
12Vanina Vergoz (Fra) City Bike Depot1:35:48
13Juss Junaidah (Mas)1:43:54
14Helen Julia Beswick (Mas) Giant2:10:43
15Alessia Ghezzo (Ita) FCI Pro Team Viner2:21:29
16Musliha Bt Salim (Mas) Arus Racing Team2:41:55
17Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Ride Happy2:47:45
18Jacklyn Diana Andrew (Mas)3:21:33
19Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness3:54:24
20Sua Jo Nie (Mas) SGNightMTB5:11:15
21Ena Aminah (Mas) Kayuhbeb5:28:38
22Laura Liong (Sin)5:51:52
23Aida Hanim Binti Mohamad Ali (Mas)5:59:22
24Jenny Fay (Irl)6:08:31
25Zahraa Bt. Anuawar (Mas) Terengganu Team7:21:01
26Domingas Catavina Guterres (TLs) Timor Leste7:49:35

Masters general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marzio Deho (Ita) Team Olympia5:08:01
2Anthony White (Irl) Cannondale Mount Zoom Racing0:34:41
3Mr Prasort Chimart (Tha) Puket Beach Boy0:37:27
4Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R and R SPORT0:50:11
5Alvin Lim (Sin) Entro MTB Team0:52:15
6Pierre Arnaud Le Magnan (Fra)1:16:17
7Azizan Manaf (Mas) GIANT1:39:22
8Abdul Khalib Bin Zakaria (Mas) One Stop Racing Team2:02:27
9Zamani Supartin (Mas)2:14:02
10Gregory John Dick (NZl) Marlborough Mountain Bike Club2:28:26
11Andrew Paul Davison (Aus) MTBA2:38:57
12Nor Effandy Rosli (Mas)3:14:04
13Tiong Teik Meng, Andy (Mas)3:40:58
14Mr Pathom Sae Chang (Tha) Puket Beach Boy4:01:43
15Che Omar Bin Talib (Mas)4:20:08
16Ching Chai Lim (Mas) Captain Langkawi4:22:23
17Khor Chin Dee (Mas) Langkawi4:28:30
18Mohd Sahak Bin Zaini (Mas) DTNA5:09:37
19Kenneth Koh (Sin)5:31:23
20Simon Knowles (Aus)5:34:52
21Farizul Latif Zulkifli (Mas) The Lone Ranger5:36:38
22Razali Yahya (Mas) team poyo7:07:21
23Bin Abdul Samad (Mas) Smart Herbs9:10:20

Senior master general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Peacock (Aus) MTBA5:23:13
2Lieb Loots (RSA) SQUIRT0:16:26
3John Edwin Allison (Aus) Adelaide Mountain Bike Club0:17:15
4John Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness MTB Team0:27:59
5John Funk (Can) Dead Goat0:56:30
6Haydn Beswick (Mas) Giant3:03:54
7Wan Shahidan Bin Yahya (Mas) 99 Bikes Langkawi3:10:38
8Frank-D.Viermann (Ger)3:51:50
9Mohamad Pauzi Bin Ismail (Mas)4:35:56
10George S. Paterson (Aus)5:14:08
11Kim Hua Chong, John (Sin)6:36:33

