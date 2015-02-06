Image 1 of 3 The final Ladies Tour of Qatar podium: Ellen van Dijk, Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 2 of 3 New Tour of Qatar leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 3 of 3 A close sprint on the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar between Lizzie Armitstead (L) and Chloe Hosking (R) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) won the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, securing her position as the overall race winner ahead of Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-Honda) and Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team).

The win marked Boels Dolmans third stage win in the race, sealing their almost complete domination in the four-day women’s race. However they were pushed until the last by Wiggle Honda, who were looking to reverse a nine second deficit at the start of the stage and propel Hosking to an unlikely overall victory.

Hosking and her team found themselves in an even tough position at the first sprint when Armitstead finished ahead of the Australian to extend her lead in the overall.

However, Hosking fought back and narrowed the gap by taking the second intermediate sprint of the day after lone-breakaway rider Xiu Jie Jiang had been reeled in.

It meant that Hosking needed to win the stage and see Armitstead finish outside the top three places if she was to topple the British all-rounder from the top of the overall standings.

Armitstead made no mistakes in the finale, hitting the front after an excellent lead out from Chantal Blaak. Hosking pulled herself into content and onto Armitstead’s wheel, the pair head and shoulders above their opposition.

It looked as though Hosking would at least end her race on a high as she began to creep over the top of Armitstead but the Boels Dolmans ride just had enough to take the win, and seal her first stage race of the season.

Hosking finished second, 12 seconds down with Van Dijk at 22 seconds in third. Armitstead also came away with the Points jersey, with Wiggle Honda picking up the team’s classification as a consolation.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2:24:15 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 3 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 9 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 12 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 13 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 14 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 16 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 17 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 19 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 21 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 22 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 23 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 24 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 25 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 26 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 27 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 28 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 29 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 30 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 31 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 32 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 33 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 34 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 35 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 36 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 37 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 38 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 39 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 40 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 41 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 42 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 43 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 44 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 45 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 46 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 47 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 48 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 49 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 50 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 51 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 52 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 53 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 54 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 55 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 56 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 58 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 59 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 60 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM 61 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 62 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 63 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy 64 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 65 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 66 Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 67 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 68 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 69 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia 70 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 71 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 72 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 73 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:13 74 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:00:20 75 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 76 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 77 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 78 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 79 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 80 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 81 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:26 82 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling DNS Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda DNS Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 3 pts 2 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 2 3 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 12 3 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 9 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 7 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 6 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 7 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 4 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 3 9 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 2 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 2:24:15 2 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 4 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 5 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 6 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 7 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 8 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 9 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 10 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 11 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 13 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 14 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 15 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 16 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 17 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 18 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 19 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 20 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 21 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 22 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 23 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 24 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:13 25 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:00:20 26 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 27 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 28 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 7:12:45 2 Velocio - Sram 3 Wiggle Honda 4 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo 6 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 Ale Cipollini 8 Team Liv - Plantur 9 Orica - AIS 10 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit 11 Italy 12 China Chongming-Liv-Champion System 13 Hitec Products 14 Bigla Cycling Team 15 Australie

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9:59:25 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:00:12 3 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 0:00:29 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 0:00:30 6 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:02:26 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 0:02:29 8 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 10 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:02:37 11 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 12 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:48 13 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:51 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 15 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:04:39 16 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:11:30 17 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:11:33 18 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 0:11:37 19 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:11:41 20 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 21 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 22 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 23 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 24 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 25 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 26 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 27 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 28 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 29 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:11:56 30 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 0:12:01 31 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM 0:12:19 32 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 0:12:39 33 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:13:57 34 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 35 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:14:00 36 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:14:11 37 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 38 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:14 39 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 41 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 42 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:14:17 43 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:14:19 44 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 45 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:14:22 46 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:14:31 47 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 0:14:34 48 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:18:28 49 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:18:30 50 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 51 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 52 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 53 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 54 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:18:38 55 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 56 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 57 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 58 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 59 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 60 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 61 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:18:45 62 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:19:02 63 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:19:05 64 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:19:15 65 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:19:20 66 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 0:19:23 67 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 0:19:43 68 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 0:23:31 69 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 70 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:23:37 71 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:23:39 72 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 73 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:23:57 74 Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:29 75 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 76 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 77 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy 78 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 79 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:27:41 80 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:27:42 81 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia 0:27:49 82 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 50 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 43 3 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 23 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 21 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 19 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 17 7 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 8 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 9 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 14 10 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 14 11 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 11 12 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 10 13 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 8 14 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 7 15 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 6 16 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 5 17 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 18 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 3 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 3 20 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 3 21 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 3 22 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10:02:13 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:08:53 3 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 0:09:13 5 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:11:09 6 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 7 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:11:12 8 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 0:11:26 9 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:11:29 10 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:11:31 11 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 12 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 0:11:46 13 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:15:40 14 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:15:42 15 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 16 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:15:50 17 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:15:57 18 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:16:27 19 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:16:32 20 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 0:16:35 21 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 0:16:55 22 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 0:20:43 23 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:20:49 24 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:20:51 25 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 0:24:41 26 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:24:53 27 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:24:54 28 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:25:01