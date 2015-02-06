Trending

Armitstead wins final stage of Ladies Tour of Qatar

Boels Dolmans rider secures overall victory

The final Ladies Tour of Qatar podium: Ellen van Dijk, Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda)

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
New Tour of Qatar leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
A close sprint on the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar between Lizzie Armitstead (L) and Chloe Hosking (R)

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) won the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, securing her position as the overall race winner ahead of Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-Honda) and Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team).

The win marked Boels Dolmans third stage win in the race, sealing their almost complete domination in the four-day women’s race. However they were pushed until the last by Wiggle Honda, who were looking to reverse a nine second deficit at the start of the stage and propel Hosking to an unlikely overall victory.

Hosking and her team found themselves in an even tough position at the first sprint when Armitstead finished ahead of the Australian to extend her lead in the overall.

However, Hosking fought back and narrowed the gap by taking the second intermediate sprint of the day after lone-breakaway rider Xiu Jie Jiang had been reeled in.

It meant that Hosking needed to win the stage and see Armitstead finish outside the top three places if she was to topple the British all-rounder from the top of the overall standings.

Armitstead made no mistakes in the finale, hitting the front after an excellent lead out from Chantal Blaak. Hosking pulled herself into content and onto Armitstead’s wheel, the pair head and shoulders above their opposition.

It looked as though Hosking would at least end her race on a high as she began to creep over the top of Armitstead but the Boels Dolmans ride just had enough to take the win, and seal her first stage race of the season.

Hosking finished second, 12 seconds down with Van Dijk at 22 seconds in third. Armitstead also came away with the Points jersey, with Wiggle Honda picking up the team’s classification as a consolation.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:24:15
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
9Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
12Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
13Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
14Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
15Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
16Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
17Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
19Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
21Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
22Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
23Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
24Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
25Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
26Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
27Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
28Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
29Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
30Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
31Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
32Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
33Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
34Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
35Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
36Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
37Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
38Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
39Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
40Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
41Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
42Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
43Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
44Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
45Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
46Coralie Demay (Fra) France
47Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
48Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
49Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
50Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
51Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
52Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
53Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
54Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
55Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
56Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
57Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
58Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
59Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
60Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
61Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
62Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
63Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
64Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
65Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
66Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
67Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
68Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
69Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
70Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
71Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
72Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
73Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:13
74Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:00:20
75Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
76Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
77Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
78Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
79Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
80Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
81Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:26
82Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFXi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
DNSElisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
DNSSara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda3pts
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda2
3Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda12
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM9
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) France7
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS6
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5
7Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo4
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy3
9Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France2
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy2:24:15
2Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
3Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
4Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
5Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
6Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
7Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
8Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
9Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
10Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
11Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
12Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
13Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
14Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
15Coralie Demay (Fra) France
16Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
17Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
18Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
19Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
20Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
21Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
22Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
23Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
24Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:13
25Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:00:20
26Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
27Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
28Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France7:12:45
2Velocio - Sram
3Wiggle Honda
4Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
6Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Ale Cipollini
8Team Liv - Plantur
9Orica - AIS
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
11Italy
12China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
13Hitec Products
14Bigla Cycling Team
15Australie

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team9:59:25
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:00:12
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:22
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM0:00:29
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS0:00:30
6Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:02:26
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM0:02:29
8Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
10Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS0:02:37
11Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
12Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:48
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:51
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
15Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:39
16Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:11:30
17Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:11:33
18Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM0:11:37
19Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:11:41
20Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
21Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
23Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
24Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
25Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
27Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
28Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
29Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:11:56
30Soline Lamboley (Fra) France0:12:01
31Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM0:12:19
32Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda0:12:39
33Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:13:57
34Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
35Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:14:00
36Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:14:11
37Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:14
39Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
41Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
42Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:14:17
43Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:14:19
44Coralie Demay (Fra) France
45Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS0:14:22
46Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:14:31
47Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia0:14:34
48Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:18:28
49Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:18:30
50Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
51Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
52Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
53Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
54Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:18:38
55Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
56Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
57Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
58Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
59Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
60Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:18:45
62Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:19:02
63Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:19:05
64Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:19:15
65Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:19:20
66Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy0:19:23
67Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy0:19:43
68Fanny Riberot (Fra) France0:23:31
69Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
70Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:23:37
71Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:23:39
72Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
73Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:23:57
74Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:29
75Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
76Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
77Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
78Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
79Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:27:41
80Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:27:42
81Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia0:27:49
82Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team50pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda43
3Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team23
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team21
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS19
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM17
7Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15
8Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini15
9Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda14
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda14
11Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini11
12Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM10
13Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France8
14Roxane Fournier (Fra) France7
15Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo6
16Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK5
17Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
18Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling3
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM3
20Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS3
21Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy3
22Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini3
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini10:02:13
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:08:53
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
4Soline Lamboley (Fra) France0:09:13
5Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:11:09
6Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
7Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:11:12
8Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:11:26
9Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:11:29
10Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:11:31
11Coralie Demay (Fra) France
12Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia0:11:46
13Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:15:40
14Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:15:42
15Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
16Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:15:50
17Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:15:57
18Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:16:27
19Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:16:32
20Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy0:16:35
21Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy0:16:55
22Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy0:20:43
23Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:20:49
24Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:20:51
25Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia0:24:41
26Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:24:53
27Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:24:54
28Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:25:01

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle Honda30:02:00
2Orica - AIS0:02:04
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:09:03
4Velocio - Sram0:11:00
5Ale Cipollini0:15:21
6Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:22:32
7France0:24:25
8Team Liv - Plantur0:24:44
9Hitec Products0:33:51
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo0:36:12
11Bigla Cycling Team0:40:43
12China Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:42:40
13Italy0:46:32
14Australie0:47:36
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit0:48:22

 

