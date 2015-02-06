Armitstead wins final stage of Ladies Tour of Qatar
Boels Dolmans rider secures overall victory
Stage 4: Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) won the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, securing her position as the overall race winner ahead of Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-Honda) and Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team).
The win marked Boels Dolmans third stage win in the race, sealing their almost complete domination in the four-day women’s race. However they were pushed until the last by Wiggle Honda, who were looking to reverse a nine second deficit at the start of the stage and propel Hosking to an unlikely overall victory.
Hosking and her team found themselves in an even tough position at the first sprint when Armitstead finished ahead of the Australian to extend her lead in the overall.
However, Hosking fought back and narrowed the gap by taking the second intermediate sprint of the day after lone-breakaway rider Xiu Jie Jiang had been reeled in.
It meant that Hosking needed to win the stage and see Armitstead finish outside the top three places if she was to topple the British all-rounder from the top of the overall standings.
Armitstead made no mistakes in the finale, hitting the front after an excellent lead out from Chantal Blaak. Hosking pulled herself into content and onto Armitstead’s wheel, the pair head and shoulders above their opposition.
It looked as though Hosking would at least end her race on a high as she began to creep over the top of Armitstead but the Boels Dolmans ride just had enough to take the win, and seal her first stage race of the season.
Hosking finished second, 12 seconds down with Van Dijk at 22 seconds in third. Armitstead also came away with the Points jersey, with Wiggle Honda picking up the team’s classification as a consolation.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:24:15
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|9
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|12
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|13
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|14
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|16
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|19
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|21
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|24
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|25
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|26
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|27
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|28
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|30
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|31
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|32
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|33
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|34
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|35
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|36
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|37
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|38
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|39
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|40
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|42
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|43
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|44
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|45
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|46
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|47
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|48
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|49
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|50
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|51
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|52
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|53
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|54
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|55
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|56
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|57
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|58
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|59
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|60
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
|61
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|62
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|63
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|64
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|65
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|66
|Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|67
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|68
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|69
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
|70
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|71
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|73
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|74
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:20
|75
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|76
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|77
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|78
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|80
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|81
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|82
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|DNS
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|3
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|2
|3
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|12
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|9
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|7
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|6
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|4
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|3
|9
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|2
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|2:24:15
|2
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|4
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|5
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|6
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|7
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|8
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|9
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|10
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|11
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|13
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|14
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|15
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|16
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|17
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|18
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|19
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|20
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|21
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|22
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|23
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|24
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|25
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:20
|26
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|27
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|28
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|7:12:45
|2
|Velocio - Sram
|3
|Wiggle Honda
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
|6
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|8
|Team Liv - Plantur
|9
|Orica - AIS
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
|11
|Italy
|12
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|13
|Hitec Products
|14
|Bigla Cycling Team
|15
|Australie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9:59:25
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:12
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|0:00:29
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|0:00:30
|6
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:26
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|0:02:29
|8
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:02:37
|11
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|12
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:48
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|15
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:39
|16
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:30
|17
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:11:33
|18
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|0:11:37
|19
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:11:41
|20
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|21
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|23
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|24
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|28
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|29
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:11:56
|30
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|0:12:01
|31
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
|0:12:19
|32
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|0:12:39
|33
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:13:57
|34
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|35
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:14:00
|36
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|37
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:14
|39
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|41
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|42
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|43
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:14:19
|44
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|45
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:14:22
|46
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:14:31
|47
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|0:14:34
|48
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:18:28
|49
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:18:30
|50
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|51
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|52
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|53
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|54
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:18:38
|55
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|56
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|57
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|58
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|59
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|60
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:18:45
|62
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:02
|63
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:19:05
|64
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:19:15
|65
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:19:20
|66
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|0:19:23
|67
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|0:19:43
|68
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|0:23:31
|69
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|70
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:23:37
|71
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:23:39
|72
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|73
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:57
|74
|Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:27:29
|75
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|76
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|77
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|78
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|79
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:27:41
|80
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:27:42
|81
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
|0:27:49
|82
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|43
|3
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|23
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|21
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|19
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|17
|7
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|9
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|14
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|14
|11
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|11
|12
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|10
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|8
|14
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|7
|15
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|6
|16
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|5
|17
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|18
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|3
|20
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|3
|21
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|3
|22
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|23
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10:02:13
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:08:53
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|0:09:13
|5
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:11:09
|6
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|7
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:11:12
|8
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:11:26
|9
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|10
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:11:31
|11
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|12
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|0:11:46
|13
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:15:40
|14
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:15:42
|15
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|16
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:15:50
|17
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:15:57
|18
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:27
|19
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:16:32
|20
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|0:16:35
|21
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|0:16:55
|22
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|0:20:43
|23
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:20:49
|24
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:20:51
|25
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|0:24:41
|26
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:24:53
|27
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:24:54
|28
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:25:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle Honda
|30:02:00
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:02:04
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|4
|Velocio - Sram
|0:11:00
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:15:21
|6
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|7
|France
|0:24:25
|8
|Team Liv - Plantur
|0:24:44
|9
|Hitec Products
|0:33:51
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
|0:36:12
|11
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:40:43
|12
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:42:40
|13
|Italy
|0:46:32
|14
|Australie
|0:47:36
|15
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
|0:48:22
