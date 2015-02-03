Cucinotta wins Ladies Tour of Qatar opener
Italian takes out sprint at Dukhan Beach
Stage 1: Museaum of Islamic Art - Dukhan Beach
“Regardez le vent,” Jean-François says he casts his eyes to the Qatari skies minutes before the opening stage. A driver at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, Jean-François Rodriguez, to give him his fuller title, knows a few things about riding on the front in difficult conditions. The 57-year-old was a domestique for Hinault and Fignon at Renault and Système U in the 1980s and was a directeur for Bbox Bouygues Telecom up until a few years ago. As the women’s field lined up with the Museum of Islamic Art behind them Jean-François repeated his words, ‘watch for the wind.”
The Frenchman’s advice looked vital as the women’s field rolled out through the neutralized zone and towards the finish at Dukhan Beach, 98 kilometres away. A breeze blew across the wide expansive roads and threatened to kick the race into life as soon as the flag was dropped.
However, as the race wound its way east and further inland the winds dropped, and any chance of formal hostilities were squared away for another day.
There was, of course, still the matter of a stage to win, the final honours going to Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) after a scrappy, and at times dangerous sprint, as well as two vital intermediate sprints to determine who would come away from the first day with their overall aspirations boosted. But with the winds easing and the threat of cross-winds dissipating, the opening stage turned into a phoney war, where avoiding crashes and survival were key.
It took almost roughly an hour of racing before the first notable attack arrived. Xiu Jie Jiang and her China Chongming-Liv-Champion System teammates were the first to arrive at the start, and the first to check and double check their bikes at the start of the race and their intentions paid off with Jiang’s move.
She attacked after Shelley Olds had beaten Chloe Hosking and Lizzie Armistead at the first intermediate sprint after 28 kilometres, and the Chinese rider’s insistence on ploughing on alone helped her establish a lead approaching 90 seconds as she broke through the 55 kilometre barrier.
Qatar’s landscape, with its long gleaming stretches of motorway, meant that Jiang was never far out of sight, and a patchwork of teams carefully monitored proceedings at the front.
In the convoy, Jean-Francois, who now drives Hinault at major races, would listen intently as the race radio crackled through with information. Bar the odd crash, Hosking, Tiffany Cromwell, and Sharon Laws, were among those that hit the deck, there was little to report.
The wind remained subdued, the landscape desolate and even the towering skyscrapers that litter the centre of Doha seemed to just reflect their own empty existences off each other.
A dot on the horizon, Jiang, legs like pistons, kept her advantage intact, even gobbling up the three seconds on offer at the second sprint at 68 kilometres. Once again Olds had the better of Armitstead, while Hosking’s crash meant that Girorgia Bronzini would be elevated to Wiggle’s lead sprinter come the finale.
With Jiang eventually caught, just after the sprint in fact, all eyes turned to the flat final run-in to the beach.
Wiggle, Ale-Cipollini, Bigla, Velocio-SRAM, and Rabo-Liv Women all launched their lead-outs but through a sprint that was rather more staccato than legato, it was Ale-Cipollini who shone through, with Cucinotta and Tagliaferro sandwiching Bronzini in second.
"We are very satisfied" said Ale-Cipollini director Fortunato Lacquaniti. "We are happy not only for the first and third position, but also for all the work we have done. We have been protagonist during the race. Annalisa made a wonderful sprint, also thanks to the work done by the whole team. This is the victory of the whole team."
As for Jean-Francois, his advice to watch for the winds will surely pay off in the coming days.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2:28:36
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|7
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|8
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|9
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|12
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|14
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|15
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|18
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|21
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|23
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|24
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|25
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|26
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|27
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|28
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|29
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|30
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|31
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|32
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|33
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|34
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|35
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|36
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|37
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|38
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|39
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|40
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|41
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|42
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|43
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|44
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|45
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|46
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|47
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|48
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|49
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|50
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:06
|51
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|52
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
|53
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:00:08
|55
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|56
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|57
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|58
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|59
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|60
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|61
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|62
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|63
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|64
|Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|66
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|67
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|68
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
|69
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|70
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|71
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|72
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|73
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|74
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|75
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|77
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|78
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|79
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|80
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|82
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|85
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|86
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|2
|3
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|12
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|5
|7
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|8
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|3
|9
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|2
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2:28:36
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|5
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|8
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|9
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|10
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|11
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|12
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|13
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:06
|17
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:00:08
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|20
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|21
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|22
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|23
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|24
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|25
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|26
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|27
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|28
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|29
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ale Cipollini
|7:25:48
|2
|Velocio - Sram
|3
|Wiggle Honda
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|France
|6
|Team Liv - Plantur
|7
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|Hitec Products
|9
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|10
|Australie
|11
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|12
|Italy
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
|0:00:08
|14
|Orica - AIS
|15
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2:28:26
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:04
|3
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:06
|5
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|9
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|11
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|15
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|16
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|22
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|24
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|25
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|26
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|27
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|28
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|29
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|30
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|31
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|32
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|33
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|34
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|35
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|36
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|37
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|38
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|39
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|40
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|41
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|42
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|43
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|44
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|45
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|46
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|47
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|48
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|49
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|50
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|51
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:16
|52
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|53
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
|54
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:00:18
|56
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|57
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|58
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|59
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|60
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|61
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|62
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|63
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|64
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|65
|Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|66
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|67
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|68
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|69
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
|70
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|71
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|72
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|73
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|74
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|75
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|77
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|78
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|79
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|80
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|82
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|85
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|86
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|12
|3
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|5
|7
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|8
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|3
|10
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|2
|12
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|2
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2:28:36
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|5
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|8
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|9
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|10
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|11
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|12
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|13
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:06
|17
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:00:08
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|20
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|21
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|22
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|23
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|24
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|25
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|26
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|27
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|28
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|29
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ale Cipollini
|7:25:48
|2
|Velocio - Sram
|3
|Wiggle Honda
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|France
|6
|Team Liv - Plantur
|7
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|Hitec Products
|9
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|10
|Australie
|11
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|12
|Italy
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
|0:00:08
|14
|Orica - AIS
|15
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy