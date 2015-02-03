Trending

Cucinotta wins Ladies Tour of Qatar opener

Italian takes out sprint at Dukhan Beach

Image 1 of 32

Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 2 of 32

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) tries on the first leader's jersey of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) tries on the first leader's jersey of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 3 of 32

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) wins stage 1

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) wins stage 1
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 4 of 32

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) presented with the winner's flowers

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) presented with the winner's flowers
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 5 of 32

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) out-sprints Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) out-sprints Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 6 of 32

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) victory salute

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) victory salute
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 7 of 32

The peloton during stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The peloton during stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 8 of 32

A crash in the field

A crash in the field
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 9 of 32

The Ladies Tour of Qatar races through the desert roads

The Ladies Tour of Qatar races through the desert roads
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 10 of 32

The full field at stage 1 Ladies Tour of Qatar

The full field at stage 1 Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 11 of 32

China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 12 of 32

French national team before the start of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

French national team before the start of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 13 of 32

Orica-AIS on the start line

Orica-AIS on the start line
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 14 of 32

Riders line up for the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Riders line up for the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 15 of 32

The women wait for the start of the 2015 Ladies Tour of Qatar

The women wait for the start of the 2015 Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 16 of 32

The field racing toward the Dukhan Beach finish line

The field racing toward the Dukhan Beach finish line
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 17 of 32

Moto following the women's field

Moto following the women's field
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 18 of 32

The women's field races into Dukhan Beach finish area

The women's field races into Dukhan Beach finish area
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 19 of 32

The peloton all together during stage 1 of Ladies Tour of Qatar

The peloton all together during stage 1 of Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 20 of 32

The intermediate sprint line during stage 1 in Qatar

The intermediate sprint line during stage 1 in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 21 of 32

A rider has a mechanical

A rider has a mechanical
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 22 of 32

Italy's Annalisa Cucinotta

Italy's Annalisa Cucinotta
(Image credit: Johnny Ortiz)
Image 23 of 32

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini)

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini)
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 24 of 32

Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Bigla Pro Cycling Team
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 25 of 32

Ale Cipollini road bikes

Ale Cipollini road bikes
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 26 of 32

The Ale Cipollini team at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The Ale Cipollini team at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 27 of 32

The French national team

The French national team
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 28 of 32

Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 29 of 32

The Australia national team before stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The Australia national team before stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 30 of 32

The Australia national team

The Australia national team
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 31 of 32

On location at the start of the Ladies Tour of Qatar in Doha

On location at the start of the Ladies Tour of Qatar in Doha
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 32 of 32

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team at the start

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team at the start
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)

“Regardez le vent,” Jean-François says he casts his eyes to the Qatari skies minutes before the opening stage. A driver at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, Jean-François Rodriguez, to give him his fuller title, knows a few things about riding on the front in difficult conditions. The 57-year-old was a domestique for Hinault and Fignon at Renault and Système U in the 1980s and was a directeur for Bbox Bouygues Telecom up until a few years ago. As the women’s field lined up with the Museum of Islamic Art behind them Jean-François repeated his words, ‘watch for the wind.”

The Frenchman’s advice looked vital as the women’s field rolled out through the neutralized zone and towards the finish at Dukhan Beach, 98 kilometres away. A breeze blew across the wide expansive roads and threatened to kick the race into life as soon as the flag was dropped.

However, as the race wound its way east and further inland the winds dropped, and any chance of formal hostilities were squared away for another day.

There was, of course, still the matter of a stage to win, the final honours going to Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) after a scrappy, and at times dangerous sprint, as well as two vital intermediate sprints to determine who would come away from the first day with their overall aspirations boosted. But with the winds easing and the threat of cross-winds dissipating, the opening stage turned into a phoney war, where avoiding crashes and survival were key.

It took almost roughly an hour of racing before the first notable attack arrived. Xiu Jie Jiang and her China Chongming-Liv-Champion System teammates were the first to arrive at the start, and the first to check and double check their bikes at the start of the race and their intentions paid off with Jiang’s move.

She attacked after Shelley Olds had beaten Chloe Hosking and Lizzie Armistead at the first intermediate sprint after 28 kilometres, and the Chinese rider’s insistence on ploughing on alone helped her establish a lead approaching 90 seconds as she broke through the 55 kilometre barrier.

Qatar’s landscape, with its long gleaming stretches of motorway, meant that Jiang was never far out of sight, and a patchwork of teams carefully monitored proceedings at the front.

In the convoy, Jean-Francois, who now drives Hinault at major races, would listen intently as the race radio crackled through with information. Bar the odd crash, Hosking, Tiffany Cromwell, and Sharon Laws, were among those that hit the deck, there was little to report.

The wind remained subdued, the landscape desolate and even the towering skyscrapers that litter the centre of Doha seemed to just reflect their own empty existences off each other.

A dot on the horizon, Jiang, legs like pistons, kept her advantage intact, even gobbling up the three seconds on offer at the second sprint at 68 kilometres. Once again Olds had the better of Armitstead, while Hosking’s crash meant that Girorgia Bronzini would be elevated to Wiggle’s lead sprinter come the finale.

With Jiang eventually caught, just after the sprint in fact, all eyes turned to the flat final run-in to the beach.

Wiggle, Ale-Cipollini, Bigla, Velocio-SRAM, and Rabo-Liv Women all launched their lead-outs but through a sprint that was rather more staccato than legato, it was Ale-Cipollini who shone through, with Cucinotta and Tagliaferro sandwiching Bronzini in second.

"We are very satisfied" said Ale-Cipollini director Fortunato Lacquaniti. "We are happy not only for the first and third position, but also for all the work we have done. We have been protagonist during the race. Annalisa made a wonderful sprint, also thanks to the work done by the whole team. This is the victory of the whole team."

As for Jean-Francois, his advice to watch for the winds will surely pay off in the coming days.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini2:28:36
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
7Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
8Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
9Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
12Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
14Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
15Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
18Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
19Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
20Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
21Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
23Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
24Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
25Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
26Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
27Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
28Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
29Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
30Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
31Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
32Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
33Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
34Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
35Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
36Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
37Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
38Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
39Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
40Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
41Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
42Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
43Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
44Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
45Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
46Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
47Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
48Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
49Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
50Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:00:06
51Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
52Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
53Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
54Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:00:08
55Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
56Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
57Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
58Coralie Demay (Fra) France
59Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
60Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
61Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
62Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
63Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
64Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
65Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
66Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
67Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
68Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
69Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
70Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
71Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
72Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
73Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
75Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
77Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
78Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
79Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
80Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
81Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
82Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
83Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
84Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
85Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
86Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
DNFMaura Kinsella (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSAnnie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
3Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling3pts
2Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini15pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda12
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini9
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team7
5Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM5
7Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
8Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda3
9Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo2
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini2:28:36
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
3Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
4Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
5Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
8Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
9Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
10Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
11Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
12Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
13Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
14Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
16Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:00:06
17Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
18Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:00:08
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
20Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
21Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
22Coralie Demay (Fra) France
23Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
24Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
25Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
26Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
27Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
28Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
29Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ale Cipollini7:25:48
2Velocio - Sram
3Wiggle Honda
4Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5France
6Team Liv - Plantur
7Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
8Hitec Products
9China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
10Australie
11Bigla Cycling Team0:00:06
12Italy
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo0:00:08
14Orica - AIS
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini2:28:26
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:04
3Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:06
5Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:08
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:10
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
9Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
10Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
11Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
15Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
16Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
17Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
19Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
22Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
24Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
25Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
26Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
27Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
28Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
29Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
30Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
31Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
32Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
33Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
34Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
35Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
36Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
37Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
38Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
39Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
40Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
41Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
42Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
43Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
44Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
45Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
46Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
47Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
48Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
49Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
50Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:15
51Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:00:16
52Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
53Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
54Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
55Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:00:18
56Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
57Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
58Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
59Coralie Demay (Fra) France
60Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
61Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
62Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
63Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
64Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
65Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
66Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
67Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
68Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
69Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
70Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
71Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
72Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
73Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
75Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
77Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
78Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
79Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
80Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
81Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
82Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
83Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
84Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
85Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
86Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini15pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda12
3Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team11
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini9
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team7
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM5
7Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
8Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling3
9Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda3
10Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
12Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo2
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini2:28:36
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
3Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
4Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
5Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
8Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
9Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
10Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
11Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
12Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
13Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
14Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
16Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:00:06
17Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
18Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:00:08
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
20Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
21Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
22Coralie Demay (Fra) France
23Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
24Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
25Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
26Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
27Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
28Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
29Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ale Cipollini7:25:48
2Velocio - Sram
3Wiggle Honda
4Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5France
6Team Liv - Plantur
7Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
8Hitec Products
9China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
10Australie
11Bigla Cycling Team0:00:06
12Italy
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo0:00:08
14Orica - AIS
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit

 

