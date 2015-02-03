Image 1 of 32 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 2 of 32 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) tries on the first leader's jersey of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 3 of 32 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) wins stage 1 (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 4 of 32 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) presented with the winner's flowers (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 5 of 32 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) out-sprints Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 6 of 32 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) victory salute (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 7 of 32 The peloton during stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 8 of 32 A crash in the field (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 9 of 32 The Ladies Tour of Qatar races through the desert roads (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 10 of 32 The full field at stage 1 Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 11 of 32 China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 12 of 32 French national team before the start of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 13 of 32 Orica-AIS on the start line (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 14 of 32 Riders line up for the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 15 of 32 The women wait for the start of the 2015 Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 16 of 32 The field racing toward the Dukhan Beach finish line (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 17 of 32 Moto following the women's field (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 18 of 32 The women's field races into Dukhan Beach finish area (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 19 of 32 The peloton all together during stage 1 of Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 20 of 32 The intermediate sprint line during stage 1 in Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 21 of 32 A rider has a mechanical (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 22 of 32 Italy's Annalisa Cucinotta (Image credit: Johnny Ortiz) Image 23 of 32 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 24 of 32 Bigla Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 25 of 32 Ale Cipollini road bikes (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 26 of 32 The Ale Cipollini team at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 27 of 32 The French national team (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 28 of 32 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 29 of 32 The Australia national team before stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 30 of 32 The Australia national team (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 31 of 32 On location at the start of the Ladies Tour of Qatar in Doha (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 32 of 32 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

“Regardez le vent,” Jean-François says he casts his eyes to the Qatari skies minutes before the opening stage. A driver at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, Jean-François Rodriguez, to give him his fuller title, knows a few things about riding on the front in difficult conditions. The 57-year-old was a domestique for Hinault and Fignon at Renault and Système U in the 1980s and was a directeur for Bbox Bouygues Telecom up until a few years ago. As the women’s field lined up with the Museum of Islamic Art behind them Jean-François repeated his words, ‘watch for the wind.”

The Frenchman’s advice looked vital as the women’s field rolled out through the neutralized zone and towards the finish at Dukhan Beach, 98 kilometres away. A breeze blew across the wide expansive roads and threatened to kick the race into life as soon as the flag was dropped.

However, as the race wound its way east and further inland the winds dropped, and any chance of formal hostilities were squared away for another day.

There was, of course, still the matter of a stage to win, the final honours going to Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale-Cipollini) after a scrappy, and at times dangerous sprint, as well as two vital intermediate sprints to determine who would come away from the first day with their overall aspirations boosted. But with the winds easing and the threat of cross-winds dissipating, the opening stage turned into a phoney war, where avoiding crashes and survival were key.

It took almost roughly an hour of racing before the first notable attack arrived. Xiu Jie Jiang and her China Chongming-Liv-Champion System teammates were the first to arrive at the start, and the first to check and double check their bikes at the start of the race and their intentions paid off with Jiang’s move.

She attacked after Shelley Olds had beaten Chloe Hosking and Lizzie Armistead at the first intermediate sprint after 28 kilometres, and the Chinese rider’s insistence on ploughing on alone helped her establish a lead approaching 90 seconds as she broke through the 55 kilometre barrier.

Qatar’s landscape, with its long gleaming stretches of motorway, meant that Jiang was never far out of sight, and a patchwork of teams carefully monitored proceedings at the front.

In the convoy, Jean-Francois, who now drives Hinault at major races, would listen intently as the race radio crackled through with information. Bar the odd crash, Hosking, Tiffany Cromwell, and Sharon Laws, were among those that hit the deck, there was little to report.

The wind remained subdued, the landscape desolate and even the towering skyscrapers that litter the centre of Doha seemed to just reflect their own empty existences off each other.

A dot on the horizon, Jiang, legs like pistons, kept her advantage intact, even gobbling up the three seconds on offer at the second sprint at 68 kilometres. Once again Olds had the better of Armitstead, while Hosking’s crash meant that Girorgia Bronzini would be elevated to Wiggle’s lead sprinter come the finale.

With Jiang eventually caught, just after the sprint in fact, all eyes turned to the flat final run-in to the beach.

Wiggle, Ale-Cipollini, Bigla, Velocio-SRAM, and Rabo-Liv Women all launched their lead-outs but through a sprint that was rather more staccato than legato, it was Ale-Cipollini who shone through, with Cucinotta and Tagliaferro sandwiching Bronzini in second.

"We are very satisfied" said Ale-Cipollini director Fortunato Lacquaniti. "We are happy not only for the first and third position, but also for all the work we have done. We have been protagonist during the race. Annalisa made a wonderful sprint, also thanks to the work done by the whole team. This is the victory of the whole team."

As for Jean-Francois, his advice to watch for the winds will surely pay off in the coming days.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2:28:36 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 7 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 8 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 9 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 12 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 13 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 14 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 15 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 16 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 17 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 18 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 20 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 21 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 23 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 24 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 25 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 26 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 27 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 28 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 29 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 30 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 31 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 32 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 33 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 34 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 35 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 36 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 37 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 38 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 39 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 40 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 41 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 42 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 43 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 44 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 45 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 46 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 47 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 48 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 49 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 50 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:06 51 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 52 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM 53 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 54 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:00:08 55 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 56 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 57 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 58 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 59 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 60 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 61 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 62 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 63 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 64 Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 66 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 67 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 68 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia 69 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy 70 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 71 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 72 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 73 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 74 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 75 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 76 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 77 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 78 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 79 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 80 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 81 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 82 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 83 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 84 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 85 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 86 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda DNF Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNS Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 3 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 5 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 5 7 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 8 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 3 9 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 2 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2:28:36 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 3 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 4 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 5 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 8 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 9 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 10 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 11 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 12 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 13 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 14 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 15 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 16 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:06 17 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 18 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:00:08 19 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 20 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 21 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 22 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 23 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 24 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 25 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 26 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 27 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 28 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 29 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ale Cipollini 7:25:48 2 Velocio - Sram 3 Wiggle Honda 4 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 France 6 Team Liv - Plantur 7 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 Hitec Products 9 China Chongming-Liv-Champion System 10 Australie 11 Bigla Cycling Team 0:00:06 12 Italy 13 Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo 0:00:08 14 Orica - AIS 15 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2:28:26 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:04 3 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:06 5 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:08 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:10 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 9 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 11 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 14 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 15 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 16 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 17 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 19 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 22 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 24 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 25 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 26 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 27 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 28 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 29 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 30 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 31 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 32 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 33 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 34 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 35 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 36 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 37 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 38 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 39 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 40 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 41 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 42 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 43 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 44 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 45 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 46 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 47 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 48 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 49 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 50 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:15 51 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:16 52 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 53 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM 54 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 55 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:00:18 56 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 57 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 58 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 59 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 60 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 61 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 62 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 63 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 64 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 65 Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 66 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 67 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 68 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 69 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia 70 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy 71 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 72 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 73 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 74 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 75 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 76 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 77 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 78 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 79 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 80 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 81 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 82 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 83 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 84 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 85 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 86 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 3 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 5 7 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 8 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 3 9 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 3 10 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 12 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 2 13 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2:28:36 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 3 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 4 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 5 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 8 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 9 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 10 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 11 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 12 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 13 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 14 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 15 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 16 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:06 17 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 18 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:00:08 19 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 20 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 21 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 22 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 23 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 24 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 25 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 26 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 27 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 28 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 29 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling