Armitstead takes stage three victory at Ladies Tour of Qatar
Briton takes over race lead
Stage 3: Souq Waqif - Ah Khor Corniche
Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) moved into the leader's jersey at the Ladies Tour of Qatar after taking victory on stage three. The Boels Dolmans rider beat Shelly Olds (Bigla) and Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women) in a sprint after another fine all-round display from the Boels Dolmans team.
Armitstead took the race lead from teammate Ellen van Dijk, who made the split but finished in 16th on the stage after helping to lead Armitstead out. Van Dijk now sits second behind Armitstead at eight seconds. Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda), who rode aggressively to claim both intermediate sprints, finished just outside of the time bonuses at the line and is now third at nine seconds.
With just one stage remaining Armitstead looks to be in a strong position and on course to win her maiden Tour of Qatar crown but she and her team were made to work for the win after Wiggle Honda, and in particular, Chloe Hosking rallied with two excellent performances at the intermediate sprints.
Hosking, who came into the stage with a point to prove after finishing fourth on stage two, admitted to Cyclingnews that she was nervous as she lined up on the start line in Souq Waqif. However those nerves were quickly dispelled when she moved to within one second of the race lead after dominating the intermediates.
Boels Dolmans’s response was as emphatic as it was calculating. After tiring the field with a long section of headwind riding they set about splitting the peloton once the race turned east. The peloton quickly split but with five riders in the 14-strong group, Armitstead and her teammates had made their intentions clear.
Although more riders were able to regain contact the Dutch druganaut set volley after volley up the road in a bid to once again stretch the race to within breaking point.
Gracie Elvin (Orica AIS) and Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle) were constantly attempting to break clear and at one point built up a slight lead but with less than four kilometres to go the peloton regrouped.
Wiggle had already played one card with d'Hoore but Hosking herself closed down a move containing Armitstead. Yet with 500 meters to go the bunch launched into their sprint.
Hosking could see the race lead up ahead but another miss-firing leadout from her and her team cost her dearly.
Armitstead on the other hand had no such problems. She and her team allowed Wiggle to blink first before launching her own sprint with less than 200 meters to go. Olds and Brand completed the top three with Hosking fourth and out of the bonus seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:27:45
|2
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|6
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|7
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|12
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|13
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|14
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|15
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|16
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|20
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|21
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|22
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|26
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|27
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|28
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:08
|29
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|30
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:00:14
|31
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:30
|32
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
|0:00:32
|33
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:16
|34
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|35
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|36
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:02:19
|37
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|38
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:02:30
|39
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|40
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|41
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|42
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|44
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:33
|45
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|46
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|47
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|49
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|50
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|51
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|52
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|53
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|54
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:06:47
|55
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|0:06:49
|56
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|57
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|58
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|59
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|60
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|61
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|62
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|64
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|65
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|66
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|68
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|69
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|70
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|71
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|72
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|73
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|74
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|75
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:10:39
|77
|Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|79
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|80
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|81
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|83
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|84
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|85
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|3
|pts
|2
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|3
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|7
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|6
|6
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|5
|7
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|4
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|2
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2:27:45
|2
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|3
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|5
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|6
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|7
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:02:19
|8
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:02:30
|9
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|11
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:33
|13
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|14
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|16
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|17
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:06:47
|18
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|19
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|20
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|21
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|22
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|24
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|25
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|0:10:39
|26
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|27
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|28
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|29
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle Honda
|7:23:15
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Velocio - SRAM
|4
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Orica - AIS
|0:00:08
|6
|Ale Cipollini
|0:02:16
|7
|France
|0:02:19
|8
|Hitec Products
|0:02:33
|9
|Team Liv - Plantur
|0:02:38
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
|0:04:46
|11
|Italy
|0:05:06
|12
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|13
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:11:22
|14
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
|0:11:55
|15
|Australia
|0:16:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7:35:24
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:09
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|0:00:15
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|0:00:17
|6
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:14
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|0:02:15
|8
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:02:23
|11
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|12
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:34
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|15
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:25
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:07:24
|17
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|18
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:11:19
|19
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:11:27
|20
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|22
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|23
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|24
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|25
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|26
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|28
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|29
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|30
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|31
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:11:35
|32
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|33
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
|0:12:05
|34
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|35
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:13:43
|36
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|37
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:13:46
|38
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:13:51
|39
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:13:57
|40
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:00
|42
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|43
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|45
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|46
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|47
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:14:05
|48
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|49
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:14:08
|50
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:18:14
|51
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:18:16
|52
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|53
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|54
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|55
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|56
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|0:18:24
|57
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|58
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|59
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|60
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|61
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|63
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:18:31
|65
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:18:51
|66
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:19:01
|67
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:19:06
|68
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|0:19:09
|69
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|70
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|0:23:17
|71
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|72
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:23:23
|73
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:23:25
|75
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:27:07
|77
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|78
|Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:27:15
|79
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
|80
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|81
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|83
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|84
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|85
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|26
|3
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|23
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|17
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|14
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|12
|10
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|12
|11
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|11
|12
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|6
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|5
|14
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|5
|15
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|16
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|3
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|2
|20
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|2
|21
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|2
|22
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|7:37:58
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:08:53
|3
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|4
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:11:09
|6
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|7
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:11:12
|8
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|0:11:26
|9
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|10
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|11
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:11:31
|12
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|13
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:15:40
|14
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:15:42
|15
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|16
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:15:50
|17
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:15:57
|18
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:27
|19
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:16:32
|20
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|0:16:35
|21
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|22
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|0:20:43
|23
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:20:49
|24
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:20:51
|25
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:24:33
|26
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|27
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|0:24:41
|28
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|29
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle Honda
|22:49:15
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:02:04
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|4
|Velocio - SRAM
|0:11:00
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:15:21
|6
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|7
|France
|0:24:25
|8
|Team Liv - Plantur
|0:24:44
|9
|Hitec Products
|0:33:51
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
|0:36:12
|11
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:40:43
|12
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:42:40
|13
|Italy
|0:46:32
|14
|Australia
|0:47:36
|15
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
|0:48:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy