Armitstead takes stage three victory at Ladies Tour of Qatar

Briton takes over race lead

Image 1 of 38

Lizzy Armitstead wins stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 2 of 38

New race leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) interviewed for television

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 3 of 38

The peloton on stage 3

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 4 of 38

The peloton on stage 3

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 5 of 38

Race leader Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) in the bunch

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 6 of 38

Race leader Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 7 of 38

A crash in the peloton sends riders scattering

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 8 of 38

The peloton and best young rider Beatrice Bartelloni

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 9 of 38

Armitstead, Van Dijk and Chloe Hoskings battle in the wind

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 10 of 38

Race leader Ellen van Dijk and Boels Dolmans teammate Lizzie Armitstead talk strategy

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 11 of 38

Stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 12 of 38

The peloton forms an echelon in the wind

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 13 of 38

Four riders in the breakaway included Belgian champion Jolien d'Hoore

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 14 of 38

TV crews film stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 15 of 38

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) winner of stage 3

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 16 of 38

New Tour of Qatar leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 17 of 38

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) leads the points classification

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 18 of 38

Best young rider Beatrice Bartelloni (Ale Cipollini)

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 19 of 38

The Wiggle Honda team relax after the stage

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 20 of 38

The French national team

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 21 of 38

Topsport Vlaanderen

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 22 of 38

A China Chongming-Liv-Champion System rider takes souvenir photos

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 23 of 38

On the startline of stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 24 of 38

On the startline of stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 25 of 38

On the startline of stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 26 of 38

Mechanics load up for another day in the office

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 27 of 38

Bronzini looks for some shade at the start of the race

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 28 of 38

The Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo team

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 29 of 38

Bigla's Cervelo's are ready for racing

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 30 of 38

Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 31 of 38

Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 32 of 38

Riders from the Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 33 of 38

At the start of stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 34 of 38

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 35 of 38

The Italian national team study the road book

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 36 of 38

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 37 of 38

The local fans turn out for the Ladies Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 38 of 38

On the startline of stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) moved into the leader's jersey at the Ladies Tour of Qatar after taking victory on stage three. The Boels Dolmans rider beat Shelly Olds (Bigla) and Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women) in a sprint after another fine all-round display from the Boels Dolmans team. 

Armitstead took the race lead from teammate Ellen van Dijk, who made the split but finished in 16th on the stage after helping to lead Armitstead out. Van Dijk now sits second behind Armitstead at eight seconds. Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda), who rode aggressively to claim both intermediate sprints, finished just outside of the time bonuses at the line and is now third at nine seconds.

With just one stage remaining Armitstead looks to be in a strong position and on course to win her maiden Tour of Qatar crown but she and her team were made to work for the win after Wiggle Honda, and in particular, Chloe Hosking rallied with two excellent performances at the intermediate sprints.

Hosking, who came into the stage with a point to prove after finishing fourth on stage two, admitted to Cyclingnews that she was nervous as she lined up on the start line in Souq Waqif. However those nerves were quickly dispelled when she moved to within one second of the race lead after dominating the intermediates.

Boels Dolmans’s response was as emphatic as it was calculating. After tiring the field with a long section of headwind riding they set about splitting the peloton once the race turned east. The peloton quickly split but with five riders in the 14-strong group, Armitstead and her teammates had made their intentions clear.

Although more riders were able to regain contact the Dutch druganaut set volley after volley up the road in a bid to once again stretch the race to within breaking point.

Gracie Elvin (Orica AIS) and Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle) were constantly attempting to break clear and at one point built up a slight lead but with less than four kilometres to go the peloton regrouped.

Wiggle had already played one card with d'Hoore but Hosking herself closed down a move containing Armitstead. Yet with 500 meters to go the bunch launched into their sprint.

Hosking could see the race lead up ahead but another miss-firing leadout from her and her team cost her dearly.

Armitstead on the other hand had no such problems. She and her team allowed Wiggle to blink first before launching her own sprint with less than 200 meters to go. Olds and Brand completed the top three with Hosking fourth and out of the bonus seconds.

 Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:27:45
2Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
5Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
6Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
7Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
12Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
13Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
14Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
15Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
16Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
20Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
21Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
22Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
24Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
25Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
26Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
27Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
28Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:08
29Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
30Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:00:14
31Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda0:00:30
32Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM0:00:32
33Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:16
34Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
35Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
36Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:02:19
37Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
38Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:02:30
39Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
40Coralie Demay (Fra) France
41Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
42Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
43Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
44Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:02:33
45Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
46Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
47Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
49Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
50Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
51Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
52Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
53Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
54Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:06:47
55Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia0:06:49
56Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
57Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
58Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
59Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
60Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
61Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
62Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
63Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
64Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
65Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
66Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
68Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
69Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
70Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
71Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
72Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
73Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
74Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
75Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:10:39
77Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
79Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
80Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
81Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
83Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
84Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
85Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia

Sprint 1 - Tenbek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda3pts
2Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda1

Sprint 2 - Ras Laffan
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda3pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15pts
2Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team12
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team9
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda7
5Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France6
6Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK5
7Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda4
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini3
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS2
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini2:27:45
2Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
3Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
5Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:02:16
6Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
7Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:02:19
8Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:02:30
9Coralie Demay (Fra) France
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
11Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:02:33
13Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
14Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
15Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
16Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
17Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:06:47
18Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:06:49
19Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
20Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
21Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
22Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
24Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
25Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia0:10:39
26Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
27Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
28Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
29Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle Honda7:23:15
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Velocio - SRAM
4Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Orica - AIS0:00:08
6Ale Cipollini0:02:16
7France0:02:19
8Hitec Products0:02:33
9Team Liv - Plantur0:02:38
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo0:04:46
11Italy0:05:06
12Bigla Cycling Team0:09:19
13China Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:11:22
14Optum p/b Kelly Benefit0:11:55
15Australia0:16:11

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7:35:24
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:08
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:00:09
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM0:00:15
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS0:00:17
6Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:02:14
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM0:02:15
8Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
10Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS0:02:23
11Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
12Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:34
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:37
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
15Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:25
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:07:24
17Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:11:16
18Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:11:19
19Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:11:27
20Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
21Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
22Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
23Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
24Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
25Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
26Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
29Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
30Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
31Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur0:11:35
32Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:11:42
33Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM0:12:05
34Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
35Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:13:43
36Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
37Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:13:46
38Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:13:51
39Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:13:57
40Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
41Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:00
42Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
43Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
45Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
46Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:14:03
47Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:14:05
48Coralie Demay (Fra) France
49Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS0:14:08
50Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:18:14
51Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:18:16
52Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
53Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
54Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
55Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
56Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM0:18:24
57Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
58Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
59Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
60Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
61Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
62Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
63Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
64Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:18:31
65Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:18:51
66Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:19:01
67Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:19:06
68Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy0:19:09
69Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
70Fanny Riberot (Fra) France0:23:17
71Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
72Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:23:23
73Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
74Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:23:25
75Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:27:07
77Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
78Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:15
79Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
80Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
81Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
83Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
84Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
85Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team31pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda26
3Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team23
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM17
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team16
6Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15
7Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini15
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda14
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS12
10Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda12
11Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini11
12Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France6
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda5
14Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK5
15Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
16Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling3
17Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS3
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini3
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM2
20Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur2
21Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo2
22Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini7:37:58
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:08:53
3Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
4Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
5Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:11:09
6Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
7Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:11:12
8Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia0:11:26
9Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
10Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:11:29
11Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:11:31
12Coralie Demay (Fra) France
13Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:15:40
14Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:15:42
15Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
16Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:15:50
17Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:15:57
18Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:16:27
19Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:16:32
20Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy0:16:35
21Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
22Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy0:20:43
23Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:20:49
24Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:20:51
25Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:24:33
26Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
27Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia0:24:41
28Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
29Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle Honda22:49:15
2Orica - AIS0:02:04
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:09:03
4Velocio - SRAM0:11:00
5Ale Cipollini0:15:21
6Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:22:32
7France0:24:25
8Team Liv - Plantur0:24:44
9Hitec Products0:33:51
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo0:36:12
11Bigla Cycling Team0:40:43
12China Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:42:40
13Italy0:46:32
14Australia0:47:36
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit0:48:22

 

