Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) moved into the leader's jersey at the Ladies Tour of Qatar after taking victory on stage three. The Boels Dolmans rider beat Shelly Olds (Bigla) and Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women) in a sprint after another fine all-round display from the Boels Dolmans team.

Armitstead took the race lead from teammate Ellen van Dijk, who made the split but finished in 16th on the stage after helping to lead Armitstead out. Van Dijk now sits second behind Armitstead at eight seconds. Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda), who rode aggressively to claim both intermediate sprints, finished just outside of the time bonuses at the line and is now third at nine seconds.

With just one stage remaining Armitstead looks to be in a strong position and on course to win her maiden Tour of Qatar crown but she and her team were made to work for the win after Wiggle Honda, and in particular, Chloe Hosking rallied with two excellent performances at the intermediate sprints.

Hosking, who came into the stage with a point to prove after finishing fourth on stage two, admitted to Cyclingnews that she was nervous as she lined up on the start line in Souq Waqif. However those nerves were quickly dispelled when she moved to within one second of the race lead after dominating the intermediates.

Boels Dolmans’s response was as emphatic as it was calculating. After tiring the field with a long section of headwind riding they set about splitting the peloton once the race turned east. The peloton quickly split but with five riders in the 14-strong group, Armitstead and her teammates had made their intentions clear.

Although more riders were able to regain contact the Dutch druganaut set volley after volley up the road in a bid to once again stretch the race to within breaking point.

Gracie Elvin (Orica AIS) and Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle) were constantly attempting to break clear and at one point built up a slight lead but with less than four kilometres to go the peloton regrouped.

Wiggle had already played one card with d'Hoore but Hosking herself closed down a move containing Armitstead. Yet with 500 meters to go the bunch launched into their sprint.

Hosking could see the race lead up ahead but another miss-firing leadout from her and her team cost her dearly.

Armitstead on the other hand had no such problems. She and her team allowed Wiggle to blink first before launching her own sprint with less than 200 meters to go. Olds and Brand completed the top three with Hosking fourth and out of the bonus seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2:27:45 2 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 6 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 7 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 10 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 12 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 13 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 14 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 15 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 16 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 17 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 18 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 20 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 21 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 22 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 23 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 24 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 25 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 26 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 27 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 28 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:08 29 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 30 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 0:00:14 31 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 0:00:30 32 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM 0:00:32 33 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:16 34 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 35 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 36 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:02:19 37 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 38 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:02:30 39 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 40 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 41 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 42 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 43 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 44 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 0:02:33 45 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 46 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 47 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 49 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 50 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 51 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 52 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 53 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 54 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:06:47 55 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 0:06:49 56 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 57 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 58 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 59 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 60 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 61 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 62 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 63 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 64 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 65 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 66 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 67 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 68 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 69 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 70 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 71 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 72 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 73 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 74 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 75 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 76 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:10:39 77 Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 79 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 80 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 81 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 82 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy 83 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 84 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 85 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia

Sprint 1 - Tenbek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 3 pts 2 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 3 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 1

Sprint 2 - Ras Laffan # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 3 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 7 5 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 6 6 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 5 7 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 4 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 2 10 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2:27:45 2 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 3 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 5 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:02:16 6 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 7 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:02:19 8 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:02:30 9 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 11 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 0:02:33 13 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 14 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 16 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 17 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:06:47 18 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:06:49 19 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 20 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 21 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 23 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 24 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 25 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 0:10:39 26 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 27 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 28 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 29 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wiggle Honda 7:23:15 2 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 Velocio - SRAM 4 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 Orica - AIS 0:00:08 6 Ale Cipollini 0:02:16 7 France 0:02:19 8 Hitec Products 0:02:33 9 Team Liv - Plantur 0:02:38 10 Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo 0:04:46 11 Italy 0:05:06 12 Bigla Cycling Team 0:09:19 13 China Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:11:22 14 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit 0:11:55 15 Australia 0:16:11

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7:35:24 2 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:00:09 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 0:00:15 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 0:00:17 6 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:02:14 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 0:02:15 8 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 10 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:02:23 11 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 12 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:34 13 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:37 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 15 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:04:25 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:07:24 17 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:11:16 18 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:11:19 19 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:11:27 20 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 21 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 22 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 23 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 24 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 25 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 26 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 27 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 28 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 29 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 30 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 31 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 0:11:35 32 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:11:42 33 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM 0:12:05 34 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 35 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:13:43 36 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 37 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:13:46 38 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:13:51 39 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:13:57 40 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 41 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:00 42 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 43 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 45 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 46 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:14:03 47 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:14:05 48 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 49 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:14:08 50 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:18:14 51 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:18:16 52 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 53 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 54 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 55 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 56 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 0:18:24 57 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 58 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 59 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 60 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 61 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 62 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 63 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 64 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:18:31 65 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:18:51 66 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:19:01 67 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:19:06 68 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 0:19:09 69 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 70 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 0:23:17 71 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 72 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:23:23 73 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 74 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:23:25 75 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:27:07 77 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 78 Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:15 79 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia 80 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 81 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 82 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy 83 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 84 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 85 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 31 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 26 3 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 23 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 17 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 16 6 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 7 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 14 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 12 10 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 12 11 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 11 12 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 6 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 5 14 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 5 15 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 16 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 3 17 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 3 18 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 2 20 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 2 21 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 2 22 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 7:37:58 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:08:53 3 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 4 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 5 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:11:09 6 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 7 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:11:12 8 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 0:11:26 9 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 10 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:11:29 11 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:11:31 12 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 13 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:15:40 14 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:15:42 15 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 16 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:15:50 17 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:15:57 18 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:16:27 19 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:16:32 20 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 0:16:35 21 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 22 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 0:20:43 23 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:20:49 24 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:20:51 25 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:24:33 26 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 27 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 0:24:41 28 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 29 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling