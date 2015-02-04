Van Dijk takes control at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
Dutchwoman claims stage and overall lead at Madinat Al Shamal
Stage 2: Al Zubarah Fort - Madinat Al Shamal
Ellen van Dijk and her Boels Dolmans team stamped their authority all over the Ladies Tour of Qatar with a performance as clinical as it was powerful on stage two from Al Zubarah Fort to Madinat Al Shamal. Van Dijk, who won the stage and moved into the overall lead at the race, combined with teammate Lizzie Armitstead to dissect and then devastate the field in a master-class of crosswind riding.
Only a brave sprint finish from Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) could split the Boels Dolmans tandem at the line, with van Dijk – the 2011 race winner – now leading Worrack by four seconds overall, and with Armitstead and a clutch of other riders a further three seconds in arrears.
The stage, peppered with crosswinds and echelons, saw overnight race leader Annalisa Cucinotta concede her leader’s jersey in the opening 10 kilometres but with the top six on general classification only separated by 27 seconds, the race is far from over.
At the start at the Al Zubarah Fort, it was Boels Dolmans who drew their battle lines firmly in the sand. Well before the official start Armitstead and Van Dijk led their troops onto the course in a bid to preview the opening kilometres. The pan-flat parcours, the subtle but noticeable cross-winds, followed by a sharp change in direction provided the perfect opportunity to start aggressively. Plenty of other teams followed suit, riding back and forth over the opening stretch of road but once the flag was dropped it was Boels Dolmans who once again moved onto the front foot.
They weren’t alone. In Orica-AIS and Wiggle-Honda they found willing allies and it was no coincidence that from the 16-rider leading group that formed early on, almost half of them came from the three squads.
Within a matter of minutes all three of yesterday’s jersey winners, including Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) had been spat 2out the back and three clear groups formed.
Van Dijk and Armitstead may be been the only two riders from their team present but Orica’s Emma Johansson put her accompanying three teammates to work, and with Chloe Hosking doing the same with her Wiggle entourage the gap soon crept above the minute mark.
Within 18 kilometres, the leaders had an advantage of 1:30 on the first group of chasers, with the race leader almost four minutes down.
When the race began the first of its four laps of the finishing circuit, the chalkboard read 2:55 and at the first intermediate sprint the gap rose to 3:30. It was Hosking who claimed three points, and three vital seconds, with Marta Tagliaferro and Johansson second and third respectively.
On the second lap of four, just as the riders turned left and away from a stiff headwind and into cross-winds, Boels Dolmans again lit the fuse.
Van Dijk dived down the side of the narrowing road, and immediately the elastic was stretched to breaking point. Hosking and Longo Borghini quickly responded with Worrack, Armitstead and Johansson also making it across.
The six riders instantly began to work. Johansson would later admit to Cyclingnews that she would have preferred the move to have been caught so that more of her teammates could have attacked with her, but with Wiggle and Boels in dominant form, the Swede was obliged to pull. Those left behind quickly saw their aspirations of the stage and the overall disappear up the road when a gap of two minutes was quickly established.
The second intermediate sprint saw Armitstead lead Johansson and Hosking over the line before Van Dijk launched a daring but ill-timed attack near the start of the final lap.
The Dutch rider’s second move was far more impressive. With the finish line still over 400 metres away, she jumped from the tiring group. Hosking and Longo Borghini hesitated and by the time Johansson reacted it was too late. Armitstead dutifully marked any inclination of a counter attack, leaving Van Dijk with a three-second buffer as she crossed the line.
In the overall standings, Van Dijk carries a lead of four seconds over Worrack into stage 3, while her teammate Armitstead and Hosking are a further three seconds back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:39:21
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|0:00:03
|3
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:09
|7
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:57
|8
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|12
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|13
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|15
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:08
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|17
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:11:09
|18
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|19
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|20
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|21
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|23
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|25
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|26
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|27
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|28
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|29
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|30
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|31
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|32
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|33
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|34
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|35
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|36
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|37
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|39
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|41
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|42
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|43
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|44
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|45
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|46
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|47
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|48
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|49
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|50
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|51
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|52
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|53
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|54
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|56
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
|57
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|58
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|59
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|63
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:11:16
|64
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|65
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:16:10
|66
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|67
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|68
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|69
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|70
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
|71
|Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|72
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|73
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|75
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|76
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|77
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|78
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|79
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|80
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|81
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|82
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|84
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|85
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|DNS
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|3
|pts
|2
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|2
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|12
|3
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|7
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|6
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|5
|7
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|4
|8
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|3
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|2
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2:41:29
|2
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|3
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|6
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|7
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|10
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|11
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|12
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|14
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|15
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|16
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|17
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:09:08
|18
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:14:02
|19
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|20
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|21
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|22
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|23
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|24
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|26
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|27
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|28
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|29
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle Honda
|8:00:12
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:01:48
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|4
|Velocio - Sram
|0:11:00
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:13:05
|6
|France
|0:22:06
|7
|Team Liv - Plantur
|8
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
|0:31:18
|10
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|11
|Hitec Products
|12
|Bigla Cycling Team
|13
|Australie
|0:31:25
|14
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
|0:36:19
|15
|Italy
|0:41:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5:07:47
|2
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|0:00:07
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|0:00:10
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:27
|7
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:01
|8
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:07
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|10
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|12
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|13
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|0:02:15
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|15
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:26
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|17
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:11:13
|18
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|19
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:11:19
|20
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|21
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|24
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|26
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|27
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|28
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|29
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|30
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|31
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|33
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
|34
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|35
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|36
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|37
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|38
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|39
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|41
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|42
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|45
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|46
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|47
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|48
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:11:24
|49
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|50
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
|51
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|0:11:27
|52
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|53
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|54
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|55
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|56
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|57
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|58
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|59
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|60
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|62
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|64
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|65
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:10
|66
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:20
|67
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|68
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|69
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|70
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|71
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:16:26
|72
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:16:28
|74
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|75
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|76
|Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|77
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
|78
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|79
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|80
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|81
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|82
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|84
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|85
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|17
|pts
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|4
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|13
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|12
|7
|Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|8
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|11
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|9
|10
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|7
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|5
|13
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|14
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|3
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
|2
|17
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|2
|18
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|5:10:13
|2
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:08:53
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|6
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|7
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|8
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|9
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|11
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|12
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|13
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|14
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|0:09:01
|15
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
|16
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|17
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:09:08
|18
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:13:54
|19
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|20
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|21
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|22
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:14:00
|23
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:14:02
|24
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|25
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|26
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|27
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
|28
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|29
|Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle Honda
|15:26:00
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:01:56
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|4
|Velocio - Sram
|0:11:00
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:13:05
|6
|France
|0:22:06
|7
|Team Liv - Plantur
|8
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|9
|Hitec Products
|0:31:18
|10
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|11
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:31:24
|12
|Australie
|0:31:25
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
|0:31:26
|14
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
|0:36:27
|15
|Italy
|0:41:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy