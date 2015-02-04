Image 1 of 26 2014 Flanders winner Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 26 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 26 Arianna Fidanza (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 26 Team Liv-Plantur talk team tactics (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 26 Lucy Garner rides to the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 26 Riders gather for the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 26 On the startline at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 26 On the startline at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 26 On the startline at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 26 The final break at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, stage 2 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 26 The field all together during stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 12 of 26 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 13 of 26 The French national team at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 14 of 26 The French national team (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 15 of 26 The peloton at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 16 of 26 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 17 of 26 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 18 of 26 Fans wave at the peloton at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 19 of 26 The field rides through desert roads at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 20 of 26 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 21 of 26 Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 22 of 26 Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) and Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 23 of 26 Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 24 of 26 Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) wins the second stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 25 of 26 Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) leads the sprint classification at Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar) Image 26 of 26 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ale Cipollini) leads best young rider at Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)

Ellen van Dijk and her Boels Dolmans team stamped their authority all over the Ladies Tour of Qatar with a performance as clinical as it was powerful on stage two from Al Zubarah Fort to Madinat Al Shamal. Van Dijk, who won the stage and moved into the overall lead at the race, combined with teammate Lizzie Armitstead to dissect and then devastate the field in a master-class of crosswind riding.

Only a brave sprint finish from Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) could split the Boels Dolmans tandem at the line, with van Dijk – the 2011 race winner – now leading Worrack by four seconds overall, and with Armitstead and a clutch of other riders a further three seconds in arrears.

The stage, peppered with crosswinds and echelons, saw overnight race leader Annalisa Cucinotta concede her leader’s jersey in the opening 10 kilometres but with the top six on general classification only separated by 27 seconds, the race is far from over.

At the start at the Al Zubarah Fort, it was Boels Dolmans who drew their battle lines firmly in the sand. Well before the official start Armitstead and Van Dijk led their troops onto the course in a bid to preview the opening kilometres. The pan-flat parcours, the subtle but noticeable cross-winds, followed by a sharp change in direction provided the perfect opportunity to start aggressively. Plenty of other teams followed suit, riding back and forth over the opening stretch of road but once the flag was dropped it was Boels Dolmans who once again moved onto the front foot.

They weren’t alone. In Orica-AIS and Wiggle-Honda they found willing allies and it was no coincidence that from the 16-rider leading group that formed early on, almost half of them came from the three squads.

Within a matter of minutes all three of yesterday’s jersey winners, including Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) had been spat 2out the back and three clear groups formed.

Van Dijk and Armitstead may be been the only two riders from their team present but Orica’s Emma Johansson put her accompanying three teammates to work, and with Chloe Hosking doing the same with her Wiggle entourage the gap soon crept above the minute mark.





Within 18 kilometres, the leaders had an advantage of 1:30 on the first group of chasers, with the race leader almost four minutes down.

When the race began the first of its four laps of the finishing circuit, the chalkboard read 2:55 and at the first intermediate sprint the gap rose to 3:30. It was Hosking who claimed three points, and three vital seconds, with Marta Tagliaferro and Johansson second and third respectively.

On the second lap of four, just as the riders turned left and away from a stiff headwind and into cross-winds, Boels Dolmans again lit the fuse.

Van Dijk dived down the side of the narrowing road, and immediately the elastic was stretched to breaking point. Hosking and Longo Borghini quickly responded with Worrack, Armitstead and Johansson also making it across.

The six riders instantly began to work. Johansson would later admit to Cyclingnews that she would have preferred the move to have been caught so that more of her teammates could have attacked with her, but with Wiggle and Boels in dominant form, the Swede was obliged to pull. Those left behind quickly saw their aspirations of the stage and the overall disappear up the road when a gap of two minutes was quickly established.

The second intermediate sprint saw Armitstead lead Johansson and Hosking over the line before Van Dijk launched a daring but ill-timed attack near the start of the final lap.

The Dutch rider’s second move was far more impressive. With the finish line still over 400 metres away, she jumped from the tiring group. Hosking and Longo Borghini hesitated and by the time Johansson reacted it was too late. Armitstead dutifully marked any inclination of a counter attack, leaving Van Dijk with a three-second buffer as she crossed the line.

In the overall standings, Van Dijk carries a lead of four seconds over Worrack into stage 3, while her teammate Armitstead and Hosking are a further three seconds back.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2:39:21 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 0:00:03 3 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:09 7 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:01:57 8 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 11 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 12 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 13 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 15 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:08 16 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:23 17 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:11:09 18 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 19 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 20 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 21 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 23 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 24 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 25 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 26 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 27 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 28 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 29 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 30 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 31 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 32 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 33 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 34 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 35 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 36 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 37 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 38 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 39 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 40 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 41 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 42 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 43 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 44 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 45 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 46 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 47 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 48 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 49 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 50 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 51 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 52 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 53 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 54 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 55 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 56 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM 57 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 58 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 59 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 60 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 61 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 62 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 63 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:11:16 64 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 65 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:16:10 66 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 67 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 68 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 69 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 70 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia 71 Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 72 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 73 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 74 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 75 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 76 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 77 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 78 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 79 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 80 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 81 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 82 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 83 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy 85 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK DNS Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 3 pts 2 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 2 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 12 3 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 7 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 6 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 5 7 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 4 8 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 3 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 2 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2:41:29 2 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:09:01 3 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 6 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 7 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 10 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 11 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 12 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 14 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 15 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 16 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 17 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:09:08 18 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:14:02 19 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 20 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 21 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 22 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 23 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 24 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 25 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 26 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 27 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 28 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 29 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wiggle Honda 8:00:12 2 Orica - AIS 0:01:48 3 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:09:03 4 Velocio - Sram 0:11:00 5 Ale Cipollini 0:13:05 6 France 0:22:06 7 Team Liv - Plantur 8 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:22:32 9 Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo 0:31:18 10 China Chongming-Liv-Champion System 11 Hitec Products 12 Bigla Cycling Team 13 Australie 0:31:25 14 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit 0:36:19 15 Italy 0:41:20

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5:07:47 2 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 0:00:07 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 0:00:10 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:27 7 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:01 8 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:02:07 9 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 10 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 12 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 13 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 0:02:15 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 15 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:26 16 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:33 17 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:11:13 18 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:11:14 19 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:11:19 20 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 21 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 23 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 24 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 25 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 26 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 27 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 28 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 29 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 30 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 31 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 33 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 34 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 35 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 36 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 37 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 38 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 39 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 40 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 41 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 42 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 43 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 44 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 45 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 46 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 47 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 48 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:11:24 49 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:11:25 50 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM 51 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 0:11:27 52 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 53 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 54 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 55 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 56 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 57 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 58 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 59 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 60 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 61 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 62 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 63 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:11:34 64 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 65 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:16:10 66 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:16:20 67 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 68 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 69 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 70 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 71 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:16:26 72 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 73 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:16:28 74 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 75 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 76 Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia 78 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 79 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 80 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 81 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy 82 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 83 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 84 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 85 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM 17 pts 2 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 3 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 4 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 13 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 7 Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 8 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 11 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 9 10 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 7 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 5 13 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 14 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 3 15 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 3 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM 2 17 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 2 18 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini 5:10:13 2 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:08:53 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 6 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 7 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 8 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 9 Soline Lamboley (Fra) France 10 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 11 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 12 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 13 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:08:59 14 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 0:09:01 15 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo 16 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 17 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:09:08 18 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:13:54 19 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 20 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 21 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 22 Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:14:00 23 Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:14:02 24 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 25 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 26 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy 27 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia 28 Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 29 Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling