Van Dijk takes control at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Dutchwoman claims stage and overall lead at Madinat Al Shamal

Image 1 of 26

2014 Flanders winner Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)

2014 Flanders winner Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 26

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale Cipollini)

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 3 of 26

Arianna Fidanza (Ale Cipollini)

Arianna Fidanza (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 4 of 26

Team Liv-Plantur talk team tactics

Team Liv-Plantur talk team tactics
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 5 of 26

Lucy Garner rides to the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

Lucy Garner rides to the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 6 of 26

Riders gather for the start of stage 2

Riders gather for the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 7 of 26

On the startline at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

On the startline at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 8 of 26

On the startline at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

On the startline at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 9 of 26

On the startline at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

On the startline at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 10 of 26

The final break at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, stage 2

The final break at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, stage 2
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 11 of 26

The field all together during stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The field all together during stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 12 of 26

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale Cipollini)

Annalisa Cucinotta (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 13 of 26

The French national team at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The French national team at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 14 of 26

The French national team

The French national team
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 15 of 26

The peloton at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The peloton at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 16 of 26

Beatrice Bartelloni (Ale Cipollini)

Beatrice Bartelloni (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 17 of 26

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 18 of 26

Fans wave at the peloton at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Fans wave at the peloton at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 19 of 26

The field rides through desert roads at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The field rides through desert roads at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 20 of 26

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 21 of 26

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 22 of 26

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) and Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda)

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) and Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 23 of 26

Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM)

Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM)
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 24 of 26

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) wins the second stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) wins the second stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 25 of 26

Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) leads the sprint classification at Ladies Tour of Qatar

Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) leads the sprint classification at Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)
Image 26 of 26

Beatrice Bartelloni (Ale Cipollini) leads best young rider at Ladies Tour of Qatar

Beatrice Bartelloni (Ale Cipollini) leads best young rider at Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)

Ellen van Dijk and her Boels Dolmans team stamped their authority all over the Ladies Tour of Qatar with a performance as clinical as it was powerful on stage two from Al Zubarah Fort to Madinat Al Shamal. Van Dijk, who won the stage and moved into the overall lead at the race, combined with teammate Lizzie Armitstead to dissect and then devastate the field in a master-class of crosswind riding.

Only a brave sprint finish from Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) could split the Boels Dolmans tandem at the line, with van Dijk – the 2011 race winner – now leading Worrack by four seconds overall, and with Armitstead and a clutch of other riders a further three seconds in arrears.

The stage, peppered with crosswinds and echelons, saw overnight race leader Annalisa Cucinotta concede her leader’s jersey in the opening 10 kilometres but with the top six on general classification only separated by 27 seconds, the race is far from over.

At the start at the Al Zubarah Fort, it was Boels Dolmans who drew their battle lines firmly in the sand. Well before the official start Armitstead and Van Dijk led their troops onto the course in a bid to preview the opening kilometres. The pan-flat parcours, the subtle but noticeable cross-winds, followed by a sharp change in direction provided the perfect opportunity to start aggressively. Plenty of other teams followed suit, riding back and forth over the opening stretch of road but once the flag was dropped it was Boels Dolmans who once again moved onto the front foot.

They weren’t alone. In Orica-AIS and Wiggle-Honda they found willing allies and it was no coincidence that from the 16-rider leading group that formed early on, almost half of them came from the three squads.

Within a matter of minutes all three of yesterday’s jersey winners, including Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) had been spat 2out the back and three clear groups formed.

Van Dijk and Armitstead may be been the only two riders from their team present but Orica’s Emma Johansson put her accompanying three teammates to work, and with Chloe Hosking doing the same with her Wiggle entourage the gap soon crept above the minute mark.

Within 18 kilometres, the leaders had an advantage of 1:30 on the first group of chasers, with the race leader almost four minutes down.

When the race began the first of its four laps of the finishing circuit, the chalkboard read 2:55 and at the first intermediate sprint the gap rose to 3:30. It was Hosking who claimed three points, and three vital seconds, with Marta Tagliaferro and Johansson second and third respectively.

On the second lap of four, just as the riders turned left and away from a stiff headwind and into cross-winds, Boels Dolmans again lit the fuse.

Van Dijk dived down the side of the narrowing road, and immediately the elastic was stretched to breaking point. Hosking and Longo Borghini quickly responded with Worrack, Armitstead and Johansson also making it across.

The six riders instantly began to work. Johansson would later admit to Cyclingnews that she would have preferred the move to have been caught so that more of her teammates could have attacked with her, but with Wiggle and Boels in dominant form, the Swede was obliged to pull. Those left behind quickly saw their aspirations of the stage and the overall disappear up the road when a gap of two minutes was quickly established.

The second intermediate sprint saw Armitstead lead Johansson and Hosking over the line before Van Dijk launched a daring but ill-timed attack near the start of the final lap.

The Dutch rider’s second move was far more impressive. With the finish line still over 400 metres away, she jumped from the tiring group. Hosking and Longo Borghini hesitated and by the time Johansson reacted it was too late. Armitstead dutifully marked any inclination of a counter attack, leaving Van Dijk with a three-second buffer as she crossed the line.

In the overall standings, Van Dijk carries a lead of four seconds over Worrack into stage 3, while her teammate Armitstead and Hosking are a further three seconds back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:39:21
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM0:00:03
3Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:09
7Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:01:57
8Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
12Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
13Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
15Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:08
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:23
17Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:11:09
18Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
19Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
20Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
21Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
23Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
24Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
25Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
26Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
27Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
28Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
29Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
30Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
31Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
32Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
33Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
34Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
35Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
36Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
37Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
39Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
40Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
41Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
42Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
43Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
44Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
45Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
46Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
47Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
48Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
49Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
50Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
51Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
52Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
53Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
54Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
55Coralie Demay (Fra) France
56Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
57Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
58Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
59Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
60Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
62Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
63Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:11:16
64Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
65Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:16:10
66Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
67Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
68Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
69Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
70Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
71Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
72Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
73Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
74Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
75Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
76Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
77Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
78Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
79Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
80Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
81Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
82Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
83Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
85Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
DNSSharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda3pts
2Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS2
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM12
3Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team9
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda7
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS6
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda5
7Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda4
8Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS3
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur2
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini2:41:29
2Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:09:01
3Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
4Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
7Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
10Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
11Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
12Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
14Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
15Coralie Demay (Fra) France
16Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
17Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:09:08
18Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:14:02
19Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
20Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
21Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
22Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
23Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
24Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
25Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
26Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
27Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
28Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
29Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle Honda8:00:12
2Orica - AIS0:01:48
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:09:03
4Velocio - Sram0:11:00
5Ale Cipollini0:13:05
6France0:22:06
7Team Liv - Plantur
8Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:22:32
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo0:31:18
10China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
11Hitec Products
12Bigla Cycling Team
13Australie0:31:25
14Optum p/b Kelly Benefit0:36:19
15Italy0:41:20

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5:07:47
2Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:04
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM0:00:07
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS0:00:10
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:27
7Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:01
8Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:02:07
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
10Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
12Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
13Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS0:02:15
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
15Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:26
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:33
17Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:11:13
18Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:11:14
19Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:11:19
20Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
21Brianna Walle (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
24Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
25Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
26Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
27Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
28Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
29Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
30Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
31Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
33Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM
34Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
35Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
36Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
37Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
38Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
39Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
40Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
41Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
42Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
43Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
44Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
45Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
46Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
47Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
48Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:11:24
49Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:11:25
50Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM
51Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM0:11:27
52Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
53Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
54Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
55Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
56Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
57Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
58Coralie Demay (Fra) France
59Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
60Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
62Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
63Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:11:34
64Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
65Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:16:10
66Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:16:20
67Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
68Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
69Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
70Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
71Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:16:26
72Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
73Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:16:28
74Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
75Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
76Alison Tetrick Starnes (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Australia
78Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
79Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
80Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
81Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
82Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
83Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
84Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
85Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM17pts
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15
3Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini15
4Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team14
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda13
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda12
7Shelley Olds - Evans (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team11
8Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini11
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS9
10Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda7
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team7
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda5
13Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
14Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling3
15Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS3
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM2
17Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur2
18Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini5:10:13
2Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:08:53
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
6Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
7Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
8Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
9Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
10Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
11Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
12Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
13Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:08:59
14Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo0:09:01
15Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro-Duo
16Coralie Demay (Fra) France
17Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:09:08
18Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:13:54
19Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
20Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
21Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
22Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy0:14:00
23Jiaqi Li (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:14:02
24Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
25Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
26Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
27Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) Australia
28Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
29Ya Nan Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle Honda15:26:00
2Orica - AIS0:01:56
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:09:03
4Velocio - Sram0:11:00
5Ale Cipollini0:13:05
6France0:22:06
7Team Liv - Plantur
8Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:22:32
9Hitec Products0:31:18
10China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
11Bigla Cycling Team0:31:24
12Australie0:31:25
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo0:31:26
14Optum p/b Kelly Benefit0:36:27
15Italy0:41:26

 

