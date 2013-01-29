Trending

Hosking wins first sprint in Qatar

Australian beats Elvin and Brennauer after late split in the peloton

Image 1 of 14

Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) after winning stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) after winning stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 14

Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK)

Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 14

The Hitec Products team

The Hitec Products team
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 14

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) signs in

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) signs in
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 14

The Specialized-lululemon team

The Specialized-lululemon team
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 14

Eddy Merckx was the starter of the race

Eddy Merckx was the starter of the race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 14

The peloton in the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The peloton in the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 14

The China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling team

The China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling team
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 14

The women line up for the start of the 2013 Ladies Tour of Qatar

The women line up for the start of the 2013 Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 14

The peloton comes to the line just behind the breakaway

The peloton comes to the line just behind the breakaway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 14

Chloe Hosking signs autographs for fans at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Chloe Hosking signs autographs for fans at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 14

The peloton single file in the winds of stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The peloton single file in the winds of stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 14

Hosking narrowly wins the sprint over Elvin in stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Hosking narrowly wins the sprint over Elvin in stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 14

Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) is the first leader of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) is the first leader of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)

Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) edged out her training partner Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) in a tight four-up sprint to claim the opening stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, while a number of pre-race favourites slipped out of contention on an aggressive day of racing on the road to Mesaieed.

The Australian pair were joined by Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-Lululemon) and Liesbeth de Vocht (Rabo Women) in the winning move, which formed inside the final 20 kilometres after Specialized and Orica-AIS had split the peloton in crosswinds shortly after the midway point, reducing the lead group to some 25 riders.

That group began to splinter on the fast run-in to the line, but neither Specialized nor Orica-AIS was going to allow a move to go clear without representation. When Elvin ghosted off the front in the company of Brennauer, Chloe Hosking realised that she had to respond.

"When Gracie went for Orica with Brennauer from Specialized, I knew I had to be there because they're two of the most dominant teams here," Hosking said as she waited to mount the podium afterwards. "Then, once we started working together, the gap got bigger and bigger."

The quartet opened up a lead of 20 seconds at one point, such was the harmony of their collaboration, and when a spirited solo pursuit from Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini Giordana) petered out inside the closing kilometres, it was clear that the destination of the first golden jersey would be decided amongst them. The remnants of the lead group would come home 10 seconds later, but the main peloton, which included double world champion Giorgia Bronzini, lost almost two minutes and - surely - all hopes of overall victory.

Elvin opted to sit on the back of the group in the finishing straight, waiting for her friend Hosking to show her hand. When Hosking peeled off to the right inside the final 200 metres, Elvin dived for her wheel, but the recently crowned Australian champion was unable to come around her, and the spoils fell to Hosking.

"It was always going to be difficult to beat her in the sprint," Elvin said afterwards. "I was in last position, which was the best to be in, but I still couldn't quite get over the top of her in the end."

For Hosking, victory came as something of a relief after a number of near misses in Qatar in the past, and it came as something of a surprise after she had opted to largely forgo racing during the Australian summer for the first time in her career. "I had no expectations coming in as I had very little preparation done compared to the past," Hosking said. "All I'd done before now was the national championships, so I'm very happy to get the win here."

Crosswinds

In the sparse, flat topography of Qatar, wind is by far and away the greatest obstacle, and so it proved once more on the opening day of this year's race. In comparison to the desert gusts that have buffeted the event in the past, the light breeze that swept in off the Gulf on Tuesday seemed positively benign, but the circuitous nature of the day's route meant that it would still have a profoundly telling impact on the race.

The early exchanges were dominated by the Argos-Shimano team, who strung out the peloton and piloted Kirsten Wild to the first bonus sprint ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle-Honda) and Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini Giordana). At that point, nobody had succeeded in escaping the clutches of the peloton, but that all changed when the bunch swung left after passing the evocatively named Singing Sand Dunes.

Specialized-Lululemon and Orica-AIS clearly had studied their roadbooks, as the two teams were heavily represented when the bunch began to fragment in the crosswinds, while so many others were found wanting. "We were waiting for that corner to come up, we knew it was going to be a crosswind and a lot of us were trying to push in near the front before we hit the corner," said Orica's Elvin, who also had Tiffany Cromwell and Emma Johansson for company.

The bulk of the pacemaking came from Specialized, however, and in particular 2011 winner Elen van Dijk, who found a little corner of Utrecht in the flatlands of Qatar. "We all just tried to stay on near the front," Elvin said. "It was a good split to be in."

That group was eventually whittled down to just 19, as rider after rider was jettisoned out the back. Among the last to go was Bronzini, but a number of rapid finishers did manage to survive the Specialized onslaught, including Gilmore, Tagliaferro and double Tour of Qatar winner Kirsten Wild, and they remain in the running for overall honours.

"Any bit of an advantage you can get in these stages is good," said Hosking afterwards. "It's a good buffer but I'll have to keep building on it."

Stage 2

The Ladies Tour of Qatar continues on Wednesday with the 96km second stage from the Camel Race Track to Al Khor Corniche.

Full Results
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK2:23:51
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
4Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:10
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
7Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
8Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
10Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
11Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
12Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
14Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
16Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
17Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
19Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:00:20
20Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:46
21Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:55
22Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
24Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
25Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
26Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
27Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
28Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
29Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
30Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
31Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
32Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
33Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
34Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
35Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
36Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
37Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
38Marion Rousse (Fra) France
39Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
40Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
41Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
42Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
43Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
44Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
45Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
46Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
47Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
48Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
49Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
50Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
51Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
52Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
53Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
54Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
55Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
56Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
57Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
58Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
59Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
60Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
61Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
62Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
63Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
64Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
65Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
66Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
67Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
68Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
69Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
70Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:09:17
71Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
72Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
73Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
74Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
75Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
76Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
77Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
78Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
79Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
80Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
81Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
82Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
83Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands0:16:13
84Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:20:32
85Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
86Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
87Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
88Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Sprint 1 - Mesaieed (1st crossing of the finish line), 35.5km
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3pts
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana1

Sprint 2 - Al Wukair , 65km
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK2
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Points - Mesaieed, 97km
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK15pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS12
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon9
4Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant7
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana6
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano5
7Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink4
8Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top3
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
10Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon1

Young riders
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK2:23:51
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:10
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
5Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:46
7Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:55
8Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
10Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
11Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
12Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
13Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
14Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
15Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
16Marion Rousse (Fra) France
17Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
18Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
19Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
20Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
21Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
22Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
23Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
24Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
25Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
26Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
27Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:09:17
28Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
29Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
30Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
31Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
32Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
33Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
34Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
35Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
36Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands0:16:13
37Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:20:32
38Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
39Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
40Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Teams
1Specialized-lululemon7:11:53
2Orica-AIS
3Hitec Products UCK0:01:45
4MCipollini Giordana0:01:55
5Wiggle Honda
6Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:05
7Team Argos-Shimano0:02:31
8Rabobank Liv/Giant0:03:30
9BePink0:03:40
10China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:05:25
11France
12Italy
13Netherlands
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer0:12:47
15Germany0:18:24

General classification after stage 1
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK2:23:39
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:06
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:00:08
4Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:00:12
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:19
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
7Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:00:20
8Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:21
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
10Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:00:22
11Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
12Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
13Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
15Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
17Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
18Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
19Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:00:32
20Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:58
21Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:02:07
22Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
24Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
25Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
26Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
27Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
28Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
29Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
30Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
31Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
32Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
33Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
34Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
35Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
36Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
37Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
38Marion Rousse (Fra) France
39Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
40Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
41Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
42Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
43Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
44Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
45Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
46Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
47Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
48Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
49Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
50Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
51Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
52Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
53Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
54Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
55Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
56Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
57Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
58Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
59Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
60Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
61Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
62Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
63Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
64Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
65Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
66Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
67Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
68Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
69Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
70Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:09:29
71Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
72Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
73Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
74Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
75Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
76Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
77Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
78Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
79Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
80Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
81Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
82Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
83Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands0:16:25
84Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:20:44
85Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
86Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
87Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
88Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Points classification
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK17pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS12
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon9
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
5Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant7
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana7
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS5
8Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink4
9Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top3
10Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS1
12Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon1

Young riders classification
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK2:23:39
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:22
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
5Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:58
7Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:02:07
8Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
10Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
11Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
12Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
13Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
14Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
15Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
16Marion Rousse (Fra) France
17Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
18Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
19Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
20Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
21Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
22Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
23Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
24Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
25Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
26Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
27Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:09:29
28Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
29Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
30Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
31Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
32Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
33Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
34Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
35Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
36Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands0:16:25
37Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:20:44
38Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
39Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
40Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Teams classification
1Specialized-lululemon7:11:53
2Orica-AIS
3Hitec Products UCK0:01:45
4MCipollini Giordana0:01:55
5Wiggle Honda
6Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:05
7Team Argos-Shimano0:02:31
8Rabobank Liv/Giant0:03:30
9BePink0:03:40
10China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:05:25
11France
12Italy
13Netherlands
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer0:12:47
15Germany0:18:24

 

