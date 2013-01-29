Image 1 of 14 Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) after winning stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 14 Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 14 The Hitec Products team (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 14 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) signs in (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 14 The Specialized-lululemon team (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 14 Eddy Merckx was the starter of the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 14 The peloton in the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 14 The China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling team (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 14 The women line up for the start of the 2013 Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 14 The peloton comes to the line just behind the breakaway (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 14 Chloe Hosking signs autographs for fans at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 14 The peloton single file in the winds of stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 14 Hosking narrowly wins the sprint over Elvin in stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 14 Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) is the first leader of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP)

Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) edged out her training partner Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) in a tight four-up sprint to claim the opening stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, while a number of pre-race favourites slipped out of contention on an aggressive day of racing on the road to Mesaieed.

The Australian pair were joined by Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-Lululemon) and Liesbeth de Vocht (Rabo Women) in the winning move, which formed inside the final 20 kilometres after Specialized and Orica-AIS had split the peloton in crosswinds shortly after the midway point, reducing the lead group to some 25 riders.

That group began to splinter on the fast run-in to the line, but neither Specialized nor Orica-AIS was going to allow a move to go clear without representation. When Elvin ghosted off the front in the company of Brennauer, Chloe Hosking realised that she had to respond.

"When Gracie went for Orica with Brennauer from Specialized, I knew I had to be there because they're two of the most dominant teams here," Hosking said as she waited to mount the podium afterwards. "Then, once we started working together, the gap got bigger and bigger."

The quartet opened up a lead of 20 seconds at one point, such was the harmony of their collaboration, and when a spirited solo pursuit from Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini Giordana) petered out inside the closing kilometres, it was clear that the destination of the first golden jersey would be decided amongst them. The remnants of the lead group would come home 10 seconds later, but the main peloton, which included double world champion Giorgia Bronzini, lost almost two minutes and - surely - all hopes of overall victory.

Elvin opted to sit on the back of the group in the finishing straight, waiting for her friend Hosking to show her hand. When Hosking peeled off to the right inside the final 200 metres, Elvin dived for her wheel, but the recently crowned Australian champion was unable to come around her, and the spoils fell to Hosking.

"It was always going to be difficult to beat her in the sprint," Elvin said afterwards. "I was in last position, which was the best to be in, but I still couldn't quite get over the top of her in the end."

For Hosking, victory came as something of a relief after a number of near misses in Qatar in the past, and it came as something of a surprise after she had opted to largely forgo racing during the Australian summer for the first time in her career. "I had no expectations coming in as I had very little preparation done compared to the past," Hosking said. "All I'd done before now was the national championships, so I'm very happy to get the win here."

Crosswinds

In the sparse, flat topography of Qatar, wind is by far and away the greatest obstacle, and so it proved once more on the opening day of this year's race. In comparison to the desert gusts that have buffeted the event in the past, the light breeze that swept in off the Gulf on Tuesday seemed positively benign, but the circuitous nature of the day's route meant that it would still have a profoundly telling impact on the race.

The early exchanges were dominated by the Argos-Shimano team, who strung out the peloton and piloted Kirsten Wild to the first bonus sprint ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle-Honda) and Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini Giordana). At that point, nobody had succeeded in escaping the clutches of the peloton, but that all changed when the bunch swung left after passing the evocatively named Singing Sand Dunes.

Specialized-Lululemon and Orica-AIS clearly had studied their roadbooks, as the two teams were heavily represented when the bunch began to fragment in the crosswinds, while so many others were found wanting. "We were waiting for that corner to come up, we knew it was going to be a crosswind and a lot of us were trying to push in near the front before we hit the corner," said Orica's Elvin, who also had Tiffany Cromwell and Emma Johansson for company.

The bulk of the pacemaking came from Specialized, however, and in particular 2011 winner Elen van Dijk, who found a little corner of Utrecht in the flatlands of Qatar. "We all just tried to stay on near the front," Elvin said. "It was a good split to be in."

That group was eventually whittled down to just 19, as rider after rider was jettisoned out the back. Among the last to go was Bronzini, but a number of rapid finishers did manage to survive the Specialized onslaught, including Gilmore, Tagliaferro and double Tour of Qatar winner Kirsten Wild, and they remain in the running for overall honours.

"Any bit of an advantage you can get in these stages is good," said Hosking afterwards. "It's a good buffer but I'll have to keep building on it."

Stage 2

The Ladies Tour of Qatar continues on Wednesday with the 96km second stage from the Camel Race Track to Al Khor Corniche.

Full Results 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 2:23:51 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 4 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:10 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 7 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 8 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 10 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 11 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 12 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 14 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 16 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 17 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 19 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:00:20 20 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:46 21 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:01:55 22 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 23 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 24 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 25 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 26 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 27 Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 28 Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 29 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 30 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 31 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 32 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 33 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 34 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 35 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 36 Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 37 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 38 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 39 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 40 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 41 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 42 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 43 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 44 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 45 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 46 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 47 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 48 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top 49 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 50 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 51 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 52 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 53 Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 55 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 56 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 57 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 58 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 59 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 60 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 61 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 62 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 63 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 64 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 65 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 66 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 67 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 68 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 69 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 70 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:09:17 71 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 72 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 73 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 74 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 75 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 76 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 77 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 78 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 79 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 80 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 81 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 82 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 83 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands 0:16:13 84 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:20:32 85 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 86 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 87 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 88 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Sprint 1 - Mesaieed (1st crossing of the finish line), 35.5km 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3 pts 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 1

Sprint 2 - Al Wukair , 65km 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 3 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 2 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Points - Mesaieed, 97km 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 15 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 9 4 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 7 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 6 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 5 7 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 4 8 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 3 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 10 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 1

Young riders 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 2:23:51 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:10 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 5 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:46 7 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:01:55 8 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 10 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 11 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 12 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 13 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 14 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 15 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 16 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 17 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 18 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 19 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 20 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 21 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 22 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 23 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 24 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 25 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 26 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 27 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:09:17 28 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 29 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 30 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 31 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 32 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 33 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 34 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 35 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 36 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands 0:16:13 37 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:20:32 38 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 39 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 40 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Teams 1 Specialized-lululemon 7:11:53 2 Orica-AIS 3 Hitec Products UCK 0:01:45 4 MCipollini Giordana 0:01:55 5 Wiggle Honda 6 Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:02:05 7 Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:31 8 Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:03:30 9 BePink 0:03:40 10 China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:05:25 11 France 12 Italy 13 Netherlands 14 Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer 0:12:47 15 Germany 0:18:24

General classification after stage 1 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 2:23:39 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:08 4 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:00:12 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:19 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 7 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:00:20 8 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:21 9 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 10 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 0:00:22 11 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 12 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 13 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 14 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 15 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 17 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 18 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 19 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:00:32 20 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:58 21 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:02:07 22 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 23 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 24 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 25 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 26 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 27 Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 28 Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 29 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 30 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 31 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 32 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 33 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 34 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 35 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 36 Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 37 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 38 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 39 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 40 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 41 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 42 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 43 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 44 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 45 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 46 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 47 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 48 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top 49 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 50 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 51 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 52 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 53 Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 55 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 56 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 57 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 58 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 59 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 60 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 61 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 62 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 63 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 64 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 65 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 66 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 67 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 68 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 69 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 70 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:09:29 71 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 72 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 73 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 74 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 75 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 76 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 77 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 78 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 79 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 80 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 81 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 82 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 83 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands 0:16:25 84 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:20:44 85 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 86 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 87 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 88 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Points classification 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 17 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 9 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 5 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 7 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 7 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 5 8 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 4 9 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 3 10 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 1 12 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 1

Young riders classification 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 2:23:39 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:22 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 5 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:58 7 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:02:07 8 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 10 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 11 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 12 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 13 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 14 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 15 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 16 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 17 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 18 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 19 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 20 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 21 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 22 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 23 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 24 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 25 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 26 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 27 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:09:29 28 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 29 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 30 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 31 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 32 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 33 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 34 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 35 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 36 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands 0:16:25 37 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:20:44 38 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 39 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 40 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer