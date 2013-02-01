Trending

Wild wins on the Doha Corniche

Argos-Shimano rider secures overall success

Image 1 of 5

Kirsten Wild celebrates after crossing the finish line and winning the final stage of the Tour of Qatar

Kirsten Wild celebrates after crossing the finish line and winning the final stage of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 5

Kristin Wild (in yellow) sprints toward the finish on the final day of racing in Qatar

Kristin Wild (in yellow) sprints toward the finish on the final day of racing in Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 5

Race leader Kristin Wild in the bunch

Race leader Kristin Wild in the bunch
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 5

The women's peloton in Qatar

The women's peloton in Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 5

Qatar overall winner Kristin Wild on the podium

Qatar overall winner Kristin Wild on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)

Three was the magic number for Kirsten Wild on the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar. In a grandstand finish on Doha's Corniche, the Argos-Shimano rider rattled off her third stage victory in as many days and thus sealed her third overall victory in Qatar, following her triumphs in the first two editions in 2009 and 2010.

Going into Friday's final stage, Wild held a lead of just three seconds over Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK), who had been so unfortunate to puncture and lose the golden jersey the previous day. Such has been Wild's mastery of Qatar's blustery conditions and the race's frenetic bunch finishes, however, there was a certain degree of inevitability about the Dutch woman's eventual triumph.

Wild's Argos-Shimano squad kept a tight rein on the peloton until the opening sprint at Al Wakra after 38.5km, where Wild streaked past Hosking to add another second to her lead, and then granted a hall pass to a determined nine-rider break (which included Shelley Olds and the talented Elisa Longo Borghini) on the run-in to Doha, allowing them to sweep up the bonus seconds at the second intermediate sprint.

Four laps of the 6km circuit along the Champs-Élysées of the Tour of Qatar followed, and Argos-Shimano joined forces with the Wiggle-Honda team of Giorgia Bronzini to make steady inroads into the leaders' advantage as the laps counted down towards the finish.

The finale was far from a leisurely amble along Doha's picturesque seafront promenade, as the Argos pace-setting whittled the front group down to just 35 riders ahead of the inevitable sprint finish and its seemingly ineluctable result - another Wild victory, this time ahead of Lucinda Brand (Rabobank), Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini-Giordana) and Bronzini.

"It was hard because we had the leader's jersey and we had to defend it," Wild said on crossing the line. "This team just does such an amazing job for me. It was really nice to do. I'm very happy with it."

Wild's lead on the road was just four seconds coming into the final sprint, and it would have been understandable if the Dutchwoman had opted simply to mark Hosking in the closing kilometre. With her confidence on a high, however, Wild had no qualms about opening her sprint from considerable distance, and she had more than enough in reserve to hold off her fellow countrywoman Brand, while Hosking came home in eighth place.

In the overall standings, Hosking held on to second place, 14 seconds down on Wild, while Elen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) took the third step on the podium, 29 seconds down. Orica-AIS, so aggressive as a unit through the race, placed Gracie Elvin in fourth, and also earned the teams prize for their efforts.

"I hoped to defend the jersey but when you can take the stage as well, that's special," Wild said. "I'm really happy with this one. It's a big stage race and it's the first one for our team, and it's a good one to show that we're on the right road."

Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle-Honda) was among the interested spectators on the roadside after a crash the previous day had ended her race prematurely. Gilmore will return to Australia for further scans on suspected fractured collarbone, but she was fulsome in her praise of Wild's exploits during the week.

"This race is really tailor-made for someone like her, but even if you are in the form of your life, to win three stages is amazing," Gilmore said. "So it just shows that she's the best on this kind of course."

Gilmore's teammate Bronzini, too, was generous in her praise of Wild at the finishing, and pointed out that the Dutchwoman was ideally suited to the peculiarities of racing in Qatar. "There was nothing to be done against Wild when she's on form like that," Bronzini said. "Qatar is a tough race for me, to be honest; it's better suited to strong riders who can cope with the wind."

The golden jersey Wild simply smiled when it was put to her that she had a special understanding of the quirks and intricacies of the Tour of Qatar. "I think like the game and with this team, you can play the game," she said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:09:38
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
5Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
11Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
12Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
13Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
15Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
16Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
17Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
18Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
19Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
20Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
21Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
22Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
23Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
24Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
25Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
26Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
27Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
28Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
29Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
30Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
31Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
32Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
33Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
34Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
35Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
36Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:05
37Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:00:06
38Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:09
39Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:11
40Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
41Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
42Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:00:17
43Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:28
44Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
45Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
46Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:37
47Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:55
48Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:01:03
49Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:11
50Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
51Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:01:37
52Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:43
53Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:01:49
54Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
55Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
56Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
57Marion Rousse (Fra) France
58Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
59Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:45
60Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
61Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany0:03:03
62Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
63Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
64Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
65Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
66Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
67Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
68Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
69Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:06:14
70Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
71Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
72Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
73Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
74Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
75Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
76Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
77Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France0:09:53
DNFGiulia Donato (Ita) BePink
DNFChantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
DNFCharlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
DNSMalgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
DNSRoxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant

Sprint 1 - Al Wakra
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK2
3Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche (2nd crossing)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top3pts
2Audrey Cordon (Fra) France2
3Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Doha Corniche
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano15pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant12
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana9
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda7
5Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink6
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy5
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon4
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK3
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy2
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy2:09:38
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
4Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
6Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
7Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
8Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
10Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
11Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
12Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
13Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
14Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
15Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
16Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
17Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
18Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11
19Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
20Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:00:17
21Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:01:03
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:01:37
23Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:01:49
24Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
25Marion Rousse (Fra) France
26Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:45
28Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany0:03:03
29Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
30Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
31Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
32Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France0:06:14
33Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
34Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
35Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
36Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
DNFCharlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
DNFGiulia Donato (Ita) BePink

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy6:28:54
2MCipollini Giordana
3Specialized - Lululemon
4Wiggle Honda
5Orica - AIS
6Netherlands0:00:06
7Team Tibco-To The Top0:00:28
8Team Argos - Shimano0:00:42
9Hitec Products UCK0:01:31
10France0:01:49
11Rabo Women Cycling Team
12Germany0:03:03
13Bepink0:06:06
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer0:06:14
15China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano9:40:08
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:00:14
3Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:00:29
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:00:39
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:42
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:44
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:02:05
9Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:07
10Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:02:15
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:03:53
12Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:04:16
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:51
14Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:05:03
15Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:05:14
16Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:20
17Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:30
18Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:05:31
19Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:05:32
20Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:05:38
21Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:05:55
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:05:59
23Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:07:23
24Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS0:08:11
25Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:08:41
26Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:08:55
27Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:09:12
28Marion Rousse (Fra) France
29Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:09:53
30Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:10:06
31Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink0:10:26
32Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:10:57
33Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:11:33
34Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:11:40
35Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:42
36Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:51
37Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
38Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:12:04
39Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:12:10
40Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
41Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:12:21
42Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:12:43
43Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:13:05
44Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
45Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:13:11
46Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:13:26
47Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink0:13:42
48Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:14:16
49Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:14:53
50Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
51Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:14:54
52Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:15:09
53Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy0:15:20
54Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:16:42
55Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:17:54
56Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:17:56
57Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:19:21
58Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:20:27
59Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:21:07
60Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:22:13
61Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:22:15
62Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:25:05
63Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany0:25:18
64Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:25:48
65Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:25:54
66Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:26:00
67Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France0:32:08
68Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:33:04
69Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:34:34
70Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:35:48
71Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France0:35:49
72Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany0:36:07
73Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:39:18
74Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:43:23
75Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:50:33
76Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
77Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano60pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK31
3Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon23
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana23
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon20
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS19
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda16
8Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink15
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS14
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon12
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant12
12Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top10
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS5
14Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy5
15Audrey Cordon (Fra) France4
16Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top3
17Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS2
18Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy2
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1
20Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
21Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK9:40:22
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:02:01
3Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:05:41
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:05:45
5Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:07:09
6Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:08:58
7Marion Rousse (Fra) France
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:09:52
9Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:11:26
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:28
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:11:56
12Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
13Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:12:07
14Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:12:29
15Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands0:12:51
16Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:13:12
17Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:14:39
18Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
19Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:14:40
20Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy0:15:06
21Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:16:28
22Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:19:07
23Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:20:13
24Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:20:53
25Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:22:01
26Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany0:25:04
27Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:25:34
28Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:25:40
29Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:25:46
30Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:32:50
31Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:35:34
32Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France0:35:35
33Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany0:35:53
34Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:50:19
35Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
36Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS29:02:29
2Specialized - Lululemon0:01:32
3Wiggle Honda0:06:46
4Team Argos - Shimano0:07:07
5MCipollini Giordana0:08:50
6Team Tibco-To The Top0:10:03
7Hitec Products UCK0:12:45
8France0:22:53
9Bepink0:23:49
10Rabo Women Cycling Team0:25:17
11Italy0:32:21
12Netherlands0:32:52
13China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:35:52
14Germany0:51:06
15Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer1:03:12

