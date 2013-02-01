Wild wins on the Doha Corniche
Argos-Shimano rider secures overall success
Stage 4 : Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche
Three was the magic number for Kirsten Wild on the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar. In a grandstand finish on Doha's Corniche, the Argos-Shimano rider rattled off her third stage victory in as many days and thus sealed her third overall victory in Qatar, following her triumphs in the first two editions in 2009 and 2010.
Going into Friday's final stage, Wild held a lead of just three seconds over Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK), who had been so unfortunate to puncture and lose the golden jersey the previous day. Such has been Wild's mastery of Qatar's blustery conditions and the race's frenetic bunch finishes, however, there was a certain degree of inevitability about the Dutch woman's eventual triumph.
Wild's Argos-Shimano squad kept a tight rein on the peloton until the opening sprint at Al Wakra after 38.5km, where Wild streaked past Hosking to add another second to her lead, and then granted a hall pass to a determined nine-rider break (which included Shelley Olds and the talented Elisa Longo Borghini) on the run-in to Doha, allowing them to sweep up the bonus seconds at the second intermediate sprint.
Four laps of the 6km circuit along the Champs-Élysées of the Tour of Qatar followed, and Argos-Shimano joined forces with the Wiggle-Honda team of Giorgia Bronzini to make steady inroads into the leaders' advantage as the laps counted down towards the finish.
The finale was far from a leisurely amble along Doha's picturesque seafront promenade, as the Argos pace-setting whittled the front group down to just 35 riders ahead of the inevitable sprint finish and its seemingly ineluctable result - another Wild victory, this time ahead of Lucinda Brand (Rabobank), Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini-Giordana) and Bronzini.
"It was hard because we had the leader's jersey and we had to defend it," Wild said on crossing the line. "This team just does such an amazing job for me. It was really nice to do. I'm very happy with it."
Wild's lead on the road was just four seconds coming into the final sprint, and it would have been understandable if the Dutchwoman had opted simply to mark Hosking in the closing kilometre. With her confidence on a high, however, Wild had no qualms about opening her sprint from considerable distance, and she had more than enough in reserve to hold off her fellow countrywoman Brand, while Hosking came home in eighth place.
In the overall standings, Hosking held on to second place, 14 seconds down on Wild, while Elen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) took the third step on the podium, 29 seconds down. Orica-AIS, so aggressive as a unit through the race, placed Gracie Elvin in fourth, and also earned the teams prize for their efforts.
"I hoped to defend the jersey but when you can take the stage as well, that's special," Wild said. "I'm really happy with this one. It's a big stage race and it's the first one for our team, and it's a good one to show that we're on the right road."
Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle-Honda) was among the interested spectators on the roadside after a crash the previous day had ended her race prematurely. Gilmore will return to Australia for further scans on suspected fractured collarbone, but she was fulsome in her praise of Wild's exploits during the week.
"This race is really tailor-made for someone like her, but even if you are in the form of your life, to win three stages is amazing," Gilmore said. "So it just shows that she's the best on this kind of course."
Gilmore's teammate Bronzini, too, was generous in her praise of Wild at the finishing, and pointed out that the Dutchwoman was ideally suited to the peculiarities of racing in Qatar. "There was nothing to be done against Wild when she's on form like that," Bronzini said. "Qatar is a tough race for me, to be honest; it's better suited to strong riders who can cope with the wind."
The golden jersey Wild simply smiled when it was put to her that she had a special understanding of the quirks and intricacies of the Tour of Qatar. "I think like the game and with this team, you can play the game," she said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:09:38
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|5
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|11
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|12
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|13
|Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|15
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|16
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|17
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|18
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|19
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|20
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|21
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|22
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|24
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|25
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|26
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|27
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|28
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|29
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|30
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|31
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|32
|Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|33
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|34
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|35
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|36
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:05
|37
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:06
|38
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:09
|39
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:11
|40
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|42
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:17
|43
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:28
|44
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|45
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|46
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:37
|47
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:55
|48
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:03
|49
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:11
|50
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|51
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:37
|52
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:43
|53
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:01:49
|54
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|55
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|56
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|57
|Marion Rousse (Fra) France
|58
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|59
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:45
|60
|Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|61
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
|0:03:03
|62
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
|63
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|64
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|65
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|66
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|67
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|68
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|69
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:06:14
|70
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|71
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|72
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|73
|Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|74
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|75
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|76
|Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|77
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|0:09:53
|DNF
|Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|DNF
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
|DNS
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|DNS
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|2
|3
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|3
|pts
|2
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|2
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|12
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|9
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|7
|5
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|6
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|5
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|4
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|3
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|2
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|2:09:38
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|4
|Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|6
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|7
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|8
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|10
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|12
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|13
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|14
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|15
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|16
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|17
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11
|19
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|20
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:17
|21
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:03
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:37
|23
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:01:49
|24
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|25
|Marion Rousse (Fra) France
|26
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:45
|28
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
|0:03:03
|29
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
|30
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|31
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|32
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|0:06:14
|33
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|34
|Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|35
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|36
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|DNF
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|6:28:54
|2
|MCipollini Giordana
|3
|Specialized - Lululemon
|4
|Wiggle Honda
|5
|Orica - AIS
|6
|Netherlands
|0:00:06
|7
|Team Tibco-To The Top
|0:00:28
|8
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:42
|9
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:31
|10
|France
|0:01:49
|11
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|Germany
|0:03:03
|13
|Bepink
|0:06:06
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
|0:06:14
|15
|China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|9:40:08
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:14
|3
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:29
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:39
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:42
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:44
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|0:02:05
|9
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:07
|10
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:15
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:03:53
|12
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:04:16
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:04:51
|14
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:05:03
|15
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|0:05:14
|16
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:20
|17
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:30
|18
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:05:31
|19
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:05:32
|20
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:05:38
|21
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:05:55
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:05:59
|23
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:07:23
|24
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:08:11
|25
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:08:41
|26
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:08:55
|27
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:09:12
|28
|Marion Rousse (Fra) France
|29
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:09:53
|30
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:10:06
|31
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|0:10:26
|32
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:10:57
|33
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:11:33
|34
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:11:40
|35
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:42
|36
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:51
|37
|Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|38
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:12:04
|39
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:12:10
|40
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|41
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:21
|42
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:12:43
|43
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:13:05
|44
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
|45
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:13:11
|46
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:13:26
|47
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|0:13:42
|48
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:14:16
|49
|Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:14:53
|50
|Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|51
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:14:54
|52
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:15:09
|53
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|0:15:20
|54
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:16:42
|55
|Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:17:54
|56
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:17:56
|57
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:19:21
|58
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:20:27
|59
|Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:21:07
|60
|Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:22:13
|61
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:22:15
|62
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:25:05
|63
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
|0:25:18
|64
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:25:48
|65
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|0:25:54
|66
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:26:00
|67
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|0:32:08
|68
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:33:04
|69
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:34:34
|70
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:35:48
|71
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|0:35:49
|72
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
|0:36:07
|73
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:39:18
|74
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:43:23
|75
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:50:33
|76
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|77
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|60
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|31
|3
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|23
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|23
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|20
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|19
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|16
|8
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|15
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|14
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|12
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|12
|12
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|10
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|14
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|5
|15
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|4
|16
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|3
|17
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|2
|18
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|2
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|20
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|21
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|9:40:22
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:01
|3
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:05:41
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:05:45
|5
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:07:09
|6
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:08:58
|7
|Marion Rousse (Fra) France
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:09:52
|9
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:11:26
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:28
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:11:56
|12
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|13
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:07
|14
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:12:29
|15
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:51
|16
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:13:12
|17
|Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:14:39
|18
|Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|19
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:14:40
|20
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|0:15:06
|21
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:16:28
|22
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:19:07
|23
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:20:13
|24
|Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:20:53
|25
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:22:01
|26
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
|0:25:04
|27
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:25:34
|28
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|0:25:40
|29
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:25:46
|30
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:32:50
|31
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:35:34
|32
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|0:35:35
|33
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
|0:35:53
|34
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:50:19
|35
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|36
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|29:02:29
|2
|Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:32
|3
|Wiggle Honda
|0:06:46
|4
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:07:07
|5
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:08:50
|6
|Team Tibco-To The Top
|0:10:03
|7
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:12:45
|8
|France
|0:22:53
|9
|Bepink
|0:23:49
|10
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:25:17
|11
|Italy
|0:32:21
|12
|Netherlands
|0:32:52
|13
|China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:35:52
|14
|Germany
|0:51:06
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
|1:03:12
