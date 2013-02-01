Image 1 of 5 Kirsten Wild celebrates after crossing the finish line and winning the final stage of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Kristin Wild (in yellow) sprints toward the finish on the final day of racing in Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Race leader Kristin Wild in the bunch (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 The women's peloton in Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Qatar overall winner Kristin Wild on the podium (Image credit: AFP)

Three was the magic number for Kirsten Wild on the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar. In a grandstand finish on Doha's Corniche, the Argos-Shimano rider rattled off her third stage victory in as many days and thus sealed her third overall victory in Qatar, following her triumphs in the first two editions in 2009 and 2010.

Going into Friday's final stage, Wild held a lead of just three seconds over Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK), who had been so unfortunate to puncture and lose the golden jersey the previous day. Such has been Wild's mastery of Qatar's blustery conditions and the race's frenetic bunch finishes, however, there was a certain degree of inevitability about the Dutch woman's eventual triumph.

Wild's Argos-Shimano squad kept a tight rein on the peloton until the opening sprint at Al Wakra after 38.5km, where Wild streaked past Hosking to add another second to her lead, and then granted a hall pass to a determined nine-rider break (which included Shelley Olds and the talented Elisa Longo Borghini) on the run-in to Doha, allowing them to sweep up the bonus seconds at the second intermediate sprint.

Four laps of the 6km circuit along the Champs-Élysées of the Tour of Qatar followed, and Argos-Shimano joined forces with the Wiggle-Honda team of Giorgia Bronzini to make steady inroads into the leaders' advantage as the laps counted down towards the finish.

The finale was far from a leisurely amble along Doha's picturesque seafront promenade, as the Argos pace-setting whittled the front group down to just 35 riders ahead of the inevitable sprint finish and its seemingly ineluctable result - another Wild victory, this time ahead of Lucinda Brand (Rabobank), Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini-Giordana) and Bronzini.

"It was hard because we had the leader's jersey and we had to defend it," Wild said on crossing the line. "This team just does such an amazing job for me. It was really nice to do. I'm very happy with it."

Wild's lead on the road was just four seconds coming into the final sprint, and it would have been understandable if the Dutchwoman had opted simply to mark Hosking in the closing kilometre. With her confidence on a high, however, Wild had no qualms about opening her sprint from considerable distance, and she had more than enough in reserve to hold off her fellow countrywoman Brand, while Hosking came home in eighth place.

In the overall standings, Hosking held on to second place, 14 seconds down on Wild, while Elen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) took the third step on the podium, 29 seconds down. Orica-AIS, so aggressive as a unit through the race, placed Gracie Elvin in fourth, and also earned the teams prize for their efforts.

"I hoped to defend the jersey but when you can take the stage as well, that's special," Wild said. "I'm really happy with this one. It's a big stage race and it's the first one for our team, and it's a good one to show that we're on the right road."

Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle-Honda) was among the interested spectators on the roadside after a crash the previous day had ended her race prematurely. Gilmore will return to Australia for further scans on suspected fractured collarbone, but she was fulsome in her praise of Wild's exploits during the week.

"This race is really tailor-made for someone like her, but even if you are in the form of your life, to win three stages is amazing," Gilmore said. "So it just shows that she's the best on this kind of course."

Gilmore's teammate Bronzini, too, was generous in her praise of Wild at the finishing, and pointed out that the Dutchwoman was ideally suited to the peculiarities of racing in Qatar. "There was nothing to be done against Wild when she's on form like that," Bronzini said. "Qatar is a tough race for me, to be honest; it's better suited to strong riders who can cope with the wind."

The golden jersey Wild simply smiled when it was put to her that she had a special understanding of the quirks and intricacies of the Tour of Qatar. "I think like the game and with this team, you can play the game," she said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:09:38 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 5 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 6 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 10 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 11 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 12 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 13 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 14 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 15 Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 16 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 17 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 18 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 19 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 20 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 21 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 22 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 23 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 24 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 25 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 26 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top 27 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 28 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 29 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 30 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 31 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 32 Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 33 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 34 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 35 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 36 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:05 37 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:06 38 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:09 39 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:11 40 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 41 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 42 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:17 43 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:28 44 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top 45 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 46 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:37 47 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:55 48 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:03 49 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:11 50 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 51 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:37 52 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:01:43 53 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:01:49 54 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 55 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 56 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 57 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 58 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 59 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:45 60 Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 61 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 0:03:03 62 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 63 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 64 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 65 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 66 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 67 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 68 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 69 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:06:14 70 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 71 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 72 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 73 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 74 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 75 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 76 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 77 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 0:09:53 DNF Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink DNF Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top DNF Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands DNS Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana DNS Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant

Sprint 1 - Al Wakra # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 2 3 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche (2nd crossing) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 3 pts 2 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 2 3 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Doha Corniche # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 12 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 9 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 7 5 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 6 6 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 5 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 4 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 3 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 2 10 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 2:09:38 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 3 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 4 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 5 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 6 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 7 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 8 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 10 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 11 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 12 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 13 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 14 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 15 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 16 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 17 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 18 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:11 19 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 20 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:17 21 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:03 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:37 23 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:01:49 24 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 25 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 26 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 27 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:45 28 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 0:03:03 29 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 30 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 31 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 32 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 0:06:14 33 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 34 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 35 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 36 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer DNF Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands DNF Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 6:28:54 2 MCipollini Giordana 3 Specialized - Lululemon 4 Wiggle Honda 5 Orica - AIS 6 Netherlands 0:00:06 7 Team Tibco-To The Top 0:00:28 8 Team Argos - Shimano 0:00:42 9 Hitec Products UCK 0:01:31 10 France 0:01:49 11 Rabo Women Cycling Team 12 Germany 0:03:03 13 Bepink 0:06:06 14 Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer 0:06:14 15 China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 9:40:08 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 0:00:14 3 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:29 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:39 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:42 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:44 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:02:05 9 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:02:07 10 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:02:15 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:03:53 12 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:04:16 13 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:04:51 14 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:05:03 15 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 0:05:14 16 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:20 17 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:30 18 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:05:31 19 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:05:32 20 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:05:38 21 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 0:05:55 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 0:05:59 23 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:07:23 24 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:08:11 25 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:08:41 26 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:08:55 27 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:09:12 28 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 29 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:09:53 30 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:10:06 31 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 0:10:26 32 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:10:57 33 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:11:33 34 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:11:40 35 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:42 36 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:51 37 Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 38 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:12:04 39 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:12:10 40 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 41 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:21 42 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:12:43 43 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:13:05 44 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 45 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:13:11 46 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:13:26 47 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 0:13:42 48 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:14:16 49 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:14:53 50 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 51 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:14:54 52 Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:15:09 53 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 0:15:20 54 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:16:42 55 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:17:54 56 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:17:56 57 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:19:21 58 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:20:27 59 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:21:07 60 Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:22:13 61 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:22:15 62 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:25:05 63 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 0:25:18 64 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:25:48 65 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:25:54 66 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:26:00 67 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 0:32:08 68 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:33:04 69 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:34:34 70 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:35:48 71 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 0:35:49 72 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 0:36:07 73 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:39:18 74 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:43:23 75 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:50:33 76 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 77 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 60 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 31 3 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 23 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 23 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 20 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 19 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 16 8 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 15 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 14 10 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 12 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 12 12 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 10 13 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 14 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 5 15 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 4 16 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 3 17 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 2 18 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 2 19 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1 20 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 21 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 9:40:22 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:02:01 3 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 0:05:41 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 0:05:45 5 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:07:09 6 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:08:58 7 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 8 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:09:52 9 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:11:26 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:28 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:11:56 12 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 13 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:07 14 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:12:29 15 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:51 16 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:13:12 17 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:14:39 18 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 19 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:14:40 20 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 0:15:06 21 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:16:28 22 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:19:07 23 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:20:13 24 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:20:53 25 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:22:01 26 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 0:25:04 27 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:25:34 28 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:25:40 29 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:25:46 30 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:32:50 31 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:35:34 32 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 0:35:35 33 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 0:35:53 34 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:50:19 35 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 36 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer