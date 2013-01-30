Image 1 of 17 Orica-AIS dominated the main move of the day, but race leader Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) did enough to keep her rivals in check (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 17 Another day in yellow for Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 17 Stage 2 winner at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 17 Race leader Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) was wise to the attacking moves of Orica-AIS (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 17 Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) takes the win at Al Khor Corniche (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 17 Race leader Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) swamped by Orica-AIS riders (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 17 One of the local obstacles in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 17 Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) edges out Specialized-lululemon pairing of Trixi Worrack and Elen Van Dijk for the win on Stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 17 Stage 1 runner-up, Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) in the main move of the day (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 17 Specialized-lululemon move to the front (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 17 The peloton races by a local landmark (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 17 Shrewd racing from Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) ensured she retained her race lead (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 17 Elen Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Kirsten Wild (Team Argos-Shimano) keep a close eye on each other (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 17 Stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar departed the Camel Race Track (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 17 It was all smiles on the start line before the racing began (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 17 The peloton highlights the dreary desert surrounds in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 17 Another day in yellow for Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) (Image credit: ASO)

It was a day that saw Orica-AIS shatter the peloton with an aggressive show of collective force, but their efforts went unrewarded on stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar as Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) made the split to retain the overall lead, while Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) unleashed a powerful sprint to claim stage victory.

In the arid expanses of the Qatari desert, the greatest obstacle is the wind and, like on stage 1, Orica-AIS looked to take advantage as soon as the peloton turned right into a crosswind shortly before the midway point. In an impressive concerted move, no fewer than five Orica riders - Gracie Elvin, Tiffany Cromwell, Loes Gunnewijk, Emma Johansson and Amanda Spratt - hit the front to form the day's decisive echelon, but unfortunately for the Australian outfit, they had some of the race's fastest finishers for company in the nine-rider move.

Without an out and out sprinter of their own, Orica-AIS took turns attacking the winning break inside the closing kilometres, mindful of the challenge posed by Wild, Hosking and the Specialized-Lululemon pairing of Elen van Dijk and Trixi Worrack. The eventual winner Wild, however, had both the strength and the confidence to take the initiative herself in keeping the Orica moves in check.

"I was a bit worried with five from Orica because that's hard to control, but they kept riding for a long time because the peloton was close so they had to keep riding," Wild said afterwards. "I knew they would attack and I was ready for them. I thought it was best to control the moves directly myself. I think that's always best."

In the finishing sprint into the wind, Wild followed Worrack in opening her effort from distance, and the Dutch woman had more than enough in reserve to come past and claim victory at Al Khor Corniche for the second year in succession. The victory elevates Wild to third place overall and also means that she now holds the outright record tally for stage victories (four) at the Ladies Tour of Qatar.

"I think we have to see stage by stage if I can go for overall victory," said Wild, who won the race outright in 2009 and 2010. "If it works out, it works out, but I'm already happy with this stage win because it's hard to control the race and keep it together for a group sprint."

Overall leader Chloe Hosking had been wise to Orica-AIS' mid-stage raid and declared herself satisfied with her day's work, even if she was disappointed to be edged out by van Dijk for third place and the final bonus seconds on offer. "The whole GreenEdge chain was lining up beside me before the crosswind section, so I had a sneaking suspicion and I was able to jump right in," said Hosking.

Outnumbered by Orica-AIS and Specialized Lululemon in the finale, Hosking knew that a second stage victory would be a big ask, although she knew from past experience that Wild - the only Argos-Shimano rider in the break - had the ability to beat those kinds of odds.

"I can imagine how the other teams are feeling right now - when I was on Specialized last year, Kirsten Wild won the same stage when there were four of us in the break," Hosking said. "It was not a happy dinner table."

Orica's Gracie Elvin remains in second place overall, six seconds behind Hosking, and the Australian champion said that her team's tactical approach had worked perfectly until the final kilometre. "We were hoping to get rid of them in the end but they were just too strong, so we couldn't quite finish it off," she said of Wild and van Dijk. "Maybe we could have started attacking a little earlier than 5km to go, but there was quite a fast tailwind in the last section so it was really going to take a pretty big effort to get anybody away there."

Early break

Facing a block headwind for the opening 40 kilometres, there appeared to be little appetite for attacking when the peloton left the start at the Camel Race Track but the early détente was broken when Xiu Jie Jiang (China Chongming-Giant), Audrey Cordon (France) and Malgorzata Jasinska (MCipollini) forged clear after 12km.

The trio had built up a lead of almost nine minutes by the first sprint (38.5km) but as soon as the road swung right and into a stiff crosswind section, the complexion of the race altered completely. Before the start, Orica's Tiffany Cromwell had told Cyclingnews that her squad was primed for the changes in direction around the midway point. "There will be some sections where we're looking for gutter action to try and reduce that group of GC contenders," she said, and so it proved.

A quintet of Orica riders massed on the front and the natural selection was instantly apparent, with only the very strongest holding their wheels - Wild, Hosking, Worrack and van Dijk - making the split. Wiggle-Honda attempted to organise the pursuit behind in support of Rochelle Gilmore and Giorgia Bronzini, but though they remained in sight of the leaders for the rest of the day, they were unable to make inroads into their initial one-minute lead.

The Orica-propelled echelon, meanwhile, was travelling at a rate of considerable knots, slicing five minutes of the advantage of the flagging leaders in the space of just 10km, and sweeping the trio up shortly afterwards. To her credit, Jasinska managed to latch on the group when it blasted past, even if the Pole was unable to make an impact in the sprint.

In the closing kilometres, Orica made several tentative efforts to send lone riders away, and while their attempts were thwarted, the script for the final two days of racing seems clear. "I assume it will be very windy and we'll have some more gutter action," Hosking said warily on the days to come.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:38:54 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 3 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 8 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:14 11 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:01:12 12 Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 13 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:01:30 14 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 15 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 16 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 17 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 18 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 20 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 21 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 22 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 23 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 24 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 27 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 29 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 30 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top 31 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 33 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:04:29 34 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 35 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 36 Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 37 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 38 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 39 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 40 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 41 Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 42 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 43 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 44 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top 45 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 46 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 47 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 48 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 49 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 50 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 51 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 52 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 53 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 54 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 55 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 56 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 57 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 58 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 59 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 60 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 61 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:07:42 62 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 63 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 64 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 65 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 66 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 67 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 68 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 69 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 70 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 71 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:07:46 72 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:07:52 73 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 74 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 75 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 76 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 77 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:14:43 78 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 79 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 80 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 0:15:02 81 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 82 Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 83 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 84 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 85 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 86 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 87 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer DNF Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands

Sprint 1 - Substation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 2 3 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 1

Sprint 2 - Umm Thenaitain Farm # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 2 3 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Al Khor Corniche # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 12 3 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 9 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 7 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 6 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 7 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 4 8 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 2 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 2:38:54 2 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:01:30 3 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 4 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 7 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 9 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:04:29 10 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 11 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 12 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 13 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 14 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 15 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 16 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 17 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 18 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 19 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 20 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 21 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 22 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 23 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:07:42 24 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 25 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 26 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 27 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 28 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 29 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 30 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:07:46 31 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:07:52 32 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 33 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:14:43 34 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 0:15:02 35 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 36 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 37 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 38 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 39 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer DNF Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 ORICA - AIS 7:56:42 2 SPECIALIZED - LULULEMON 0:01:30 3 TEAM ARGOS - SHIMANO 0:03:00 4 ITALY 0:04:30 5 RABO WOMEN CYCLING TEAM 6 WIGGLE HONDA 7 MCIPOLLINI GIORDANA 0:05:59 8 HITEC PRODUCTS UCK 9 TEAM TIBCO-TO THE TOP 0:07:29 10 CHINA CHONGMING-GIANT PRO CYCLING 0:10:10 11 FRANCE 12 NETHERLANDS 0:10:28 13 BEPINK 0:13:27 14 GERMANY 0:19:53 15 TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN-BIORACER 0:23:10

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 5:02:33 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:09 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:16 5 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:18 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:19 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:21 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:38 9 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:01:50 10 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:01:51 11 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:01:52 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 13 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 0:02:03 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:02:13 15 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:02:21 16 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:28 17 Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:03:13 18 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:03:17 19 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:03:37 20 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 21 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 22 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 23 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 24 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 25 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 26 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 28 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 29 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 32 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:04:41 33 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:04:51 34 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 35 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 36 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 37 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:05:01 38 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:06:36 39 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 40 Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 41 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 42 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 43 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 44 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 45 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 46 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 47 Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 48 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 49 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 50 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 51 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 52 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 53 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 54 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 55 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 56 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 57 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 58 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:08:14 59 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:09:49 60 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 61 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 62 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 63 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 64 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 65 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 66 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 0:09:59 67 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 68 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:59 69 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:13:58 70 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:16:50 71 Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:17:09 72 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:17:11 73 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 74 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 75 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:17:15 76 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:17:21 77 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:24:12 78 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 79 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 0:24:31 80 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 81 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 82 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 83 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:25:13 84 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:28:36 85 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:35:46 86 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 87 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 24 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 23 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 17 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 12 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 11 6 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 10 7 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 9 8 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 8 9 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 7 10 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 7 11 Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 6 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 4 13 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 4 14 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 3 15 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 16 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 2 17 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 2 18 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 5:02:33 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:01:52 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:28 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:03:37 6 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 7 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 9 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 0:04:51 10 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:06:36 11 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 12 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 13 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 14 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 15 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 16 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 17 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 18 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 19 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 20 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 21 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:08:14 22 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:09:49 23 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 24 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 25 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 26 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 27 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:13:58 28 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:17:11 29 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 30 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:17:15 31 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:17:21 32 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:24:12 33 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 0:24:31 34 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 35 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 36 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:25:13 37 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:35:46 38 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 39 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer