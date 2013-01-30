Trending

Wild strikes again on the Al Khor Corniche

Argos-Shimano sprinters beats worrack and Van Dijk

It was a day that saw Orica-AIS shatter the peloton with an aggressive show of collective force, but their efforts went unrewarded on stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar as Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) made the split to retain the overall lead, while Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) unleashed a powerful sprint to claim stage victory.

In the arid expanses of the Qatari desert, the greatest obstacle is the wind and, like on stage 1, Orica-AIS looked to take advantage as soon as the peloton turned right into a crosswind shortly before the midway point. In an impressive concerted move, no fewer than five Orica riders - Gracie Elvin, Tiffany Cromwell, Loes Gunnewijk, Emma Johansson and Amanda Spratt - hit the front to form the day's decisive echelon, but unfortunately for the Australian outfit, they had some of the race's fastest finishers for company in the nine-rider move.

Without an out and out sprinter of their own, Orica-AIS took turns attacking the winning break inside the closing kilometres, mindful of the challenge posed by Wild, Hosking and the Specialized-Lululemon pairing of Elen van Dijk and Trixi Worrack. The eventual winner Wild, however, had both the strength and the confidence to take the initiative herself in keeping the Orica moves in check.

"I was a bit worried with five from Orica because that's hard to control, but they kept riding for a long time because the peloton was close so they had to keep riding," Wild said afterwards. "I knew they would attack and I was ready for them. I thought it was best to control the moves directly myself. I think that's always best."

In the finishing sprint into the wind, Wild followed Worrack in opening her effort from distance, and the Dutch woman had more than enough in reserve to come past and claim victory at Al Khor Corniche for the second year in succession. The victory elevates Wild to third place overall and also means that she now holds the outright record tally for stage victories (four) at the Ladies Tour of Qatar.

"I think we have to see stage by stage if I can go for overall victory," said Wild, who won the race outright in 2009 and 2010. "If it works out, it works out, but I'm already happy with this stage win because it's hard to control the race and keep it together for a group sprint."

Overall leader Chloe Hosking had been wise to Orica-AIS' mid-stage raid and declared herself satisfied with her day's work, even if she was disappointed to be edged out by van Dijk for third place and the final bonus seconds on offer. "The whole GreenEdge chain was lining up beside me before the crosswind section, so I had a sneaking suspicion and I was able to jump right in," said Hosking.

Outnumbered by Orica-AIS and Specialized Lululemon in the finale, Hosking knew that a second stage victory would be a big ask, although she knew from past experience that Wild - the only Argos-Shimano rider in the break - had the ability to beat those kinds of odds.

"I can imagine how the other teams are feeling right now - when I was on Specialized last year, Kirsten Wild won the same stage when there were four of us in the break," Hosking said. "It was not a happy dinner table."

Orica's Gracie Elvin remains in second place overall, six seconds behind Hosking, and the Australian champion said that her team's tactical approach had worked perfectly until the final kilometre. "We were hoping to get rid of them in the end but they were just too strong, so we couldn't quite finish it off," she said of Wild and van Dijk. "Maybe we could have started attacking a little earlier than 5km to go, but there was quite a fast tailwind in the last section so it was really going to take a pretty big effort to get anybody away there."

Early break

Facing a block headwind for the opening 40 kilometres, there appeared to be little appetite for attacking when the peloton left the start at the Camel Race Track but the early détente was broken when Xiu Jie Jiang (China Chongming-Giant), Audrey Cordon (France) and Malgorzata Jasinska (MCipollini) forged clear after 12km.

The trio had built up a lead of almost nine minutes by the first sprint (38.5km) but as soon as the road swung right and into a stiff crosswind section, the complexion of the race altered completely. Before the start, Orica's Tiffany Cromwell had told Cyclingnews that her squad was primed for the changes in direction around the midway point. "There will be some sections where we're looking for gutter action to try and reduce that group of GC contenders," she said, and so it proved.

A quintet of Orica riders massed on the front and the natural selection was instantly apparent, with only the very strongest holding their wheels - Wild, Hosking, Worrack and van Dijk - making the split. Wiggle-Honda attempted to organise the pursuit behind in support of Rochelle Gilmore and Giorgia Bronzini, but though they remained in sight of the leaders for the rest of the day, they were unable to make inroads into their initial one-minute lead.

The Orica-propelled echelon, meanwhile, was travelling at a rate of considerable knots, slicing five minutes of the advantage of the flagging leaders in the space of just 10km, and sweeping the trio up shortly afterwards. To her credit, Jasinska managed to latch on the group when it blasted past, even if the Pole was unable to make an impact in the sprint.

In the closing kilometres, Orica made several tentative efforts to send lone riders away, and while their attempts were thwarted, the script for the final two days of racing seems clear. "I assume it will be very windy and we'll have some more gutter action," Hosking said warily on the days to come.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:38:54
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
3Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
7Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:00:06
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:14
11Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:01:12
12Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
13Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:01:30
14Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
15Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
16Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
17Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
18Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
19Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
20Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
22Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
23Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
24Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
25Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
26Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
27Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
28Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
29Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
30Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
31Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
32Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
33Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:04:29
34Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
35Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
36Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
37Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
38Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
39Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
40Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
41Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
42Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
43Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
44Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
45Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
46Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
47Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
48Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
49Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
50Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
51Marion Rousse (Fra) France
52Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
53Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
54Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
55Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
56Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
57Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
58Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
59Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
60Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
61Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:07:42
62Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
63Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
64Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
65Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
66Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
67Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
68Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
69Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
70Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
71Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:07:46
72Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:07:52
73Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
74Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
75Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
76Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
77Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:14:43
78Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
79Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
80Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany0:15:02
81Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
82Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
83Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
84Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
85Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
86Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
87Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
DNFPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands

Sprint 1 - Substation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling3pts
2Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana2
3Audrey Cordon (Fra) France1

Sprint 2 - Umm Thenaitain Farm
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling3pts
2Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana2
3Audrey Cordon (Fra) France1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Al Khor Corniche
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano15pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon12
3Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon9
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK7
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS6
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS5
7Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana4
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS3
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS2
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK2:38:54
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:01:30
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
7Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:04:29
10Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
11Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
12Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
13Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
14Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
15Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
16Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
17Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
18Marion Rousse (Fra) France
19Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
20Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
21Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
22Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
23Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:07:42
24Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
25Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
26Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
27Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
28Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
29Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
30Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:07:46
31Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:07:52
32Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
33Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:14:43
34Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany0:15:02
35Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
36Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
37Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
38Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
39Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
DNFPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ORICA - AIS7:56:42
2SPECIALIZED - LULULEMON0:01:30
3TEAM ARGOS - SHIMANO0:03:00
4ITALY0:04:30
5RABO WOMEN CYCLING TEAM
6WIGGLE HONDA
7MCIPOLLINI GIORDANA0:05:59
8HITEC PRODUCTS UCK
9TEAM TIBCO-TO THE TOP0:07:29
10CHINA CHONGMING-GIANT PRO CYCLING0:10:10
11FRANCE
12NETHERLANDS0:10:28
13BEPINK0:13:27
14GERMANY0:19:53
15TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN-BIORACER0:23:10

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK5:02:33
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:06
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:09
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:00:16
5Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:00:18
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:19
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:21
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:01:38
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:01:50
10Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:01:51
11Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:01:52
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
13Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana0:02:03
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:02:13
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:21
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:28
17Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:03:13
18Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:03:17
19Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:03:37
20Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
21Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
22Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
23Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
24Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
25Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
26Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
27Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
28Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
29Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
30Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
31Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
32Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:04:41
33Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:04:51
34Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
35Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
36Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
37Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:05:01
38Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:06:36
39Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
40Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
41Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
42Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
43Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
44Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
45Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
46Marion Rousse (Fra) France
47Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
48Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
49Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
50Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
51Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
52Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
53Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
54Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
55Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
56Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
57Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
58Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:08:14
59Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:09:49
60Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
61Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
62Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
63Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
64Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
65Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
66Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink0:09:59
67Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
68Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:59
69Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:13:58
70Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:16:50
71Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:17:09
72Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:17:11
73Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
74Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
75Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:17:15
76Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:17:21
77Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:24:12
78Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
79Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany0:24:31
80Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
81Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
82Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
83Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:25:13
84Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:28:36
85Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:35:46
86Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
87Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK24pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano23
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS17
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon12
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS11
6Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon10
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon9
8Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana8
9Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana7
10Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant7
11Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling6
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS4
13Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink4
14Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top3
15Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
16Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS2
17Audrey Cordon (Fra) France2
18Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK5:02:33
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:01:52
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:28
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:03:37
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
7Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
9Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:04:51
10Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:06:36
11Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
12Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
13Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
14Marion Rousse (Fra) France
15Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
16Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
17Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
18Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
19Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
20Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
21Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:08:14
22Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:09:49
23Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
24Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
25Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
26Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
27Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:13:58
28Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:17:11
29Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
30Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:17:15
31Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:17:21
32Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:24:12
33Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany0:24:31
34Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
35Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
36Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:25:13
37Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:35:46
38Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
39Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ORICA - AIS15:08:35
2SPECIALIZED - LULULEMON0:01:30
3TEAM ARGOS - SHIMANO0:05:31
4WIGGLE HONDA0:06:25
5HITEC PRODUCTS UCK0:07:44
6MCIPOLLINI GIORDANA0:07:54
7RABO WOMEN CYCLING TEAM0:08:00
8TEAM TIBCO-TO THE TOP0:09:34
9ITALY0:09:55
10CHINA CHONGMING-GIANT PRO CYCLING0:15:35
11FRANCE
12NETHERLANDS0:15:53
13BEPINK0:17:07
14TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN-BIORACER0:35:57
15GERMANY0:38:17

 

