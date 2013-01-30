Wild strikes again on the Al Khor Corniche
Argos-Shimano sprinters beats worrack and Van Dijk
Stage 2: Camel Race Track - Al Khor Corniche
It was a day that saw Orica-AIS shatter the peloton with an aggressive show of collective force, but their efforts went unrewarded on stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar as Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) made the split to retain the overall lead, while Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) unleashed a powerful sprint to claim stage victory.
Related Articles
In the arid expanses of the Qatari desert, the greatest obstacle is the wind and, like on stage 1, Orica-AIS looked to take advantage as soon as the peloton turned right into a crosswind shortly before the midway point. In an impressive concerted move, no fewer than five Orica riders - Gracie Elvin, Tiffany Cromwell, Loes Gunnewijk, Emma Johansson and Amanda Spratt - hit the front to form the day's decisive echelon, but unfortunately for the Australian outfit, they had some of the race's fastest finishers for company in the nine-rider move.
Without an out and out sprinter of their own, Orica-AIS took turns attacking the winning break inside the closing kilometres, mindful of the challenge posed by Wild, Hosking and the Specialized-Lululemon pairing of Elen van Dijk and Trixi Worrack. The eventual winner Wild, however, had both the strength and the confidence to take the initiative herself in keeping the Orica moves in check.
"I was a bit worried with five from Orica because that's hard to control, but they kept riding for a long time because the peloton was close so they had to keep riding," Wild said afterwards. "I knew they would attack and I was ready for them. I thought it was best to control the moves directly myself. I think that's always best."
In the finishing sprint into the wind, Wild followed Worrack in opening her effort from distance, and the Dutch woman had more than enough in reserve to come past and claim victory at Al Khor Corniche for the second year in succession. The victory elevates Wild to third place overall and also means that she now holds the outright record tally for stage victories (four) at the Ladies Tour of Qatar.
"I think we have to see stage by stage if I can go for overall victory," said Wild, who won the race outright in 2009 and 2010. "If it works out, it works out, but I'm already happy with this stage win because it's hard to control the race and keep it together for a group sprint."
Overall leader Chloe Hosking had been wise to Orica-AIS' mid-stage raid and declared herself satisfied with her day's work, even if she was disappointed to be edged out by van Dijk for third place and the final bonus seconds on offer. "The whole GreenEdge chain was lining up beside me before the crosswind section, so I had a sneaking suspicion and I was able to jump right in," said Hosking.
Outnumbered by Orica-AIS and Specialized Lululemon in the finale, Hosking knew that a second stage victory would be a big ask, although she knew from past experience that Wild - the only Argos-Shimano rider in the break - had the ability to beat those kinds of odds.
"I can imagine how the other teams are feeling right now - when I was on Specialized last year, Kirsten Wild won the same stage when there were four of us in the break," Hosking said. "It was not a happy dinner table."
Orica's Gracie Elvin remains in second place overall, six seconds behind Hosking, and the Australian champion said that her team's tactical approach had worked perfectly until the final kilometre. "We were hoping to get rid of them in the end but they were just too strong, so we couldn't quite finish it off," she said of Wild and van Dijk. "Maybe we could have started attacking a little earlier than 5km to go, but there was quite a fast tailwind in the last section so it was really going to take a pretty big effort to get anybody away there."
Early break
Facing a block headwind for the opening 40 kilometres, there appeared to be little appetite for attacking when the peloton left the start at the Camel Race Track but the early détente was broken when Xiu Jie Jiang (China Chongming-Giant), Audrey Cordon (France) and Malgorzata Jasinska (MCipollini) forged clear after 12km.
The trio had built up a lead of almost nine minutes by the first sprint (38.5km) but as soon as the road swung right and into a stiff crosswind section, the complexion of the race altered completely. Before the start, Orica's Tiffany Cromwell had told Cyclingnews that her squad was primed for the changes in direction around the midway point. "There will be some sections where we're looking for gutter action to try and reduce that group of GC contenders," she said, and so it proved.
A quintet of Orica riders massed on the front and the natural selection was instantly apparent, with only the very strongest holding their wheels - Wild, Hosking, Worrack and van Dijk - making the split. Wiggle-Honda attempted to organise the pursuit behind in support of Rochelle Gilmore and Giorgia Bronzini, but though they remained in sight of the leaders for the rest of the day, they were unable to make inroads into their initial one-minute lead.
The Orica-propelled echelon, meanwhile, was travelling at a rate of considerable knots, slicing five minutes of the advantage of the flagging leaders in the space of just 10km, and sweeping the trio up shortly afterwards. To her credit, Jasinska managed to latch on the group when it blasted past, even if the Pole was unable to make an impact in the sprint.
In the closing kilometres, Orica made several tentative efforts to send lone riders away, and while their attempts were thwarted, the script for the final two days of racing seems clear. "I assume it will be very windy and we'll have some more gutter action," Hosking said warily on the days to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:38:54
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|3
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:00:06
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:14
|11
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:01:12
|12
|Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|13
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:30
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|15
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|16
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|17
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|18
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|20
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|22
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|23
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|24
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|27
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|30
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|31
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|32
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|33
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:04:29
|34
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|35
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|36
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|37
|Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|38
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|39
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|40
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|41
|Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|44
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|45
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|46
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|47
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|48
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|49
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|50
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|51
|Marion Rousse (Fra) France
|52
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|53
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|54
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|55
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|56
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|57
|Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
|58
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|59
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
|60
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|61
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:07:42
|62
|Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|63
|Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|64
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|65
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|66
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
|67
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|68
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|69
|Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|70
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|71
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:07:46
|72
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:52
|73
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|74
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|75
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|76
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|77
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:14:43
|78
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|79
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|80
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
|0:15:02
|81
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|82
|Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|83
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|84
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|85
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|86
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|87
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|DNF
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|2
|3
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|2
|3
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|12
|3
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|9
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|7
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|6
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|7
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|4
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|2
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|2:38:54
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:01:30
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|9
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:04:29
|10
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|11
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|12
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|13
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|16
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|17
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|18
|Marion Rousse (Fra) France
|19
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|21
|Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
|22
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:07:42
|24
|Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|25
|Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|26
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|27
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|28
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
|29
|Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|30
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:07:46
|31
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:52
|32
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|33
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:14:43
|34
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
|0:15:02
|35
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|36
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|37
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|38
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|39
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|DNF
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ORICA - AIS
|7:56:42
|2
|SPECIALIZED - LULULEMON
|0:01:30
|3
|TEAM ARGOS - SHIMANO
|0:03:00
|4
|ITALY
|0:04:30
|5
|RABO WOMEN CYCLING TEAM
|6
|WIGGLE HONDA
|7
|MCIPOLLINI GIORDANA
|0:05:59
|8
|HITEC PRODUCTS UCK
|9
|TEAM TIBCO-TO THE TOP
|0:07:29
|10
|CHINA CHONGMING-GIANT PRO CYCLING
|0:10:10
|11
|FRANCE
|12
|NETHERLANDS
|0:10:28
|13
|BEPINK
|0:13:27
|14
|GERMANY
|0:19:53
|15
|TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN-BIORACER
|0:23:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|5:02:33
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:06
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:09
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:16
|5
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:18
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:19
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:21
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:38
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:50
|10
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:51
|11
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:52
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:03
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:02:13
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:21
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:28
|17
|Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:03:13
|18
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:03:17
|19
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:03:37
|20
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|21
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|22
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|23
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|24
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|26
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|27
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|28
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|29
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|32
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:04:41
|33
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:04:51
|34
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|35
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|36
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|37
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:05:01
|38
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|39
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|40
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|41
|Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|42
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|43
|Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
|44
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|45
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|46
|Marion Rousse (Fra) France
|47
|Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|48
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|49
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
|50
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|51
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|52
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|53
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|54
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|55
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
|56
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|57
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|58
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:08:14
|59
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:09:49
|60
|Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|61
|Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|62
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|63
|Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|64
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|65
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|66
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|0:09:59
|67
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|68
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:59
|69
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:13:58
|70
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:16:50
|71
|Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:17:09
|72
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:17:11
|73
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|74
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
|75
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:17:15
|76
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|0:17:21
|77
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:24:12
|78
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|79
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
|0:24:31
|80
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|81
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|82
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|83
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:25:13
|84
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:28:36
|85
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:35:46
|86
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|87
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|24
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|17
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|12
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|11
|6
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|10
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|9
|8
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|8
|9
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|7
|10
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|7
|11
|Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|4
|13
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|4
|14
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|3
|15
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|2
|16
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|2
|17
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|2
|18
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|5:02:33
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:52
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:28
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:03:37
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|7
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|9
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:04:51
|10
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|11
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|12
|Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
|13
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|Marion Rousse (Fra) France
|15
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|16
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|17
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|19
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|20
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:08:14
|22
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:09:49
|23
|Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|24
|Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|25
|Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|26
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|27
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:13:58
|28
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:17:11
|29
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
|30
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:17:15
|31
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|0:17:21
|32
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:24:12
|33
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany
|0:24:31
|34
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|35
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|36
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:25:13
|37
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:35:46
|38
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|39
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ORICA - AIS
|15:08:35
|2
|SPECIALIZED - LULULEMON
|0:01:30
|3
|TEAM ARGOS - SHIMANO
|0:05:31
|4
|WIGGLE HONDA
|0:06:25
|5
|HITEC PRODUCTS UCK
|0:07:44
|6
|MCIPOLLINI GIORDANA
|0:07:54
|7
|RABO WOMEN CYCLING TEAM
|0:08:00
|8
|TEAM TIBCO-TO THE TOP
|0:09:34
|9
|ITALY
|0:09:55
|10
|CHINA CHONGMING-GIANT PRO CYCLING
|0:15:35
|11
|FRANCE
|12
|NETHERLANDS
|0:15:53
|13
|BEPINK
|0:17:07
|14
|TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN-BIORACER
|0:35:57
|15
|GERMANY
|0:38:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy