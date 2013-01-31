Image 1 of 13 Stage 3 winner Kirsten Wild thanks her team's sponsors as she crosses the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 Kirsten Wild (Team Argos-Shimano) outsprints Elen Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) for the stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 Kirsten Wild (Team Argos-Shimano) leads the Ladies Tour of Qatar with one stage remaining. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 All smiles for Team Argos-Shimano as Kirsten Wild both won stage 3 and took over the race lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 Kirsten Wild (Team Argos-Shimano) wins her second straight stage in Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 13 Australian champion Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 13 The peloton rolls through the stark Qatari landscape. (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 13 Shelley Olds (TIBCO-To the Top) in action during stage 3 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 13 The peloton awaits the start of stage 3. (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 13 Team meeting for Specialized-lululemon prior to stage 3. (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 13 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 13 Race leader Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) signs on for stage 3 in Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 13 Kirsten Wild (Team Argos-Shimano) celebrates victory in stage 3, a win which moved her into the overall race lead. (Image credit: ASO)

The pendulum swung in Kirsten Wild's favour in the tight battle for overall honours at the Ladies Tour of Qatar as the Argos-Shimano rider claimed stage 3 in Madinat Al Shamal, while a late puncture saw Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) lose possession of the golden jersey by three scant seconds.

Hosking's ill fortune was all the more galling considering that the Australian had been marked present and correct at each of the stage's crucial moments. At the first intermediate sprint at Al Zubara fort, Hosking limited her losses to Wild to just one bonus second, and immediately afterwards, when the peloton swung right into a testing crosswind section, she had both the positional nous and the physical strength to make the first echelon.

Then, on the finishing circuit, Hosking kept close tabs on Wild, and while she yielded another bonus second at the intermediate sprint, she seemed poised to defend her golden jersey into the final day. A little over a kilometre from the finish, however, much of Hosking's diligent work was unravelled by an untimely puncture and she bade adieu to the front group.

That said, the damage could have been far worse for Hosking – she was awarded the same time as the front group as the punctured occurred inside the final 3 kilometres – but she was unable to contest the sprint for bonus seconds at the finish, and the on-song Wild duly went on the claim the stage win and the associated bonus that now gives her possession of the overall lead.

"That's bike racing: I got a puncture, what can I say," said a disappointed Hosking after rolling in over a minute down on a flat front tyre. "My time will be adjusted but I didn't get to sprint for the bonus seconds."

For her part, Wild was unaware that the golden jersey had punctured out of the leading group, such was her focus on keeping up her end of the bargain by taking out the stage honours. In a chaotic sprint that saw the front group fragment in the finishing straight, her fellow countrywoman Elen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) seized the initiative by opening her effort some 200 metres into the wind, but Wild eased her way past within sight of the line to claim a commanding victory. Van Dijk held off the rapidly-closing Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) for third, while Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini Giordana) took fourth ahead of Shelley Olds (TIBCO-To the Top).

"It was a bit chaotic and there were still some attacks," Wild said of the frantic finale. "I was just hoping the speed would stay up to prevent any new attacks. When Elen van Dijk started the sprint, I decided to stay behind her so long as nobody else came up on my shoulder. She's so strong and had such a big gear that I didn't know if I could pass her, but in the end I think was a bit too long for her."

Overall, Wild leads Hosking by three seconds, while Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) – again one of the day's principal aggressors – lies third at 16 seconds, just ahead of Elen van Dijk.

Wild's victory was her second in as many days, but while she had been forced to fend for herself in the finale of stage two, on Thursday, she had three Argos-Shimano riders for company in the front group. Charlotte Becker, Marlen Johrend and Elke Gebhardt succeeded in tracking the moves on the finishing circuit and marshalling Wild into position, and it was small wonder that she felt moved to point to her jersey as she crossed the line.

"I was still suffering from yesterday but my teammates were able to control it on the front, which was nice," Wild said. "It's the first race of the season and it's important to win but we can be happy already with the two stages and the fantastic teamwork."

A rapid start

After the start at the tranquil fishing village of Al Thakira, a stiff tailwind puffed the peloton along at a considerable rate of knots and they covered an eye-watering 48 kilometres in the opening hour of racing through Qatar's hauntingly spare interior. At that pace, there was little or no scope for breakaways and the Argos-Shimano duly ensured that the bunch stayed until the sprint at the imposing Al Zubara (60km), where Wild pipped Hosking.

Immediately afterwards, the road swung right and into the crosswind, and right on cue, Orica-AIS and Specialized-lululemon set about wreaking havoc on the front end of the peloton. A combination of their forcing and a crash in the middle of the peloton (Italy's Elena Cecchini was among the fallers) allowed a group of 18 to forge clear, with Hosking, Wild and Orica's Gracie Elvin safely on board.

A strong Wiggle-Honda delegation in the second echelon meant that the leading group swelled to 33 riders within sight of the finishing circuit, with double world champion Giorgia Bronzini now back in contention. 16km out, Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) and Chantal Blaak (TIBCO-To The Top) slipped away and while they led through the first passage of the finish line, Argos-Shimano duly swept them up inside the final 10 kilometres.

At that point, the stage seemed set for a tense finishing sprint between Wild and Hosking, before fate intervened 1.5 kilometres out and halted the Australian's progress. Her setback sees Wild assume the overall lead, and while the Dutchwoman now appears on course for a third Ladies Tour of Qatar victory, Hosking sounded a determined note as she looked ahead to the final stage to Doha Corniche. "It's still open, so for sure I'll contest the intermediate sprints and the finish," she said. "Maybe we'll go for another stage win."

Full Results 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:28:15 2 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:02 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:00:04 6 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 0:00:05 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 9 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 11 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:12 13 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top 15 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 0:00:22 16 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 0:00:24 17 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:29 18 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 19 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 20 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 21 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 22 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 23 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 24 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 25 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 26 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:40 27 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top 28 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 29 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:49 30 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 32 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:33 33 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 0:00:00 34 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 0:02:12 35 Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 36 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 0:04:31 37 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:04:46 38 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 39 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 40 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 41 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 42 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 43 Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 44 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 45 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 46 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 47 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 48 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 49 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 50 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 51 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 52 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 53 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:04:54 54 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:11 55 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 56 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 57 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 58 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 59 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 60 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 61 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 62 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 63 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 64 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 65 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 66 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 0:08:15 67 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 68 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 69 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 70 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 71 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 72 Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 73 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 74 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 75 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 76 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 77 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 78 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 79 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 80 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 81 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 82 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands DNS Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer DNS Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda DNS Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling DNF Jiang Xiu Jie (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling DNF Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant

Sprint 1 - Al Zubara, 60km 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 2 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal (1st crossing of the finish line), 99km 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 3 pts 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 2 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Points - Madinat Al Shamal, 112.5km 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 12 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 9 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 7 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 6 6 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 5 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 4 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 3 9 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Young riders 1 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2:28:20 2 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 0:00:19 3 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:24 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 5 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 6 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 7 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:35 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 0:02:07 10 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:04:41 11 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 12 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 13 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 14 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 15 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 16 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 17 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 18 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 19 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 20 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 21 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:06:06 22 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 23 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 24 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 25 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 26 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 0:08:10 28 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 29 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 30 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 31 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 32 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 33 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 34 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 35 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 36 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 37 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 38 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands

Teams 1 Orica-AIS 7:25:00 2 Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:00:01 3 Specialized-lululemon 0:00:02 4 Wiggle Honda 0:00:21 5 BePink 0:00:36 6 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:54 7 MCipollini Giordana 0:00:56 8 Hitec Products UCK 0:03:30 9 France 0:05:29 10 Germany 0:09:46 11 China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:14:03 12 Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:15:28 13 Netherlands 0:16:53 14 Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer 0:21:01 15 Italy 0:22:26

General classification after stage 3 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 7:30:43 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 0:00:03 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:16 4 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:17 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:26 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:29 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:31 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:52 9 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:01:58 10 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:02:02 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:02:55 12 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:03:40 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 14 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:03:54 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 0:04:09 16 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:04:22 17 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:30 19 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 0:05:01 20 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:05:18 21 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:05:20 22 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:05:25 23 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 24 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 0:06:39 25 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 0:07:05 26 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 0:07:10 27 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 28 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 29 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:07:30 30 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:08:14 31 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:08:28 32 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:08:29 33 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:44 34 Janneke Kanis-Busser (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:53 35 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:08:59 36 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:09:33 37 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:09:53 38 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 39 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 0:10:26 40 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:10:33 41 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:11:27 42 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 43 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 44 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 45 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 46 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:33 47 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:11:57 48 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 49 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 50 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 51 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:12:52 52 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 53 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 54 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 55 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 56 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:14:40 57 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 58 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 59 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 60 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 61 Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:14:56 62 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 63 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:16:05 64 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:20:14 65 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:21:49 66 Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:22:00 67 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:22:02 68 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 69 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 70 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:25:35 71 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:25:41 72 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:25:47 73 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 0:29:22 74 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:32:32 75 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 76 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 0:32:51 77 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 78 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 79 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:36:56 80 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:44:06 81 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 82 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer

Points classification 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 42 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 26 3 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 22 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 19 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 16 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 14 7 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 14 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 12 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 9 10 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 9 11 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 9 12 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 8 13 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 14 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 2 15 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 2 16 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 2 17 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1 18 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Young riders classification 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 7:30:46 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:01:59 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 0:04:06 4 Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon 0:05:22 5 Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink 0:07:02 6 Marion Rousse (Fra) France 0:07:07 7 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:41 9 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:08:56 10 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:09:50 11 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:11:24 12 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 13 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 14 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands 15 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:11:54 16 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 17 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 18 Kim De Baat (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:49 19 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 20 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:14:37 21 Shen Fan Li (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 22 Jessie Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 23 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 24 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 0:14:53 25 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:16:02 26 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:20:11 27 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:21:59 28 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 29 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:25:32 30 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:25:38 31 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:25:44 32 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 0:29:19 33 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:32:29 34 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Germany 0:32:48 35 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 36 Eline De Roover (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:44:03 37 Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 38 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer