Van Dijk wins the Ladies Tour of Qatar
Baccaille wins the final stage in Doha
Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giordana) showed that she is fully recovered from injury by winning the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar in a thrilling sprint finish. It was very much an Italian affair in Doha, as Baccaille beat world champion Giorgia Bronzini into second place. Ellen Van Dijk's (HTC-Highroad) fourth place finish was enough to seal her overall victory in the event.
Related Articles
Third Ladies Tour of Qatar promises excitement
Gilmore takes sprint in Dukhan
Video: Stage 1 Highlights of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
Van Dijk wins stage two and takes the overall lead
Video: Stage 2 Highlights of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
Van Dijk dedicates stage win to Swart's memory
With a healthy overall lead of 15 seconds on Friday morning, and well supported by the strongest team in the race, Van Dijk's golden jersey was never under any significant threat, and once the break of the day was swept up on the final lap of the finishing circuit in downtown Doha, the stage was set for a fascinating sprint battle that saw the Italian duo come out on top.
Baccaille opened her sprint early and the Italian champion had more than enough in her legs to hold on for victory. Behind, the rainbow jersey of Bronzini was boxed in until the last minute, and she lost vital yards on her fellow countrywoman that she was unable to make up in the closing metres.
"There were a few trains in the sprint, it was going left and right," Baccaille told Cyclingnews afterwards. "But I managed to find space on the right hand side and go at 250m and I was able to hold on."
Baccaille was making her first competitive appearance since breaking her collarbone at the European track championships in November, and admitted that she was surprised to have found form again so quickly after returning to full training less than a month ago. After being active on the front in the previous two days, however, she was able to save herself for the finale of Friday's stage.
"Today I was able to stay in the peloton without expending too much energy given that there were two of my teammates in the main break of the day, Nicole Cooke and Marta Bastianelli," Baccaille said.
Second-placed Bronzini suffered from the chaotic nature of the finale, with no one team able to build a dominant lead-out train, and she rued starting her sprint so late. "In the finale maybe I went too late given my characteristics, but so be it," she told Cyclingnews.
Meanwhile, the overall winner Van Dijk was thrilled with her victory. The young Dutch rider finished fourth on the stage, just behind Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda), but explained that her priority on the final stage was to secure her golden jersey. With HTC-Highroad marshaling affairs expertly at the head of the peloton, she endured no scares on the road to Doha.
"I think we have the strongest team here in the competition, as is shown by the way that we also won the team classification," Van Dijk said. "I could count on my teammates as we were able to keep it together today.
"I rate this win really highly because it's also my first stage race win. It's a big race and a nice race to win."
How it unfolded
The race began without the unfortunate Lucy Davis (Garmin-Cervélo), who was forced to abandon overnight after falling on stage two. Out on the road, the wind at the peloton's back on the way out of Al Dayeen meant that there was no shortage of willing attackers but with HTC-Highroad controlling matters, nobody was going to be allowed get a substantial gap before the nine laps of the finishing circuit.
On entering the streets of Doha, Megan Guarnier (USA) managed to snap the elastic, in spite of the high pace behind. However, after the convoy went in the wrong direction on reaching the circuit, the race had to be stopped and neutralised, and the sting was taken out of Guarnier's move. To her credit, however, after setting off again with a 10-second advantage, the American managed to spend almost two laps clear of the pack before being caught.
Unsurprisingly, the next attacker was the ever willing Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaritech), and when she and her breakaway companion Roxanne Knetemann hoovered up the bonus seconds at the first sprint ahead of Iris Slappendel (Garmin-Cervélo), the main threat to Van Dijk's golden jersey, HTC-Highroad were all but guaranteed the overall win.
With six laps to go, the day's main break forced its way clear, with Nicole Cooke and Marta Bastianelli (MCipollini-Giordana) very much to the fore. They were joined by Gloria Presti (Italy), Amanda Spratt (Australia), Patricia Schwager (Nederland Bloeit), Ludivine Henrion (Lotto-Honda), Jacquelyn Crowell (USA), Valentina Scandolara (Gauss) and Alison Testroete (Skil-Koga).
The 10 escapees worked well together and quickly established a lead, but once the gap rose above 30 seconds, the HTC-Highroad team assembled at the front of the peloton to keep them in check. Thereafter, it was a game of cat and mouse, as the breakaway never fully managed to get out of site, in spite of the best efforts of Cooke and Spratt in particular.
Two laps from the finish, the gap was still holding steady at 25 seconds, but when HTC-Highroad pegged back another 10 of those on the next lap, it seemed inevitable that the race would all come back together for the sprint. The break was finally forced to give best in the finale, where Baccaille emerged victorious from the chaos, while HTC-Highroad celebrated a golden jersey for Van Dijk that was very much a team effort.
|1
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|2:25:22
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|6
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|8
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|9
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|10
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|11
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|14
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|17
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|18
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|19
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|20
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|21
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|22
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|23
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|25
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|26
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|27
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|28
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
|29
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|30
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|31
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|32
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|33
|Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America
|34
|Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|35
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|36
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|37
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|38
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|39
|Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany
|40
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|41
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|42
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|43
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|45
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|46
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|47
|Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|48
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|50
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|51
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|52
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|53
|Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|54
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|55
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|56
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|57
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
|58
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|59
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|60
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|61
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|62
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|63
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|64
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|65
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|66
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|67
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|68
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America
|69
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|70
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|71
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|72
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|73
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|74
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|75
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|76
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|77
|Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|78
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|79
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|80
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia
|81
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|82
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|83
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:01:46
|84
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|85
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|86
|Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
|1
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|3
|pts
|2
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|1
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|2
|3
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|1
|1
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|15
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|12
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|9
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|5
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|6
|6
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|7
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|4
|8
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|3
|9
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|2
|10
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|1
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|2:25:22
|2
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|3
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|4
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|5
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|6
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|8
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|10
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|11
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|12
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|13
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|15
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|16
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
|17
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|18
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|19
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|21
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|22
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|23
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|25
|Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|26
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|28
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|29
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|30
|Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|31
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|32
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|33
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
|35
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|36
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|37
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|38
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|39
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|40
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|41
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|42
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|43
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|44
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|45
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|46
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|47
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:01:46
|48
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|49
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|1
|Sc Mcipollini Giordana
|7:16:06
|2
|Lotto Honda Team
|3
|France
|4
|Netherlands
|5
|Htc Highroad Women
|6
|Germany
|7
|Vaiano Solaritech
|8
|Nederland Bloeit
|9
|Gauss
|10
|Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|11
|Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Italy
|13
|USA
|14
|China Chongming-Giant
|15
|Australia
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|7:51:04
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:15
|3
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:20
|4
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:24
|5
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:26
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:32
|7
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|8
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:00
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|0:02:03
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:14
|11
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:17
|12
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:18
|13
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:02:23
|14
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|15
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|0:02:29
|16
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|0:02:30
|17
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|0:02:31
|18
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|19
|Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America
|20
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|21
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:02:33
|22
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:02:34
|23
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|24
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|26
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|27
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|28
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|29
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|30
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|31
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
|32
|Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|33
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|34
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia
|35
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|36
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|37
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|38
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|39
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:43
|40
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|41
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|42
|Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|43
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|44
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|45
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|46
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|0:02:44
|47
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:03:02
|48
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:04:01
|49
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:05:14
|50
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|51
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:09:37
|52
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|0:09:43
|53
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|0:09:52
|54
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:53
|55
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|56
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|57
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|58
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|59
|Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|60
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|61
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|62
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|63
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
|64
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|65
|Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|66
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|67
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|68
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|69
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|70
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:10:02
|71
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:10:16
|72
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:12:16
|73
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:17:03
|74
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:17:06
|75
|Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany
|76
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|77
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|78
|Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
|0:17:13
|79
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:15
|80
|Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|81
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|82
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:19:12
|83
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|84
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|85
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|86
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America
|0:19:22
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|35
|pts
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|28
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|27
|4
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|15
|5
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|13
|6
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|12
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|11
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|9
|9
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|7
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|11
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|12
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|6
|13
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|14
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|4
|15
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|16
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|4
|17
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|4
|18
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|3
|19
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|3
|20
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|3
|21
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America
|3
|23
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|3
|24
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|2
|25
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|2
|27
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|1
|28
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|1
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|7:51:04
|2
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:32
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:14
|4
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|0:02:29
|5
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|6
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|7
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:02:34
|8
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|9
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|11
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|12
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
|13
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|14
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|15
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:43
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|18
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|19
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|20
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|0:02:44
|21
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:03:02
|22
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:04:01
|23
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:05:14
|24
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|25
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:09:37
|26
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|0:09:52
|27
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:53
|28
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|29
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|30
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|31
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|33
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
|34
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|35
|Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|36
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|37
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:10:02
|38
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:10:16
|39
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:12:16
|40
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:17:03
|41
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:17:06
|42
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|43
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:15
|44
|Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|45
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|46
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:19:12
|47
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|48
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|23:34:00
|2
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:52
|4
|Sc Mcipollini Giordana
|0:06:29
|5
|Italy
|0:06:36
|6
|Gauss
|0:06:38
|7
|Australia
|0:06:39
|8
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:06:56
|9
|Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|10
|Germany
|0:07:03
|11
|France
|0:14:09
|12
|China Chongming-Giant
|0:14:13
|13
|Vaiano Solaritech
|0:16:53
|14
|USA
|0:21:15
|15
|Netherlands
|0:21:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy