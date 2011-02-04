Image 1 of 45 The 2011 Ladies Tour of Qatar winner, Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium in Doha (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 45 Eddy Merckx congratulates Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 45 The Italian team before the off. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 45 The Australian squad in Al Dayeen. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 45 The USA team ride to the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 45 Charlotte Becker is part of a strong HTC-Highroad team. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 45 Giorgia Bronzini and her Italian teammates ride to the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 45 The Italian squad set off for stage 3. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 45 Tour of Qatar winner Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Highroad). Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) was fourth. Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giordana) showed that she is fully recovered from injury by winning the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar in a thrilling sprint finish. It was very much an Italian affair in Doha, as Baccaille beat world champion Giorgia Bronzini into second place. Ellen Van Dijk's (HTC-Highroad) fourth place finish was enough to seal her overall victory in the event.

With a healthy overall lead of 15 seconds on Friday morning, and well supported by the strongest team in the race, Van Dijk's golden jersey was never under any significant threat, and once the break of the day was swept up on the final lap of the finishing circuit in downtown Doha, the stage was set for a fascinating sprint battle that saw the Italian duo come out on top.

Baccaille opened her sprint early and the Italian champion had more than enough in her legs to hold on for victory. Behind, the rainbow jersey of Bronzini was boxed in until the last minute, and she lost vital yards on her fellow countrywoman that she was unable to make up in the closing metres.

"There were a few trains in the sprint, it was going left and right," Baccaille told Cyclingnews afterwards. "But I managed to find space on the right hand side and go at 250m and I was able to hold on."

Baccaille was making her first competitive appearance since breaking her collarbone at the European track championships in November, and admitted that she was surprised to have found form again so quickly after returning to full training less than a month ago. After being active on the front in the previous two days, however, she was able to save herself for the finale of Friday's stage.

"Today I was able to stay in the peloton without expending too much energy given that there were two of my teammates in the main break of the day, Nicole Cooke and Marta Bastianelli," Baccaille said.

Second-placed Bronzini suffered from the chaotic nature of the finale, with no one team able to build a dominant lead-out train, and she rued starting her sprint so late. "In the finale maybe I went too late given my characteristics, but so be it," she told Cyclingnews.

Meanwhile, the overall winner Van Dijk was thrilled with her victory. The young Dutch rider finished fourth on the stage, just behind Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda), but explained that her priority on the final stage was to secure her golden jersey. With HTC-Highroad marshaling affairs expertly at the head of the peloton, she endured no scares on the road to Doha.

"I think we have the strongest team here in the competition, as is shown by the way that we also won the team classification," Van Dijk said. "I could count on my teammates as we were able to keep it together today.

"I rate this win really highly because it's also my first stage race win. It's a big race and a nice race to win."

How it unfolded

The race began without the unfortunate Lucy Davis (Garmin-Cervélo), who was forced to abandon overnight after falling on stage two. Out on the road, the wind at the peloton's back on the way out of Al Dayeen meant that there was no shortage of willing attackers but with HTC-Highroad controlling matters, nobody was going to be allowed get a substantial gap before the nine laps of the finishing circuit.

On entering the streets of Doha, Megan Guarnier (USA) managed to snap the elastic, in spite of the high pace behind. However, after the convoy went in the wrong direction on reaching the circuit, the race had to be stopped and neutralised, and the sting was taken out of Guarnier's move. To her credit, however, after setting off again with a 10-second advantage, the American managed to spend almost two laps clear of the pack before being caught.

Unsurprisingly, the next attacker was the ever willing Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaritech), and when she and her breakaway companion Roxanne Knetemann hoovered up the bonus seconds at the first sprint ahead of Iris Slappendel (Garmin-Cervélo), the main threat to Van Dijk's golden jersey, HTC-Highroad were all but guaranteed the overall win.

With six laps to go, the day's main break forced its way clear, with Nicole Cooke and Marta Bastianelli (MCipollini-Giordana) very much to the fore. They were joined by Gloria Presti (Italy), Amanda Spratt (Australia), Patricia Schwager (Nederland Bloeit), Ludivine Henrion (Lotto-Honda), Jacquelyn Crowell (USA), Valentina Scandolara (Gauss) and Alison Testroete (Skil-Koga).

The 10 escapees worked well together and quickly established a lead, but once the gap rose above 30 seconds, the HTC-Highroad team assembled at the front of the peloton to keep them in check. Thereafter, it was a game of cat and mouse, as the breakaway never fully managed to get out of site, in spite of the best efforts of Cooke and Spratt in particular.

Two laps from the finish, the gap was still holding steady at 25 seconds, but when HTC-Highroad pegged back another 10 of those on the next lap, it seemed inevitable that the race would all come back together for the sprint. The break was finally forced to give best in the finale, where Baccaille emerged victorious from the chaos, while HTC-Highroad celebrated a golden jersey for Van Dijk that was very much a team effort.

Full results 1 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 2:25:22 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 5 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 6 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 7 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 8 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 9 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 10 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 11 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 12 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 13 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 14 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 15 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 16 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 17 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 18 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 19 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 20 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 21 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 22 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 23 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 24 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 25 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 26 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 27 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 28 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 29 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 30 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 31 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 32 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 33 Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America 34 Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 35 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 36 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 37 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 38 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 39 Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany 40 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 41 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 42 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 43 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 44 Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 45 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 46 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 47 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 48 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 49 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 50 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 51 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 52 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 53 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 54 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 55 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 56 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 57 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 58 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 59 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 60 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 61 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 62 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 63 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 64 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 65 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 66 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 67 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 68 Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America 69 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 70 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 71 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 72 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 73 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 74 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana 75 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 76 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 77 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 78 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 79 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 80 Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia 81 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 82 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 83 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 0:01:46 84 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 85 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 86 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America

Sprint 1 - Doha Corniche, 56km 1 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 3 pts 2 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 2 3 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche, 74km 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 3 pts 2 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana 2 3 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 1

Sprint3 - Doha Corniche, 92km 1 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 15 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 12 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 9 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 7 5 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 6 6 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 5 7 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 4 8 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 3 9 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 2 10 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 1

Young rider 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 2:25:22 2 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 3 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 4 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 6 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 8 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 9 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 10 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 11 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 12 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 13 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 14 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 15 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 16 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 17 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 18 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 19 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 20 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 21 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 22 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 23 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 24 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 25 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 26 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 27 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 28 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 29 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 30 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 31 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 32 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 33 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 34 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 35 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 36 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 37 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 38 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 39 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 40 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 41 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 42 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 43 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 44 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 45 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 46 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 47 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 0:01:46 48 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 49 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America

Teams 1 Sc Mcipollini Giordana 7:16:06 2 Lotto Honda Team 3 France 4 Netherlands 5 Htc Highroad Women 6 Germany 7 Vaiano Solaritech 8 Nederland Bloeit 9 Gauss 10 Skil-Koga Cycling Team 11 Garmin-Cervelo 12 Italy 13 USA 14 China Chongming-Giant 15 Australia

Final overall classification 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 7:51:04 2 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:15 3 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:20 4 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:24 5 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:26 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:32 7 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 8 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:00 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 0:02:03 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:14 11 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:17 12 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:18 13 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:02:23 14 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:02:26 15 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 0:02:29 16 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 0:02:30 17 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 0:02:31 18 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:02:32 19 Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America 20 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 21 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:02:33 22 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:02:34 23 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 24 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 25 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 26 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 27 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 28 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 29 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 30 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 31 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 32 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 33 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 34 Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia 35 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 36 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 37 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 38 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 39 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:43 40 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 41 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 42 Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 43 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 44 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 45 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 46 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 0:02:44 47 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:03:02 48 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 0:04:01 49 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:05:14 50 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 51 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:09:37 52 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 0:09:43 53 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 0:09:52 54 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:53 55 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 56 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 57 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 58 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 59 Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 60 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 61 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 62 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 63 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 64 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 65 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 66 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 67 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 68 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 69 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 70 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:02 71 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:16 72 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:12:16 73 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:17:03 74 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:17:06 75 Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany 76 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 77 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 78 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 0:17:13 79 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:15 80 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:18:31 81 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 82 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:19:12 83 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 84 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 85 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 86 Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America 0:19:22

Points classification 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 35 pts 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 28 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 27 4 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 15 5 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 13 6 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 12 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 11 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 9 9 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 7 10 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 11 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 6 12 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 6 13 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 5 14 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 4 15 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 4 16 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 4 17 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 4 18 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 3 19 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 3 20 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 3 21 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 3 22 Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America 3 23 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 3 24 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana 2 25 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 2 26 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 2 27 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 1 28 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 1

Young rider classification 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 7:51:04 2 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:32 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:14 4 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 0:02:29 5 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:02:32 6 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 7 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:02:34 8 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 9 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 10 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 11 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 12 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 13 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 14 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 15 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:43 17 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 18 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 19 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 20 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 0:02:44 21 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:03:02 22 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 0:04:01 23 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:05:14 24 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 25 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:09:37 26 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 0:09:52 27 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:53 28 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 29 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 30 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 31 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 32 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 33 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 34 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 35 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 36 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 37 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:02 38 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:16 39 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:12:16 40 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:17:03 41 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:17:06 42 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 43 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:15 44 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:18:31 45 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 46 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:19:12 47 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 48 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 49 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America