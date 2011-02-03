Video: Stage 2 Highlights of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The silver points jersey was also taken by Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad). She also took the young rider competition lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The second stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar was high drama, thanks to strong winds that helped to shatter the field on the 94.5km route from the Museum of Islamic Art to Lusail.

HTC-Highroad's Ellen Van Dijk scored an emotional victory, dedicated to the memory of the team's fallen rider, Carla Swart, who was killed in a crash while training last month.

Van Dijk out-powered Australian champion Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) from a breakaway group which was comprised of three HTC-Highroad and three Garmin-Cervelo riders plus Nederland Bloeit's Loes Gunnewijk.

