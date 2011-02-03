Video: Stage 1 Highlights of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

A celebration for for stage winner and race leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Cyclingnews has special video reports from the Ladies Tour of Qatar.

2010 Commonwealth Road Race Champion Rochelle Gilmore narrowly beat reigning World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (MCipollini-Giordana) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) to win the first stage and so took the first race leader’s gold jersey.

The 104km stage started at the camel race-track at Al-Shahaniya before finishing in Dukhan on the western coast.

Gilmore talks about her tactics for the race, her Australian summer season, and how it feels to win the first race of the year with her Lotto-Honda team.

Cyclingnews will have daily reports, news, photographs and video from the women’s Tour of Qatar and the subsequent men’s race that begins on Sunday.

