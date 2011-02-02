Image 1 of 38 Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) sprinted to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 38 The Young Rider competition leader, after placing second on the stage, is Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 38 (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 38 The French team line up for the Ladies Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 38 Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giordana) is one of the biggest names at the Ladies Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 38 The MCipollini-Giordana team. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 38 The Gauss squad is part of a strong Italian presence at the race. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 38 Italian champion Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giordana) was to the fore early on during stage 1. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 38 World champion Giorgia Bronzini meets some of the locals. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 10 of 38 Giorgia Bronzini was most people's favourite ahead of the first stage. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 11 of 38 Giorgia Bronzini was in confident mood on the start line. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 12 of 38 Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giordana) ready for the off on stage one. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 13 of 38 The view from the lead car during the neutralised section. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 14 of 38 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) in the early part of stage one. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 15 of 38 Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 16 of 38 Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giordana) on the road to Dukhan. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 17 of 38 Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) on the podium. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 18 of 38 Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) in the first golden jersey of the race. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 19 of 38 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) checks her bike before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 20 of 38 Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) faces the press after her stage victory (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 21 of 38 Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) speaking after the stage. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 22 of 38 A celebration for for stage winner and race leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 38 Adjustments to the gold leader's jersey for stage winner and now race leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 38 Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) sprints to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 38 German Champion Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 38 The bunch on the wide roads of Qatar (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 38 In new colours, Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) switched to the Dutch outfit for the new season (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 38 The World Champion's rainbow jersey will be worn throughout 2011 by Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 29 of 38 Emilia Fahlin paces teammate, Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) back to the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 30 of 38 A solo break just after the second sprint by Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Honda) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 31 of 38 Lisa Brennaur (Germany) made a long break on the final stage of this race last year (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 32 of 38 A smile from Italian Champion, Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 33 of 38 Jessie Daams (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 34 of 38 A call for the car from Skil rider, Roxanne Knetemann (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 35 of 38 The Qatari desert provides a backdrop for the first UCI's women's race of 2011 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 36 of 38 Chinese Champion, Luo Xiaoling (China Chongming Giant) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 37 of 38 Early on, the bunch was compact, riding tempo in the desert (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 38 of 38 Thanks to her stage win and placings in both the intermediate sprints, Gilmore also took the points competition jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) took victory on day one of the Ladies Tour of Qatar with a perfectly-timed sprint. The Australian pipped Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) in a tight finish, while Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) rounded out the podium in third place.

After the final sweeping right-hand curve 400 metres from the line, Gilmore found herself well positioned in the slipstream of the world champion Bronzini and then unleashed a devastating burst over the final metres to claim the win and the first golden jersey of the race.

"I picked Giorgia's wheel and just gave it everything in the final 100 metres," a delighted Gilmore said after pulling on the leader's jersey.

She had already served notice of her sparkling form in the day's earlier intermediate sprints, grabbing second place on each occasion, and her morale was high entering the finale in Dukhan.

"I just went out there and contested those sprints," Gilmore said. "I didn't win one, but I felt really good so that gave me confidence for the finish."

Indeed, the intermediate sprints were the highlights of an otherwise tense day's racing, where a combination of high speed and exposed roads meant that breakaway attempts were at a premium.

Some rugged road surfaces and potholes caused a spate of punctures in the opening half of the stage but nonetheless the peloton still covered 41.1km in the first hour of racing, with Italian champion Monia Baccaille and her MCipollini Giordana teammates prominent at the front end of the bunch.

The first sprint came after 39km, and it was the rainbow jersey Giorgia Bronzini who took the three-second time bonus, beating Gilmore in a keenly-fought contest, with Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Koga) picking up third.

Immediately afterwards, the first successful break of the 2011 Ladies Tour of Qatar finally arrived, with Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Honda) slipping clear of the peloton. She quickly opened up a lead of 13 seconds, but once the Dutch and Skil-Koga teams came to the front just a matter of kilometres later to set up the next sprint, her lead tumbled and she was soon brought back to heel.

At the second sprint (54km), Gilmore was again to the fore, and although she would once more have to settle for second place, she picked up sufficient time bonuses to move into the overall lead on the road. Her fellow countrywoman Kirsty Broun took the honours, while Martine Bras (Netherlands) picked up a one-second bonus in third.

After a brief lull, on the run-in to the finish the pace then began to ratchet up accordingly as the sprinters' teams moved to discourage any potential breakaways. Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaritech) made a valiant attempt to upset the applecart inside the final 20km, but on increasingly exposed roads, her effort was doomed from the offset, with the USA team to the fore in leading the chase.

Garmin-Cervélo's Iris Slappendel jumped clear at the 5km to go mark, but again she was quickly closed down by the bunch, and from there on in, the scene was set for Gilmore and Bronzini's grandstand finish.

Full Results 1 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 2:19:07 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 5 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 7 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 8 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 9 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 10 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 11 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana 12 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 13 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:06 14 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 15 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 16 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 0:00:12 17 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 0:00:14 18 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:16 19 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 20 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 21 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 22 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 23 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 24 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 25 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 26 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 27 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 28 Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia 29 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 30 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 31 Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 32 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 33 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 34 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 35 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 36 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 37 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 38 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 39 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 40 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 41 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 42 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 43 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 44 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 45 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 46 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 47 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 48 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 49 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 50 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 51 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 52 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 53 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 54 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 55 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 56 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 57 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 58 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 59 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 60 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 61 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 62 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 63 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 64 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 65 Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America 66 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 67 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 68 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 69 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 70 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 71 Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 72 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 73 Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany 74 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 75 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 76 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 77 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 78 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 79 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 80 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 81 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 82 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 83 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:00:25 84 Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America 0:00:31 85 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:39 86 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 87 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 88 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:02:39 89 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 0:07:36

Sprint 1 - Umm Suwaiya Farm , 41.5km 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 3 pts 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 2 3 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Umm Suwaiya Farm , 57.5km 1 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 3 pts 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 2 3 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 1

Points - Lusail, 104.5km 1 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 15 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 12 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 9 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 7 5 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 6 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 5 7 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 4 8 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 9 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 2 10 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 1

Young rider 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 2:19:07 2 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 3 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 4 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 5 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 6 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 0:00:06 7 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 0:00:14 8 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:00:16 9 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 10 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 11 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 12 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 13 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 14 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 15 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 17 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 18 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 19 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 20 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 21 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 22 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 23 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 24 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 25 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 26 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 27 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 28 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 29 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 30 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 31 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 32 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 33 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 34 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 35 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 36 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 37 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 38 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 39 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 40 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 41 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 42 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 43 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 44 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 45 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 46 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 47 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 48 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:00:25 49 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:39 50 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 51 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 52 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:02:39

Teams 1 HTC Highroad Women 6:57:21 2 Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 3 SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:00:16 4 Australia 0:00:28 5 Italy 0:00:30 6 Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:00:32 7 Gauss 8 Lotto Honda Team 9 Netherlands 10 France 0:00:44 11 China Chongming-Giant 0:00:48 12 Nederland Bloeit 13 Germany 14 USA 15 Vaiano Solaritech

General classification after stage 1 1 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 2:18:53 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:05 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:10 4 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:13 5 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 6 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:14 7 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 8 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 9 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 10 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 11 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana 12 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 13 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:20 14 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 15 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 16 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 0:00:26 17 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 0:00:27 18 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 0:00:28 19 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:30 20 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 21 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 22 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 23 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 24 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 25 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 26 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 27 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 28 Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia 29 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 30 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 31 Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 32 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 33 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 34 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 35 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 36 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 37 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 38 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 39 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 40 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 41 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 42 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 43 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 44 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 45 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 46 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 47 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 48 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 49 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 50 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 51 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 52 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 53 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 54 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 55 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 56 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 57 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 58 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 59 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 60 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 61 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 62 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 63 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 64 Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America 65 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 66 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 67 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 68 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 69 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 70 Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 71 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 72 Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany 73 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 74 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 75 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 76 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 77 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 78 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 79 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 80 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 81 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 82 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:00:39 83 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 0:00:40 84 Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America 0:00:45 85 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:53 86 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 87 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 88 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:02:53 89 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 0:07:50

Points classification 1 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 19 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 15 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 9 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 7 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 6 6 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 6 7 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 4 8 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 3 9 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 3 10 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 11 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 1

Young rider classification 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 2:19:03 2 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:04 3 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 4 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 5 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 6 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 0:00:10 7 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 0:00:18 8 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:00:20 9 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 10 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 11 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 12 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 13 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 14 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 16 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 17 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 18 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 19 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 20 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 21 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 22 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 23 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 24 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 25 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 26 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 27 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 28 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 29 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 30 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 31 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 32 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 33 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 34 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 35 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 36 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 37 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 38 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 39 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 40 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 41 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 42 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 43 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 44 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 45 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 46 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 47 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:00:29 48 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 0:00:30 49 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:43 50 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 51 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 52 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:02:43