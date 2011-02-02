Gilmore takes sprint in Dukhan
Australian beats world champion Bronzini in fast finish
Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) took victory on day one of the Ladies Tour of Qatar with a perfectly-timed sprint. The Australian pipped Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) in a tight finish, while Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) rounded out the podium in third place.
After the final sweeping right-hand curve 400 metres from the line, Gilmore found herself well positioned in the slipstream of the world champion Bronzini and then unleashed a devastating burst over the final metres to claim the win and the first golden jersey of the race.
"I picked Giorgia's wheel and just gave it everything in the final 100 metres," a delighted Gilmore said after pulling on the leader's jersey.
She had already served notice of her sparkling form in the day's earlier intermediate sprints, grabbing second place on each occasion, and her morale was high entering the finale in Dukhan.
"I just went out there and contested those sprints," Gilmore said. "I didn't win one, but I felt really good so that gave me confidence for the finish."
Indeed, the intermediate sprints were the highlights of an otherwise tense day's racing, where a combination of high speed and exposed roads meant that breakaway attempts were at a premium.
Some rugged road surfaces and potholes caused a spate of punctures in the opening half of the stage but nonetheless the peloton still covered 41.1km in the first hour of racing, with Italian champion Monia Baccaille and her MCipollini Giordana teammates prominent at the front end of the bunch.
The first sprint came after 39km, and it was the rainbow jersey Giorgia Bronzini who took the three-second time bonus, beating Gilmore in a keenly-fought contest, with Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Koga) picking up third.
Immediately afterwards, the first successful break of the 2011 Ladies Tour of Qatar finally arrived, with Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Honda) slipping clear of the peloton. She quickly opened up a lead of 13 seconds, but once the Dutch and Skil-Koga teams came to the front just a matter of kilometres later to set up the next sprint, her lead tumbled and she was soon brought back to heel.
At the second sprint (54km), Gilmore was again to the fore, and although she would once more have to settle for second place, she picked up sufficient time bonuses to move into the overall lead on the road. Her fellow countrywoman Kirsty Broun took the honours, while Martine Bras (Netherlands) picked up a one-second bonus in third.
After a brief lull, on the run-in to the finish the pace then began to ratchet up accordingly as the sprinters' teams moved to discourage any potential breakaways. Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaritech) made a valiant attempt to upset the applecart inside the final 20km, but on increasingly exposed roads, her effort was doomed from the offset, with the USA team to the fore in leading the chase.
Garmin-Cervélo's Iris Slappendel jumped clear at the 5km to go mark, but again she was quickly closed down by the bunch, and from there on in, the scene was set for Gilmore and Bronzini's grandstand finish.
|1
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|2:19:07
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|8
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|9
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|10
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|12
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|13
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:06
|14
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|15
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|16
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|0:00:12
|17
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:14
|18
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:16
|19
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|21
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
|22
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|23
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|24
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|25
|Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|26
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|27
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|28
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia
|29
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|31
|Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|32
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|33
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|34
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|35
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|36
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|37
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|38
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|39
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|40
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|41
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|42
|Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|43
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|45
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|46
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|47
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|48
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|49
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|50
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|51
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|52
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|53
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|54
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|55
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|56
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|57
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|58
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|59
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|60
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|61
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|62
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|63
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|64
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|65
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America
|66
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|67
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|68
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|69
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|70
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
|71
|Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|72
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|73
|Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany
|74
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|75
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|76
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|77
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|78
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|79
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|80
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|81
|Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|82
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|83
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:00:25
|84
|Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America
|0:00:31
|85
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:39
|86
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|87
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|88
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:02:39
|89
|Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
|0:07:36
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|3
|pts
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|2
|3
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|2
|3
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|12
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|9
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|5
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|7
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|4
|8
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|9
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|1
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|2:19:07
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|6
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|0:00:06
|7
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:14
|8
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
|10
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|12
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|13
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|17
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|18
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|19
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|20
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|21
|Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|22
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|24
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|25
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|26
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|27
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|28
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|30
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|31
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|32
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|33
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|34
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|35
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|36
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|37
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|38
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|39
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|40
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|41
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
|42
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|44
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|45
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|46
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|47
|Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|48
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:00:25
|49
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:39
|50
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|51
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|52
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:02:39
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|6:57:21
|2
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|3
|SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:00:16
|4
|Australia
|0:00:28
|5
|Italy
|0:00:30
|6
|Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Gauss
|8
|Lotto Honda Team
|9
|Netherlands
|10
|France
|0:00:44
|11
|China Chongming-Giant
|0:00:48
|12
|Nederland Bloeit
|13
|Germany
|14
|USA
|15
|Vaiano Solaritech
|1
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|2:18:53
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:05
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:10
|4
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:13
|5
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|6
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:14
|7
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|8
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|10
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|12
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|13
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:20
|14
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|15
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|16
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|0:00:26
|17
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|0:00:27
|18
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:28
|19
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:30
|20
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|22
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
|23
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|24
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|25
|Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|26
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|27
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|28
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia
|29
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|31
|Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|32
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|33
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|34
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|35
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|36
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|37
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|38
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|39
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|40
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|41
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|42
|Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|43
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|45
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|46
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|47
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|48
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|49
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|50
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|51
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|52
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|53
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|54
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|55
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|56
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|57
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|58
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|59
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|60
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|61
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|62
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|63
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|64
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America
|65
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|66
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|67
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|68
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|69
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
|70
|Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|71
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|72
|Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany
|73
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|74
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|75
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|76
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|77
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|78
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|79
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|80
|Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|81
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|82
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:00:39
|83
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|0:00:40
|84
|Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America
|0:00:45
|85
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:53
|86
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|87
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|88
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:02:53
|89
|Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
|0:07:50
|1
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|19
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|15
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|9
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|6
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|7
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|4
|8
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|3
|9
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|11
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|1
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|2:19:03
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:04
|3
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|6
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10
|7
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:18
|8
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|9
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|11
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|12
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|14
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|16
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|17
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|18
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|19
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|20
|Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|21
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|23
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|24
|Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|26
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|27
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|28
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|29
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|30
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|31
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|32
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|33
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|34
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|35
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|36
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|38
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|39
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|40
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
|41
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|42
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|43
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|44
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|45
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|46
|Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|47
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:00:29
|48
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|0:00:30
|49
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:43
|50
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|51
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|52
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:02:43
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|6:57:21
|2
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|3
|SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:00:16
|4
|Australia
|0:00:28
|5
|Italy
|0:00:30
|6
|Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Gauss
|8
|Lotto Honda Team
|9
|Netherlands
|10
|France
|0:00:44
|11
|China Chongming-Giant
|0:00:48
|12
|Nederland Bloeit
|13
|Germany
|14
|USA
|15
|Vaiano Solaritech
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy