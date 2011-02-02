Trending

Gilmore takes sprint in Dukhan

Australian beats world champion Bronzini in fast finish

Image 1 of 38

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) sprinted to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad)

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) sprinted to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 38

The Young Rider competition leader, after placing second on the stage, is Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad)

The Young Rider competition leader, after placing second on the stage, is Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 38

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 4 of 38

The French team line up for the Ladies Tour of Qatar.

The French team line up for the Ladies Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 5 of 38

Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giordana) is one of the biggest names at the Ladies Tour of Qatar.

Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giordana) is one of the biggest names at the Ladies Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 6 of 38

The MCipollini-Giordana team.

The MCipollini-Giordana team.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 7 of 38

The Gauss squad is part of a strong Italian presence at the race.

The Gauss squad is part of a strong Italian presence at the race.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 8 of 38

Italian champion Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giordana) was to the fore early on during stage 1.

Italian champion Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giordana) was to the fore early on during stage 1.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 9 of 38

World champion Giorgia Bronzini meets some of the locals.

World champion Giorgia Bronzini meets some of the locals.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 10 of 38

Giorgia Bronzini was most people's favourite ahead of the first stage.

Giorgia Bronzini was most people's favourite ahead of the first stage.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 11 of 38

Giorgia Bronzini was in confident mood on the start line.

Giorgia Bronzini was in confident mood on the start line.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 12 of 38

Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giordana) ready for the off on stage one.

Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giordana) ready for the off on stage one.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 13 of 38

The view from the lead car during the neutralised section.

The view from the lead car during the neutralised section.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 14 of 38

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) in the early part of stage one.

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) in the early part of stage one.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 15 of 38

Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Columbia)

Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 16 of 38

Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giordana) on the road to Dukhan.

Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giordana) on the road to Dukhan.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 17 of 38

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) on the podium.

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) on the podium.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 18 of 38

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) in the first golden jersey of the race.

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) in the first golden jersey of the race.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 19 of 38

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) checks her bike before the start.

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) checks her bike before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 20 of 38

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) faces the press after her stage victory

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) faces the press after her stage victory
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 21 of 38

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) speaking after the stage.

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) speaking after the stage.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 22 of 38

A celebration for for stage winner and race leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda)

A celebration for for stage winner and race leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 38

Adjustments to the gold leader's jersey for stage winner and now race leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda)

Adjustments to the gold leader's jersey for stage winner and now race leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 38

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) sprints to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad)

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) sprints to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 38

German Champion Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad)

German Champion Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 38

The bunch on the wide roads of Qatar

The bunch on the wide roads of Qatar
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 38

In new colours, Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) switched to the Dutch outfit for the new season

In new colours, Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) switched to the Dutch outfit for the new season
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 38

The World Champion's rainbow jersey will be worn throughout 2011 by Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)

The World Champion's rainbow jersey will be worn throughout 2011 by Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 38

Emilia Fahlin paces teammate, Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) back to the bunch

Emilia Fahlin paces teammate, Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) back to the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 38

A solo break just after the second sprint by Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Honda)

A solo break just after the second sprint by Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Honda)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 38

Lisa Brennaur (Germany) made a long break on the final stage of this race last year

Lisa Brennaur (Germany) made a long break on the final stage of this race last year
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 38

A smile from Italian Champion, Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)

A smile from Italian Champion, Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 38

Jessie Daams (Garmin-Cervelo)

Jessie Daams (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 34 of 38

A call for the car from Skil rider, Roxanne Knetemann

A call for the car from Skil rider, Roxanne Knetemann
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 35 of 38

The Qatari desert provides a backdrop for the first UCI's women's race of 2011

The Qatari desert provides a backdrop for the first UCI's women's race of 2011
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 36 of 38

Chinese Champion, Luo Xiaoling (China Chongming Giant)

Chinese Champion, Luo Xiaoling (China Chongming Giant)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 37 of 38

Early on, the bunch was compact, riding tempo in the desert

Early on, the bunch was compact, riding tempo in the desert
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 38 of 38

Thanks to her stage win and placings in both the intermediate sprints, Gilmore also took the points competition jersey

Thanks to her stage win and placings in both the intermediate sprints, Gilmore also took the points competition jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) took victory on day one of the Ladies Tour of Qatar with a perfectly-timed sprint. The Australian pipped Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) in a tight finish, while Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) rounded out the podium in third place.

After the final sweeping right-hand curve 400 metres from the line, Gilmore found herself well positioned in the slipstream of the world champion Bronzini and then unleashed a devastating burst over the final metres to claim the win and the first golden jersey of the race.

"I picked Giorgia's wheel and just gave it everything in the final 100 metres," a delighted Gilmore said after pulling on the leader's jersey.

She had already served notice of her sparkling form in the day's earlier intermediate sprints, grabbing second place on each occasion, and her morale was high entering the finale in Dukhan.

"I just went out there and contested those sprints," Gilmore said. "I didn't win one, but I felt really good so that gave me confidence for the finish."

Indeed, the intermediate sprints were the highlights of an otherwise tense day's racing, where a combination of high speed and exposed roads meant that breakaway attempts were at a premium.

Some rugged road surfaces and potholes caused a spate of punctures in the opening half of the stage but nonetheless the peloton still covered 41.1km in the first hour of racing, with Italian champion Monia Baccaille and her MCipollini Giordana teammates prominent at the front end of the bunch.

The first sprint came after 39km, and it was the rainbow jersey Giorgia Bronzini who took the three-second time bonus, beating Gilmore in a keenly-fought contest, with Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Koga) picking up third.

Immediately afterwards, the first successful break of the 2011 Ladies Tour of Qatar finally arrived, with Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Honda) slipping clear of the peloton. She quickly opened up a lead of 13 seconds, but once the Dutch and Skil-Koga teams came to the front just a matter of kilometres later to set up the next sprint, her lead tumbled and she was soon brought back to heel.

At the second sprint (54km), Gilmore was again to the fore, and although she would once more have to settle for second place, she picked up sufficient time bonuses to move into the overall lead on the road. Her fellow countrywoman Kirsty Broun took the honours, while Martine Bras (Netherlands) picked up a one-second bonus in third.

After a brief lull, on the run-in to the finish the pace then began to ratchet up accordingly as the sprinters' teams moved to discourage any potential breakaways. Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaritech) made a valiant attempt to upset the applecart inside the final 20km, but on increasingly exposed roads, her effort was doomed from the offset, with the USA team to the fore in leading the chase.

Garmin-Cervélo's Iris Slappendel jumped clear at the 5km to go mark, but again she was quickly closed down by the bunch, and from there on in, the scene was set for Gilmore and Bronzini's grandstand finish.

Full Results
1Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team2:19:07
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
5Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
6Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
7Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
8Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
9Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
10Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
11Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
12Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
13Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:06
14Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
15Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
16Sophie Creux (Fra) France0:00:12
17Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy0:00:14
18Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:16
19Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
20Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
21Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
22Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
23Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
24Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
25Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
26Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
27Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
28Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia
29Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
30Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
31Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
32Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
33Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
34Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
36Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
37Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
38Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
39Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
40Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
41Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
42Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
43Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
44Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
45Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
46Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
47Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
48Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
49Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
50Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
51Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
52Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
53Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
54Aude Biannic (Fra) France
55Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
56Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
57Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
58Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
59Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
60Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
61Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
62Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
63Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
64Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
65Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America
66Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
67Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
68Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
69Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
70Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
71Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
72Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
73Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany
74Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
75Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
76Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
77Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
78Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
79Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
80Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
81Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
82Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
83Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:00:25
84Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America0:00:31
85Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit0:00:39
86Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
87Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
88Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:02:39
89Carmen Small (USA) United States of America0:07:36

Sprint 1 - Umm Suwaiya Farm , 41.5km
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy3pts
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team2
3Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Umm Suwaiya Farm , 57.5km
1Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia3pts
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team2
3Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands1

Points - Lusail, 104.5km
1Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team15pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy12
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women9
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women7
5Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo6
6Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands5
7Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana4
8Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3
9Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team2
10Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo1

Young rider
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women2:19:07
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
3Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
4Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
6Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia0:00:06
7Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy0:00:14
8Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:16
9Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
10Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
12Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
13Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
14Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
15Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
17Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
18Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
19Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
20Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
21Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
22Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
23Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
24Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
25Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
26Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
27Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
28Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
29Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
30Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
31Aude Biannic (Fra) France
32Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
33Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
34Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
35Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
36Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
37Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
38Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
39Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
40Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
41Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
42Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
43Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
44Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
45Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
46Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
47Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
48Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:00:25
49Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit0:00:39
50Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
51Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
52Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:02:39

Teams
1HTC Highroad Women6:57:21
2Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
3SC Mcipollini Giordana0:00:16
4Australia0:00:28
5Italy0:00:30
6Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:32
7Gauss
8Lotto Honda Team
9Netherlands
10France0:00:44
11China Chongming-Giant0:00:48
12Nederland Bloeit
13Germany
14USA
15Vaiano Solaritech

General classification after stage 1
1Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team2:18:53
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy0:00:05
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:10
4Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:00:13
5Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
6Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:00:14
7Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
8Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
10Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
11Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
12Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
13Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:20
14Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
15Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
16Sophie Creux (Fra) France0:00:26
17Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia0:00:27
18Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy0:00:28
19Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:30
20Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
21Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
22Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
23Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
24Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
25Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
26Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
27Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
28Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia
29Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
30Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
31Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
32Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
33Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
34Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
36Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
37Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
38Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
39Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
40Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
41Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
42Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
43Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
44Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
45Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
46Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
47Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
48Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
49Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
50Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
51Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
52Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
53Aude Biannic (Fra) France
54Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
55Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
56Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
57Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
58Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
59Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
60Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
61Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
62Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
63Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
64Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America
65Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
66Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
67Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
68Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
69Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
70Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
71Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
72Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany
73Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
74Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
75Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
76Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
77Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
78Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
79Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
80Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
81Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
82Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:00:39
83Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss0:00:40
84Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America0:00:45
85Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit0:00:53
86Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
87Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
88Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:02:53
89Carmen Small (USA) United States of America0:07:50

Points classification
1Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team19pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy15
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women9
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women7
5Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands6
6Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo6
7Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana4
8Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia3
9Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team3
10Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3
11Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo1

Young rider classification
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women2:19:03
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:00:04
3Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
4Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
6Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia0:00:10
7Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy0:00:18
8Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:20
9Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
11Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
12Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
13Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
14Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
16Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
17Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
18Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
19Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
20Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
21Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
22Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
23Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
24Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
26Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
27Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
28Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
29Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
30Aude Biannic (Fra) France
31Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
32Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
33Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
34Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
35Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
36Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands
37Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
38Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
39Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
40Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America
41Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
42Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
43Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
44Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
45Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
46Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
47Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:00:29
48Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss0:00:30
49Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit0:00:43
50Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
51Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
52Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:02:43

Teams classification
1HTC Highroad Women6:57:21
2Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
3SC Mcipollini Giordana0:00:16
4Australia0:00:28
5Italy0:00:30
6Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:32
7Gauss
8Lotto Honda Team
9Netherlands
10France0:00:44
11China Chongming-Giant0:00:48
12Nederland Bloeit
13Germany
14USA
15Vaiano Solaritech

Latest on Cyclingnews