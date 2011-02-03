Image 1 of 49 A new race leader, Eddy Merkcx helps Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) into the golden jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 49 Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Highroad) explains how it happened. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 49 The break has just been made and race leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda Team) knows there is danger, but it was already too late (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 49 Skil riders in the peloton - Roxanne Knetemann and Christina Becker (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 49 The Italian team took Giorgia Bronzini to the front of the bunch just before the first sprint, a placing in the competition would close the GC gap to Gilmore (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 49 Stretching her legs in the bunch, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda Team) in the race leader's jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 49 Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) in the bunch, she was a rider who got into the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 49 Riders mass at the front of the bunch, the peloton is about to shatter (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 49 Finally off the highway and on to smaller roads, the race began to heat up, although still into the headwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 49 The bunch chases Valentina Bastianelli, her break is doomed as the race leaves the highway for smaller roads. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 49 Momentarily, the virtual race leadership passed to Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) during her solo breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 49 A wave from Australian road Champion, Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 49 Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana) battled into the headwind, on her own between the break and the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 49 The break, which was decisive, was dominated by HTC-HighRoad and Garmin-Cervelo riders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 49 Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the bunch sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 49 It was enough to take over the race lead, Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) from Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) and Adrie Visser (HTC-HighRoad). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 49 The sprint for the stage was won by Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) from Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) and Adrie Visser (HTC-HighRoad). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 49 Dutch Champion, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) was in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 49 Madeline Sandig (Germany) and Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) lead the second bunch during the finishing laps (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 49 Eventual second place went to Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 49 The break approaches the finishing circuit at the Lusail moto GP circuit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 49 The highway back to the finish at Lusail was fast, thanks to the huge tailwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 49 A hard ride for everyone on the second stage, the headwind was strong and unrelenting, Fanny Riberot (France) fights into it (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 49 The second group on the road included race leader, Rochelle Gilmore and nearest competitor, Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 49 The bunch heads towards the Doha skyline during the neutralised section (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 49 The passage through Doha city was neutralised, including this section along the bay (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 49 The race rolls down the promenade entrance to the start venue, the Museum of Islamic Art (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 49 Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) was second on the stage. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 29 of 49 The Garmin-Cervelo team before the start outside the Museum of Islamic Art. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 30 of 49 Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giordana) at the start of stage two of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 31 of 49 Garmin-Cervelo have one of the strongest teams in the race. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 32 of 49 The Australian team get ready for action. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 33 of 49 Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giordana) prepares for stage two of the Ladies Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 34 of 49 The Dutch team were at home in the windy conditions. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 35 of 49 Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giordana) ahead of stage two. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 36 of 49 Garmin-Cervelo have a strong line-up. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 37 of 49 The Italian squad were looking to keep Giorgia Bronzini in contention. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 38 of 49 Li Na Shi (China Chongming-Giant) before the off. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 39 of 49 Road to nowhere. Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaritech) made a valiant but doomed breakaway attempt. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 40 of 49 The Italian team, including World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini, has a meeting pre-start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 41 of 49 The silver points jersey was also taken by Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad). She also took the young rider competition lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 42 of 49 Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Highroad) in the white jersey. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 43 of 49 Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Highroad) was happy coming off the podium. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 44 of 49 Eddy Merckx congratulates Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 45 of 49 Eddy Merckx presented Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Highroad) with the golden jersey. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 46 of 49 Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Highroad) took a fine sprint win. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 47 of 49 Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Highroad) and Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) after crossing the finishing line in Lusail. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 48 of 49 HTC-Highroad drive the day's winning break. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 49 of 49 To the victor the spoils. Ellen Van Dijk (HTC-Highroad) was a winner on all fronts on stage two. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

The Ladies Tour of Qatar was turned on its head on stage two as an ominous show of strength by the HTC-Highroad team gave Ellen Van Dijk stage victory and the overall lead. Van Dijk outlasted Australian champion Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervélo) in a thrilling sprint finish in Lusail, after a breakaway of almost 70km that contained three riders each from HTC-Highroad and Garmin-Cervélo, as well as Dutch champion Loes Guinnewijk (Nederland Bloeit).

At the finish, the leaders had a two-minute margin over a main group containing golden jersey Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda), World Champion Giorgia Bronzini and Nicole Cook (MCipollini-Giordana). Van Dijk now leads her teammate Charlotte Becker by 15 seconds on the overall classification.

The pair united with their HTC-Columbia teammates Chloe Hoskings and Adrian Visser to take full advantage of the high winds and exposed roads that marked the stage to spark a decisive echelon after 36km. They were soon joined by Guinnewijk and Garmin-Cervélo's Rhodes, Trine Schmidt and Iris Slappendel, and although Hoskings was forced out of the breakaway soon afterwards with mechanical trouble, the remaining HTC-Columbia riders expertly controlled the finale for Van Dijk.

"The girls helped me in the intermediate sprints to take seconds and then in the finale they were perfect, they kept the group together for me so I could sprint," Van Dijk said afterwards.

The Dutchwoman also explained that the windy conditions were ideally suited to her talents and that after a conservative first stage, she and her teammates were keen to split the field.

"Yesterday we couldn't really do anything because there wasn't too much wind," she said. "I was really happy this morning to see that there was this much wind and I knew that we could make the difference today."

A slow start

After leaving from the splendour of the Islamic Museum of Art, the peloton snaked its way out of Doha and into the barren flatlands north of the capital. In the opening section of the stage, the bunch raced square into a block headwind and the pace was accordingly sedate, with just 26.6km covered in the first hour of racing.

Against the stiff wind, which intermittently shifted sands into the eyes of the peloton, understandably few riders were keen to escape early on, but the aggressive Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaritech) was an exception. The Italian made a brave solo move 14km into the stage, following on the back of her attempted escape on stage one.

Bastianelli built up a maximum lead of a minute, but riding against the breeze, on a deceptively false flat and on a long, straight road that appeared to stretch on for eternity, hers was a thankless task and she was swallowed up a little over 10km later as the Dutch team wound up the pace behind.

The turning point of the stage was to come soon afterward. In the run-in to the first intermediate sprint, a slight change in wind direction allied to a crash in the bunch wreaked havoc on the race, and HTC-Highroad and Garmin-Cervélo were quick to seize the initiative. Nicole Cooke was among the riders who made the initial selection, but under increased impetus from the HTC-Highroad quartet of Hoskings, Becker, Visser and Van Dijk, she was sent back to a chaotic second group.

When the dust settled, the HTC riders were left at the front with Garmin-Cervélo's Rhodes, Schmidt and Slappendel, as well as Loes Guinnewijk, and they immediately found a common cause and worked fluidly together.

By the first sprint, taken by Van Dijk ahead of Visser and Slappendel, they already had 45 seconds over a 30-rider group that contained the golden jersey of Rochelle Gilmore. Even after Chloe Hoskings was forced out of the break with mechanical trouble, their lead continued to grow and would do so all the way to the finishing circuit at Lusail.

At the second sprint, HTC-Highroad swept up all of the bonus seconds, with Van Dijk leading Visser and Becker over the line, and the momentum was increasingly with the seven up front. Entering the first of two laps of the Lusail circuit, their lead was at two minutes, and that increased to 2:55 by the time they came around for the bell with 11km to go.

Behind, it was the MCipollini-Giordana team of Nicole Cooke and Monia Baccaille that took up the burden of chasing down the leaders, and they would succeed in trimming the margin to 2:02 at the finish line, but it was too little too late, and the final overall victory now appears destined to go to one of the day's escapees.

At the head of the race, Trine Schmidt attempted to jump clear 5km from the line, but she was tightly marked by HTC-Columbia's Adriana Visser, and in the closing kilometres both Garmin and HTC focused on setting up the race for their fastest finishers.

In the finishing straight, Van Dijk opted to open her sprint from distance and in spite of Alexis Rhodes' rally in the final 100 metres, the Dutchwoman had enough left in the legs to take the stage and the lead in all of the classifications. Ahead of tomorrow's final stage, she has 15 seconds over her teammate Becker, while Garmin-Cervélo's Slappendel is six seconds further behind in third.

However, with just 16 seconds of bonuses up for grabs on the final stage to the Doha Corniche, the race is very much in HTC-Highroad's hands.

Full results 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 3:06:51 2 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 3 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 7 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 8 Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America 0:01:45 9 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:02 10 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 11 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 12 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 13 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 14 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 15 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 16 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 17 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 18 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 19 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 20 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 21 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 22 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 23 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 24 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 25 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 26 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 27 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 28 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 29 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 30 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 31 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 32 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 33 Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia 34 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 35 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 36 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 37 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:02:07 38 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 39 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:02:09 40 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:02:11 41 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 42 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 43 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 44 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 45 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 46 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 47 Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 48 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 49 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:04:42 50 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 51 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:21 52 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 53 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 54 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 55 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 56 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 57 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 58 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 59 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 60 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 61 Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 62 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 63 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 64 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 65 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 66 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 67 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 68 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 69 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 70 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 71 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 72 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 73 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 74 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 75 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:16:34 76 Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany 77 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 78 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 79 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 80 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:16:43 81 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:17:59 82 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 83 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 0:18:40 84 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 85 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 86 Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America 87 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 88 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands

Sprint 1 - Sub Station, 39km 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 3 pts 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 2 3 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 1

Sprint 2 - Al Jemailiya, 54km 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 3 pts 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 2 3 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 1

Sprint 3 - Dukhan, 94.5km 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 15 pts 2 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 12 3 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 9 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 7 5 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 6 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 5 7 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 4 8 Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America 3 9 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 2 10 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 1

Young rider 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 3:06:51 2 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 0:02:02 4 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 6 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 7 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 8 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 9 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 10 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 12 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 13 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 14 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 15 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 16 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 17 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:02:07 18 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 19 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:02:11 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 21 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 22 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:04:42 24 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 25 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:21 26 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 27 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 28 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 29 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 30 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 31 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 32 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 33 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 34 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 35 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 36 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 37 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 38 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 39 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 40 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 41 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:16:34 42 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 43 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 44 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:16:43 45 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:17:59 46 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 47 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 0:18:40 48 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 49 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 50 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 51 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands

Teams 1 HTC-Highroad Women 9:20:33 2 Garmin-Cervelo 3 Nederland Bloeit 0:04:04 4 Gauss 0:06:06 5 Italy 6 Australia 0:06:11 7 Sc Mcipollini Giordana 0:06:13 8 Germany 0:06:15 9 Lotto Honda Team 0:06:24 10 Skil-Koga Cycling Team 11 France 0:13:25 12 China Chongming-Giant 13 Vaiano Solaritech 0:16:05 14 Usa 0:20:27 15 Netherlands 0:20:44

General classification after stage 2 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 5:25:42 2 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:15 3 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:21 4 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:24 5 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:26 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:32 7 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 8 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:04 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 0:02:09 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:14 11 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:17 12 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:18 13 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 14 Nicole Cooke (Gbr) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:02:25 15 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:02:26 16 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 0:02:29 17 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 0:02:30 18 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 0:02:31 19 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 0:02:32 20 Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America 21 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:02:34 22 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 23 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 24 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 25 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 26 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 27 Emma Mackie (Aus) Australia 28 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 29 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 30 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 31 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 32 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 33 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 34 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 35 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 36 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 37 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 38 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 39 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:43 40 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 41 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 42 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 43 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 44 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 45 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 46 Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 47 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 0:02:44 48 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:03:02 49 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:05:14 50 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 51 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:09:37 52 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 53 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 0:09:43 54 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:09:53 55 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 56 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 57 Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 58 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 59 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 60 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 61 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 62 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 63 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 64 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 65 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 66 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 67 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 68 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 69 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 70 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 71 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:02 72 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:16 73 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:12:16 74 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:17:06 75 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 76 Verena Jooss (Ger) Germany 77 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 78 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 79 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 0:17:13 80 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:15 81 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:18:31 82 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 83 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 0:19:12 84 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 85 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 86 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 87 Megan Guarnier (USA) United States of America 0:19:22 88 Emma Trott (Gbr) Nederland Bloeit 0:19:35

Points classification 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 28 pts 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 19 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 15 4 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 13 5 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 12 6 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 11 7 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 9 8 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 6 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 10 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 6 11 Lucy Martin (Gbr) Garmin - Cervelo 6 12 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 4 13 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 4 14 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 3 15 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 3 16 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 3 17 Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America 3 18 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 1

Young rider classification 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 5:25:42 2 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:32 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:14 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 0:02:18 5 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 0:02:29 6 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 0:02:32 7 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:02:34 8 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 9 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy 10 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 11 Shi Li Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 12 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 13 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 14 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 15 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 16 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 17 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:43 18 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 19 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 20 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 21 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 0:02:44 22 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:03:02 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:05:14 24 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 25 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:09:37 26 Lucy Martin (Gbr) Garmin - Cervelo 27 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:09:53 28 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 29 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 30 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 31 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 32 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America 33 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 34 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 35 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States of America 36 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 37 Luo Xiaoling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 38 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:02 39 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:16 40 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:12:16 41 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:17:06 42 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 43 Hannah Welter (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 44 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:15 45 Wong Wan Yin Jamie (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:18:31 46 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 47 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 0:19:12 48 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands 49 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 50 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 51 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 0:19:35