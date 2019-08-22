Image 1 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Soraya Paladin (Ale) in the mountain jersey at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) crashed at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 Drops leads the break at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) at Ladies Tour of Norway, she finished third on the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 The peloton racing Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 Elena Cecchini (Canyon-Sram) crashes at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway and take young rider lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway and takes points lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway and take the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway and take the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway and take the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Susanne Andersen (Sunweb) in the Norwegian rider jersey at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) has won stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway that was raced in pouring rain, also taking the overall classification lead, along with the points and young rider leads. The Dutch champion won the stage ahead of Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans).

With 30km to go, Team Sunweb put the race in the gutter and forced a split in a crosswind section, with the second peloton ending up almost four minutes down.

Three laps of the finishing circuit in Horten were dominated by incessant attacks, but in the end, the stage came down to a sprint.

A crash just inside the three-kilometre mark took out Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), among others.

On the finishing straight, Hosking opened up the sprint and Wiebes came from behind and had to take the longer line. She won with more than a bike length on Hosking, with Dideriksen finishing third.

How it happened

For this year's opening stage, the Ladies Tour of Norway moved west of the Oslofjord for the first time. Starting at the house of Edvard Munch in Åsgårdstrand, the peloton faced 128km through Vestfold, ending with a finishing circuit in Horten.

There were some attacks early on, with Norwegian Julie Solvang (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) especially active, but no breakaway could establish itself. The peloton briefly split on the two classified climbs, but things quickly came back together again.

Anastasia Chursina (BTC City Ljubljana) made a move at the 50-kilometre mark and established an advantage of 26 seconds, but she was reeled in again with 42km to go. This started a phase with numerous tries to get away. Racing into a headwind, the attackers were at a disadvantage, and the race stayed together until a left turn towards the finishing town with 32km to go.

With the wind now coming from the side, Team Sunweb massed at the front and increased the pace, and gaps quickly opened up in the peloton. Eventually, the front group grew to a peloton of just over forty riders while the remaining riders continually lost ground.

On the finishing circuit, many teams tried to send riders up the road. Small groups got a gap and were caught again almost continuously, keeping the pace high. Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), Marta Lach (CCC-Liv), and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) attacked with 13 km to go and formed the most promising move, later joined by Aude Biannic (Movistar Team).

Their advantage was never more than a few seconds, though, and they were caught just before the start of the final lap of 7.6 kilometres. After the counterattacks were shut down at the five-kilometre mark, it was clear the stage would end in a sprint.

Team Sunweb lined up at the front, but Juliette Labous slid on a wet patch in a sharp corner with 2.4km to go, taking down her teammate Franziska Koch and holding up Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv). Anna Henderson (Tibco-SVB) also crashed, taking down Coryn Rivera.

When riders had come back together after the crash, Lach took charge of the lead-out on the final kilometre. Hosking started her sprint early but was no match to Wiebes' acceleration on the final metres.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:16:27 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 6 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 7 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 8 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 9 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 10 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 12 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 14 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 16 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 17 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 18 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 19 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 20 Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 21 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 22 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 23 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 24 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 25 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 26 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 27 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 28 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 29 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 30 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 31 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 32 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 33 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 34 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 35 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 36 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 37 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 38 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 39 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 40 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:21 41 Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops 0:02:29 42 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 43 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 44 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:44 45 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:03:14 46 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:03:58 47 Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink 48 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 49 Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway 50 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 51 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 52 Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway 53 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 54 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 55 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 56 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 57 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 58 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 59 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 60 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 61 Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 62 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 63 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 64 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 65 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 66 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 67 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 68 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 69 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 70 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 71 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 72 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 73 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 74 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 75 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 76 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 77 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 78 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 79 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 80 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 81 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 82 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 83 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 84 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 85 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 86 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 87 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 88 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 89 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 90 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 91 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 92 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 93 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 94 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 95 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 96 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 97 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 98 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 99 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 100 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 101 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 102 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 103 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 104 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink 0:07:08 105 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 106 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:07:14 107 Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway 0:14:21 108 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:15:48 109 Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops OTL Charlotte Lucas (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank OTL Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Marta Tagilaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Sara Bergen (USA) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Summer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling DNS Martine Fon (Nor) Norway DNS Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Sprint 1 - Revetal, 23.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 4 pts 2 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 2 4 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 1

Sprint 2 - Holmestrand, 87.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 4 pts 2 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 3 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 2 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 6 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 1

Mountain 1 - Kjønnerød, 31.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 4 pts 2 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 3 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Mountain 2 - Hanekleiva, 69.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 pts 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 3 3 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 9:49:21 2 Trek-Segafredo 3 CCC-Liv 4 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 5 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Mitchelton Scott 7 Canyon - sram Racing 8 BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:44 9 Ale Cipollini 0:03:58 10 Parkhotel Valkenburg 11 Movistar Team Women 12 Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:06:19 13 Drops 0:06:27 14 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:56 15 Norway national 16 Team Virtu Cycling 17 Rally UHC Cycling 0:11:10 18 Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:11:54 19 BePink 20 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:19:46

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:16:17 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:00:04 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:06 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:10 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 6 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 7 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 8 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 9 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 10 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 12 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 14 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 16 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 17 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 18 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 19 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 20 Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 21 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 22 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 23 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 24 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 25 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 26 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 27 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 28 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 29 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 30 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 31 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 32 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 33 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 34 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 35 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 36 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 37 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 38 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 39 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 40 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 41 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 42 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:31 43 Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops 0:02:39 44 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:54 45 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:03:24 46 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:04:08 47 Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink 48 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 49 Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway 50 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 51 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 52 Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway 53 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 54 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 55 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 56 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 57 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 58 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 59 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 60 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 61 Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 62 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 63 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 64 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 65 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 66 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 67 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 68 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 69 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 70 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 71 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 72 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 73 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 74 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 75 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 76 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 77 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 78 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 79 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 80 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 81 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 82 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 83 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 84 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 85 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 86 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 87 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 88 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 89 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 90 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 91 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 92 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 93 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 94 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 95 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 96 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 97 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 98 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 99 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 100 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 101 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 102 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 103 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 104 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink 0:07:18 105 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 106 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:07:24 107 Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway 0:14:31 108 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:15:58 109 Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 pts 2 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 7 3 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 7 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 6 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 7 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 3 8 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 9 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 2 10 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 1 11 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 pts 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 4 4 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 3 5 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:16:17 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:10 3 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 4 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 5 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 6 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 7 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 8 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 9 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 10 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 11 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 12 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 13 Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink 0:04:08 14 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 15 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 16 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 17 Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway 18 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 19 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 20 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 21 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 22 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 23 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 24 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 25 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 26 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 27 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 28 Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway 0:14:31