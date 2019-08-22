Trending

Ladies Tour of Norway: Wiebes wins stage 1

Crash brings down peloton in final 3km

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Soraya Paladin (Ale) in the mountain jersey at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) crashed at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Drops leads the break at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) at Ladies Tour of Norway, she finished third on the day

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton racing Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elena Cecchini (Canyon-Sram) crashes at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway and take young rider lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway and takes points lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway and take the overall lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway and take the overall lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway and take the overall lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Susanne Andersen (Sunweb) in the Norwegian rider jersey at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) has won stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway that was raced in pouring rain, also taking the overall classification lead, along with the points and young rider leads. The Dutch champion won the stage ahead of Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans).

With 30km to go, Team Sunweb put the race in the gutter and forced a split in a crosswind section, with the second peloton ending up almost four minutes down.

Three laps of the finishing circuit in Horten were dominated by incessant attacks, but in the end, the stage came down to a sprint.

A crash just inside the three-kilometre mark took out Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), among others.

On the finishing straight, Hosking opened up the sprint and Wiebes came from behind and had to take the longer line. She won with more than a bike length on Hosking, with Dideriksen  finishing third.

How it happened

For this year's opening stage, the Ladies Tour of Norway moved west of the Oslofjord for the first time. Starting at the house of Edvard Munch in Åsgårdstrand, the peloton faced 128km through Vestfold, ending with a finishing circuit in Horten.

There were some attacks early on, with Norwegian Julie Solvang (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) especially active, but no breakaway could establish itself. The peloton briefly split on the two classified climbs, but things quickly came back together again.

Anastasia Chursina (BTC City Ljubljana) made a move at the 50-kilometre mark and established an advantage of 26 seconds, but she was reeled in again with 42km to go. This started a phase with numerous tries to get away. Racing into a headwind, the attackers were at a disadvantage, and the race stayed together until a left turn towards the finishing town with 32km to go.

With the wind now coming from the side, Team Sunweb massed at the front and increased the pace, and gaps quickly opened up in the peloton. Eventually, the front group grew to a peloton of just over forty riders while the remaining riders continually lost ground.

On the finishing circuit, many teams tried to send riders up the road. Small groups got a gap and were caught again almost continuously, keeping the pace high. Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), Marta Lach (CCC-Liv), and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) attacked with 13 km to go and formed the most promising move, later joined by Aude Biannic (Movistar Team).

Their advantage was never more than a few seconds, though, and they were caught just before the start of the final lap of 7.6 kilometres. After the counterattacks were shut down at the five-kilometre mark, it was clear the stage would end in a sprint.

Team Sunweb lined up at the front, but Juliette Labous slid on a wet patch in a sharp corner with 2.4km to go, taking down her teammate Franziska Koch and holding up Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv). Anna Henderson (Tibco-SVB) also crashed, taking down Coryn Rivera.

When riders had come back together after the crash, Lach took charge of the lead-out on the final kilometre. Hosking started her sprint early but was no match to Wiebes' acceleration on the final metres.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:16:27
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
5Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
7Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
12Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
14Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
15Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
16Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
17Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
18Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
19Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
20Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
21Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
22Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
23Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
25Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
26Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
27Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
28Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
29Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
30Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
31Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
32Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
33Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
34Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
35Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
36Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
37Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
38Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
39Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
40Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:21
41Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops0:02:29
42Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
43Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
44Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:44
45Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:03:14
46Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:03:58
47Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
48Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
49Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
50Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
51Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
52Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
53Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
54Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
55Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
56Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
57Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
58Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
59Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
60Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
61Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
62Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
63Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
64Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
65Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
66Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
67Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
68Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
69Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
70Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
71Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
72Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
73Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
74Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
75Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
76Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
77Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
78Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
79Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
80Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
81Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
82Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
83Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
84Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
85Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
86Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
87Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
88Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
89Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
90Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
91Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
92Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
93Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
94Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
95Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
96Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
97Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
98Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
99Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
100Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
102Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
103Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
104Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink0:07:08
105Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
106Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:07:14
107Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway0:14:21
108Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:15:48
109Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
OTLCharlotte Lucas (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
OTLNina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFMarta Tagilaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFSara Bergen (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFSummer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNSMartine Fon (Nor) Norway
DNSAlison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Sprint 1 - Revetal, 23.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM4pts
2Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM2
4Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv1

Sprint 2 - Holmestrand, 87.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling4pts
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM3
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM2
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg7pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women3
5Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv2
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women1

Mountain 1 - Kjønnerød, 31.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women4pts
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana3
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini2
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Mountain 2 - Hanekleiva, 69.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini4pts
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM3
3Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb9:49:21
2Trek-Segafredo
3CCC-Liv
4Valcar-Cylance Cycling
5Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Mitchelton Scott
7Canyon - sram Racing
8BTC City Ljubljana0:02:44
9Ale Cipollini0:03:58
10Parkhotel Valkenburg
11Movistar Team Women
12Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:06:19
13Drops0:06:27
14FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:56
15Norway national
16Team Virtu Cycling
17Rally UHC Cycling0:11:10
18Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:11:54
19BePink
20Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:19:46

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:16:17
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:04
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:06
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:10
5Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
7Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
12Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
14Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
15Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
16Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
17Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
18Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
19Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
20Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
21Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
22Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
23Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
25Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
26Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
27Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
28Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
29Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
30Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
31Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
32Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
33Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
34Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
35Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
36Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
37Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
38Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
39Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
40Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
41Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
42Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:31
43Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops0:02:39
44Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:54
45Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:03:24
46Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:04:08
47Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
48Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
49Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
50Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
51Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
52Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
53Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
54Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
55Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
56Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
57Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
58Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
59Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
60Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
61Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
62Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
63Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
64Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
65Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
66Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
67Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
68Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
69Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
70Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
71Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
72Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
73Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
74Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
75Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
76Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
77Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
78Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
79Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
80Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
81Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
82Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
83Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
84Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
85Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
86Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
87Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
88Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
89Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
90Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
91Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
92Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
93Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
94Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
95Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
96Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
97Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
98Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
99Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
100Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
102Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
103Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
104Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink0:07:18
105Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
106Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:07:24
107Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway0:14:31
108Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:15:58
109Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg7pts
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM7
3Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling7
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
6Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women3
7Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM3
8Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv2
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM2
10Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women1
11Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini6pts
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women6
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana4
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM3
5Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:16:17
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:10
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
4Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
5Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
6Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
7Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
8Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
9Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
10Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
11Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
12Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
13Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink0:04:08
14Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
15Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
16Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
17Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
18Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
19Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
20Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
21Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
22Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
23Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
24Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
25Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
26Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
27Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
28Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway0:14:31

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb9:49:21
2Trek-Segafredo
3CCC-Liv
4Valcar-Cylance Cycling
5Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Mitchelton Scott
7Canyon - sram Racing
8BTC City Ljubljana0:02:44
9Ale Cipollini0:03:58
10Parkhotel Valkenburg
11Movistar Team Women
12Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:06:19
13Drops0:06:27
14FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:56
15Norway national
16Team Virtu Cycling
17Rally UHC Cycling0:11:10
18Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:11:54
19BePink
20Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:19:46

 

