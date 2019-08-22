Ladies Tour of Norway: Wiebes wins stage 1
Crash brings down peloton in final 3km
Stage 1: Åsgårdstrand - Horten
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) has won stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway that was raced in pouring rain, also taking the overall classification lead, along with the points and young rider leads. The Dutch champion won the stage ahead of Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans).
With 30km to go, Team Sunweb put the race in the gutter and forced a split in a crosswind section, with the second peloton ending up almost four minutes down.
Three laps of the finishing circuit in Horten were dominated by incessant attacks, but in the end, the stage came down to a sprint.
A crash just inside the three-kilometre mark took out Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), among others.
On the finishing straight, Hosking opened up the sprint and Wiebes came from behind and had to take the longer line. She won with more than a bike length on Hosking, with Dideriksen finishing third.
How it happened
For this year's opening stage, the Ladies Tour of Norway moved west of the Oslofjord for the first time. Starting at the house of Edvard Munch in Åsgårdstrand, the peloton faced 128km through Vestfold, ending with a finishing circuit in Horten.
There were some attacks early on, with Norwegian Julie Solvang (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) especially active, but no breakaway could establish itself. The peloton briefly split on the two classified climbs, but things quickly came back together again.
Anastasia Chursina (BTC City Ljubljana) made a move at the 50-kilometre mark and established an advantage of 26 seconds, but she was reeled in again with 42km to go. This started a phase with numerous tries to get away. Racing into a headwind, the attackers were at a disadvantage, and the race stayed together until a left turn towards the finishing town with 32km to go.
With the wind now coming from the side, Team Sunweb massed at the front and increased the pace, and gaps quickly opened up in the peloton. Eventually, the front group grew to a peloton of just over forty riders while the remaining riders continually lost ground.
On the finishing circuit, many teams tried to send riders up the road. Small groups got a gap and were caught again almost continuously, keeping the pace high. Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), Marta Lach (CCC-Liv), and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) attacked with 13 km to go and formed the most promising move, later joined by Aude Biannic (Movistar Team).
Their advantage was never more than a few seconds, though, and they were caught just before the start of the final lap of 7.6 kilometres. After the counterattacks were shut down at the five-kilometre mark, it was clear the stage would end in a sprint.
Team Sunweb lined up at the front, but Juliette Labous slid on a wet patch in a sharp corner with 2.4km to go, taking down her teammate Franziska Koch and holding up Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv). Anna Henderson (Tibco-SVB) also crashed, taking down Coryn Rivera.
When riders had come back together after the crash, Lach took charge of the lead-out on the final kilometre. Hosking started her sprint early but was no match to Wiebes' acceleration on the final metres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:16:27
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|17
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|19
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|20
|Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|21
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|23
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|24
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|25
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|26
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|27
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|28
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|30
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|31
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|32
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|33
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|34
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|35
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|38
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|39
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|40
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:21
|41
|Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
|0:02:29
|42
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|43
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|44
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:44
|45
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:03:14
|46
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:58
|47
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|48
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|49
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
|50
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|51
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|52
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|53
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|54
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|55
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|56
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|57
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|58
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|59
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|60
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|61
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|62
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|63
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|64
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|65
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|66
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|67
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|68
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|69
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|70
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|71
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|72
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|73
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|74
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|75
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|76
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|77
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|78
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|79
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|80
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|81
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|82
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|83
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|84
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|85
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|86
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|87
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|88
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|89
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|90
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|91
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|92
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|93
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|94
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|95
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|96
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|97
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|98
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|99
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|100
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|101
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|102
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|103
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|104
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink
|0:07:08
|105
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|106
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:07:14
|107
|Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway
|0:14:21
|108
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:15:48
|109
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
|OTL
|Charlotte Lucas (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|OTL
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Marta Tagilaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Sara Bergen (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNS
|Martine Fon (Nor) Norway
|DNS
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|4
|pts
|2
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|4
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|4
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|4
|pts
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|pts
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|3
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|9:49:21
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|3
|CCC-Liv
|4
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|5
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Mitchelton Scott
|7
|Canyon - sram Racing
|8
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:44
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|0:03:58
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11
|Movistar Team Women
|12
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:06:19
|13
|Drops
|0:06:27
|14
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:56
|15
|Norway national
|16
|Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:11:10
|18
|Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:11:54
|19
|BePink
|20
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:19:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:16:17
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:04
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:06
|4
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:10
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|17
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|19
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|20
|Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|21
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|23
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|24
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|25
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|26
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|27
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|28
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|30
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|31
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|32
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|33
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|34
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|35
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|38
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|39
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|40
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|41
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|42
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:31
|43
|Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
|0:02:39
|44
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:54
|45
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:03:24
|46
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:04:08
|47
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|48
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|49
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
|50
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|51
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|52
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|53
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|54
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|55
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|56
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|57
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|58
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|59
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|60
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|61
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|62
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|63
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|64
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|65
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|66
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|67
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|68
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|69
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|70
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|71
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|72
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|73
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|74
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|75
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|76
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|77
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|78
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|79
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|80
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|81
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|82
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|83
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|84
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|85
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|86
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|87
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|88
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|89
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|90
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|91
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|92
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|93
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|94
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|95
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|96
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|97
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|98
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|99
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|100
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|101
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|102
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|103
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|104
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink
|0:07:18
|105
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|106
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:07:24
|107
|Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway
|0:14:31
|108
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:15:58
|109
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|pts
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|3
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|6
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|7
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|9
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|10
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|11
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|pts
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|5
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:16:17
|2
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:10
|3
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|5
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|6
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|7
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|8
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|9
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|10
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|0:04:08
|14
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|15
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|17
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|18
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|19
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|20
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|21
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|22
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|23
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|24
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|26
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|27
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|28
|Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway
|0:14:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|9:49:21
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|3
|CCC-Liv
|4
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|5
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Mitchelton Scott
|7
|Canyon - sram Racing
|8
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:44
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|0:03:58
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11
|Movistar Team Women
|12
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:06:19
|13
|Drops
|0:06:27
|14
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:56
|15
|Norway national
|16
|Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:11:10
|18
|Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:11:54
|19
|BePink
|20
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:19:46
