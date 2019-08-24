Trending

Ladies Tour of Norway: Vos wins stage 3

CCC-Liv rider tops Rivera in two-up breakaway

Image 1 of 8

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins again

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins again
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 8

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 8

Emilie Moberg (Virtu)

Emilie Moberg (Virtu)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 8

Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans)

Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 8

Alena Amialiusik

Alena Amialiusik
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 8

Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini)

Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 8

Coryn Rivera, Marianne Vos and Demi Vollering

Coryn Rivera, Marianne Vos and Demi Vollering
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 8

Emilie Moberg (Virtu)

Emilie Moberg (Virtu)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has won her second consecutive stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway. When she attacked with eight kilometres to go on the first ascent of the 1400-metre finishing climb to Fredriksten Fortress, only Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) could follow, and the two riders worked well together on the final lap before a tactical climb to the finish.

Vos forced Rivera into the lead and then launched her sprint with 200 metres to go, winning the stage five seconds ahead of Rivera. Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) finished third, 11 seconds down. Vos now holds a lead of 19 seconds ahead of the final stage 4.

"The race went just as we had hoped for," CCC-Liv sports director Jeroen Blijlevens explained the team's tactics. "We wanted to strike on the first time up the finishing climb that was raced twice. Marianne was to attack there and see who could follow. The goal was to take time on the competition as over thirty riders were still at ten seconds before the stage."

How it happened

Stage 3 covered 125 km starting in Moss and finishing at Fredriksten Fortress overlooking the town of Halden. Most of the stage wasn't particularly challenging with only one classified climb on the way, but the finish in Halden packed a punch as riders had to climb to Fredriksten Fortress twice in the last nine kilometres.

Shannon Malseed (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked after 15 km and was let go by the peloton, settling in for a long solo breakaway. Local rider Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) picked up three points at the first intermediate sprint to defend her green points jersey while Malseed's advantage grew more and more.

50 km into the stage, the 24-year-old Australian was almost six minutes ahead of the peloton – but as Malseed was 9:36 minutes behind Vos in the general classification before the stage, the race lead was not in danger.

When the time gap maxed out at almost seven minutes with 55 km to go, the peloton started chasing in earnest, with Mitchelton-Scott and Canyon-SRAM taking responsibility and reducing the gap to 4:15 minutes at the 40-kilometre mark.

A big crash broke up the peloton and disrupted up the chase, and Ingvild Gåskjenn (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) as well as Saartje Vandenbroucke (Doltcini-Van Eyck) had to abandon the race. But with Trek-Segafredo and CCC-Liv also sharing in the work, Malseed's advantage dropped to under a minute with 22 km to go.

Though another crash with 17 km to go split the peloton, Malseed was caught shortly afterwards, and the race entered the technical finishing circuit in Halden with 11 km to go. Franziska Koch (Team Sunweb) sneaked away through the corners but was caught again as the first ascent to the finish line started. Stine Borgli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) went to the front, and then Vos accelerated from the Norwegian's wheel.

Borgli, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) all tried to keep up, but only Rivera managed to get into her wheel as Vos started the final lap of 7.5 kilometres. On the technical circuit, the two increased their advantage to 34 seconds at the two-kilometre mark.

In a last attempt to close the gap, Niewiadoma launched an attack from the chasing group on the lower slopes of the climb and was followed by Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb). As Niewiadoma came closer, Vos forced Rivera into the lead with 500 metres to go and then launched a stage-winning punch 200 metres from the line. A surging Vollering passed Niewiadoma just before the line to take third place.

Full Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv3:24:20
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:05
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:11
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
6Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:13
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:15
8Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:17
9Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
10Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
11Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:20
12Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:22
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:25
14Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:28
17Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:30
18Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
19Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:32
20Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
21Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
22Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:33
23Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:39
24Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
25Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
26Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
27Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:43
28Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:47
29Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:01:02
30Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:15
31Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:22
32Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
33Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
34Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
35Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
36Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
37Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops0:01:26
39Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
40Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:33
41Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:45
42Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:01:55
43Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:58
44Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:00
45Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:02:11
46Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
47Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
48Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
49Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
50Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
51Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
52Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
53Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
54Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
55Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
56Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
57Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
58Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
59Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:02:19
60Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:31
61Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink0:02:32
62Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:02:43
63Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:02:52
64Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini0:02:57
65Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:03:14
66Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:03:28
67Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:33
68Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
69Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:35
70Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
71Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
72Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
73Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
74Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:03:39
75Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink0:03:45
76Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops0:03:51
77Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:03:58
78Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
79Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
80Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
81Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women0:04:04
82Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:04:07
83Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:20
84Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
85Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
86Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
87Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:04:51
88Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:05:08
89Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:05:16
90Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
91Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway0:05:27
92Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
93Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:05:41
94Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:06:04
95Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:06:35
96Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
97Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
98Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:07:05
99Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:08:00
100Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:55
101Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:09:05
102Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:10:36
103Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:17:11
DNSLauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNSKarlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFIngvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Sprint 1 - km 21 - Våler
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4pts
2Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
4Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Sprint 2 - km 116.2 - Halden
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4pts
2Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women3
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling2
4Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM1

Mountain 1 - km 32.2 - Stutfosstjern
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4pts
2Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini2
4Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Mountain 2 - km 125.2 - Fredriksten Fortress
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv7pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women5
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg4
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women3
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM2
6Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb10:13:31
2Ccc - Liv0:00:24
3Btc City Ljubljana0:00:57
4Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:43
5Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:59
6Mitchelton Scott0:02:02
7Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:13
8Canyon - sram Racing0:02:24
9Movistar Team Women0:02:25
10Ale Cipollini0:02:36
11Drops0:03:00
12Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:03:52
13Trek - Segafredo0:05:27
14Valcar Cylance Cycling0:07:03
15Team Virtu Cycling0:07:09
16Norway national0:08:50
17Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:11:03
18Bepink0:11:50
19Rally Uhc Cycling0:13:47
20Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:14:20

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv10:00:00
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:19
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:31
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
5Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:32
6Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:35
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:45
8Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:48
9Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:50
10Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
11Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:52
12Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
13Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:53
14Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
15Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:59
16Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
17Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:07
18Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:01:22
19Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:38
20Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:42
21Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
22Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:01:46
23Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:53
24Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:05
25Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:20
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:02:31
27Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
28Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
29Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:02:39
30Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:58
31Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:03:12
32Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:03:24
33Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops0:04:15
34Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:19
35Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:38
36Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:04:43
37Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
38Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:04:48
39Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:04:57
40Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:05:11
41Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:05:24
42Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:05:28
43Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
44Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:31
45Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:38
46Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:40
47Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:05:53
49Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:06:16
50Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway0:06:42
51Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
52Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:06:55
53Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:57
54Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:33
55Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:07:53
56Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
57Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
58Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:08:10
59Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:34
60Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:08:49
61Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway0:09:10
62Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women0:09:25
63Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:09:42
64Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
65Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:46
66Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink0:10:42
67Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:30
68Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:11:41
70Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:47
71Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:11:56
72Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:11:57
73Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
74Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:12:56
75Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway0:12:58
76Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:13:14
77Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:13:19
78Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:13:39
79Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:13:40
80Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:13:44
81Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:14:06
82Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:14:12
83Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini0:14:26
84Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:14:43
85Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:15:00
86Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway0:15:04
87Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:15:36
88Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:15:50
89Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:16:20
90Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:16:45
91Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
92Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:16:49
93Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana0:16:56
94Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:17:46
95Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:18:04
96Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink0:18:24
97Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:18:34
98Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:18:41
99Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:20:34
100Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:21:06
101Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:22:05
102Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:28:40
103Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops0:36:11

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling18pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv9
3Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM8
4Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg7
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
7Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women5
8Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM5
9Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
10Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling4
12Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women4
13Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3
14Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM3
15Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
16Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini3
17Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM2
18Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling2
19Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
20Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink2
21Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv1
22Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1
23Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women1
24Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini15pts
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women11
3Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv7
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women5
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana5
6Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini4
7Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
8Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women4
9Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg4
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women3
11Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM3
12Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling3
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM2
14Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women1
15Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg10:00:32
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:27
3Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:00:50
4Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:01:14
5Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:33
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:02:07
7Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:02:40
8Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:02:52
9Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:04:25
10Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:04:56
11Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:06
12Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:07:21
13Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway0:08:38
14Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:09:10
15Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:14
16Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink0:10:10
17Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:10:58
18Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:11:24
19Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:12:42
20Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:12:47
21Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:13:07
22Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway0:14:32
23Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:15:04
24Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:17:14
25Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:21:33

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb30:01:31
2Ccc - Liv0:00:24
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:59
4Mitchelton Scott0:02:02
5Canyon - sram Racing0:02:24
6Btc City Ljubljana0:03:41
7Trek - Segafredo0:05:27
8Movistar Team Women0:06:36
9Ale Cipollini0:07:27
10Drops0:09:27
11Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:39
12Valcar Cylance Cycling0:09:50
13Parkhotel Valkenburg0:12:05
14Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:16:56
15Team Virtu Cycling0:19:01
16Norway national0:25:27
17Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:36:43
18Bepink0:40:15
19Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:40:21
20Rally Uhc Cycling0:44:47

