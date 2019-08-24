Image 1 of 8 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins again (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 8 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 8 Emilie Moberg (Virtu) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 8 Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 8 Alena Amialiusik (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 8 Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 8 Coryn Rivera, Marianne Vos and Demi Vollering (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 8 Emilie Moberg (Virtu) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has won her second consecutive stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway. When she attacked with eight kilometres to go on the first ascent of the 1400-metre finishing climb to Fredriksten Fortress, only Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) could follow, and the two riders worked well together on the final lap before a tactical climb to the finish.

Vos forced Rivera into the lead and then launched her sprint with 200 metres to go, winning the stage five seconds ahead of Rivera. Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) finished third, 11 seconds down. Vos now holds a lead of 19 seconds ahead of the final stage 4.

"The race went just as we had hoped for," CCC-Liv sports director Jeroen Blijlevens explained the team's tactics. "We wanted to strike on the first time up the finishing climb that was raced twice. Marianne was to attack there and see who could follow. The goal was to take time on the competition as over thirty riders were still at ten seconds before the stage."

How it happened

Stage 3 covered 125 km starting in Moss and finishing at Fredriksten Fortress overlooking the town of Halden. Most of the stage wasn't particularly challenging with only one classified climb on the way, but the finish in Halden packed a punch as riders had to climb to Fredriksten Fortress twice in the last nine kilometres.

Shannon Malseed (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked after 15 km and was let go by the peloton, settling in for a long solo breakaway. Local rider Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) picked up three points at the first intermediate sprint to defend her green points jersey while Malseed's advantage grew more and more.

50 km into the stage, the 24-year-old Australian was almost six minutes ahead of the peloton – but as Malseed was 9:36 minutes behind Vos in the general classification before the stage, the race lead was not in danger.

When the time gap maxed out at almost seven minutes with 55 km to go, the peloton started chasing in earnest, with Mitchelton-Scott and Canyon-SRAM taking responsibility and reducing the gap to 4:15 minutes at the 40-kilometre mark.

A big crash broke up the peloton and disrupted up the chase, and Ingvild Gåskjenn (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) as well as Saartje Vandenbroucke (Doltcini-Van Eyck) had to abandon the race. But with Trek-Segafredo and CCC-Liv also sharing in the work, Malseed's advantage dropped to under a minute with 22 km to go.

Though another crash with 17 km to go split the peloton, Malseed was caught shortly afterwards, and the race entered the technical finishing circuit in Halden with 11 km to go. Franziska Koch (Team Sunweb) sneaked away through the corners but was caught again as the first ascent to the finish line started. Stine Borgli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) went to the front, and then Vos accelerated from the Norwegian's wheel.

Borgli, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) all tried to keep up, but only Rivera managed to get into her wheel as Vos started the final lap of 7.5 kilometres. On the technical circuit, the two increased their advantage to 34 seconds at the two-kilometre mark.

In a last attempt to close the gap, Niewiadoma launched an attack from the chasing group on the lower slopes of the climb and was followed by Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb). As Niewiadoma came closer, Vos forced Rivera into the lead with 500 metres to go and then launched a stage-winning punch 200 metres from the line. A surging Vollering passed Niewiadoma just before the line to take third place.

Full Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 3:24:20 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:05 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:11 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 6 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:13 7 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:15 8 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:17 9 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 11 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:20 12 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:22 13 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:25 14 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:28 17 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:30 18 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 19 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:32 20 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 21 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 22 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:33 23 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:39 24 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 25 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 26 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 27 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:43 28 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:47 29 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:01:02 30 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:15 31 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:22 32 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 33 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 34 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 35 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 36 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 37 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 38 Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops 0:01:26 39 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 40 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:33 41 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:45 42 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:55 43 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:58 44 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:00 45 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:02:11 46 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 47 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 48 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 49 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 50 Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway 51 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 52 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 53 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 54 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 55 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 56 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 57 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 58 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 59 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:19 60 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:31 61 Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink 0:02:32 62 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:02:43 63 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:02:52 64 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 0:02:57 65 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:03:14 66 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:03:28 67 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:33 68 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 69 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:35 70 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 71 Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway 72 Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 73 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 74 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:03:39 75 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink 0:03:45 76 Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops 0:03:51 77 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:03:58 78 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 79 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 80 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 81 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:04:04 82 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:04:07 83 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:04:20 84 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 85 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 86 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 87 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:04:51 88 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:05:08 89 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:05:16 90 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 91 Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 0:05:27 92 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 93 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:05:41 94 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:06:04 95 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:06:35 96 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 97 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 98 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:07:05 99 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:08:00 100 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:55 101 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:09:05 102 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:10:36 103 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:17:11 DNS Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNS Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini DNF Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Sprint 1 - km 21 - Våler Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 pts 2 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 4 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

Sprint 2 - km 116.2 - Halden Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 pts 2 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 3 3 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 2 4 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 1

Mountain 1 - km 32.2 - Stutfosstjern Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 pts 2 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2 4 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Mountain 2 - km 125.2 - Fredriksten Fortress Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 7 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 5 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 3 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 2 6 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 10:13:31 2 Ccc - Liv 0:00:24 3 Btc City Ljubljana 0:00:57 4 Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:43 5 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:59 6 Mitchelton Scott 0:02:02 7 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:13 8 Canyon - sram Racing 0:02:24 9 Movistar Team Women 0:02:25 10 Ale Cipollini 0:02:36 11 Drops 0:03:00 12 Hitec Products - Birk Sport 0:03:52 13 Trek - Segafredo 0:05:27 14 Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:07:03 15 Team Virtu Cycling 0:07:09 16 Norway national 0:08:50 17 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:03 18 Bepink 0:11:50 19 Rally Uhc Cycling 0:13:47 20 Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 0:14:20

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 10:00:00 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:19 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:31 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 5 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:32 6 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:35 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:45 8 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:48 9 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:50 10 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 11 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:52 12 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 13 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:00:53 14 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:59 16 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 17 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:07 18 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:01:22 19 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:38 20 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:42 21 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 22 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:01:46 23 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:53 24 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:05 25 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:20 26 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:02:31 27 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 28 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 29 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:39 30 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:58 31 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:03:12 32 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:24 33 Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops 0:04:15 34 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:19 35 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:38 36 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:04:43 37 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 38 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:04:48 39 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 0:04:57 40 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:11 41 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:24 42 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:05:28 43 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 44 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:31 45 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:38 46 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:40 47 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 48 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:53 49 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:06:16 50 Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway 0:06:42 51 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 52 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:06:55 53 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:57 54 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:07:33 55 Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:07:53 56 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 57 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 58 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:08:10 59 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:34 60 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:08:49 61 Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway 0:09:10 62 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:09:25 63 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:09:42 64 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 65 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:09:46 66 Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink 0:10:42 67 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:30 68 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 69 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:11:41 70 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:11:47 71 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:11:56 72 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:11:57 73 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 74 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:12:56 75 Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 0:12:58 76 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:13:14 77 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:13:19 78 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:13:39 79 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:13:40 80 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:13:44 81 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:14:06 82 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:14:12 83 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 0:14:26 84 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:14:43 85 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:15:00 86 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 0:15:04 87 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:15:36 88 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:15:50 89 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:16:20 90 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:16:45 91 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 92 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:16:49 93 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 0:16:56 94 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:17:46 95 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:18:04 96 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink 0:18:24 97 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:18:34 98 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:41 99 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:20:34 100 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:21:06 101 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:22:05 102 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:28:40 103 Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops 0:36:11

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 18 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 9 3 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 8 4 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 7 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 5 8 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 5 9 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 10 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 11 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 4 12 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 4 13 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 14 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 3 15 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 16 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 3 17 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 2 18 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 2 19 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 20 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 2 21 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 1 22 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1 23 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 1 24 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 pts 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 11 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 7 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 5 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 5 6 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 4 7 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 8 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 4 9 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 3 11 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 3 12 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 3 13 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 2 14 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 1 15 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 10:00:32 2 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:27 3 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:00:50 4 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:01:14 5 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:33 6 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:07 7 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:02:40 8 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:52 9 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 0:04:25 10 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:04:56 11 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:06 12 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:07:21 13 Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway 0:08:38 14 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:09:10 15 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:09:14 16 Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink 0:10:10 17 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:10:58 18 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:11:24 19 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:12:42 20 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:12:47 21 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:13:07 22 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 0:14:32 23 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:15:04 24 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:17:14 25 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:21:33