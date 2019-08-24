Ladies Tour of Norway: Vos wins stage 3
CCC-Liv rider tops Rivera in two-up breakaway
Stage 3: Moss - Halden (Fredriksten fortress)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has won her second consecutive stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway. When she attacked with eight kilometres to go on the first ascent of the 1400-metre finishing climb to Fredriksten Fortress, only Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) could follow, and the two riders worked well together on the final lap before a tactical climb to the finish.
Vos forced Rivera into the lead and then launched her sprint with 200 metres to go, winning the stage five seconds ahead of Rivera. Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) finished third, 11 seconds down. Vos now holds a lead of 19 seconds ahead of the final stage 4.
"The race went just as we had hoped for," CCC-Liv sports director Jeroen Blijlevens explained the team's tactics. "We wanted to strike on the first time up the finishing climb that was raced twice. Marianne was to attack there and see who could follow. The goal was to take time on the competition as over thirty riders were still at ten seconds before the stage."
How it happened
Stage 3 covered 125 km starting in Moss and finishing at Fredriksten Fortress overlooking the town of Halden. Most of the stage wasn't particularly challenging with only one classified climb on the way, but the finish in Halden packed a punch as riders had to climb to Fredriksten Fortress twice in the last nine kilometres.
Shannon Malseed (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked after 15 km and was let go by the peloton, settling in for a long solo breakaway. Local rider Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) picked up three points at the first intermediate sprint to defend her green points jersey while Malseed's advantage grew more and more.
50 km into the stage, the 24-year-old Australian was almost six minutes ahead of the peloton – but as Malseed was 9:36 minutes behind Vos in the general classification before the stage, the race lead was not in danger.
When the time gap maxed out at almost seven minutes with 55 km to go, the peloton started chasing in earnest, with Mitchelton-Scott and Canyon-SRAM taking responsibility and reducing the gap to 4:15 minutes at the 40-kilometre mark.
A big crash broke up the peloton and disrupted up the chase, and Ingvild Gåskjenn (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) as well as Saartje Vandenbroucke (Doltcini-Van Eyck) had to abandon the race. But with Trek-Segafredo and CCC-Liv also sharing in the work, Malseed's advantage dropped to under a minute with 22 km to go.
Though another crash with 17 km to go split the peloton, Malseed was caught shortly afterwards, and the race entered the technical finishing circuit in Halden with 11 km to go. Franziska Koch (Team Sunweb) sneaked away through the corners but was caught again as the first ascent to the finish line started. Stine Borgli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) went to the front, and then Vos accelerated from the Norwegian's wheel.
Borgli, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) all tried to keep up, but only Rivera managed to get into her wheel as Vos started the final lap of 7.5 kilometres. On the technical circuit, the two increased their advantage to 34 seconds at the two-kilometre mark.
In a last attempt to close the gap, Niewiadoma launched an attack from the chasing group on the lower slopes of the climb and was followed by Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb). As Niewiadoma came closer, Vos forced Rivera into the lead with 500 metres to go and then launched a stage-winning punch 200 metres from the line. A surging Vollering passed Niewiadoma just before the line to take third place.
Full Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|3:24:20
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:05
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:11
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:13
|7
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:15
|8
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:17
|9
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|11
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:20
|12
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:22
|13
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:25
|14
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:28
|17
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:30
|18
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:32
|20
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|21
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:33
|23
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:39
|24
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|26
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|27
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:43
|28
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:47
|29
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:01:02
|30
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:15
|31
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:22
|32
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|33
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|34
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|35
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|36
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|37
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|38
|Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
|0:01:26
|39
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|40
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:33
|41
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:45
|42
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:55
|43
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:58
|44
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:00
|45
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:02:11
|46
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|47
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|48
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|49
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|50
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
|51
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|52
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|53
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|54
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|55
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|57
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|58
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|59
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:19
|60
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:31
|61
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|0:02:32
|62
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:02:43
|63
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:52
|64
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:57
|65
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|0:03:14
|66
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:03:28
|67
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:33
|68
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|69
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:35
|70
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|71
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|72
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|73
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|74
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:39
|75
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink
|0:03:45
|76
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
|0:03:51
|77
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:03:58
|78
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|79
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|80
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|81
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:04
|82
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:04:07
|83
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:20
|84
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|85
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|86
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|87
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:04:51
|88
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:05:08
|89
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:05:16
|90
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|91
|Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|0:05:27
|92
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|93
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:05:41
|94
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:06:04
|95
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:06:35
|96
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|97
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|98
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:05
|99
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:08:00
|100
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:55
|101
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:09:05
|102
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:10:36
|103
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:17:11
|DNS
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNS
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|pts
|2
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|4
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|pts
|2
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|2
|4
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|pts
|2
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2
|4
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|7
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|6
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|10:13:31
|2
|Ccc - Liv
|0:00:24
|3
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:00:57
|4
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:43
|5
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:59
|6
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:02
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:13
|8
|Canyon - sram Racing
|0:02:24
|9
|Movistar Team Women
|0:02:25
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|0:02:36
|11
|Drops
|0:03:00
|12
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:03:52
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:27
|14
|Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:07:03
|15
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:09
|16
|Norway national
|0:08:50
|17
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:11:03
|18
|Bepink
|0:11:50
|19
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:13:47
|20
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:14:20
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|10:00:00
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:19
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:31
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:32
|6
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:35
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:45
|8
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:48
|9
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:50
|10
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:52
|12
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:53
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:59
|16
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:07
|18
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:01:22
|19
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:38
|20
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:42
|21
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|22
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:01:46
|23
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:53
|24
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:05
|25
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:20
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:31
|27
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|28
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|29
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:39
|30
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:58
|31
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:03:12
|32
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:24
|33
|Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
|0:04:15
|34
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:19
|35
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:38
|36
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:04:43
|37
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|38
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:48
|39
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|0:04:57
|40
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:11
|41
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:05:24
|42
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:05:28
|43
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:31
|45
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:38
|46
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:40
|47
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:53
|49
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:06:16
|50
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
|0:06:42
|51
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|52
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:06:55
|53
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:57
|54
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:07:33
|55
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:07:53
|56
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|57
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|58
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:08:10
|59
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:34
|60
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:08:49
|61
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|0:09:10
|62
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:09:25
|63
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:09:42
|64
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|65
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:46
|66
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|0:10:42
|67
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:30
|68
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:11:41
|70
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:47
|71
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:11:56
|72
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:11:57
|73
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|74
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:12:56
|75
|Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|0:12:58
|76
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:13:14
|77
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:13:19
|78
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:13:39
|79
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:13:40
|80
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:13:44
|81
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:14:06
|82
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:14:12
|83
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|0:14:26
|84
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|0:14:43
|85
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:15:00
|86
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|0:15:04
|87
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:15:36
|88
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:15:50
|89
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:16:20
|90
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:16:45
|91
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|92
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:16:49
|93
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:16:56
|94
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:17:46
|95
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:18:04
|96
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink
|0:18:24
|97
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:18:34
|98
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:18:41
|99
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:20:34
|100
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:21:06
|101
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:22:05
|102
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:28:40
|103
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
|0:36:11
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|18
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|9
|3
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|4
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|6
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|7
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|8
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|9
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|10
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|12
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|13
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|14
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|15
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|16
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|3
|17
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|18
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|2
|19
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|20
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|2
|21
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1
|22
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|23
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|1
|24
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|pts
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|11
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|7
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|6
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|4
|7
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|8
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|4
|9
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|11
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|12
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|15
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10:00:32
|2
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:27
|3
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:00:50
|4
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:01:14
|5
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:33
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:07
|7
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:40
|8
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:52
|9
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|0:04:25
|10
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:56
|11
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:06
|12
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:07:21
|13
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|0:08:38
|14
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:09:10
|15
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:14
|16
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|0:10:10
|17
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:10:58
|18
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:11:24
|19
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:12:42
|20
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:12:47
|21
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:13:07
|22
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|0:14:32
|23
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:15:04
|24
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:17:14
|25
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:21:33
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|30:01:31
|2
|Ccc - Liv
|0:00:24
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:59
|4
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:02
|5
|Canyon - sram Racing
|0:02:24
|6
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:03:41
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:27
|8
|Movistar Team Women
|0:06:36
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|0:07:27
|10
|Drops
|0:09:27
|11
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:39
|12
|Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:09:50
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12:05
|14
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:16:56
|15
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:19:01
|16
|Norway national
|0:25:27
|17
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:36:43
|18
|Bepink
|0:40:15
|19
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:40:21
|20
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:44:47
