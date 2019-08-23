Trending

Ladies Tour of Norway: Marianne Vos wins stage 2

CCC-Liv rider takes the overall lead

Image 1 of 17

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway and takes the overall lead

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 17

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) best young rider at the Ladies Tour of Norway

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) best young rider at the Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 17

Susanne Andersen of Norway and Team Sunweb Best Norwegian Rider Jersey

Susanne Andersen of Norway and Team Sunweb Best Norwegian Rider Jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 17

Soraya Paladin (Ale) mountain leader at Ladies Tour of Norway

Soraya Paladin (Ale) mountain leader at Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 17

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) leads the overall at Ladies Tour of Norway

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) leads the overall at Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 17

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes at the Ladies Tour of Norway while wearing the leader's jersey

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes at the Ladies Tour of Norway while wearing the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 17

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes at the Ladies Tour of Norway while wearing the leader's jersey

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes at the Ladies Tour of Norway while wearing the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 17

Marianne Vos wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

Marianne Vos wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 17

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) moves into the lead of the Ladies Tour of Norway after winning stage 2

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) moves into the lead of the Ladies Tour of Norway after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 17

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes will wearing the overall leader's jersey during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes will wearing the overall leader's jersey during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 17

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes will wearing the overall leader's jersey during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes will wearing the overall leader's jersey during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 17

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes will wearing the overall leader's jersey during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes will wearing the overall leader's jersey during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 17

Parkhotel Valkenburg protects overall leader Lorena Wiebes during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

Parkhotel Valkenburg protects overall leader Lorena Wiebes during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 17

Team Sunweb and Leah Kirchmann during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

Team Sunweb and Leah Kirchmann during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 17

The peloton during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

The peloton during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 17

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu)

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 17

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway and takes the overall lead

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Norway in spectacular fashion, attacking on a climb with 6km to go and just holding off the peloton. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) finished second and Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) was third.

Stage 1 winner and overall leader Lorena Wiebes crashed 16km from the line. She came back to the front and finished in seventh place but lost the yellow jersey to Vos.

"The finish was not ideal for Marianne's sprint, that is why we chose this tactic," said CCC-Liv sports director Jeroen Blijlevens after the stage. "Marianne gave it a try with a strong group at 13 km to go. When this escape didn't get any room, she went solo in the final kilometres. But the gap to the peloton was very small. The team did good work behind to disrupt the chase, and Marianne just made it."

How it happened

The race had returned to Østfold for stage 2 between Mysen and Askim. The two towns are only 12km apart, but the stage was 133.6km as the peloton had to ride a long loop south of Mysen that included two classified climbs before heading to Askim for three laps of a hilly and technical finishing circuit.

Four early attackers were caught just in time for local rider Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) to win the first intermediate sprint. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) took maximum points at the first mountain sprint, and then her teammate Diana Peñuela went on a breakaway. Peñuela was first over the second classified climb but got caught on the descent. Paladin was second over the top, defending her mountain jersey.

Moberg was unchallenged at the second intermediate sprint in Mysen, accumulating enough points to take over the points jersey that she will wear on stage 3 that finishes in her hometown Halden. After an attack by Anna Henderson (Drops) was brought back, the race reached the eight-kilometre finishing circuit where things really took off.

An attack by Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) 23km from the finish led to a strong group of seven riders that also included Jeanne Korevaar (CCC-Liv), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), and Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb). But this group never got a good cooperation and was caught with 19km to go.

At the start of the penultimate lap, Wiebes crashed, apparently hurting her left arm, but quickly getting on the bike again. While the yellow jersey was chasing back, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) attacked on the steepest part of the circuit, taking Vos, Winder, and Paladin with her. Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) bridged to the front, and the group worked well together as Mitchelton-Scott chased hard in the peloton.

When this quintet was caught just inside the 10-kilometre mark, Brown tried a counterattack. Vos was on her wheel immediately, but they couldn't get away. On the final lap, Vos manoeuvred herself to the front on a technical descent and attacked into a short, steep climb six kilometres from the line, quickly opening a sizable gap as the peloton had split into several groups behind her.

Though the peloton came back together and Canyon-SRAM, in particular, organised the chase, Vos kept a gap of 12 seconds to the last two kilometres. Brown launched a final attempt to bridge to Vos but was reeled in again. The CCC-Liv leader still had an advantage of six seconds entering the final kilometre and narrowly held off the sprinters in a nail-biting finish.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv3:19:33
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
5Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
7Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
9Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
10Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
11Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
14Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
16Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
17Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
18Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
20Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
21Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
22Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
24Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
25Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
26Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
27Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
29Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
31Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
32Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
33Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
34Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
35Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
36Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
37Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
38Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
39Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
40Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
41Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
42Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
43Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
44Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
45Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
46Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:11
47Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway0:00:13
48Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
49Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
50Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
51Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:30
52Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:53
53Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
54Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
56Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
57Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:17
58Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
59Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
60Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
61Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:47
62Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
63Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
64Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink0:03:52
65Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:56
66Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:03:59
67Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:05:01
68Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
69Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
70Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
71Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
72Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
73Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
74Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:05:28
75Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
76Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
77Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
78Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
79Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
80Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
81Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
82Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
83Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
84Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
85Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
86Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
87Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana0:07:11
88Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink
89Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
90Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
91Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
92Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
93Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
94Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
95Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
96Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
97Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
98Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
99Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
100Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
101Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
102Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
103Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
104Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
105Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
106Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
107Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops0:16:12
DNFHedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway
DNFBryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Sprint 1 - Rakkestad, 18.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling4pts
2Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini3
3Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink2
4Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women1

Sprint 2 - Mysen, 83.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling4pts
2Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
4Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv7pts
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM5
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling4
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3
5Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini1

Mountain 1 - Linnekleppen, 37.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini4pts
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
3Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana1

Mountain 2 - Ørje, 58km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini4pts
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini3
3Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
4Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb9:58:39
2Ccc - Liv
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Trek - Segafredo
5Canyon - sram Racing
6Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Mitchelton Scott
8Btc City Ljubljana
9Drops
10Movistar Team Women0:00:13
11Ale Cipollini0:00:53
12Valcar Cylance Cycling0:02:47
13Team Virtu Cycling0:03:56
14Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:54
15Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:06:45
16Norway national0:08:41
17Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:09:32
18Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:10:29
19Bepink0:16:31
20Rally Uhc Cycling0:19:50

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv6:35:50
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:04
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:06
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:10
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
8Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
9Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
10Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
11Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
12Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
14Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
15Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
16Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
17Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
18Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
19Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
20Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
21Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
22Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
24Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
25Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
26Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
27Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
28Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
29Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
30Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
31Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
32Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:03
33Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
34Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:27
35Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:31
36Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops0:02:39
37Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:54
38Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:57
39Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:04:02
40Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:04:08
41Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
42Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
44Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
45Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
47Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
48Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
49Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
50Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:04:19
51Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway0:04:21
52Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
53Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
54Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
55Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:38
56Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:05:01
57Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
58Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women0:05:11
59Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:05:25
60Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
61Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
62Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:38
63Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
64Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:06:55
65Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway0:07:21
66Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
67Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
68Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink0:08:00
69Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:04
70Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:08:07
71Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:17
72Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:09
73Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
74Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
75Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
76Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
77Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:09:36
78Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
79Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
80Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
81Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
82Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
83Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
84Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
85Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
86Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
87Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
88Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:10:35
89Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:11:19
90Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
91Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
92Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
93Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
94Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
95Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
96Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
97Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
98Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
99Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
100Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
101Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
102Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
103Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
104Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:12:19
105Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink0:14:29
106Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:18:45
107Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops0:32:10

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv9
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg7
4Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM7
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
7Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women5
8Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM5
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling4
10Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3
11Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM3
12Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
13Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini3
14Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM2
15Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink2
16Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women1
17Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv1
18Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
19Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women1

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini13pts
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women10
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana5
4Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini4
5Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women4
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM3
7Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg6:35:50
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:10
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
4Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
5Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
6Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
7Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
8Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:01:03
9Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:27
10Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:57
11Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:04:08
12Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
13Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:05:25
14Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
15Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:38
16Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:07:21
17Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink0:08:00
18Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:08:07
19Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:09
20Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
21Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:36
22Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
23Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway0:11:19
25Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
26Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
27Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb19:48:00
2Ccc - Liv
3Trek - Segafredo
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Canyon - sram Racing
6Mitchelton Scott
7Btc City Ljubljana0:02:44
8Valcar Cylance Cycling0:02:47
9Movistar Team Women0:04:11
10Ale Cipollini0:04:51
11Drops0:06:27
12Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:56
13Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:52
14Team Virtu Cycling0:11:52
15Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:13:04
16Norway national0:16:37
17Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:22:23
18Bepink0:28:25
19Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:29:18
20Rally Uhc Cycling0:31:00

 

