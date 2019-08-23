Image 1 of 17 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 17 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) best young rider at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 17 Susanne Andersen of Norway and Team Sunweb Best Norwegian Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 17 Soraya Paladin (Ale) mountain leader at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 17 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) leads the overall at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 17 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes at the Ladies Tour of Norway while wearing the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 17 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes at the Ladies Tour of Norway while wearing the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 17 Marianne Vos wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 17 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) moves into the lead of the Ladies Tour of Norway after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 17 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes will wearing the overall leader's jersey during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 17 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes will wearing the overall leader's jersey during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 17 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) crashes will wearing the overall leader's jersey during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 17 Parkhotel Valkenburg protects overall leader Lorena Wiebes during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 17 Team Sunweb and Leah Kirchmann during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 17 The peloton during stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 17 Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 17 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Norway in spectacular fashion, attacking on a climb with 6km to go and just holding off the peloton. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) finished second and Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) was third.

Stage 1 winner and overall leader Lorena Wiebes crashed 16km from the line. She came back to the front and finished in seventh place but lost the yellow jersey to Vos.

"The finish was not ideal for Marianne's sprint, that is why we chose this tactic," said CCC-Liv sports director Jeroen Blijlevens after the stage. "Marianne gave it a try with a strong group at 13 km to go. When this escape didn't get any room, she went solo in the final kilometres. But the gap to the peloton was very small. The team did good work behind to disrupt the chase, and Marianne just made it."

How it happened

The race had returned to Østfold for stage 2 between Mysen and Askim. The two towns are only 12km apart, but the stage was 133.6km as the peloton had to ride a long loop south of Mysen that included two classified climbs before heading to Askim for three laps of a hilly and technical finishing circuit.

Four early attackers were caught just in time for local rider Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) to win the first intermediate sprint. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) took maximum points at the first mountain sprint, and then her teammate Diana Peñuela went on a breakaway. Peñuela was first over the second classified climb but got caught on the descent. Paladin was second over the top, defending her mountain jersey.

Moberg was unchallenged at the second intermediate sprint in Mysen, accumulating enough points to take over the points jersey that she will wear on stage 3 that finishes in her hometown Halden. After an attack by Anna Henderson (Drops) was brought back, the race reached the eight-kilometre finishing circuit where things really took off.

An attack by Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) 23km from the finish led to a strong group of seven riders that also included Jeanne Korevaar (CCC-Liv), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), and Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb). But this group never got a good cooperation and was caught with 19km to go.

At the start of the penultimate lap, Wiebes crashed, apparently hurting her left arm, but quickly getting on the bike again. While the yellow jersey was chasing back, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) attacked on the steepest part of the circuit, taking Vos, Winder, and Paladin with her. Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) bridged to the front, and the group worked well together as Mitchelton-Scott chased hard in the peloton.

When this quintet was caught just inside the 10-kilometre mark, Brown tried a counterattack. Vos was on her wheel immediately, but they couldn't get away. On the final lap, Vos manoeuvred herself to the front on a technical descent and attacked into a short, steep climb six kilometres from the line, quickly opening a sizable gap as the peloton had split into several groups behind her.

Though the peloton came back together and Canyon-SRAM, in particular, organised the chase, Vos kept a gap of 12 seconds to the last two kilometres. Brown launched a final attempt to bridge to Vos but was reeled in again. The CCC-Liv leader still had an advantage of six seconds entering the final kilometre and narrowly held off the sprinters in a nail-biting finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 3:19:33 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 3 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 5 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 7 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 9 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 10 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 11 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 14 Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 16 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 17 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 18 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 19 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 20 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 21 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 22 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 23 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 24 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 25 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 26 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 27 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 28 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 29 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 30 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 31 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 32 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 33 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 34 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 35 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 36 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 37 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 38 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 39 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 40 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 41 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 42 Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops 43 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 44 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 45 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 46 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:11 47 Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway 0:00:13 48 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 49 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 50 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 51 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:30 52 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:53 53 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 54 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 55 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 56 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 57 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:17 58 Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway 59 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 60 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 61 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:47 62 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 63 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 64 Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink 0:03:52 65 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:56 66 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:03:59 67 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:05:01 68 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 69 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 70 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 71 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 72 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 73 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 74 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:05:28 75 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 76 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 77 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 78 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 79 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 80 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 81 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 82 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 83 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 84 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 85 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 86 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 87 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 0:07:11 88 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink 89 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 90 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 91 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 92 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 93 Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 94 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 95 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 96 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 97 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 98 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 99 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 100 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 101 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 102 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 103 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 104 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 105 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 106 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 107 Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops 0:16:12 DNF Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway DNF Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Sprint 1 - Rakkestad, 18.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 4 pts 2 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 3 3 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 2 4 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 1

Sprint 2 - Mysen, 83.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 4 pts 2 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 4 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 7 pts 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 5 3 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 4 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 5 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 1

Mountain 1 - Linnekleppen, 37.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 pts 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 3 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 1

Mountain 2 - Ørje, 58km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 4 pts 2 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 3 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2 4 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 9:58:39 2 Ccc - Liv 3 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Trek - Segafredo 5 Canyon - sram Racing 6 Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 Mitchelton Scott 8 Btc City Ljubljana 9 Drops 10 Movistar Team Women 0:00:13 11 Ale Cipollini 0:00:53 12 Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:02:47 13 Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:56 14 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:54 15 Hitec Products - Birk Sport 0:06:45 16 Norway national 0:08:41 17 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:32 18 Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 0:10:29 19 Bepink 0:16:31 20 Rally Uhc Cycling 0:19:50

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 6:35:50 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:00:04 4 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:06 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:10 7 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 8 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 9 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 10 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 11 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 12 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 14 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 15 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 16 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 17 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 18 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 19 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 20 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 21 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 22 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 23 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 24 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 25 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 26 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 27 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 28 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 29 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 30 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 31 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 32 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:03 33 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 34 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:27 35 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:31 36 Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops 0:02:39 37 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:54 38 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:57 39 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:04:02 40 Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:04:08 41 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 42 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 43 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 44 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 45 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 46 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 47 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 48 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 49 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 50 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:04:19 51 Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway 0:04:21 52 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 53 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 54 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 55 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:38 56 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:05:01 57 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 58 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:05:11 59 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:05:25 60 Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway 61 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 62 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:38 63 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 64 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:06:55 65 Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 0:07:21 66 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 67 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 68 Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink 0:08:00 69 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:08:04 70 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:08:07 71 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:17 72 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:09 73 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 74 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 75 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 76 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 77 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:09:36 78 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 79 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 80 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 81 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 82 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 83 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 84 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 85 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 86 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 87 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 88 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:10:35 89 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:11:19 90 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 91 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 92 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 93 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 94 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 95 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 96 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 97 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 98 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 99 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 100 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 101 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 102 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 103 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 104 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:12:19 105 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink 0:14:29 106 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:45 107 Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops 0:32:10

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 15 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 9 3 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 4 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 7 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 7 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 5 8 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 5 9 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 4 10 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 11 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 3 12 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 13 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 3 14 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 2 15 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 2 16 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 1 17 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 1 18 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 19 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 1

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 13 pts 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 10 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 5 4 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 4 5 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 4 6 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 3 7 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6:35:50 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:10 3 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 4 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 5 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 6 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 7 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 8 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:03 9 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:27 10 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:57 11 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 0:04:08 12 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 13 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:05:25 14 Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway 15 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:38 16 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:07:21 17 Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink 0:08:00 18 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:08:07 19 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:09 20 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 21 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:09:36 22 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 23 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 24 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 0:11:19 25 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 26 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 27 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women