Ladies Tour of Norway: Marianne Vos wins stage 2
CCC-Liv rider takes the overall lead
Stage 2: Mysen - Askim
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Norway in spectacular fashion, attacking on a climb with 6km to go and just holding off the peloton. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) finished second and Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) was third.
Stage 1 winner and overall leader Lorena Wiebes crashed 16km from the line. She came back to the front and finished in seventh place but lost the yellow jersey to Vos.
"The finish was not ideal for Marianne's sprint, that is why we chose this tactic," said CCC-Liv sports director Jeroen Blijlevens after the stage. "Marianne gave it a try with a strong group at 13 km to go. When this escape didn't get any room, she went solo in the final kilometres. But the gap to the peloton was very small. The team did good work behind to disrupt the chase, and Marianne just made it."
How it happened
The race had returned to Østfold for stage 2 between Mysen and Askim. The two towns are only 12km apart, but the stage was 133.6km as the peloton had to ride a long loop south of Mysen that included two classified climbs before heading to Askim for three laps of a hilly and technical finishing circuit.
Four early attackers were caught just in time for local rider Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) to win the first intermediate sprint. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) took maximum points at the first mountain sprint, and then her teammate Diana Peñuela went on a breakaway. Peñuela was first over the second classified climb but got caught on the descent. Paladin was second over the top, defending her mountain jersey.
Moberg was unchallenged at the second intermediate sprint in Mysen, accumulating enough points to take over the points jersey that she will wear on stage 3 that finishes in her hometown Halden. After an attack by Anna Henderson (Drops) was brought back, the race reached the eight-kilometre finishing circuit where things really took off.
An attack by Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) 23km from the finish led to a strong group of seven riders that also included Jeanne Korevaar (CCC-Liv), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), and Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb). But this group never got a good cooperation and was caught with 19km to go.
At the start of the penultimate lap, Wiebes crashed, apparently hurting her left arm, but quickly getting on the bike again. While the yellow jersey was chasing back, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) attacked on the steepest part of the circuit, taking Vos, Winder, and Paladin with her. Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) bridged to the front, and the group worked well together as Mitchelton-Scott chased hard in the peloton.
When this quintet was caught just inside the 10-kilometre mark, Brown tried a counterattack. Vos was on her wheel immediately, but they couldn't get away. On the final lap, Vos manoeuvred herself to the front on a technical descent and attacked into a short, steep climb six kilometres from the line, quickly opening a sizable gap as the peloton had split into several groups behind her.
Though the peloton came back together and Canyon-SRAM, in particular, organised the chase, Vos kept a gap of 12 seconds to the last two kilometres. Brown launched a final attempt to bridge to Vos but was reeled in again. The CCC-Liv leader still had an advantage of six seconds entering the final kilometre and narrowly held off the sprinters in a nail-biting finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|3:19:33
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|11
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|15
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|17
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|18
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|20
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|21
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|22
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|24
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|25
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|26
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|27
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|31
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|32
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|33
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|34
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|35
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|36
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|38
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|39
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|41
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|42
|Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
|43
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|44
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|45
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|46
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:11
|47
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
|0:00:13
|48
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|49
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|50
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|51
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:30
|52
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:53
|53
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|54
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|57
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:17
|58
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|59
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|60
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|61
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:47
|62
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|63
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|64
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|0:03:52
|65
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:56
|66
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:59
|67
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:05:01
|68
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|69
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|70
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|71
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|72
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|73
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|74
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:05:28
|75
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|76
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|77
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|78
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|79
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|80
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|81
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|82
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|83
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|84
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|85
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|86
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|87
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:07:11
|88
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink
|89
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|90
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|91
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|92
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|93
|Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|94
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|95
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|96
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|97
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|98
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|99
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|100
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|101
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|102
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|103
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|104
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|105
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|106
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|107
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
|0:16:12
|DNF
|Hedda Skogesal Samsing (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|3
|3
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|2
|4
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|4
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|7
|pts
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|5
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|pts
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|3
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|4
|pts
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|3
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|4
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|9:58:39
|2
|Ccc - Liv
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|Canyon - sram Racing
|6
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Mitchelton Scott
|8
|Btc City Ljubljana
|9
|Drops
|10
|Movistar Team Women
|0:00:13
|11
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:53
|12
|Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:02:47
|13
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:56
|14
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:54
|15
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:06:45
|16
|Norway national
|0:08:41
|17
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:32
|18
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:10:29
|19
|Bepink
|0:16:31
|20
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:19:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|6:35:50
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:04
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:06
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:10
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|11
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|17
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|18
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|19
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|20
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|21
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|22
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|24
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|25
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|26
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|27
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|28
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|29
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|30
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|31
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|32
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:03
|33
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|34
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:27
|35
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:31
|36
|Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
|0:02:39
|37
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:54
|38
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:57
|39
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:04:02
|40
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:04:08
|41
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|44
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|45
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|46
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|47
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|48
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|49
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|50
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:19
|51
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
|0:04:21
|52
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|53
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|54
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|55
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:38
|56
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:01
|57
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|58
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:05:11
|59
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:05:25
|60
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|61
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|62
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:38
|63
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|64
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:06:55
|65
|Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|0:07:21
|66
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|67
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|68
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|0:08:00
|69
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:04
|70
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:08:07
|71
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:17
|72
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:09
|73
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|74
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|75
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|76
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|77
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:09:36
|78
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|79
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|80
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|81
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|82
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|84
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|85
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|86
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|87
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|88
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:10:35
|89
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:11:19
|90
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|91
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|92
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|93
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|94
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|95
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|96
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|97
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|98
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|99
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|100
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|101
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|102
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|103
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|104
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:12:19
|105
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink
|0:14:29
|106
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:18:45
|107
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
|0:32:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|9
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|4
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|6
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|7
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|8
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|10
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|11
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|12
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|13
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|3
|14
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|15
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|2
|16
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|17
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1
|18
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|19
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|13
|pts
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|10
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|4
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|4
|5
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|4
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|7
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6:35:50
|2
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:10
|3
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|5
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|6
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|7
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:03
|9
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:27
|10
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:57
|11
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|0:04:08
|12
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|13
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:05:25
|14
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|15
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:38
|16
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:07:21
|17
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|0:08:00
|18
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:08:07
|19
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:09
|20
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|21
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:36
|22
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|23
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|24
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|0:11:19
|25
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|26
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|27
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|19:48:00
|2
|Ccc - Liv
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Canyon - sram Racing
|6
|Mitchelton Scott
|7
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:02:44
|8
|Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:02:47
|9
|Movistar Team Women
|0:04:11
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|0:04:51
|11
|Drops
|0:06:27
|12
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:56
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:52
|14
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:52
|15
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:13:04
|16
|Norway national
|0:16:37
|17
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:22:23
|18
|Bepink
|0:28:25
|19
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:29:18
|20
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:31:00
